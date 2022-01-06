truMe visitor management system

Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
truMe is an IoT based Identity & Access Management Platform. It’s an elegant and cost-effective solution to the various access related questions. truMe leverages a number of technologies to create products that are extremely easy to use both for the establishments and the individual users. Unlike the legacy
Access Management Systems, which are standalone and are completely dependent on hardware, truMe is a state-of-the-art platform, which ensures great flexibility to write access rules, gives real-time visibility to access events and has in-built reporting & data analytics.
Be the first to like this
truMe is an IoT based Identity & Access Management Platform. It’s an elegant and cost-effective solution to the various access related questions. truMe leverages a number of technologies to create products that are extremely easy to use both for the establishments and the individual users. Unlike the legacy Access Management Systems, which are standalone and are completely dependent on hardware, truMe is a state-of-the-art platform, which ensures great flexibility to write access rules, gives real-time visibility to access events and has in-built reporting & data analytics.
Total views
41
On Slideshare
0
From embeds
0
Number of embeds
0
Downloads
0
Shares
0
Comments
0
Likes
0