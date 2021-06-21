Cara mencari nilai f tabel dengan spss.19

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cara mencari Nilai F tabel dengan SPSS
1.Tentukan df Dengan menggunakan tingkat keyakinan 95%, alpha =5%, df_1 (jumlah var independen-1) atau dan df_2 (jumlah da...
2. Buat angka sesuai jumlah responden (copy dari excel)
3. Pilih Transform >> compute variabel .....Tulis rumus berikut Kotak Target Variabel ; df_1_1_0,05 dan Numeric Expresion ...
Klik OK • COMPUTE df_1_1_0.05=IDF.F(0.95,1,df_2). • EXECUTE.
Kembali ke data view
