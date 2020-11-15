Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
АРХАНГАЙ АЙМАГ ДАХЬ ГУРВАНТАМИР МСҮТ Малын асаргаа ангийн мэргэжлийн багш Г . Буяннэмэх
МЭРГЭЖЛИЙН НЭР : МАЛЫН АСАРГАА Чадамжийн нэгжийн нэр : Үзлэг шинжилгээ хийх Чадамжийн элемент: Мал амьтанд мал эмнэлгийн э...
ХИЧЭЭЛИЙН ЗОРИЛГО ЭРҮҮЛ МАЛ АМЬТАНД ҮЗЛЭГ ХИЙН, ӨВЧТЭЙ МАЛ АМЬТАНД ЦАГ АЛДАЛГҮЙ ОНОШЛОН ЭМЧЛЭХ АРГЫГ ЭЗЭМШҮҮЛЭХ. ЗОРИЛТ - ...
АГУУЛГА  Таван хошуу мал гэдэг нь монголчуудын эртнээс гаршуулан өсгөн, ашиг шимийг нь хүртэж буй адуу, үхэр, тэмээ, хонь...
ҮЗЛЭГ ХИЙХ ДАРААЛАЛ - Эзний мэдүүлэг - Эмчийн үзлэг - Оношлогоо - Эмчилгээ - Зөвөлгөө өгөх
ЭЗНИЙ МЭДҮҮЛЭГ НЬ  Тухайн амьтны нас хүйс хоолны дэглэм  Тухайн амьтан өвчилсөн бол хэзээнээс эхэлсэн  Өмнө эмчилгээ хи...
ЭМЧИЙН ҮЗЛЭГ  Тухайн амьтны биеийн ерөнхий байдлыг шинжлэх  Салст бүрхүүлийн өнгө, хэл шүдийг үзэх  Нүд хамраас гоождос...
Оношлогоо Эзний мэдүүлэг Ерөнхий үзлэг Шинжилгээ Рентген
АМЬТДЫН ХЭВИЙН ҮЗҮҮЛЭЛТ № Амьтад T ЗЦ АТ 1 Адуу 36.6 28-40 10-14 2 Үхэр 38.6 48-84 26-50 3 Хонь 39.0 70-80 16-34 4 Ямаа 39...
ЯЛГАВАРЛАН ОНОШЛОХ  Дээрх аргуудыг харгалзан үзэж оношийг тогтооно. Хамуу, Цахлай өвчнөөс ялгана. Эмчилгээ Шалтгааныг ари...
ЗӨВӨЛГӨӨ ӨГӨХ  Эзэнд өвчний талаар ерөнхий ойлголт өгөх  Эмийн бодис гэрээр өгч явуулах сөрөг нөлөөг заавал хэлж байх  ...
МЭДЛЭГЭЭ БАТАТГАХ АСУУЛТ  1. Мал амьтанд үзлэг хийхдээ эзнээс авах аман асуулгад аль нь орохгүй вэ  А: Тухайн амьтны бие...
ХАРИУЛТ  1. Тухайн амьтны биеийн ерөнхий байдлыг шинжлэх  2. Эзний мэдүүлэг, Эмчийн үзлэг, Шинжилгээ зэрэг бүгд орно
ГЭРИЙН ДААЛГАВАР Хуудас 173 – 185 уншиж тэмдэглэл хөтлөх
Анхаарал хандуулсанд баярлалаа
Cat
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cat

