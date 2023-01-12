Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lessons Learned a strategic approach to learning environments

Jan. 12, 2023
0 likes 0 views
• PEOPLE I PLACES I T ECHNOLOGY IN l1AGAZINE ISSUI~ 13 I 1013 •TEN YEARS OF INSJGllT • SQUAR I NGTHF. CIRC U: •COMPUTETHE
~~~~~~~~~~~~~...:~::.~:.~~~-::::r::-~~~~~':'~~~~j~pacc [ with a roof¥hctt P' ~I· r111 =-----~ Stud .,lllJ loUI~ lzou1 '?'7...
!!{:;,:__,.,;"1'1"1"i;:;,;.n~grc:;,~n~c•!-IC'Jl hChin1I ¥•irh 1he changinJ( aci.:onu1 'MJ uiun need.. ~ryc0nr ~l~Aniiw.tio...
Seven SMART ways to create added value with the learn/work environment.

Is the learn/work environment just a space with a roof where people study and work from nine to five, or is it a means that can contribute to the organisational strategy and human health & well-being? The latter can certainly be the case, but then several business perspectives must be taken into account.

As a real estate/facility manager, do you know that frustrating feeling of always being one step behind with the changing accommodation needs of your organisation? How would you like to be one step ahead in terms of reducing costs, but at the same time proposing accommodation solutions that are in line with the organisational strategy and well-being of the occupants?

Accommodation is more than just overhead costs. The learn/work environment (consisting of physical, digital, and social) is a catalyst for people’s performance and well-being and therefore has a strategic impact. It is an important asset in the value creation of an organisation.

The learn/work environment can be compared to a rainbow spectrum. The seven colours of the rainbow are always present in white light. However, the spectrum is only visible through the refraction of light at different angles. For example, you can only see the contribution that the learn/work environment can make to the business strategy if you look at it from an integral business perspective.

The learn/work environment contributes to the organisational strategy
Seven business perspectives on how to contribute with the learn/work environment to corporate strategy. This puts the real estate/facility management department one step ahead of organisational changes.

1. Be distinctive.
2. From price to value.
3. Image building.
4. Integrate instead of coordinate.
5. Team building
6. Innovation.
7. Meet and collaborate.

-The Architect as Business Optimizer-
‘Places that matter and work instead of just workplaces’

Lessons Learned a strategic approach to learning environments

  1. 1. • PEOPLE I PLACES I T ECHNOLOGY IN l1AGAZINE ISSUI~ 13 I 1013 •TEN YEARS OF INSJGllT • SQUAR I NGTHF. CIRC U: •COMPUTETHE COMMUTI-: •WHAT IS DATA GOOD FOR?
  2. 2. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~...:~::.~:.~~~-::::r::-~~~~~':'~~~~j~pacc [ with a roof¥hctt P' ~I· r111 =-----~ Stud .,lllJ loUI~ lzou1 '?'7#//'////////t,~ n:nc tu •1~orI< I~l."rnc•n• rh.a un contribuce ta theorganis;:itioH.tl •tratef(:Y and hunarl he.tlrh & wellbtin~? 'lht 1-ancr can ccrra.in!)· b'° the- c.l'~c. hut tlu:u s-~1,-·ec-..I bu.·ine:;t- prri.pc-rtiv,·11 llU'>I ht· taken into a('coun{. A.~ .1 re.1 1c'it.tt<".lf:u·illtv n1anu~r,..,lo you knoI th;H rru.;tr•lfing ftc:ling ol
  3. 3. !!{:;,:__,.,;"1'1"1"i;:;,;.n~grc:;,~n~c•!-IC'Jl hChin1I ¥•irh 1he changinJ( aci.:onu1 'MJ uiun need.. ~ryc0nr ~l~Aniiw.tion? Huv.· would ynu like rn be one stcr ahead in tern's ol 1.NucinK coi-ti-, bu1 at thC' 'll.Unc Uint pri.•l'~ng acooillnodation so)ut.ions th.1.t .uc u1 line ~·jth the orgJ..nisatio1 1.U i.CrAttp.~ 01nd y,·cll-bcing ofthe occupants'? A,·l·ommod;ition ii' nion- rh,.11 ju"t ovcrht<•d coo;to;, lhc lc;u11/vork CJl'iron1ne11t l~·on!-i'illfl~ 111 rhy 1t•:J11 digiral. !1nrl tHHL1I) 1!_1, ;1 r.11.ih·11~ tnr > fuuJptJ"I r1I ()cf.lftfl !o.hAho Ii .uod. U.1gv1 t. I'. tct lh.1111cn
