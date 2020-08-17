Alger 2020 Edition

Successfully reported this slideshow.
4 10 17 20 26 31 2 Iran and Cuba : Twin Revolutions Islamic Art of the Arab Lands at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Is Non...
3 Letter from the Editor Alger is back! Welcome to the 2020 edition of Alg- er International Affairs Magazine,restructur...
4 IRAN AND CUBA: TWIN REVOLUTIONS Vish Anand Iran and Cuba are on opposite sides of the globe, speak very different tong...
7 “Shortly after the adoption of republican modes of governance, both countries would find their governments overthrown by...
8 numerous casinos and hotels in Cuba under notorious leaders such as Lucky Luciano. Interestingly, the Mafia brought Fran...
9 himself. In both countries, the revolutions which had been won on the backs of ideologically diverse coalitions would be...
1 0 ISLAMIC ART OF THE ARABISLAMIC ART OF THE ARAB LANDS IN THELANDS IN THE METROPILITAN MUSEUM OF ART Kat Arndt An exam...
1 1 Below: The interior of the MET (MET and Howard Dale) was similar to its institutional sibling, a library but for the s...
1 3 “This has required a new approach to display and more upfront reckoning with the histories of collections. The contemp...
1 4 capital of the world. Opened in 1870, the collection of the Met was sourced from wealthy donors who had objects in the...
1 5 Spain to India.” The shifting definitions of art of this nature are important to track as scholarship continues to eme...
1 6 cohesion and learning? Additionally, Qureshi asks, “What’s happened to Muslim creativity since the collapse of these k...
1 7 IS NON- VIOLENCE ENOUGH FOR LEBANON? Ava Barnes As of December 2019, civil society in Lebanon has taken a turn. Nonv...
1 9 likely to be successful. It is estimated that at one point, one quarter of the population was on the streets protestin...
2 0 INTUITION OVERCOMES INTELLIGENCE: COVID-19 Emily Needham On January 21, 2020 the first reported case of COVID-19 in ...
2 3 “President Trump relied on his intuition and preconceived notions, despite having access to accurate intelligence... T...
2 4 listened to his own preconceived notions. As a policymaker, President Trump has the distinct ability from intelligen...
2 5 However, this plan was never actually implemented, as Health Secretary Azar was unable to gain reliable tests from the...
2 6 MITIGATINGMITIGATING THE EFFECTSTHE EFFECTS OF DRUGOF DRUG CARTELS INCARTELS IN MEXICOMEXICO Ben Blavat Mexico is in...
2 7 Below: U.S. Coast Gaurd offlines hundreds of kilograms of narcotics seized during a patrol in the Eastern Pacific (Chi...
2 9 “The Mexican government has had the time to make a more whole-hearted attempt at eradicating corruption, yet the issue...
3 0 organized crime. This may very well be a sign that Mexico would be willing to allow its officers to undergo a similar ...
3 1 THE FUTURE IS CANCELLED Evan Davies Twenty-eight years after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Ukraine is a pivot...
3 3 Left: Euromaidan protestor HQ, Kiev’s Trade Unions building, on fire after a police raid (Amakuha) Below: Euromaidan p...
3 4 and the Russian Federation, and the recent global trend towards far-right nationalism all present radical shifts in th...
3 5 narrative, illustrated most prominently by online political media outlet Vox, starts with the fact that “Russification...
3 6 Yanukovych’s abandoning of the European Unionisuniversallyidentifiedastheinciting incident of the conflict and, despit...
3 7 that any sort of mass political organizing was unthinkable under Soviet rule, the nascent left would have to simultane...
3 8 it was only adopted in the second year of his presidency) in order to allow him to seek reelection for a second time. ...
3 9 revolutionary) climate gave rise to a new strain of libertarian-populism that advances neoliberal governance while nom...
4 0 an overarching political superstructure; therefore corruption is merely a result of having the wrong people in charge....
IS NONVIOLENCE ENOUGH FOR LEBANON? Lee, Vivian. "Lebanese Protesters Shut Down Parliament and Clash with Police." New York Times, November 19, 2019.
  4. 4. 4 IRAN AND CUBA: TWIN REVOLUTIONS Vish Anand Iran and Cuba are on opposite sides of the globe, speak very different tongues, follow completely different faiths, and have very different neighbors and histories. However, the post- colonial struggles that have defined much of the third world links them both in many ways. From nineteenth century imperialism to twentieth century constitutional movements to Western- backed authoritarian rule to anti-Western rebellions—these seemingly dissimilar countries share a lot in common. This also extends to the nature of their diasporas abroad—especially in the United States— and to the latest trends occurring in both countries’ foreign relations. An adequate analysis of any nation ought to begin with her founding and origin story—and in our case of comparing two countries—doubly so. Iran, or Persia as she was commonly known as until recently, was first unified by Cyrus the Great under his Achaemenid empire in the sixth century before Christ. Among Iranian nationalists, Cyrus is still regarded as an icon and founder of Persian civilization, and he is regarded as the first Shah in a line of succession that lasted for another two and a half millennia. Even in these early pre-Islamic times, Persian civilization had a tenuous relationship with her western neighbors, varying from times of peace and tranquility to war and contention. Various Persian Shahs would contest dominion of Mesopotamia, Egypt, and Asia Minor for hundreds of years—from Alexander’s Greeks empire to the Roman and Byzantine empires. This Persian rivalry with the Graeco-Roman West would only end with the defeat of both empires by the Arab conquests of the seventh century. With these conquests came the other origin story of Iran—the Islamic religion. While the Arabs would eventually be overthrown, the succeeding dynasties, from the Safavids to the Qajars, would mix both Islamic and pre-Islamic Iranian traditions. To fully understand the Persian nation, we must understand how there exist two rival nationalisms: Islamic and Iranian. While Persia has always been in the middle of Afro-Eurasia, or “the World Island”, Cuba was isolated from this core until the voyages of Columbus and unaccustomed to the advanced state of technology in the old-world. Because of this, the indigenous Taino population were quickly conquered by the forces of Diego de Velazquez. The immigration of both Spanish colonists and African slaves from across the Atlantic, coupled with the devastating effects of old-world diseases on indigenous populations, ensured that the Taino would be outnumbered, and that Cuba would be quickly absorbed into the Spanish Empire. By the late nineteenth century, colonialism was in full swing across the world. In Asia, the British were expanding from northwards from India and the Russians southwards from Central Asia. Lying between the two empires were Persia and Afghanistan. The kings of both countries during this era were heavily influenced by the British and Russians in Right: Demonstrators at one off the many rallies that kicked of the Iranian Revolution (public domain)
  5. 5. 5
  6. 6. 6
  7. 7. 7 “Shortly after the adoption of republican modes of governance, both countries would find their governments overthrown by Generalissimos.” their imperial competition that was known as the “Great Game”. In Cuba, a different set of empires were contesting for influence. The Spanish, who pioneered modern colonialism in the sixteenth century, were a declining empire who by this time had lost most of their Latin American colonies to independence movements led by figures such as Hidalgo, Bolivar, and San Martin. The Americans, in contrast, were an imperial power on the rise, and have been eyeing on Cuba since the Monroe Doctrine of 1823. Cuba was one of Spain’s few remaining colonies when the USS Maine sank in 1898. After the United States retaliated in a war against Spain, Cuba was “liberated” from the Spanish and granted independence in 1902. This independence, however, came with strict concessions such as the Platt amendment, which gave the United States an almost imperial level of supervision over Cuba. With the start of the twentieth century, archaic systems of governance were beginning to show signs of wear and tear. In 1905, a Constitutional Revolution began which would bring Iran a Belgian-inspired constitution with the first parliamentary elections being held in 1906. In Cuba, a constitution based on the American one was adopted, with the first presidential elections being held in 1909. In both countries, however, the ruling governments were weak, ineffective, and viewed as puppets to imperialist countries by many. Shortly after the adoption of republican modes of governance, both countries would find their governments overthrown by Generalissimos. In 1921, the military leader Reza Shah launched a coup, backed by the British, which would make the Pahlavi dynasty rulers of Iran. Because of his pro-Nazi leanings, British and Soviet Russian forces invaded Iran in 1941 to force him to abdicate in favor of his child son, Mohammed Reza Shah. Since the new King was still a child, real power returned to the parliament or majles for some time. By 1953, the newly elected Prime Minister, Mohammed Mosaddegh, promised to nationalize the Iranian oil industry— leading to an Anglo-American-backed coup to protect western oil interests and instill the Shah as an autocrat. In 1933, another military leader—Fulgencio Batista— launched a coup to become the leader of Cuba, and he retired in 1944. In 1952, Batista would launch another coup to bring Cuba back to authoritarian, pro-business, and pro-American rule. Thus, in both countries in the early twentieth century happened constitutional reforms that were nullified by Western-backed coups. With both countries firmly under the rule of pro-Western autocrats by the middle of the century, there existed a great state of inequality. The governments in both countries favored foreign business interests—British oil in the case of Iran and American tourism in the case of Cuba— and benefited the local upper classes greatly while not offering much to the lower classes. In Batista’s Cuba, American businesses had a free reign over Cuba. This even extended to American organized crime—or the Mafia—which would build Clockwise from the top: Guevera and Castro at a 1959 parade in Havana (public domain), modern day Tehran (David Stanley), modern day Havana (public domain), Castro on a visit to the US in 1959 (Warren K. Leffler)
