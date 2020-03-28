Organic and-biofertlizer

Successfully reported this slideshow.
effect of yeast and vermicompost as a soil fertilizer.

  1. 1. Organic and biofertlization Casper group
  2. 2. 1- calculation soil weight of every basin dimension every acre have 1000000 KG of soil as 15CM deapth basin dimension 120/120 CM acre basin 4200 1.2 M 10000000 285.7 KG every 5KG soil need 1.3 of water (FC) 5 KG 1.3 L 286 KG 75.4 L every 5KG soil need 1.3 KG compost as a treatment 5KG 1.3KG compost 286KG 75.4KG compost every 15KG soil need 0.05 gm of yeast as 5% ( saccharomyces) 15KG 0.05 yeast 286KG 95 gm yeast
  3. 3. Design & Implementation 1- 30/10/2019 : We prepared soil in one basin and planed papper seeds 2- 9/10/2019 : we irigatted the soil as a soil FC 3- 13/11/2019 : we prepared another 3 basins of soil and planted roccer seeds - one for compost treatment - one for yeast as a biofertlization - one as controller 4- 18/11/2019 : we bought vermicompost and soak it in water (As 1KG vermicompst for every 10L water *1:10* ) 5- 23/11/2019 : we added vermi tea /we activated Saccharomyces as an active yeast 6- 27/11/2019 : we irrigated the sail just all 7- 4/12/2019 : we irrigated the sail just all 8- 7/12/2019 : we gain all roccer from all the basins
  4. 4. Compost & yeast treatment 18NOV 2019 We soaked 8KG of vermicompost in 80L of water as 1:10 vermi for wter then we let them for 5 days to solute vermi in water 23 NOV 2019 We added the vermi tea to the first basin of soil 23 NOV 2019 We activate 95 gm of yeast by alittle of molasses and warm water then we let it in dark warm place to be activate After that we added it to thirt basin of soil
  5. 5. Watching After addeing vermi tea and yeast to soil we found that 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 plant healthy and hight Numerical density root deepth The basin that we added vermi compst to it : plants are so healthy and growth fastly as before Control basin : stil the same and the growth was weak with simply plants The basin which we added yeast to it : plants healthy was better than befor a lot and the plants was healthy and plants growth was so well ( No molds or infections )
  6. 6. conclusions Rocca weight for every basin (brown big bag weight 8.8 gm – brown small bag weight 2.96 gm– white small bag weight 2gm ) Papper not Sprouted because of something wrong with seeds vitality Vermi compost basin was the best treatment Total weight for compost basin = 676.83 gm Total weight for control basin = 317.39 Total weight for yeast basin = 512.9 gm alive recommend compost Alive and healthy 5/5 control alive 2/5 yeast Alive and healthy 4/5 papper dead zero All 1 All 2 All 3 Sampl e 1 Sam ple 2 Sam ple 3 compost 150.58 290.24 262.41 30.02 31.1 15.8 control 91.58 190.56 61.65 17.58 19.5 16.0 yeast 209.21 205.17 124.92 24.70 24.5 15.5
  7. 7. . Vermi compost About 2300 years back a great man named Aristotle named Earthworms as intestines of the soil. And after nearly 2300 years his words gained prominence and the solution namely "VERMI-COMPOSTING" came in to picture given its viability, cost effective nature, and the eco-friendly way of disposing the waste. Vermi composting a biological process which involves the interaction between earthworms and micro-organisms leading to the formation of earthworm biomass and the vermicompost Vermicomposting is also a biooxidation and stabilization process of organic material the organic waste is known to contain 120 virus and bacteria which are harmful to human beings. The compost reduces 75% of the disease causing pathogens. Apart from increasing the nutrients the compost also increases the physical structure of the soil and the water holding capacity Enzymatic bioremediation of soils: use of vermicompost as a source of pesticide detoxifying enzymes Vermicompost is an ideal organic manure for better growth and yield of many plants. It can increase the production of crops and prevent them from harmful pests without polluting the environment A number of bacteria of different species have been reported by different workers in vermicomposts produced by different species of earthworm like Pseudomonas oxalaticus in Pherentima sp., Rhizobium japonicum and Pseudomonas putida in Lumbricus rubellus, Azospirillum, Azobacter, Nitrobacters, Nitrosomonas, Ammonifying bacteria and phosphate solubilizers in Eudrilus sp.
  8. 8. Vermi compost Vermicompost has higher nutritional value than traditional composts. This is due to increased rate of mineralization and degree of humification by the action of earthworms Vermicompost has high porosity, aeration, drainage, and water-holding capacity Presence of microbiota particularly fungi, bacteria and actinomycetes makes it suitable for plant growth Nutrients such as nitrates, phosphates, and exchangeable calcium and soluble potassium in plant-available forms are present in vermicompost Plant growth regulators and other plant growth influencing materials produced by microorganisms are also present in vermicompost Production of cytokinins and auxins was found in organic wastes that were processed by earthworms Earthworms release certain metabolites, such as vitamin B, vitamin D and similar substances into the soil In addition to increased N availability, C, P, K, Ca and Mg availability in the casts are fou It was found that there was a significant increase in growth and yield parameters like leaf area, plant shoot biomass, number of flowers, number of plant runners and marketable fruits weight by the applications of vermicomposts as compared to inorganic fertilizers. Authors speculated that growth responses were due to the ability of humic acids present in vermicompost to act as plant growth regulators or because the humates may have absorbed hormonal plant growth regulators
  9. 9. Yeast • sacchromyces helps to root to absorb some mineral from the soil it also adsorb some menirals • By the way sacchromyces solube protenes in leaves and significant accumlation for pro;ine , solube sugers and total phenolic compounds , more over anti toxins enzymes , poliphenol oxides (PPO) ,peroxides (POP), and phenylalanine ammonia – layse sacchromyces is one group of many groups of the yeasts When we add it to soil it can acctivate most of the soil microbiologys “free and symbiotic micobes) That have postive result in the soil Analyses N, P for roots and soil It also anyses strach to simple suger that can be avalible for the roots to absorb it and be avalible for the plant
  10. 10. Yeast • It helps the plant to Resistant stress and helpes the plant to control of closing and opening of gaps • According to work as a biocombat from bactria ……. • It makes some chemical reactions of heat – chasing that can warm the leaves to restistant Frost from some plants • It also makes some chemical reactions absorb the heat that helps the plant to resistant the warm atmosphere and the hot sun • It also performs chemical reactions that reduce the effect of fertilizers and pesticides on the leaves • Helps reduce fertilizer and chemical pesticides that damegs the plants and our helth According it can activate the symbiotic bactria than growes on the Legumes roots that can avalib many mineral for the plant It also works as a biocombat for more of another bactria and Fungus This findings support the nation that brewer's yeast is a cost – effective bio fertilize Saccharomyces have a postive effictive on the plant leavs too “solube protenes in leaves and significant accumlation for pro;ine , solube sugers and total phenolic compounds , more over anti toxins enzymes , poliphenol oxides (PPO) ,peroxides (POP), and phenylalanine ammonia – layse”
  11. 11. Yeast in soil Activate all helpful microbes in soil Provide many things in soil like 47% protines 8%minerals Nuclic acides and lipied Micro nutrents and macro Vitamens Protect plants from damegnes microbes Help plants to resetant stress Help soil microbilogys to recycle nutrents,creat humes and anyse strach to simple suger Feed and activate nitrigen fixers It is like a biocombat Help roots for absorbation and adsorbations
  12. 12. Created by only me Mahmoud Osama Abd-El Mohsen 2017555

