IT Support_Training.pdf

IT SUPPORT
What is IT Support?
Information technology is the use of computers,
networking, storage, and other physical devices and
infrastructure to retrieve, store, transmit and manipulate
data. Technical support services allow businesses to get
the help they need to keep their technological equipment
running smoothly.
Who Needs IT Support?
According to a 2019 report for the Connected Commerce Council, 85
percent of small business owners report that the use of technology
improves business performance, helps them remain competitive and
aids in overall success.
Today, nearly every business relies on technology at some level,
especially businesses without in-house IT expertise. Businesses
should also consider IT support services if they are worried about
Cybersecurity Approximately 60 percent of all small businesses that
experience a cyberattack close within six months, according to the
U.S. National Cyber Security Alliance.
Benefits Of Acquiring IT Support
Services
● Lower Operational Costs:
Some businesses see IT support services as just another expense.
However, IT support can actually lower a business’s operational
costs. The national average salary for an IT specialist is $51,838,
according to Glassdoor. If a business chooses to hire an in-house
IT specialist, they would be responsible for the salary, as well as
benefits and the costs of training, education, and management
overhead costs. Outsourcing IT eliminates these costs.
● Access To Expert IT Specialists:
Reputable IT support services have extensive technical knowledge
that can be highly valuable to grow businesses. Acquiring IT
support services means that a business gains access to this unique
knowledge base, along with multiple techs with different skill sets.
● Minimize Risks
Implementing new technology always comes with risks. If a
problem occurs, a business could lose a substantial amount of time
and money. These types of risks are considerably reduced when an
IT support team steps in to take over important IT tasks. IT
support professionals have the skills needed to manage most types
of risks, including compliance and security risks.
● Improve Internal Efficiency
Without a dedicated IT team, employees must spend time each day
managing IT issues that they might not have experience dealing
with, which can lead to wasted time. Professional IT support
ensures that all systems run smoothly while allowing employees to
focus on their personal job roles.
Basic IT Knowledge
● Always update your system:
command: sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade
● Unplugged Cable:
Basic IT Knowledge
● Creating File Name:
(a) Use Letter & Number.
(b) Please note that there are only two special characters
that should ever be used in file or folder names: _
(underscore) or – (dash).
(c) Never use dot (.)
(d) Never use any letter, number or character in the position
of the file extension. Example: Genvio.odt2020
Basic IT Knowledge
● How to delete file from printer queue