  8. 8. 8 numerous casinos and hotels in Cuba under notorious leaders such as Lucky Luciano. Interestingly, the Mafia brought Frank Sinatra to perform in Cuban casinos. This era of unofficial American imperialism over Cuba can best be characterized by a scene from The Godfather Part II, in which the American mafiosi Hyman Roth and Michael Corleone cut a Cuba-shaped cake as part of a celebration. The brazen corruption and puppetry of the Batista regime would cause the masses to revolt— and a similar situation would also happen in Iran. In 1956, a Cuban Communist named Fidel Castro would land on the shores of Cuba once again. Having been living in exile in Mexico, Castro returned to initiate the revolutionary phase of his Marxist plans. Along with the iconic Argentine Che Guevara, Castro and his followers would go on to wage a guerilla war against the Batista regime to spread the Communist Revolution to the Western Hemisphere. While Castro was a communist, he framed his rebellion as a nationalist one in order to draw more support. By 1958, the rebels were successful enough that the United States had ceased aid to the Batista regime and many Cubans in the ruling classes were already fleeing. In 1959, the Communists finally took over the island of Cuba and Castro began to purge his political opponents. One interesting case is that of William Alexander Morgan, an American who fought for Castro’s guerillas against the Batista regime for the cause of freedom and liberty. In 1961, Castro would have Morgan hanged for treason as the two had vastly different intentions for a post-revolution Cuba. While Morgan and many other revolutionaries were liberals who had believed that Cuba would become a liberal country with democratic elections, Castro shocked them by revealing his true communist intentions. Thus, while Castro had originally framed the revolution in a vision of anti-imperialism to attract a big tent of both liberals and communists, he would later betray the other parties of the big tent in his purges in order to solidify his own rule over Cuba. The revolution had thus turned from a liberating to an enslaving event. Later on, the Castro regime would antagonize the United States by nationalizing all American businesses without compensation and stockpiling Soviet nuclear weapons—which led to the American sanctions against Cuba that are still in effect to this day. Just as Fidel Castro had been leading a revolution against Batista, an Iranian cleric known as Ayatollah Khomeini would rise to become the leader of his own country’s revolution against the Shah. Khomeini had been forced into exile from Iran in the 1960s for his dissent against the Shah’s government. From his exile in Iraq and France, he would distribute audiocassette sermons denouncing the Shah and American imperialism to his followers who were working inside of Iran. By the mid 1970s, popular discontent in Iran would reach levels such that anti-Shah protests became common. While the groups that were protesting were ideologically diverse, ranging from liberals to communists to Islamists, they had all made Khomeini the symbol of their movement. By 1979, the protests had reached such levels that the Carter administration would no longer back the regime and that Iran’s own military would stand down and let the revolutionaries take control. Later that year, Ayatollah Khomeini returned to Iran with a hero’s welcome. Soon after, anti-American student protestors broke into the United States embassy and took the diplomats as hostages—and would not release them for another 444 days—showing the world how the radicals had won over the moderates in Iran’s post-revolutionary struggles. In the first few years after the revolution, Khomeini would do to Iran what Castro had done to Cuba—purge his political opponents and attack other groups that had early formed the coalition which helped him in his revolution. Although the revolution was supported by liberals and communists in addition to Islamists, the wishes of the latter two groups would not be granted as Iran’s constitution would be amended to permanently add the concept of “Veleyat-e-Faqih” or Guardianship of the Jurist, which ensured a theocratic government under the control of the Supreme Leader—who was to be Khomeini “Since the origins of both the Cuban and Iranian regimes are chiefly ideological— be it Marxist or Islamist—both regimes believe their raison d’etre to include exporting the revolution.”
  9. 9. 9 himself. In both countries, the revolutions which had been won on the backs of ideologically diverse coalitions would be hijacked by extremists who would proceed to seize power for themselves and set up one-party states. In Cuba, the Communist party was made the sole legal political party, while in Iran, the government does not recognize political parties and requires all political candidates to be approved by the Guardian Council—who themselves are appointed by the Supreme Leader. After the revolutions in both countries, many people who were instrumental in the old regimes or who otherwise would be persecuted by the new regime for any one of many ideological reasons chose to flee to other countries— primarilytheUnitedStates.Duetohistorical and geographic reasons, the majority of Cuban Americans live in Southern Florida—the closest part of the United States in proximity and climate to Cuba— and the majority of Persian Americans live in Southern California—which is very similar to Iran in climate. From these areas have emerged areas such as Miami’s Little Havana and Los Angeles’ Tehrangeles. Because of the conditions precipitating the migrations of Cuban Americans and Persian Americans, these groups frequently protest against the regimes in their ancestral countries. For instance, Cuban Americans are some of the strongest supporters of sanctions against Cuba and have traditionally voted Republican due to its strong anticommunist stance. In the more recent past, many Cuban Americans have disagreed with the Obama-era policy of warming relations with Cuba. Since the origins of both the Cuban and Iranian regimes are chiefly ideological—be it Marxist or Islamist— both regimes believe their raison d’etre to include exporting the revolution. During the Cold War, Cuba sent military support to Communist forces abroad, with Che Guevara himself fighting in Angola and Bolivia. The Cuban government sided with Communist factions in both Vietnam’s and Ethiopia’s internal conflicts. Even today, Cuba is playing a large role in supporting the socialist regime of Maduro in Venezuela. In Iran’s case, the revolution was first exported to Lebanon—where the regime lent support to Shiite groups such as the Hezbollah in the country’s civil war in the 1980s. Since then, the Iranian regime has empowered its proxies in what has been referred to as a Middle Eastern Cold War against Gulf states’ own proxies. In the ongoing civil wars in Syria and Yemen, Iran is backing the Assad government and the Houthi rebels. Meanwhile in Iraq and Lebanon, Iran is backing Shia political factions that are friendly to the goals of the Islamic Revolution. One commonality in the foreign policy of the two countries is that they are diametrically opposed to the United States and allied with Russia— which is allied with both Assad and Maduro. While Iran and Cuba differ in many important ways, the commonalities between both national experiences are useful for understanding the increasingly multipolar world that we live in. While the two ideologies, a far-right Islamism and a far-left Communism differ, the end result of suppression and authoritarianism in both countries remains. Just as both countries experienced foreign quasi-colonialism which dissatisfied the masses, dictatorial ideologues rose to power on the waves of resentment—with consequences that are still affecting us to this day, such as the effects of the revolutions being exported. In summary, by analyzing the two revolutions and their pretexts and results, we can see a model for reactionary populist politics in not just the third world, but also the first world.