  4. 4. peopJe's performance and ,,..elJbeing and therefore has a strategic i1np'1ct. 1t is an i1nporcanc asset in the vaJue creation of an organisatio1. 'lhc Jcarn/,vork cnviron1ncnr can be co1npared co a rainbo'A' speccruin. lhe seven colours of the rainbov arc ahvays present ln ''"hire light. 1lov.'Cvcr, the spectn•m is only •isiblc throogh the refraction oflight at difiCrent :1ngle,<;. For example, yoo can only sec:: the conrribution that the learn/"'·ork environment c~tn m:tke to the: busin~S$ sttategy ifyou look at it fro1n an inregraJ bu:;i1ess perspective. 8£ DISTI NCTJVE Organisations cry to take up a distinctive co1 npetitive position in the force field ofthe market. What makes )'CJUT org:tnis:ati(ln unique: from the competition? The trick is to m;1kc this visible ancl t:tng-ihle filr b<> th employees :1nd st1.1dents ln the le~1rn/work environment. J_ouk at the superrnarkets: they :tll sell che sa1ne preniu1n btands.11ey try co distinguish themse),•es not only •ith prjce and house brands but a]so 1ith the design oftheir accommodation. Dare to stand ouc and leave our 'me LEARNING Vhat. is the erti~cL on people's behaviour and what 111essage does the environ1nent conn11w1icate? too' aecon1n1odacion."111e pursuit of acco1nmodation il line Yith the Jlatket is usually only motivated by costs. ~'lorcovcr, ..n1arkcc conforrn"usualJy stands for '"market uniform". So·called nlarket-c()rnpliant builclings do not :1 ppe;tl enough to the user's ex~rience. 11e}' focus on the large middle bracket, they arc function:il fi>r tn:tny, but disrinctive for a11nost no one. FRO~I PRICE TO VA.LUE 11e JearnJ,o;otk e.flvironmenc represencs the sc.cond or third cost itcn1 on in Iisiwll. rl I i9 a11 organisatio1's budgec and has a signi hcant impact on rhe largest cost ice1 n: statf'.1hc learn/vorkenviro111ncnc i11fluence- s behaviour and process adapcatlons.'lhcrctOrc, focus not onJy on te.ducing costs buc also 01 1i11cte- asing value. Do not only look at the ;1mount ofthe rent and the annual operating costs but also look at the intrinsic v;1luc chat the learn/vork environlncnt otlCrs to the organi::;:ttion. Tue intrinsic "l.]ue is a personal (suhjective) e::;timate ofthe ~lue t<> [he stakeholders.lhe ptice is "only" the 11H1rket prie:e at vhich something can be bought.1hc key question is not: "what is the-ptice?" Bur rather: 'vhac is the cftCct ofaccoffunodation on people's behavioul' and what 1 nessage does the learn/'Orkenvironment communjcate ru the m:irket?"' And so ht)o' doe-s accommod<ltion provide added vah.1 e for the org:1nis:ttion? l ?.tAGE 8UILDING ¥hen mark~ting its produc:ts or services,an otga11isacio11 pays a lot of :ittention a11d care to create a strategic aod distinctive con1pctitivc position. Brochures, website~ Gob) advertisements and corporate identity arc coordinattd > 80 Ch:u!ottc Suttt by I1al:.c Architects
  5. 5. to c0Jn1nunicate a co1'1gruent, desired mess~ge. Dependingon the type of otg;inisation also che locatio1'1,layout and exterior of its buildi11g(s) ca1 '1 be used in co1nn1unication. • lftcr -all, hov one is acco1nn1odated says a loc abouc the organisation; just as clothing says son1ethi11g about the pctson '"caring it. ln addition to beiog functional, clothing is pri1narily a 1 neans of c;ommuni~1ti1)n. Then: are "clress cocles". Think ofslogans such as "dress for success"or..dress to imprt::S$". ¥ith the choice of cloching, you itnplicidy indicate ,Nith Vhich group you Vant to be associate.cl. 1 building caJ'I confin1 or sharcer rhe desired iinage. So kno'I what your accommodation radiaccs and "'hat you 11anc to radiate. Accommodation is thus n'lucb more th:in a functional shelter, it is also :i sc<Jge in the current expedence economy. Tt rnakes tanglblt: ,,..h:1t you stand for as an <.1rganis~1tion. Thc:n:; is ;t sen~ of pride lthen you belo1 1g sorne•here, and the leanl/,vork envir(llH'l'H:nt i$ :in important part ofthat. INTEGRATE INSTEAD OF COORDINATE The learn/,vork environrnent can be se.eo as a colleccion ofsquare 1uete.ts with a specific quality ofuse and price. Jn chac acco1nmodation, business processes are carried oucby e1'11ploye.es. These co1nponents can each be coordinated independently. l lov.'Cvcr, '"c can also comp<lrt them Vith gemstones and precious 1 nctals: very valuable, but evt;n more v:ilu:thle y,•hen v.