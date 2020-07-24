Nursing management of childhood cancer

Successfully reported this slideshow.
NURSING MANAGEMENT OF CHILD WITH CANCER Presented by: Bidya Thapa BSC Nursing 4th year
OVERVIEW Introduction of Pediatric Oncology Definition of Pediatric Oncology Pediatric Oncology Nurses Childhood Cance...
OVERVIEW Common Sign and Symptoms of Childhood Cancer Nursing management of child with cancer Research article
WHAT DO THESE RIBBONS MEANS?
PEDIATRIC ONCOLOGY Pediatric Oncology is a super specialized discipline in medicine concerned with diagnosing and treatin...
CONTD… Cancer in children occurs as suddenly and without any prominent symptoms in the initial stages, unlike in adults. ...
DEFINITION Pediatric Oncology is a branch of medicine concerned with the diagnosis and treatment of the cancer in children...
PEDIATRIC ONCOLOGY NURSE Pediatric Oncology Nurse are the highly specialized person who deliver care to those pediatric pa...
CONTD…  Pediatric oncology nurses deals with children of all ages who are suffering from cancer.
CONTD…  Specific responsibilities include preparing patients for chemotherapy, administering palliative treatment and col...
CHILDHOOD CANCER A term childhood cancer is used to describe the cancer that occur in the child between birth to 15 years ...
INCIDENCE Worldwide, it is estimated that childhood cancer has an incidence of more than 1,75,000 per year, and a mortali...
CAUSE oThe cause of the most of the childhood cancer are not known. oInherited mutation. oEnvironment exposure.
COMMON CHILDHOOD CANCER 1. Leukemia (32%) Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the most common types of cancer occur in c...
CONTD.. 2. Brain Tumor (18%) It is the second most common type of tumor in the children. It can occur at any age in the in...
CONTD.. 3. Lymphomas (11%) It is the third most common type of cancer in the children. Most common in the children between...
CONTD.. 4. Neuroblastoma (6%) Tumors that begins in the nerve tissue of infant and very young children. Most common in the...
CONTD.. 5. Wilms tumor (5%) Also known as Nephroblastoma. Most often affects children of the age 3 to 4 years and less com...
CONTD.. 6. Germ cell tumors (4%) Germ cell tumor is rare tumor that affects children and adolescents younger than age 20. ...
CONTD.. 7. Childhood rhabdomyosarcoma (3%) It is a rare type of cancer found in the soft tissue of children. Its is most c...
CONTD.. 8. Retinoblastoma (3%) It rare type of eye cancer that can affect young children usually under the age of 5. It ca...
CONTD.. 9. Osteosarcoma (3%) It is rare but most common type of bone cancer that begins in the cells that form the bone. I...
CONTD.. 10. Ewing sarcoma (1%) It is the second most common bone tumor in children that can happen in any bone in the body...
COMMON SIGN AND SYMPTOMS “ CHILD CANCER” Continued , unexplained weight loss Headaches, often with early morning vomitin...
CONTD… Constant/recurrent infection A whitish colour behind the pupil Nausea which persists or vomiting with or without...
NURSING MANAGEMENT
NURSING ASSESSMENT 1. Obtain a thorough history  Family history of cancer.  Occurance of sign and symptoms.  History of...
CONTD.. 2. Assessment of pain  Cause of pain.  Site, onset, character, association , time course and exacerbating and re...
CONTD.. 3. Assessment of Sign and Symptoms  Physical Examination(head to toe) Inspection(Temperature , body weight, Bloo...
CONTD.. 4. Laboratory Assessment  Leukocyte count  Absolute neutrophil count  Hematocrit  Complete blood count
CONTD.. 5. Assessment of Nutritional Status  Dietary oral intake  Anthropometric measurement Height, Weight Mid upper ...
CONTD.. 6. Developmental Assessment  Assessment of the developmental milestone of the children.  Height and weight for a...
CONTD.. 7. Child and parental Anxiety  Level of anxiety and stress.  Coping strategies  Participation in Child care.
CONTD.. 8. Psychosocial Assessment  Support system  Economical problem  Travel and Accomodation problems  Body image d...