  10. 10. 1 0 ISLAMIC ART OF THE ARABISLAMIC ART OF THE ARAB LANDS IN THELANDS IN THE METROPILITAN MUSEUM OF ART Kat Arndt An examination of museum history, especially in designated art museums, yields a long and complicated relationship with cultural materials. These troubled strategies of display and contextualization are ostensibly linked with colonial motivations, if not inherently from their conception, that are cemented in national identity. Where previously tactics of cultural theft were used as promoetion to continue imperialistic ventures, the post- colonial museum has since reckoned with its histories through several means. Dialogue and access, as well as increased scholarship and the hiring of professionals from the cultures that produced the objects or are a product of the Western-caused diasporas have since been incorporated into museums. But underneath the larger social intricacies of museum politics lie the fundamental ways in which objects are shown to audiences. Curatorial decisions have cultural effects in the communities that the authority of an institution serves. Modern exhibition histories point to several methods of narrative making and contextualization that have largely been inactive in recognizing that the resources of permanent collections cannot be separated from colonial histories or politics. A case study of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, as a model and premier institution in the country, will allow analysis of the display histories and current realities of the collection of Islamic artworks in particular, and serve to characterize the trend of institutional renovation in both thought and context. The origin of the museum device came into popularity with the library at Alexandria during the time of Alexander the Great. The goal of the Musaeum (or Mouseion) Above: Morgan Casket - donated by J Pierpoint Morgan in 1917 (MET)
  11. 11. 1 1 Below: The interior of the MET (MET and Howard Dale) was similar to its institutional sibling, a library but for the study of objects. The values of scholarship and record keeping were carried through this proto-museum, a palace to house the muses. The idea was returned to in the Enlightenment, where the Museum became an arena of civilization and of elevating the common man to education. But before that populist move, collections took the form of private galleries, locked rooms for rulers to stash the evidence of their wealth and power while out on campaign or away from palace homes. As early as the 17th century, rulers began to open these spaces to the public, evidence of their benevolence and an exercise in material. Too, these collections became increasingly globalized in the age of exploration. Global goods, biological oddities, and stolen cultural materials made up a sort of cabinet of curiosities model of collection and display. During the French Revolution, nobles locked these treasures away in lavish cabinets with many locks and drawers. In the reign of Napoleon, the Louvre became the first museum of art, a public display of the materials of conquest and a device of the state used to define and showcase culture. The age of Enlightenment inspired private collectors to commit large portions of their treasures to the public eye and for the public good in numerous metropolitan and industrialized places. A museum-building fever swept through Europe and to America a few decades later; cities and municipalities demonstrated the cultural, industrial, and philanthropic power of their donor classes. The distinction between art and artifact was calcified, with Europe producing high art and non-western countries producing artifacts that more often made up the collections of natural history or ethnography museums. Furthermore, at the height of imperialism, art museums were used as a showcase of colonial power; where photographs did not suffice as evidence of conquered people, the art objects that made it in stood in as physical demonstrations of cultural superiority. This argument tries to avoid cultural and historical universalizing, since African and Islamic arts have some overlap but different histories, the discussion of which is larger “... where photographs did not suffice as evidence of conquered people, the art objects that made it in stood in as physical demonstrations of cultural superiority.”
  12. 12. 1 2
  13. 13. 1 3 “This has required a new approach to display and more upfront reckoning with the histories of collections. The contemporary survey museum has since become a forum of discussion and a cultural liaison...“ than the scope of this examination. Beyond its use as a colonial playground for the elite, the survey museum provides cultural positionality for its visitors. Indeed, Carol Duncan finds in her seminal report on art institutions that, “We can also appreciate the ideological force of a cultural experience that claims for its truths the status of objective knowledge. To control a museum means precisely to control the representation of a community and its highest values and truths. It is also the power to define the relative standing of individualsinacommunity.” Inotherwords, it is by looking upon the visual materials of other cultures that cements the aesthetics of one’s own culture. This is understood in the theories of nation building discussed by Benedict Anderson in “Cultural Roots.” His argument, that the imagined community emerged from lessened societal power of sovereignty, temporal tracking, and religious explanations of nature, reads “The very possibility of imagining the nation only arose historically when, and where, three fundamental cultural conceptions, all of great antiquity, lost their axiomatic grip on men’s minds.” He finds that print capitalism is the driving factor in creating these cultural positionalities. However, theorists of museums find that cultural authorities also aid in these imagined identities. Then, too, museums as state vehicles follow state models of moralizing politics, as Arjun Appadurai writes, “States are everywhere seeking to monopolize the moral resources of community, either by flatly claiming perfect coevality between nation and state, or by systemically museumizing and representing all the groups within them in a variety of heritage politics that seems remarkably uniform throughout the world.” Heritage politics are the modus operandi of traditional survey museums that showcase and cannibalize the difference and sameness of culture. However, now more than ever, museums must counteract neoliberal trends of defunding and support themselves through populist engagement. This has required a new approach to display and a more upfront reckoning with the histories of collections. The contemporary survey museum has since become a forum of discussion and a cultural liaison, serving to introduce and mediate cultures and ideas through conscious curatorial practice. However, curation and decision making are still misguided by a certain apoliticality where, instead, conversation could occur. The Metropolitan Museum of Art was conceived in 1866 by Americans in Paris, hoping to build a rival to the cultural Clockwise from the top: Carpets from the Ottoman section of the MET (MET), Figure 1 the Persian Room (MET), Figure 2 Gallery E-12 (MET), Morrocan courtyard at the MET (MET)
  14. 14. 1 4 capital of the world. Opened in 1870, the collection of the Met was sourced from wealthy donors who had objects in their private collections from privileged world travel. The institution has since grown to become a survey museum steeped in art, scholarship, publication, and popular culture, a steward of American art that is closely watched by many other national and international museums. Specifically, in a post-9/11 America, the Met began an eight-year process to rethink and renovate their galleries of Islamic art (completed in 2011); the Art Institute of Chicago, Nation Gallery, and Louvre (among other museums) began the process soon after. It is this global attention and prestige that makes the Met is an appropriate case study to analyze permanent collection histories of Islamic art and objects. The donation that formed the basis of the current collection, and that has made up many exhibitions since, was the Moore Collection of Oriental Glass. From the beginning, there was little to no distinction in what “oriental” meant, between the Near East, Western Asia, the Middle East, and Maghreb. If there was any linguistic difference, Islamic art of the non- ancient era was called Assyrian or Persian, thoughnotseparatedbycategoryorcontext like the current museum practice. Too, the historic label practice does not include much text, informational, interpretive, or otherwise. Objects were crowded in glass display cases, more of a show of material wealth than for education or moralizing, as seen in Figure 1, a 1912 postcard of Gallery E-14, the so-called “Persian Room.” Slowly, general museum practice and aesthetics paired down crowded display cases. By 1950, the galleries looked much less cluttered, like this view of Gallery E-12 (Figure 2). All the while, the collection was growing through accession, and experimental display through exhibition. The popular 1919 Plant Form in Ornament exhibition incorporated live plants as an environmental staging or mode of visual contextualization while the 1935 exhibition of Near Eastern Costume, Oriental Rugs and Textiles, used live models to display what was a combination of both Islamic and non-Islamic textiles. According to the Met “As was the case until the 1960s, both ‘Islamic’ pieces—here, kaftans—and non- Islamic Indian pieces—here, saris—were often displayed together.” These kinds of experimental modes of display often make theirwayintomoremainstream,permanent collection museum practice. For instance, in terms of architectural or environmental contextualization, a mihrab (from Isfahan, dated 1354) was first installed into the wall and, “served as the principal symbol of the department from 1939 until 1975 and remains an iconic piece.” Around 1965, the Department of Islamic Art was established as a separate entity entirely and began ostensibly more conscious accessioning. The Islamic Galleries were opened for the first time under that name and included the stunning new Nur al-Din Room and the Nishapur gallery, architectural installations that immersed visitors into a cultural experience. For a department that was once known as the “Division for Art of the Islamic Near East, comprising Moorish Spain and North Africa, Egypt Under the Arabs, Turkey in Europe, the Caucasus, Asia Minor, Syria, Mesopotamia, Arabia, Persia, West Turkestan, Afghanistan, India, Indonesia, and Indo-China” in 1932, the Islamic Galleries of 1975 were based on apparent religious sensibilities (contested whenhastilyappliedtosecularobjectsfrom similar regions) instead of the previous geographic locality, temporal period, or aesthetic formalism. Bilal Qureshi writes, “The formal, art history discipline of ‘Islamic art’ originated in 20th-century Western museums. It began as an offshoot of antiquities departments as curators began to notice the aesthetic links between medieval Islamic courts stretching from
