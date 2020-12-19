Successfully reported this slideshow.
O RELEVO DE INTERIOR PENINSULAR A Meseta e os seus sistemas monta�osos A meseta � unha chaira elevada que se estende polas...
A Meseta est� practicamente rodeada por catro grandes cadeas monta�osas. -Os Montes de Le�n: Os Montes de Le�n est�n situa...
O RELEVO DE INTERIOR PENINSULAR II No exterior da Meseta hai cinco sistemas monta�osos - O Macizo Galaico Situado ao noroe...
Vai desde os Pireneos ata o r�o Ebro.A paisaxe est� formada por serras que non alcanzan grandes alturas. - O Sistema B�tic...
- A depresi�n do Guadalquivir: � tam�n unha extensa chaira triangular,situada entre Serra Morena e a Cordilleira Subb�tica...
A maior altitude � o pico de Puig Mayor na Serra de Tramuntana( Mallorca) O RELEVO DE CANARIAS � monta�oso e de orixe volc...
O relevo de España e das Ilas Balerares e Canarias

O relevo

  1. 1. O RELEVO DE INTERIOR PENINSULAR A Meseta e os seus sistemas monta�osos A meseta � unha chaira elevada que se estende polas comunidades de Castela e Le�n,Castela-A Mancha,Madrid e Extremadura. � a meseta m�is extensa e elevada de Europa,cunha altura media de 650 m sobre o nivel do mar. No seu interior sit�anse dous sistemas monta�osos: -O Sistema Central: Enc�ntrase no centro da Meseta e div�dea en d�as partes : A Submeseta Norte que est� ocupada polo val do r�o Duero e a Submeseta Sur cos vales dos r�os Tajo e Guadiana. O Sistema Central est� formado por serras que superan os 2.000 m de altitude.Destacan as serras de: Somosierra,Guadarrama,Gata e Gredos.Nesta �ltima serra at�pase o cume ma�s alto: o pico Almanzor(2.592m) -Os Montes de Toledo Sit�anse na zona central da submeseta sur,entre os vales dos r�os Tajo e Guadiana.Te�en unha altura media inferior � do Sistema Central. OS SISTEMAS MONTA�OSOS QUE BORDEAN A MESETA
  2. 2. A Meseta est� practicamente rodeada por catro grandes cadeas monta�osas. -Os Montes de Le�n: Os Montes de Le�n est�n situados ao noroeste da Meseta e separan esta do Macizo Galaico,entre Castela e Le�n e Galicia. -A Cordilleira Cant�brica Situada ao norte da Pen�nsula,a Cordilleira Cant�brica est�ndese paralela � costa e separa a Meseta do mar Cant�brico.Act�a de l�mite entre Castela e Le�n,Cantabria e Asturias. Nesta �ltima comunidade enc�ntranse os Picos de Europa cuxo cume m�is alto � Torrecerredo ( 2.648m). -O Sistema Ib�rico Separa a Meseta da depresi�n do Ebro.Est�ndese polas comunidades de Castela e Le�n,A Rioxa,Arag�n,Castela-A Mancha e Comunidade Valenciana. Destacan os Picos de Urbi�n,e as serras de Albarrac�n e o Moncayo,onde se encontra o pico m�is alto: O Moncayo(2.313m) -Serra Morena Enc�ntrase ao sur,separando a Meseta do val do Guadalquivir.Est�ndese desde o l�mite de Portugal,no oeste,ata os sistemas B�ticos,no leste.
  3. 3. O RELEVO DE INTERIOR PENINSULAR II No exterior da Meseta hai cinco sistemas monta�osos - O Macizo Galaico Situado ao noroeste da Pen�nsula.� un conxunto de bloques monta�osos de pouca altitude e cumios redondeados.Destacan os picos de: Cabeza de Manzaneda 1.778)e Pena Trevinca (2.124) - Os Montes Vascos: Est�n situados ao norte,entre a Cordilleira Cant�brica e os Pireneos.Tr�tase dun conxunto de monta�as con relevo desigual.O pico m�is alto � Aitxurri - Os Pireneos: Situados ao nord�s da Pen�nsula,est�ndese desde o Mar Cant�brico ata o Mar Medit�rraneo formando fronteira natural entre Espa�a e Francia.O pico m�is alto � o Aneto (3.404m) - A Cordilleira Costero Catal�
  4. 4. Vai desde os Pireneos ata o r�o Ebro.A paisaxe est� formada por serras que non alcanzan grandes alturas. - O Sistema B�tico Est�ndese desde o estreito de Xibraltar ata o Cabo de la Nau,en Alacant.Est� formado por d�as Cordilleiras que discurren case paralelas. A Cordilleria Penib�tica: Enc�ntrase pr�xima a costa sur do Mar Medit�rraneo.Nela enc�ntrase a Serra de Ronda de Serra Nevada.Nesta �ltima localizanse as maiores alturas: O Veleta o o Mulhac�n,que � o pico m�is alto da Pen�nsula. A Cordilleira Subb�tica: Enc�ntrase no interior e � menos elevada que a Penib�tica.Como serra de interese est� Cazorla. AS DEPRESI�NS EXTERIORES � MESETA Unha depresi�n � unha zona chaira,de pouca altitude,rodeada de zonas m�is altas,por onde transcorre un r�o.Na pen�nsula hai d�as grandes depresi�ns: - A depresi�n do Ebro: � unha extensa chaira de forma triangular,situada entre e Sistema Ib�rico e os Pireneos.Por ele discorre o r�o Ebro en cuxa desembocadura deposita os materiais que arrastra ao longo do seu curso e da lugar a unha zona de terra chamada Delta,que queda entre os brazos do r�o.
  5. 5. - A depresi�n do Guadalquivir: � tam�n unha extensa chaira triangular,situada entre Serra Morena e a Cordilleira Subb�tica,que est� atravesada polo r�o Guadalquivir.O r�o,preto da desembocadura,inunda o terreo e forma marismas,que son zonas de cultivo moi f�rtiles. O RELEVO DOS ARQUIP�LAGOS Os arquip�lagos,adem�is de estar situados en mares diferentes,o de Baleares no Mediterr�neo e o de Canarias no Oce�no Atl�ntico,presentan relevos distintos. O RELEVO DE BALEARES Baleares local�zase no mar Mediterr�neo,fronte � costa oriental da Pen�nsula. O seu relevo � en xeral monta�oso e est� relacionado co da Pen�nsula.En Mallora,Eivissa e Formentera,o relevo � unha prolongaci�n do sistema B�tico,en en Menorca,ca cordilleira Costeiro-Catal�.
  6. 6. A maior altitude � o pico de Puig Mayor na Serra de Tramuntana( Mallorca) O RELEVO DE CANARIAS � monta�oso e de orixe volc�nica,o que orixinou unha paisaxe moi peculiar.O pico m�is alto de Espa�a enc�ntrase na illa de Tenerife,o Teide,un volc�n de 3.718 m.

