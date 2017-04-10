Empower Your Students with Data: SIS and Mobile App Integration

#KUROGO2017 KUROGO HIGHER ED MOBILE CONFERENCE 2017 SIS Integration with Kurogo and N2N Services Keith Myers SVP of Partne...
KUROGO HIGHER ED MOBILE CONFERENCE 2017 2 #KUROGO2017 Troy Knickerbocker • Director of Web Development at UIW since 1999 •...
KUROGO HIGHER ED MOBILE CONFERENCE 2017 3 #KUROGO2017 UIW Demographics • UIW largest Catholic university in Texas, third l...
KUROGO HIGHER ED MOBILE CONFERENCE 2017 4 #KUROGO2017 Registrar/SIS Integration - longer term goal • Launched Modo Labs ap...
KUROGO HIGHER ED MOBILE CONFERENCE 2017 5 #KUROGO2017 N2N tie in • UIW requires students to meet with advisors, obtain Alt...
KUROGO HIGHER ED MOBILE CONFERENCE 2017 6 #KUROGO2017 Logging In – Financial agreement
KUROGO HIGHER ED MOBILE CONFERENCE 2017 7 #KUROGO2017 Sign In
KUROGO HIGHER ED MOBILE CONFERENCE 2017 8 #KUROGO2017 The process
KUROGO HIGHER ED MOBILE CONFERENCE 2017 9 #KUROGO2017 The Alt PIN
KUROGO HIGHER ED MOBILE CONFERENCE 2017 10 #KUROGO2017 Alt PIN Verified, can now browse course catalog
KUROGO HIGHER ED MOBILE CONFERENCE 2017 11 #KUROGO2017 Registration
KUROGO HIGHER ED MOBILE CONFERENCE 2017 12 #KUROGO2017 Browse Course Catalog
KUROGO HIGHER ED MOBILE CONFERENCE 2017 13 #KUROGO2017 Selecting Courses – two views
KUROGO HIGHER ED MOBILE CONFERENCE 2017 14 #KUROGO2017 Registration Details – seats available, waitlist etc.
KUROGO HIGHER ED MOBILE CONFERENCE 2017 15 #KUROGO2017 Results/Challenges • The registrar module was “soft launched” in ea...
KUROGO HIGHER ED MOBILE CONFERENCE 2017 16 #KUROGO2017 Kurogo Analyze Metrics
KUROGO HIGHER ED MOBILE CONFERENCE 2017 17 #KUROGO2017 Illuminate iPaaS Financial APIs Information APIs Registration APIs ...
KUROGO HIGHER ED MOBILE CONFERENCE 2017 18 #KUROGO2017 Data SourcesIntegration LayerModo Labs LayerPublic InternetEnd User...
KUROGO HIGHER ED MOBILE CONFERENCE 2017 19 #KUROGO2017 Illuminate / Modo Features Modo Registrar Functions • Registered Cl...
KUROGO HIGHER ED MOBILE CONFERENCE 2017 20 #KUROGO2017 Modo Labs – Illuminate in Action GetFinAidAward GetFinAidStatus Get...
#KUROGO2017 KUROGO HIGHER ED MOBILE CONFERENCE 2017 Thank you! Keith Myers N2N Services keith.myers@n2nservices.com Troy K...
Empower Your Students with Data: SIS and Mobile App Integration

Troy Knickerbocker, Director, Web Development, University of the Incarnate Word and Keith Myers, Senior Vice President, Partnerships, N2N Services, Inc.