  15. 15. 1 5 Spain to India.” The shifting definitions of art of this nature are important to track as scholarship continues to emerge. A Met webpage entry from October 2001 (barely one month after the 9/11 attacks and before the decision to renovate) finds Islamic art to have four linking indicators of ornament: calligraphy, vegetal patterns, geometric patterns and figural representation. Further, they note: “The term Islamic art not only describes the art created specifically in the service of the Muslim faith (for example, a mosque and its furnishings) but also characterizes the art and architecture historically produced in the lands ruled by Muslims, produced for Muslim patrons, or created by Muslim artists. As it is not only a religion but a way of life, Islam fostered the development of a distinctive culture with its own unique artistic language that is reflected in art and architecture throughout the Muslim world.” With the grand reopening in 2011, the Met again renamed its galleries, harkening back to geography, now known as the Art of the Arab Lands, Turkey, Iran, Central Asia, and Later South Asia. In the NPR review of the reinstallation, Qureshi notes, “That evolution in the study of Islamic art mirrors cultural shifts in today’s Muslim societies. The kingdoms that gave rise to the workshops and artisans whose work fills the Met’s galleries no longer exist, and today those regions have new borders, new crises and new economic realities.” Navina Haidar, a Met curator who helped plan the new space, addressed the cultural connections (from Spain to China) around one question: Do you think about it as the heritage of the Islamic world, or do you think about it as the Islamic heritage of the world? While admittedly much better than crowded glass display cases and mislabeled pieces, the addition of more immersive and staged architectural contexts, such as a Moroccan court constructed by craftsmen using traditional plaster and tiling methods and the reinstallation of the Nur al-Din Room, do nothing to address these contemporary realities. While traditionalist museum professionals, such as curator Sheila Canby and (non-Met) director James Cuno, maintain that apolitical presentation is the primary goal of art museums, more progressive museum professionals and theorists argue for the importance of the museum’s use as a forum of discussion for the historic and contemporary issues. Cuno specifically cites the spike in Met attendance in the immediate aftermath of 9/11 as evidence that museums should be a quiet place of reflection on beautiful art alone. On the shortcomings of the new galleries, Haidar said, “We show things on the basis of their artistic merit, their rarity, their condition and their historical importance… We try to be strictly dispassionate about the evidence. The only place where we allow ourselves any passion is in the artistic joy and excitement of something that’s beautiful and elevating and technically accomplished.” However, since art museums do have such power in shaping imagined communitiesthroughvisualcontext,should they not use that power to increase cultural “Do you think about it as the heritage of the Islamic world, or do you think about it as the Islamic heritage of the world?”
  16. 16. 1 6 cohesion and learning? Additionally, Qureshi asks, “What’s happened to Muslim creativity since the collapse of these kingdoms, since industrialization, since globalization and since our current debates around radicalization?” The stagnancy of the galleries, though opulent and aesthetic experiences, does not speak to contemporary Arab or Islamic cultural productions. Americans already fear immigrants, Muslims, and extremists (often linking all of the terms as evidenced by the last election). Though the reach of art museums is not nearly as far as other devices of imagined communities, as cultural institutions they should aim to educate through permanent collection labels, presentation, and exhibition making. In a recent interview with The New York Times, new director Max Hollein said, “If you have one of the greatest collections you almost have an obligation to recontextualize it in regard to the narratives it provides. I want to make sure it’s not only one voice but multiple voices.” Ivan Karp finds that three ways to create a multiplicity of voice is: 1. The strengthening of institutions that give populations a chance to exert control over the way they are presented in museums. 2. The expansion of the expertise of established museums in the presentation of non-Western cultures and minority cultures in the United States. 3. Experiments with exhibition design that will allow museums to offer multiple perspectives or to reveal the tendentiousness of the approach taken Where previously, the Met has stayed rooted in a more traditional approach due to a certain lack of pressure to change from their audience base, now the entire field has shifted as more scholars and a myriad of global voices chime in. Will the Met once again rethink their 15 aging galleries? It’s only likely. Until then, the question remains: how else can the institution change and how will the changes ultimately continue to influence the cultural positionality of visitors to the Met? Left: Reception Room of the Arab Lands at the MET (MET)
  17. 17. 1 7 IS NON- VIOLENCE ENOUGH FOR LEBANON? Ava Barnes As of December 2019, civil society in Lebanon has taken a turn. Nonviolent protests have left the capitol of Beirut incapacitated, disrupting daily life, but more significantly they have left lawmakers unable to convene. Supported by information reported in the New York Times by Vivian Yee, these anti-government protests have brought a quarter of Lebanon’s population to the streets in response to government corruption. The people of Lebanon are united with the common goal of preventing another corrupt figurehead from running their government. In response, protesters, in the form of human chains, have blockaded entrances of government buildings, in order to show support for a non-political cabinet to form their next government. This all comes in the wake of political discussions surrounding a set of new laws under consideration. These laws may grant amnesty to those guilty of crimes including drug possession and terrorist affiliation but also extend to past political corruption. Although the majority of these demonstrations have been nonviolent, four people were shot and killed by police officers in protest-related events. At this time, the situation in Lebanon has reached a volatile point and, based on the case study Why Civil Resistance Works: The Strategic Logic of Nonviolent Conflict by Erica Chenoweth and Maria Stephan, the success of these protests is dependent on whether or not they remain nonviolent in the face of government violence. In their case study, political scientist Erica Chenoweth and author Maria Stephan offer an enormous amount of evidence supporting the success of nonviolent protests compared to violent protests. In fact, they have found that “major nonviolent campaigns have achieved success 53 percent of the time, compared with 26 percent for violent campaigns (8).” This statistic is a hard number based on many different factors and shows that the success rate of nonviolent campaigns is nearly twice as much as violent ones. By looking through the framework provided in the case study, the possible success of the current conflict in Lebanon can be predicted based on the characteristics of its protests. Factors like internal support, prolonged participation and gathering a broad base of support are some of the reasons why nonviolence has been working so far. A successful campaign often has internal support or sympathizers in the opposition, which “enhances its tendency to promote disobedience” within the regime (12). Some Lebanese lawmakers have expressed their support for the protesters by stating that before the parliamentary session was postponed by human blockades, they would boycott the proposed laws in question. Additionally, prolonged nonviolent protests put pressure on the opposing regime, as well as demonstrate the protesters faith for their cause. At the time the New York Times article was written, protesters had been gathering for 34 days. Lastly, when a nonviolent campaign is able to gather a significant amount of support, it is more
  18. 18. 1 8
