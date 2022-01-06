Successfully reported this slideshow.
© Mobico Comodo Private Limited Global Identity and Access Management System
truMe for Visitors' Management in Government Organisations
Security Visibility Present Challenges Convenience • Overwhelming dependence on manpower and legacy systems • Need vigilan...
Access Gate Controller (AGC) Registration Mode of Access for User truMe App and/or Reception Module and/ or Self Registrat...
truMe: Value Proposition • Multiple options to register a visitor away from location, making hassle-free, secure entry pos...
The People The Team The Company • Pramod N Uniyal – Background in internal security, 23 years of experience of creating an...
Thank You © Mobico Comodo Private Limited
Jan. 06, 2022
Visitor management system in government buildings

truMe is an IoT based Identity & Access Management Platform. It's an elegant and cost-effective solution to the various access related questions. truMe leverages a number of technologies to create products that are extremely easy to use both for the establishments and the individual users. Unlike the legacy
Access Management Systems, which are standalone and are completely dependent on hardware, truMe is a state-of-the-art platform, which ensures great flexibility to write access rules, gives real-time visibility to access events and has in-built reporting & data analytics.

Visitor management system in government buildings

  1. 1. © Mobico Comodo Private Limited Global Identity and Access Management System
  2. 2. truMe for Visitors’ Management in Government Organisations
  3. 3. Security Visibility Present Challenges Convenience • Overwhelming dependence on manpower and legacy systems • Need vigilant and trained workforce; therefore expensive • Little flexibility to design access rules • Methods to establish identity not too sound • No differential access regime • Heavy handed security interface but no real access control • Unpleasant Entry Experience – Visitors feel unwelcome and hassled • Obtrusive, Inconvenient and Insecure access management • Queues – Friction – Paperwork • Time-consuming processes • Records not easily retrievable • Poor visibility on visitors movement inside the premises • Physical visibility has limitations • No tracking; No data analytics
  4. 4. Access Gate Controller (AGC) Registration Mode of Access for User truMe App and/or Reception Module and/ or Self Registration Module truMe App and/ or QR Scanner and/ or NFC Card QR Code – Print or Screen NFC Reader Finger Biometrics Face Biometrics Real-time Dynamic Access Rules Visibility Reports & Analytics truMe Platform
  5. 5. truMe: Value Proposition • Multiple options to register a visitor away from location, making hassle-free, secure entry possible • Individual offices/r can invite own guests, reducing load on reception • Complete visibility on visitors’ movement • Auto-generated customized reports to Security Officer • Security Officer can get live visibility on a particular location/ person • Great flexibility to write access rules; Real-time implementation • Employees, temp staff and visitors, all can be on the same platform • Unlimited users on one platform • 1,2,or 3 level authentication available • In-built Emergency Response system Compelling Cost- efficiency • Very low staff/ security guard requirement • No expense on printing slips for visitors • Reduction in hardware cost • No NFC cards required for employees and temp staff • Integration with BMS helps save on energy consumption • Low maintenance State-of-the-art Solution
  6. 6. The People The Team The Company • Pramod N Uniyal – Background in internal security, 23 years of experience of creating and leading organizations, IIMA alumnus • Babu Dayal - Serial entrepreneur, 24 years of experience in technology space in US, Japan & India • Lalit Mehta – Serial entrepreneur, 23 years of experience in technology and finance, IIMA alumnus Mobico Comodo Pvt. Ltd. is a technology product company. We are an ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 9001:2015 certified company. Mobico owns the patent on truMe platform under section 11 A (3) of the Patents (Amendment) Act 2005. Mobico’s truMe platform is already under deployment with customers like Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti, XL Labs, Decimal Tech, Advant Navis etc.
  7. 7. Thank You © Mobico Comodo Private Limited

truMe is an IoT based Identity & Access Management Platform. It’s an elegant and cost-effective solution to the various access related questions. truMe leverages a number of technologies to create products that are extremely easy to use both for the establishments and the individual users. Unlike the legacy Access Management Systems, which are standalone and are completely dependent on hardware, truMe is a state-of-the-art platform, which ensures great flexibility to write access rules, gives real-time visibility to access events and has in-built reporting & data analytics.