NURSING DIAGNOSIS Pain related to tissue injury. Altered Nutrition, less than body requirement related to inability to i...
NURSING DIAGNOSIS Fluid volume excess or deficit related to medication. Risk for infection related to immunosuppression.
NURSING INTERVENTION 1. Preparing the child for treatment and diagnostic procedures - Provide a means for talking about th...
CONTD.. 2. Managing pain - Measuring the pain intensity and the frequency. -Maintain the comfortable position. -Provide di...
CONTD.. 3. Maintenance of nutritional status -Assessment of the feeding pattern and eating habit of the child. - Offer the...
CONTD.. - Educate the family members about the diet for cancer patient. - Administer the antiemetic as prescribed.
CONTD.. 4. Preventing Infection - Maintain barrier Nursing - Monitor complete blood count. - Never use rectal thermometer ...
CONTD.. - Enforce the importance of good hand washing. - Observe the fever and also observe the IV site for redness and te...
CONTD.. 5. Preventing Hemorrhage - Monitor vital signs . - Monitor complete blood count as order. - Observe the urine for ...
CONTD.. 6. Reducing the child’s anxiety - Provide the continuity of care. - Encourage family centered care. - Facilitate p...
CONTD.. - Provide the appropriate diversional activities. - Encourage the independence and provide opportunities that allo...
CONTD.. 7. Decreasing Parental Anxiety - Be available to the family members when they want to discuss the feeling. - Offer...
CONTD.. - Encourage them to participate in activities of daily living. - Encourge the parents to discuss about their feeli...
CONTD.. 8. others.. - Ensuring the hydration - Psychological supports - Administering chemotherapeutic drugs - Managing th...
CONTD.. 9. Discharge Teaching - Instruct for to maintain hygiene and nutrition. - Teach about the preventive measures. - T...
CONTD.. - Emotional support to the child and parents. - Teach about the regular follow up. - Prevent infection.
RESEARCH ARTICLE Evaluation of nurses knowledge toward pain management of leukemic child under chemotherapy A descriptive ...
CONTD.. A purposive "non-probability sample" was used. A questionnaire format was used which consist of two parts, the fir...
CONTD.. The results revealed inadequate nurse's knowledge about pain management for leukemic child under chemotherapy, two...
EVALUATION 1. What is pediatric Oncology? 2. What are the common cancers that occur in the childhood? 3. What are the vari...
MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS 1. It is the most common types of cancer occur in children. a. Acute lymphoblastic Leukemia b. B...
CONTD.. 2. It is the tumor with the rare symptoms which is less common after the age of 5. a. Neuroblastoma b. Germ cell T...
CONTD.. 3. Which is the rare type of cancer found in the soft tissue of the children? a. Germ cell Tumor b. Neuroblastoma ...
FILL IN THE BLANKS a) Pediatric Oncology nurse deals with children of ……. age who are suffering from cancer. Ans:- All
CONTD.. b) ………. is the second most common type of tumor in the children. Ans:- Brain Tumor
TRUE OR FALSE 1. Acute Myeloid Leukemia is the most common type of cancer occur in the childhood. [Ans: False]
TRUE OR FALSE 2. Ewing sarcoma is the most common bone tumor in children. [Ans: False]
TRUE OR FALSE 3. It is important to decrease the parental anxiety in childhood cancer. [Ans: True]
ASSIGNMENT What are the effects of treatment in childhood cancer.
BIBLIOGRAPHY BOOK REFERENCE - Sharma Sarojini. Oncology Nursing manual . 4th edition Bharatpur Chitwan B.P. Koirala Memori...
CONTD… NET REFERENCES - The role of a pediatric Oncology Nurse. Available from :- globalpremeds.com/blog/2016/06/03/workin...
CONTD… - Morrissey L, Challinor JM, De Beer E. Nursing care of child with cancer.Pediatric Hematology .Available from:- ht...
CONTD… JOURNAL REFERENCES -Zaid W. Ahjil, Eqbal G. Maala. Evaluation of nurses knowledge toward pain management of leukemi...
Nursing management of childhood cancer
×