  19. 19. 1 9 likely to be successful. It is estimated that at one point, one quarter of the population was on the streets protesting. All of these factors put enormous pressure on the Lebanese government to recognize the grievances of the protesters. Although there is ample evidence that supports the success to date of the nonviolent nature of these protests, the danger of violence in Lebanon cannot be ignored. There have been reports of skirmishes with riot police and a solider shooting a man who was helping to block a road, resulting in multiple casualties (Yee). The Lebanese government has resorted to using more violent and dangerous strategies to quell the protesters. Although the violence has yet to be considered catastrophic, it complicates the situation. Regime violence against nonviolent movementscanbeseenasextremistactions going beyond opposing the resistance (9). A possible result of violent counterattacks is a backfire of the original regime purpose. A backfire is an unjust act, often of violent repression, that recoils against its originators (11). Those who may have been sympathetic or undecided about the cause would then be more likely to increase their support for the resistance. This can deeply damage the legitimacy of the government in question. Although the existence of violent events does not necessarily mean the success of the protests is jeopardized, it is more likely to lead to a shift in the power dynamics of the regime, as supported by the case study. In Lebanon’s situation, the fact of violence is unfortunate, but in the long run it may work in the protester’s favor because of the negative effect it has on the regime in power. Throughout the case study, Stephan and Chenoweth describe the influence that external, international powers have on success of nonviolent campaigns. However, the article does not mention external powers acting in the conflict in Lebanon. Despite this lack of information, it is still important to understand how external forces can affect a campaign. The international community is more likely to denounce a regime that acts violently, especially against the innocent. Similarly, state sponsorship of violent insurgencies has been a source of conflict in foreign policy for decades (12). International actors can offer resources, legitimacy and other tools a regime needs to carry out their goal: that is why the international community plays such a major role in the conflict between protesters and regimes. There are reasons why civil resistance works, and Stephan and Chenoweth described them well in their case study. Due to the number of factors to consider it is difficult to predict the outcome of the protests in Lebanon. This conflict is not one sided, it is not perfect or easy to characterize. However, based on the current conditions of the nonviolent protests, and the information in the case study, I believe it is safe to assume a good chance of success for Lebanon to establish a less corrupt government. If the protests continue with nonviolent demonstrations and the government responds with force, I believe there will be a power shift large enough to force the government to address the grievances of their constituents. There is a real possibility that Lebanon will see positive change within their government. Clockwise from the top: Beirut protest on Lebanon’s 76th Independence Day (Nadim Kobeissi), Women protestors form a line between riot police and protestors (Nadim Kobeissi), Flare shines light on group of protestors (Jessica Wahab and Nicolas Garon), Beirut protestors carry a sign saying “No to Sectarian Rule” (Nadim Kobeissi) “Although the existence of violent events does not necessarily mean the success of the protests is jeopardized, it is more likely to lead to a shift in the power dynamics of the regime...”
  20. 20. 2 0 INTUITION OVERCOMES INTELLIGENCE: COVID-19 Emily Needham On January 21, 2020 the first reported case of COVID-19 in the United States appeared in Washington State. On January 28th an infectious disease doctor at the University of Nebraska, and former member of the Homeland Security Council under President George W. Bush, and member of the National Security Council under President Barack Obama sent an email to a list of thirty-seven infectious disease doctors and medical experts from academic institutions and government agencies. This came just a week after President Trump had termed COVID-19 a “a passing problem” and assured the World Economic Forum that everything would be fine. Dr. James Lawler’s email read: “Great Understatements in History: Napoleon’ s retreat from Moscow – ‘just a little stroll gone bad’, Pompeii – ‘a bit of a dust storm’, Hiroshima – summer heatwave, AND, Wuhan- ‘just a bad flu season’.” This email was sent over six weeks before the World Health Organization upgraded COVID-19 from a global health emergency to a pandemic. At this point, much of the general American public was unaware of the negative implications of the virus, or its potential to spread across the United States and force the country into self-isolation; and since January 28th over 60,057 Americans have died from COVID-19. In just three months, leading medical experts and governmental officials have transitioned from forecasting a future in which the US is overtaken by the virus, to the reality that millions of Americans’ lives have been uprooted and so many have died from the virus. With over one million confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the US, the United States now has more reported cases of COVID-19 than anywhere else in the world. One might ask themselves could this have been avoided? With clear evidence of early intelligence warnings, efforts form within the Trump administration to caution the president against the dangers of COVID-19, and the failure of the federal government to quickly and accurately collect developing intelligence within the US once the virus spread domestically; it is clear that the US response to COVID-19 has been a failure of intelligence. An intelligence failure is defined as “a misunderstanding of the situation that leads a government to take actions that are inappropriate and counterproductive to its own interests.” Given the missteps of the Trump administration in ignoring over fifteen-years of pandemic-related institutional knowledge and intelligence on the potential horrific effects of COVID-19, the situation today clearly fits the definition of an intelligence failure. President Trump is not the only world leader in modern history to have listened to their intuition rather than available intelligence. In 1904, the French received an intelligence report from a German General, Le Vengeur, who was thought to have been betraying his country out of vengeance, by sharing a draft of the Schlieffen Plan. The Schlieffen Plan was the German military plan, first developed in 1886, that set out logistical courses of Right: An empty World Trade Centre terminal during the height of the lockdown in New York (Anthony Quintano)
  21. 21. 2 1
  22. 22. 2 2
  23. 23. 2 3 “President Trump relied on his intuition and preconceived notions, despite having access to accurate intelligence... Trump had to be convinced of the seriousness of the virus.“ action for the German army in the case of a two-front war with France and Russia. The original plan was set to have the Germans enter France through L’Alsace and Lorraine. However, between 1886 and the outbreak of World War I in 1914, the Schlieffen plan was altered to have the German army enter France through Belgium. The commander and chief of the French military on the western front during WWI, General Joseph Jacques Césaire Joffre, had access to the Schlieffen plan at the start of the war, and was provided intelligence that the German forces would in fact invade through the Belgian front. Despite this, Joffre followed his intuition and insisted that the German army would enter France through L’Alsace and Lorraine, building his entire war plan around this assumption. Like Joffre, President Trump relied on his intuition and preconceived notions, despite having access to accurate intelligence, to shape his early leadership throughout the COVID-19 crisis. From the start, Trump had to be convinced of the seriousness of the virus. After learning of a case in China in which a twenty-year-old woman transmitted the virus to five of her relatives, despite the fact that she never displayed symptoms herself, Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Kadlec set out with his team to present the president with a plan for “Four Steps to Mitigation.” President Trump was on a trip to India, so Dr. Kadlec and his colleagues waited for the president’s return before they could present their findings in person and advocate for social distancing measures, however, while enroute back to the US, Dr. Nancy Messonnier publicly warned the American people about the effects and danger of COVID-19. This measure led to a plunge in the stock market, which upset the president and led him to cancel his meeting with Dr. Kadlec. This action wasted vital time in the race to prepare the country for COVID-19 and protect the lives of thousands of Americans. By the end of February, the president and his administration were aware of the potential for COVID-19 to spread across the US, knew that the virus was transmittable in individuals who did not show symptoms, and some members of the administration had even begun to draw up mitigation plans. In this sense, President Trump had correct intelligence like Joffree. His advisors warned him of what would happen, and what measures the administration must implement to prevent an undesirable outcome, and yet he relied on his intuition like Joffree. In this context, mitigation is the Belgian front and resisting social distancing measures is L’Alsace and Lorraine. The president chose to protect the economy rather than follow the informed advice of intelligence, it would take the president three more weeks—and an additional presentation from Dr. Deborah L. Birx (an acclaimed AIDS researcher) and a soft spoken individual who was able to appeal to President Trump’s sensibilities—before any real progress in curbing the virus would be made. The expertise of Trump’s advisors was his Schlieffen plan, however rather than following the clear guidance of the intelligence process, like Joffree, Trump Clockwise from the top: Masked shopper during the pandemic (Nickolay Romensky), Trump and the COVID task force (White House), Infected patients being treated in Iran (Mohsen Atayi), An anesthesiologist at the end of her shift in a hospital in Italy (Alberto Giuliani)
