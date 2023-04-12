Successfully reported this slideshow.
Apr. 12, 2023
IT Support_Training.pdf

Apr. 12, 2023
IT Support_Training

  1. 1. IT SUPPORT Presented By K. M. Saidul Islam, Sr. Executive Ashraf Hossain, Executive
  2. 2. What is IT Support? Information technology is the use of computers, networking, storage, and other physical devices and infrastructure to retrieve, store, transmit and manipulate data. Technical support services allow businesses to get the help they need to keep their technological equipment running smoothly.
  3. 3. Who Needs IT Support? According to a 2019 report for the Connected Commerce Council, 85 percent of small business owners report that the use of technology improves business performance, helps them remain competitive and aids in overall success. Today, nearly every business relies on technology at some level, especially businesses without in-house IT expertise. Businesses should also consider IT support services if they are worried about Cybersecurity Approximately 60 percent of all small businesses that experience a cyberattack close within six months, according to the U.S. National Cyber Security Alliance.
  4. 4. Benefits Of Acquiring IT Support Services ● Lower Operational Costs: Some businesses see IT support services as just another expense. However, IT support can actually lower a business’s operational costs. The national average salary for an IT specialist is $51,838, according to Glassdoor. If a business chooses to hire an in-house IT specialist, they would be responsible for the salary, as well as benefits and the costs of training, education, and management overhead costs. Outsourcing IT eliminates these costs. ● Access To Expert IT Specialists: Reputable IT support services have extensive technical knowledge that can be highly valuable to grow businesses. Acquiring IT support services means that a business gains access to this unique knowledge base, along with multiple techs with different skill sets.
  5. 5. Benefits Of Acquiring IT Support Services ● Minimize Risks Implementing new technology always comes with risks. If a problem occurs, a business could lose a substantial amount of time and money. These types of risks are considerably reduced when an IT support team steps in to take over important IT tasks. IT support professionals have the skills needed to manage most types of risks, including compliance and security risks. ● Improve Internal Efficiency Without a dedicated IT team, employees must spend time each day managing IT issues that they might not have experience dealing with, which can lead to wasted time. Professional IT support ensures that all systems run smoothly while allowing employees to focus on their personal job roles.
  6. 6. IT Equipment's ● Desktop & Laptop. ● Servers. ● Network Router. ● Network Switch. ● NAS (Network Attached Storage). ● DIMS (Documents Inventory Management System). ● PABX (Private Automatic Branch Exchange). ● CCTV (Closed-circuit Television).
  7. 7. Basic IT Knowledge ● Always update your system: command: sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade ● Unplugged Cable:
  8. 8. Basic IT Knowledge ● Creating File Name: (a) Use Letter & Number. (b) Please note that there are only two special characters that should ever be used in file or folder names: _ (underscore) or – (dash). (c) Never use dot (.) (d) Never use any letter, number or character in the position of the file extension. Example: Genvio.odt2020
  9. 9. Basic IT Knowledge ● How to delete file from printer queue
  10. 10. Basic IT Knowledge ● How to Enable a Printer:
  11. 11. IT Support from IT Department # IT HELPDESK_GENVIO_PLANT
  12. 12. IT SUPPORT FORM
  13. 13. THANK YOU