·e integrate l~lon• Ves-tp3C's Sydocy offices designed byCroupCSA them into a je,vcl.The v.·hole i~ more rhan its compDnt:nts-. Integrating- people, husine<>s proc;esst:!:' and the le:1rn/ 1A·nrk environrneot '"iJl also lead co n1ore addc.d value in all areas. 1 cco1nn1odation choices ate then by definicion ,i;·eighed up jn the business framevork ofthe organisation. TEA)I BUILOINC 1.e:trn/vork environments are created for people to perform added-value ~tttivities, :1s employees or1ls students. lt is mainly the so-called "soft" accommodation aspects that m1ke the difference in othenvjse tech11ically and functionally equivalent buildings. i spects that affect you as a person. lhac evokes e1notio11s. E1notions such as tCeling safe,feeling at case, being ptoud, being acccpccd. and going for it together.They m:lke the diff-Crcncc benvccn "market-co1npliant"average ac;<.:ommod:1tion ;nd :1uthentic accornmod:itioo thar confirms and strengthens the c< > rporate identity < >fan organisation.
  6. 6. Soft aspects have to do with the experience; of the learn/•ork environment. You usually don't sec them, hur y< > Unotic;e tht:m.Tue perception ofthe sp:lcc can make :' significant contribution to h<nv employet:!: :1nd students connect Vith e.ach other.'fo strengthe11ream spirir and to be seen as an attractive e1nploye.r. ln ochcr 'Otds. che accon1nlodation is an employee bcnclic. INNOVATION Jnnovation is essential for organisations to position themselves ro maintain or create in rapidly changing market conditions. T nnov;lrion arise!:! hec;:u1 l't: people challenge conventional knOvledge or the donlina.nt logic. ,.fl1e acco1nmodation can stimulate rhis byoffering a learn/vtork environ1ncnt that challenges tOr exa1nplc a n1arker confonn ine-coo product. Jn a changing market, necessary re.organisadoos or realigntue.nts 1uay be the order ofthe day. Accommodation i$ a rne~tn!:' ofindu<:ing the desired beh;ivioor <tnd c~•n even be the "straight l.E::RNING ,.bo,, --c P'il1.$(tan ChiJd1en Libr-ary by Condition_Lab @S,; Zh>o About the author Rm! P.M.Stroms MScAn-h/MBA;,11n t~rthite<t, m<1nage1nm/ rousultant, f011th an,/ uxinlentrepn:ni~ur. In 2002 Ix esla.bli.Jhed ATELl.ER V rtnft•stale, a cr;1is11/lingjir111 Jpecinliri11g i11 lear11/work nrtiironn1e11tr. IJttp.cl/ 'i.&;LtUA.atf.!ier-v.;» 1 n/ in I 11111u.. O<t 1..1 jacket" to enforce the necessary changes. f'I Et:T AND COLLABORATt: .A. building h:is O;lfural nt.:tVoTk nod~!:! such us the parking garage, bicycle shed, entrance, the v»aiting are:i in fTont of the lift, the lifr it$elf, sr;1irwells, toilets, coffee corners,canteen/company rest:n1r:1nt, meeting rooms, printing/ copying areas, a1 d smoking are.a. A[ these nodes, v.·hcrc people fro1n ineet, quick i;ins can be achieved by arranging chem in such a vay that they invite/ sti1uulatc a spontaneous introductory conversation.The ch<tnte ofa folknv• up conversation at the v•orkplacc, in :1c;onferent.:e room or the comp:1ny rest:tt1rant then increases. Jllutual con1nulnitation hetveen e rnployees pro1 noces coUaboracion. The seve.1 ) business perspectives shov ho11 the lcarn/,vork environ.1nent can contribuce to the orga1 )isationaJstracegy and scay one seep ahead. A rainbo'A· is 1uore than the su1n ofseven colours. The lcarn/,vorkcnvironL ncnc is more than the sun) oflocation,square 1nccc.rs> quality ~nd costs e