  24. 24. 2 4 listened to his own preconceived notions. As a policymaker, President Trump has the distinct ability from intelligence gatherers or analysts to take into account the final intelligence product that he is presented with, and then utilize this information to make an informed decision. This decision is based on his view of the consequences of each policy option, and which policy presents negative outcomes that the president is willing to accept having full knowledge of all available intelligence at the time. In this sense, a policy-maker, such as the president of the United States, may choose to disregard intelligence that does not support their desired outcome. Despite President Trump’s extensive knowledge of COVID-19 by early March, and the need for social distancing practices, he prioritized both his economic goals and the desires of big American corporations over calls for the immediate implementation of mitigation practices, essentially forcing the critical needs of public health to compete with the interests of the American economy. Rather than heeding the advice of his advisors, the President avoided any measure to close schools or impede the economy, instead he took the measure to restrict travel to Europe during an Oval Office address. While this action may have appeared necessary to the American public, it was not supported by scienceandsomeofficialshavesaidthatthe measure may have even restricted the travel of vital doctors, and caused mass panic for individuals to flee back to the US, therefore crowding an unnecessarily high number of travelers into airports across the world. During a global pandemic caused by an airborne pathogen, it is counterproductive to crowd individuals in tight spaces, and existing open-source intelligence from the scientific community had long proved this prior to March of 2020. Therefore, the President’s disregard for his advisors’ advice to implement mitigation policies, and instead instituting a much less effective travel ban, exemplifies how the president’s role in the intelligence process, as a leader in policy-making, failed to properly address the situation. The collection of intelligence is the first step in the intelligence process, and is the key that allows intelligence analysts and then policymakers to gain access to information that can help positively shape a situation. Without a comprehensive approach to the collection of intelligence, a policymaker’s understanding of a situation maynotbefullyinformedandmaytherefore lead to an action that is counterproductive. Based on the definition discussed earlier, this phenomenon falls within the realm of an intelligence failure. Given that the Center for Disease Control has estimated that it only takes thirty-six hours for a pathogen to travel from even the most remote villages on earth to an urban American city, it is important for governments to survey an outbreak and gain a clear understanding of the number of cases and the rate at which a virus is spreading. Once COVID-19 became a clear threat to the American populace, the Trump administration was able to agree upon a plan for data collection and pandemic surveillance in mid-February. “He prioritized both his economic goals and the desires of big American corporations... essentially forcing the critical needs of public health to compete with the interests of the American economy.”
  25. 25. 2 5 However, this plan was never actually implemented, as Health Secretary Azar was unable to gain reliable tests from the CDC or the $100 million needed for funding, despite several senators offer to work with the administration to increase their response budget before the Office of Management and the Budget stated that the administration had sufficient funds to stop the virus. By late February, many government officials and academics became alarmed as they realized that the country had already lost the battle against COVID-19, as many people across the country were likely already infected by COVID-19 and were unaware of this fact or they were infected and were unknowingly spreading the virus without showing symptoms. The proper collection of intelligence can mean the difference between winning or losing a war. In this case, much like Germany during the first world war, the US’s failure to properly surveil the spread of COVID-19 has effectively determined that the United States lost the battle of containing the virus. Abteilung IIIb was the German military intelligence service that operated throughout WWI, and at the time of the war was headed by Walter Nicolai. While IIIb did have several intelligence successes throughout the war, like the United States and COVID-19 surveillance today, Nicolai’s failure to gain intelligence in key areas cost Germany the war. For example, IIIb did not gather any intelligence on the United States, the largest arms supplier to the Allies, until after the state officially joined the war. This meant that Germany was effectively unaware of the production capacity of the United States, or the value that the state would add to the Allie’s war effort. IIIb also failed to collect any economic intelligence, which left German policymakers uninformed about the ability of the allied powers to remain engaged in the war. The strength of a country’s economy determines that state’s ability to continue engaging in warfare, and without this key intelligence, Germany did not have a clear understanding of how long the state would need to last to win the war of attrition. Finally, IIIB failed to collect any intelligence on the development of the tank, a new technology that was being developed during the first world war and would change the nature of warfare. In the case of IIIb during WWI, the French and the Schlieffen plan, and the Trump administration during the COVID-19 pandemic, all three intelligence failures are drawn together by the element of human cognition and the limits of human perception. In all three cases, the failure of intelligence stemmed from the intuition of individual leaders. Their failures in leadership were a direct result from the flaw in the intelligence process, in that it is limited by the conditions and interpretation of human perception. The Trump administration’s failure to implement mitigation practices despite early intelligence and expertise, and the administration’s failure to properly implement COVID-19 surveillance measures in a timely and proportional manner, constitute actions that have been counterproductive to the interests of the American people. With over one million individuals now infected, due to the cognitive perception of the president and his intuition-based decision making, the Trump administration’s handling of the build up to the current crisis, is clearly a case of an intelligence failure.
  26. 26. 2 6 MITIGATINGMITIGATING THE EFFECTSTHE EFFECTS OF DRUGOF DRUG CARTELS INCARTELS IN MEXICOMEXICO Ben Blavat Mexico is infamous for its illegal drug market, with a high demand for heroin, meth,marijuana, and most things in between. Cannabis, one of Mexico’s most prevalent illicit drugs,was used by 8.6% of the population as of 2016 - nearly 11 million people - according to theNational Survey on Drugs, Alcohol, and Tobacco Consumption. This blows the worldwideaverage out of the water, which weighs in at the measly 2.4% found in the United Nations’ World Drug Report. The global average of cannabis consumption is over three and a half times smaller than that of Mexico. Though this number is shockingly high, it falls upon a continuous trend of increased drug usage in a country dominated by cartels specializing in the trade, and is only projected to grow. Aside from the given medical ramifications that are caused by their drugs, the cartels have greatly deteriorated the quality of life of Mexican citizens. Day-to-day life is becoming exponentially more dangerous with the surge of cartel operations. When the drug market is particularly lucrative, various actors engage in violence in an attempt to reap the most benefits. Rival cartels, police and military officers, and even ordinary citizens are swept up in the scramble. In early November of 2019, for example, a group of three women andsix children was massacred by cartel members, their vehicle mistaken for that of a rival carte. In addition to violence, cartels are detrimental to the economy. Not only does organizedcrime stunt the growth of developing countries, as is the common consensus, but it can alsodamage the economy of even the most highly developed country. Such Above: Mexican Stock Exchange in Mexico City (Dabackgammanator)
  27. 27. 2 7 Below: U.S. Coast Gaurd offlines hundreds of kilograms of narcotics seized during a patrol in the Eastern Pacific (Chief Petty Officer Luke Pinneo) presence effectively lowers a country’s GDP via the loss of economic activity, due to an increased amount of private capital in correspondence with a lack of meaningful public investment. Due to the vast scale and interconnectedness the cartels have with Mexico, any severe, abrupt attempt at eradicating the drug business would not only be impossible but also morally unsound. It would be akin to an amputation without any stitches, bandages, or further medical treatment. The poor would only become further impoverished. A more gradual, adaptable solution is the only appropriate method towards solving this crisis. Currently, the Mexican government is attempting to tackle the issues by arresting high-level drug lords and officials of their organizations. Though some of their captures have been successful, each imprisonment leads to increased violence and cartel activity. Last October, in Culiacán, the son of the infamous drug lord known as “El Chapo” was arrested by Mexican forces. The Sinaloa Cartel fought back, turning the city into a war zone, resulting in several deaths and the eventual forced freedom of El Chapo’s son. In a 2015 analysis of one of El Chapo’s previous escapes - yes, he’s had several - and other similar stories, including those where the prisoner was successfully incarcerated, journalist William Neuman asserts that the capture of these leaders is largely ineffective toward attacking the larger threat. When the hydra loses one head, others will grow back in its place, stronger than before. Instead of considering solely the base facts surrounding what is known about the cartels and who runs them in the investigation of how to mitigate their control, itiscriticaltoalsolookatwhenthese crimes are at their peak. In Melissa Dell’s 2015 article “Trafficking Networks and the Mexican Drug War,” she demonstrates that cartel activity spikes during close regional elections. Upon further examination, she finds that corruption is to blame, and posits the reason being that when a corrupt incumbent barely squeaks out a victory or loses an election, rival cartels are eager “Due to the vast scale and interconnectedness the cartels have with Mexico, any severe, abrupt attempt at eradicating the drug business would not only be impossible but also morally unsound.”