12 views

Published on

Unshaad temdeglel hutlunu shuu

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cat

  1. 1. АРХАНГАЙ АЙМАГ ДАХЬ ГУРВАНТАМИР МСҮТ Малын асаргаа ангийн мэргэжлийн багш Г . Буяннэмэх
  2. 2. МЭРГЭЖЛИЙН НЭР : МАЛЫН АСАРГАА Чадамжийн нэгжийн нэр : Үзлэг шинжилгээ хийх Чадамжийн элемент: Мал амьтанд мал эмнэлгийн эрүүл мэндийн үзлэг шинжилгээ хийх ГШҮ 1.1 : Мал амьтанд эрүүл мэндийн үзлэг хийх
  3. 3. ХИЧЭЭЛИЙН ЗОРИЛГО ЭРҮҮЛ МАЛ АМЬТАНД ҮЗЛЭГ ХИЙН, ӨВЧТЭЙ МАЛ АМЬТАНД ЦАГ АЛДАЛГҮЙ ОНОШЛОН ЭМЧЛЭХ АРГЫГ ЭЗЭМШҮҮЛЭХ. ЗОРИЛТ - МАЛ СҮРЭГТ ҮЗЛЭГ ХИЙХ - МАЛ АМЬТАНГ ӨВЧТЭЙ ЭРҮҮЛЭЭР НЬ ЯЛГАХ -ОНОШИЙГ БАТАЛГААЖУУЛАН ШИНЖИЛГЭЭ ХИЙХ
  4. 4. АГУУЛГА  Таван хошуу мал гэдэг нь монголчуудын эртнээс гаршуулан өсгөн, ашиг шимийг нь хүртэж буй адуу, үхэр, тэмээ, хонь, ямааг ерөнхийд нь нэрлэн хэлдэг.  Адуу, үхэр, тэмээ гурвыг бод мал гэх бөгөөд хонь ямааг бог мал гэнэ.  Эртнээс Монгол түмний гол амин зуулга нь мал аж ахуй болж ирсний хувьд монгол зон олон таван хошуу малаа их дээдэлдэг бөгөөд таван хошуу малыг нийтэд нь мөн таван эрдэнэ хэмээн хэлдэг.
  5. 5. ҮЗЛЭГ ХИЙХ ДАРААЛАЛ - Эзний мэдүүлэг - Эмчийн үзлэг - Оношлогоо - Эмчилгээ - Зөвөлгөө өгөх
  6. 6. ЭЗНИЙ МЭДҮҮЛЭГ НЬ  Тухайн амьтны нас хүйс хоолны дэглэм  Тухайн амьтан өвчилсөн бол хэзээнээс эхэлсэн  Өмнө эмчилгээ хийлгэсэн бол ямар эм хэрэглэсэн  Өөр амьтан байгаа юу  Тэжээлээ идэж ус ууж байна уу  Бөөлжиж чацга алдаж байна уу  Вакцин туулга хэрэглэсэн эсэх  Сүргээсээ хоцорч байна уу  Хээлтэй эсэх хэрэв төллөсөн бол тусламж хэрэгтэй байна уу
  7. 7. ЭМЧИЙН ҮЗЛЭГ  Тухайн амьтны биеийн ерөнхий байдлыг шинжлэх  Салст бүрхүүлийн өнгө, хэл шүдийг үзэх  Нүд хамраас гоождос гарч байгаа эсэхийг ажиглах  Арьсны уян хатан чанрыг мэдрэх  Зүрх уушгийг чагнах судасны цохилт тоолох  Амьсгалыг тоог тоолох ,хэвлийг тогшиж барих  Ходоод гэдэсний гүрвэлзэх хөдөлгөөнийг чагнах  Биеийн халууныг хэмжих  Шулуун гэдэсний үзлэг хийх
  8. 8. Оношлогоо Эзний мэдүүлэг Ерөнхий үзлэг Шинжилгээ Рентген
  9. 9. АМЬТДЫН ХЭВИЙН ҮЗҮҮЛЭЛТ № Амьтад T ЗЦ АТ 1 Адуу 36.6 28-40 10-14 2 Үхэр 38.6 48-84 26-50 3 Хонь 39.0 70-80 16-34 4 Ямаа 39.0 70-80 16-34 5 Тэмээ 36.9 40-50 8-12 6 Нохой 39.9 70-120 18-34 7 Муур 38.6 120-140 16-40  Энэ үзүүлэлтээс их юмуу бага байвал өвчилсөн байна гэж үзнэ.
  10. 10. ЯЛГАВАРЛАН ОНОШЛОХ  Дээрх аргуудыг харгалзан үзэж оношийг тогтооно. Хамуу, Цахлай өвчнөөс ялгана. Эмчилгээ Шалтгааныг арилгах эмчилгээ мөн Оношийн дагуу эмчилгээний эмчлэх аргаа боловсруулан мал амьтныг эмчилнэ.
  11. 11. ЗӨВӨЛГӨӨ ӨГӨХ  Эзэнд өвчний талаар ерөнхий ойлголт өгөх  Эмийн бодис гэрээр өгч явуулах сөрөг нөлөөг заавал хэлж байх  Арчилгаа тэжээллэг  Эзний мэдүүлэг, үзлэг, оношлогоо, эмчилгээ, зөвөлгөө зэргийг өвчтөний картан дээр дэс дараалалтай бичнэ
  12. 12. МЭДЛЭГЭЭ БАТАТГАХ АСУУЛТ  1. Мал амьтанд үзлэг хийхдээ эзнээс авах аман асуулгад аль нь орохгүй вэ  А: Тухайн амьтны биеийн ерөнхий байдлыг шинжлэх  Б: Тухайн амьтны нас хүйс хоолны дэглэм  В: Тухайн амьтан өвчилсөн бол хэзээнээс эхэлсэн  Г: Өмнө эмчилгээ хийлгэсэн бол ямар эм хэрэглэсэн  2. Оношийг тавихдаа анхаарах зүйлүүд  А. Эзний мэдүүлэг Б: Эмчийн үзлэг  В: Шинжилгээ Г. Бүгд
  13. 13. ХАРИУЛТ  1. Тухайн амьтны биеийн ерөнхий байдлыг шинжлэх  2. Эзний мэдүүлэг, Эмчийн үзлэг, Шинжилгээ зэрэг бүгд орно
  14. 14. ГЭРИЙН ДААЛГАВАР Хуудас 173 – 185 уншиж тэмдэглэл хөтлөх
  15. 15. Анхаарал хандуулсанд баярлалаа

×