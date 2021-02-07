Successfully reported this slideshow.
Insects today
The Sixth Extinction
- Studies suggest a decline of 83% in 45 years - 18% of all wood feeding (saproxylic) beetles ‘critically endangered’
Insects on the rise!
Invasivespecies(worlddomination!)
- Massextinction - Decline of specialists - Decline of aquatictaxa - Decline of pollinators - Global reshuffling of taxa -...
Thank you!
A final summary! Time:Ordovician/Devonian /early Carboniferous Era: 480+ to325 million years ago Events 1. First terrestia...
A finalsummary! Time: Carboniferous Era: 359 to 299 million years ago Events 1. First winged insects 2. Immediate insect d...
A final summary! Time:Permian Era: 299 - 251 millionyears ago Events 1. First complete metamorphosis (holometabola) 2. Neu...
A finalsummary! Time:Triassic Era: 251 to200 million years ago Events: 1. Evolutionof Hymenoptera, Hemiptera, Diptera, Thy...
A finalsummary! Time: Jurassic Era: 201 to145 million years ago Events: 1. Evolutionof Lepidoptera(?) 2. Diversification o...
A finalsummary! Time: Cretaceous Era: 145 to 66 millionyears ago Events: 1. Evolution of flowering plants 2. Rise of polli...
A finalsummary! Time: Paleogene Era: 66 to 45 millionyears ago Events: 1. Diversification of butterflies & moths 2. Honeyb...
A finalsummary! Time: Quartenary, Neogene Era: 45 million years ago -10.000 years ago Events: 1. Glacialisationevents 2. S...
A finalsummary! Time: Anthropocene Era: 10.000 to 0 years ago Events: 1. Sixth extinction 2. Biodiversity loss 3. Climate ...
This was a summary
Additional fieldnotes and observations
About the evolution of wings
Water sailing/gliding theory
Gilltheory (Epicoxalhypothesis)
Paranotaltergalhypothesis
ParanotalLeggene hypothesis
What ismy opinion?
Why notboth? Dual originhypothesis (tergal + leg gene)
Notesabout insectsfossils
Compression fossils
Amberinclusions
Impressionfossil
Mineralreplacement
Seeyou soon !
The Evolution of Insects: Part THREE [3] / Summary & Anthropocene - Bug School  Entomology Course
  1. 1. Insects today
  2. 2. The Sixth Extinction
  3. 3. - Studies suggest a decline of 83% in 45 years - 18% of all wood feeding (saproxylic) beetles ‘critically endangered’
  4. 4. Insects on the rise!
  5. 5. Invasivespecies(worlddomination!)
  6. 6. - Massextinction - Decline of specialists - Decline of aquatictaxa - Decline of pollinators - Global reshuffling of taxa - (introduced species) - Increase in generalists (pests) - Many species replaced by a few global generalists
  7. 7. Thank you!
  8. 8. A final summary! Time:Ordovician/Devonian /early Carboniferous Era: 480+ to325 million years ago Events 1. First terrestialplants 2. First “hexapods” 3. Very littlefossils “hexapod gap” 4. First insectsevolved somewhere in thehexapod gap
  9. 9. A finalsummary! Time: Carboniferous Era: 359 to 299 million years ago Events 1. First winged insects 2. Immediate insect diversity(!) 3. Meganisoptera, Palaeodictyoptera, Roaches/Roachoids (Blattodea), Syntonopterodea (mayflies). Archaeognatha, Archaeorthoptera 4. Giant insects (Meganeura/Meganeuropsis:Meganisoptera)
  10. 10. A final summary! Time:Permian Era: 299 - 251 millionyears ago Events 1. First complete metamorphosis (holometabola) 2. Neuroptera, Psocoptera, Mecoptera, Coleoptera, Raphidioptera 3. SupercontinentPangea 4. Extreme mass extinction(>90% of species died out)
  11. 11. A finalsummary! Time:Triassic Era: 251 to200 million years ago Events: 1. Evolutionof Hymenoptera, Hemiptera, Diptera, Thysanoptera, Orthoptera, Odonata 2. Diversification of beetles 3. Many orders extinct(ex. Meganisoptera) 4. Ends with anothermass extinction
  12. 12. A finalsummary! Time: Jurassic Era: 201 to145 million years ago Events: 1. Evolutionof Lepidoptera(?) 2. Diversification of flies 3. Most insectorders are now established! 4. Avian predators beginto evolve
  13. 13. A finalsummary! Time: Cretaceous Era: 145 to 66 millionyears ago Events: 1. Evolution of flowering plants 2. Rise of pollinators (bees, butterflies, flies) 3. Stickinsects (Phasmatodea), ants (Hymenoptera), termites (Blattodea), mantids (Mantodea), dung beetles (Scarabaeinae) 4. Another mass extinction
  14. 14. A finalsummary! Time: Paleogene Era: 66 to 45 millionyears ago Events: 1. Diversification of butterflies & moths 2. Honeybees 3. Calyptrate flies
  15. 15. A finalsummary! Time: Quartenary, Neogene Era: 45 million years ago -10.000 years ago Events: 1. Glacialisationevents 2. Stability in insect diversity 3. Land bridges flooded (endemism)
  16. 16. A finalsummary! Time: Anthropocene Era: 10.000 to 0 years ago Events: 1. Sixth extinction 2. Biodiversity loss 3. Climate change 4. Who knows what’s next?
  17. 17. This was a summary
  18. 18. Additional fieldnotes and observations
  19. 19. About the evolution of wings
  20. 20. Water sailing/gliding theory
  21. 21. Gilltheory (Epicoxalhypothesis)
  22. 22. Paranotaltergalhypothesis
  23. 23. ParanotalLeggene hypothesis
  24. 24. What ismy opinion?
  25. 25. Why notboth? Dual originhypothesis (tergal + leg gene)
  26. 26. Notesabout insectsfossils
  27. 27. Compression fossils
  28. 28. Amberinclusions
  29. 29. Impressionfossil
  30. 30. Mineralreplacement
  31. 31. Seeyou soon !