  28. 28. 2 8
  29. 29. 2 9 “The Mexican government has had the time to make a more whole-hearted attempt at eradicating corruption, yet the issue persists.”to try to usurp the territory as their own, believing that the current cartel will be less strongly supported and protected by the administration. Data from the World Bank’s Worldwide Governance Indicators aggregated by the Inter-American Development Bank support this claim; Mexico has been progressively lax on corruption from 1996 to 2017, mirroring the upward trend of cartel crime. Mexico’s current policy on corruption simply does not cut it. For too long, anti-corruption training programs have consisted mainly of informing public officials and law enforcement officers of weak, pre-existing laws, rather than trying to develop more effective new ones. The Mexican government has had the time to make a more whole-hearted attempt at eradicating corruption, yet the issue persists. If the Mexican government will not crack down on corruption on its own, whatever the reason may be, it is possible that some additional assistance may be required. Daniel L. Foote, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs at the United States Department of State, published a memo on December 9, 2016 - International anti- Corruption Day - urging countries to consideroutsidehelp.Thetitleofthememo speaks for itself: “Fighting Corruption is a Global Effort.” Through cooperation and collaboration, nations can empower and educate each other on leading reform to curb corruption. This has been proven to be true. In 2015, the Council of Europe conductedaseriesofstudiesandfoundthat corruption was rampant in Serbia and was seriously affecting the nation, propagating and facilitating the widespread activity of organized crime. Its recommendation, included in its analysis, was for Serbian law enforcement officers to undergo training through CEPOL, the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Training. This universal training covered a number of topics and included several anti-corruption courses. The effects of the program are highlighted in Serbia’s continuous decline of organized crime, as seen in the U.S.’s Serbia 2019 Crime and Safety Report. Interestingly enough, Mexico is one of the five countries, along with the U.S., the Holy See, Canada, and Japan, who acts as an observer to the Council of Europe to gain insight from their activities. A significant portion of the specific activities and treaties Mexico has been involved with have actually been surrounding drugs and Clockwise from the top: U.S. Coast Guard crewman guards 28k tons of siezed cocaine during offload at a naval base (Petty Officer 2nd Class Connie Terrell), A jimador, or agave farmer, in Mexico (Celso FLORES), Vigilante or “self-defense” group in control of the Churumuco municipality in Mexico (Esther Vargas), Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Eneas de Troya)
  30. 30. 3 0 organized crime. This may very well be a sign that Mexico would be willing to allow its officers to undergo a similar training. There is one such existing group that might serve as the perfect catalyst for these programs to take place. GANSEG, or the US-Mexico High Level Security Group, was born with the intention to crack down on crime. The group is not exclusive to the U.S. and Mexico; historically, other countries like Honduras have participated. GANSEG has been highly successful in dealing with migration in the past. Recently, GANSEG has committed to allocating its resources towards the capture of high-level criminals, such as those leading cartels. If their goal is changed from focusing insight on arrests to targeting corruption, the cartels of Mexico may finally begin to dissolve. On September 26, 2014, 43 students from a teaching school in rural Mexico commandeered two buses to head to a demonstration. They never made it there. Unbeknownst to the students, the buses had secret compartments, hiding two million dollars worth of heroin under the floors. They made a stop in Iguala to meet up with others headed to the demonstration, and were leaving the city with three additional buses when it happened. According to investigative journalist Anabel Hernandez, who is currently living in Italy for her safety, a drug lord ordered members of the state police, the Federal Police, and the army to retrieve the drugs. They opened fire on the buses. All 43 students from the original two buses disappeared that night. What happened in Iguala is a tragedy. “A really tragic accident,” as Hernandez phrased it. Though the events of Iguala transpired five years ago, innocent people are still dying at the hands of the cartels. At the time of this writing, they turned a city into a war zone just two months ago. They slaughtered a family of women and children driving up the road from their home last month. Though Iguala really was a tragic accident, it is unfortunately not an anomaly, and like many accidents, it could have been avoided with greater government intervention. Action needs to be taken to prevent corruption from permeating the ranks that of those who are supposed to protect. Curbing corruption is the crucial first step to eliminating cartels once and for all. If GANSEG changes its mission to educating and training against corruption, this goal may finally be realized. “Though the events of Iguala transpired five years ago, innocent people are still dying at the hands of the cartels.”
  31. 31. 3 1 THE FUTURE IS CANCELLED Evan Davies Twenty-eight years after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Ukraine is a pivotal state standing athwart popular conceptions of history yet still remains critically understudied by American thinkers. When taking a critical view of the common narratives around Ukraine, it becomes clear that the American mass media and foreign affairs commentariat are woefully unfit both to provide an adequate explanation for this present crisis and to contextualize it within a broader global trend or history. Professor Jesse Driscoll calls attention to the fact that five years into the conflict a consensus still has not yet been reached on what the crisis specifically is. He notes that “Russians usually call it a civil war [while] representatives of the U.S. government emphasize the invasion.” Taking into account these issues, this paper seeks to identify and object to the media narratives that have guided the West’s understanding of the crisis, and (more importantly) to lay out a proper historical context and conceptual framework from which the crisis can be understood. For all the complexity involved in contextualizing the crisis, the question of what actually took place in 2013- 2014 is rather simple. The crisis, for lack of a better word (again, refer to Jesse Driscoll’s commentary and Tymofii Brik’s response on the trouble with terminology surrounding the conflict), began in November of 2013, when President Viktor Yanukovych abandoned a proposed association agreement with the European UnionandoptedinsteadtojointheEurasian Economic Union and accept a multi-billion dollar loan from the Russian Federation. By early December, Maidan Nezalezhnosti was filled with over 800,000 pro-EU protesters (who became collectively known as the EuroMaidan movement) demanding Yanukovych’s resignation specifically, and a re-affirmation of Ukraine’s European identity more broadly. After a series of crackdowns on the movement through both legislation and violent police action, Kyiv saw its worst day of violence in nearly seventy years, with over 88 deaths in 48 hours during mid-February. During the conflict Yanukovych had disappeared into hiding, and by the time he re-emerged, the Verkhovna Rada had voted — in a move that he quickly denounced as a coup — to remove him from the Presidency. In the political chaos of March 2014, Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian paramilitary troops to the Crimean peninsula (comprised of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol) for its occupation and eventual repatriation. Under occupation, the Crimean government held an independence referendum in which almost 97% of voters opted to break off from the Ukrainian state and become a federal subject of the Russian Federation. The next month, anti-Western rebels in Ukraine’s easternmost provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk (collectively referred to as the Donbas) revolted against the Ukrainian government and (receiving significant military aid from Russia) created two independent but tightly connected microstates: the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (referred
  32. 32. 3 2
  33. 33. 3 3 Left: Euromaidan protestor HQ, Kiev’s Trade Unions building, on fire after a police raid (Amakuha) Below: Euromaidan protestors supporting European integration in Kiev (Mstyslav Chernov) to as the DNR and LNR, respectively). Russian and American arms were quickly funneled into the Donbas, and the military conflict sparked by the Donbas’ secession continues to this day. In February of 2015, both Ukraine and Russia signed a ceasefire agreement after a meeting in Minsk overseen by the heads of state of both Germany and France. The agreement — which became known as Minsk II — mandated the removal of all heavy weaponry from the Donbas, the full withdrawal of Russian military and mercenary troops from the Donbas, internationally observed local elections in both the DNR and LNR, and finally an unconditional ceasefire between all parties involved. However, the agreement was almost immediately (but never officially) abandoned by both parties, with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe noting 400,000 violations in 2017 alone. Furthermore, in the nearly five years since it was signed, none of the provisions of the Minsk protocol have been fully implemented. In 1989, Francis Fukuyama proudly announced that human history had, in fact, come to an end. Observing that the demolition of the Berlin Wall and the imminent collapse of the Soviet Union signaled neoliberalism’s victory in the great ideological struggle of the Twentieth Century, he wrote that democratic capitalism had entered a state of global ideological hegemony as the singularly dominant political system of the modern world. While this observation is fairly apt in and of itself , the analysis and future projections that Fukuyama extrapolates proved to be controversial at best and flatly ridiculousatworst.Fukuyamatheorizedthat the end of the Cold War signaled “the end point of mankind’s ideological evolution and the universalization of Western liberal democracy as the final form of human government”. The concurrent failures of Gorbachev’s Glasnost and Perestroika to liberalize the Soviet Union were taking place as Fukuyama penned his essay. The failure of America to build a functioning liberal “Iraqracy” in the Middle East, the rise of authoritarian post-Communist powers in the People’s Republic of China “Russian and American arms were quickly funneled into the Donbas, and the military conflict sparked by the Donbas’ secession continues to this day.”
  34. 34. 3 4 and the Russian Federation, and the recent global trend towards far-right nationalism all present radical shifts in the world order that Fukuyama’s thesis has so far been unable to account for, yet it remains the dominant conceptual framework through which International Relations is studied in the Twenty-First Century. Most American and European media takes its analysis directly from Fukuyama and adopts a romantic, surface- level lens in explaining the Ukrainian crisis that fails to place it within the appropriate (if any) historical context. The popular narrative was best summarized by educator John Green in his 2014 video on the topic: “A tyrannical leader who ordered the murder of peaceful protesters was chased from power and replaced by a government that will transition Ukraine toward free and fair elections, and Russia responded to that by invading Ukraine”. This framework envisions the EuroMaidan movement as a popular revolt of the Ukrainian people against an oppressive and autocratic regime, which — to a large degree — it was. This idea most directly supports Fukuyama’s “End of History” thesis as it presents the EuroMaidan movement as a critical step in Ukraine’s theoretical progression from a post-Soviet nation to a fully Westernized country on track to join the ranks of Europe proper. The problem with this conception is that it seems to presume that Ukrainian history began in 2013 and that the protests were a direct reaction against the abandoning of the EU association agreement and nothing more. While this narrative is certainly true to a degree, it completely lacks nuance and falls apart when one tries to place it within a broader historical context. Firstly, viewing the crisis as a popular revolt against Yanukovych fails to provide an explanation for why Yanukovych was put into power in the first place and cannot contend with the reality of Yanukovych’s popular election in 2010. Similarly, this narrative offers no reasoning as to why Yanukovych would have preferred to integrate with Russia rather than with the EU, and why the DNR and LNR rebel factions felt the need to break away from Kyiv and embrace Putin. Furthermore, the conception of the anti-secession camp as a groundswell movement of the Ukrainian people at large voicing their support for Western neoliberalism runs counter to the reality that many support it out of pure nationalism and have little regard for modern liberalism, as evidenced by the support of both right and left fringe groups for the cause of independence (namely the white nationalist organization turned- military regiment Azov, and the neo- Stalinist Radical Party of Oleh Lyashko). In the Summer 1993 issue of Foreign Affairs, Samuel P. Huntington (a former instructor of Fukuyama’s) proposed a conceptual framework that he referred to as The Clash of Civilizations. This thesis, itselfadirectresponsetoFukuyama’sEndof History, asserts that social-cultural divides shall be the driving force for international conflict in the post-Soviet world, rather than ideological disputes over support for or rejection of liberal democracy. The fact that this framework is little more than a naked justification for Western military expansion and the continued subjugation “Firstly, viewing the crisis as a popular revolt against Yanukovych fails to provide an explanation for why Yanukovych was put into power in the first place...”
  35. 35. 3 5 narrative, illustrated most prominently by online political media outlet Vox, starts with the fact that “Russification” efforts by the Russian Empire and Soviet Union displaced Eastern Ukraine’s indigenous populations (most notably with Stalin’s deportation of Crimea’s native Tatars to the Uzbek SSR) and supplanted them with Russian settlers, who grew to ethnically dominate the East while ethnic Ukrainians remained a majority in the West. This divide has also shaped the linguistic geography of Ukraine, as the Russian language is commonly (if not primarily) spoken in the eastern regions, yet is seldom heard in western Ukraine. Ukraine’s Russian-speaking eastern reaches were generally supportive of Yanukovych, while the western, ethnically-Ukrainian regions were won by his opponent Yulia Tymochenko in 2010. From these facts, the media has generally drawn the conclusion that the civil war is the ultimate end of this continued ethnolinguistic conflict, with neatly drawn pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian factions, emphasizing the notion that the conflict is primarily a civil war and that Russian intervention is a secondary concern. This framework has almost exactly the opposite faults of the romantic narrative: it sees the existence of Ukraine’s linguistic cleavage as a guarantor of social (and eventual military) conflict, yet envisions the crisis as an essentially apolitical struggle between cultures with little to no consideration of Ukrainians’ material or political concerns. These ethnic divisions had existed in Ukraine for centuries (and American commentators often treat the supposition that ethnic divisions will inherently lead to mass violence as a given) so there must be a reason that the conflict broke out in 2014 rather than at any other point in Ukraine’s twenty-three years as an independent state. Above: Ukranian soldier in Donbass (Ministry of Defence of Ukraine) of the Global South to imperial violence has not prevented (and has in fact, according to Noam Chomsky and others, been a primary force behind) it becoming one of the dominant worldviews of the American foreign policy establishment and commentariat. Huntington abandons the dialectical model human civilization to instead focus on an essentially apolitical idea of “cultures” as driving international politics, managing to dispense with the one legitimately sound piece of Fukuyama’s analysis. In doing so, Huntington shuts himself off from any materialist or political conception of the international system, seeming to assert that material realities, political struggles, individual leaders and parties, and all the other commonly-accepted determining factors of international conflict are in fact second to an ill-defined (and inherently racial) idea of “culture”. Huntington’s thesis has given rise to a second popular narrative that itself runs counter to the Fukuyama-derived romantic narrative, and instead focuses on Ukraine’s demographic challenges. The
  36. 36. 3 6 Yanukovych’s abandoning of the European Unionisuniversallyidentifiedastheinciting incident of the conflict and, despite being technically correct, this characterization has its own problems. Scrapping the proposed E.U. Association Agreement was in fact (insofar as any single event could possibly be) the catalyst that drove Western Ukrainians to revolt, yet the media has not been able to answer why the Russian- Ukrainians (who are generally understood to have been the aggressors in the conflict) were not similarly brought to revolt when the deal was first announced. The failure to account for the complexities surrounding the demography of a nation of forty-five million, this conception of the crisis fails to provide a comprehensive explanation for the situation in Ukraine. In 2009 British theorist Mark Fisher published what would soon become a seminal book of the twenty-first century left: Capitalist Realism: Is There No Alternative?. Fisher’s titular notion of Capitalist Realism gains its ethos from a line attributed to Slazoj Žižek and Fredric Jameson “it’s easier to imagine the end of the world than the end of capitalism”. The concept as defined by Fisher is “the widespread sense that not only is capitalism the only viable political and economic system, but also that it is now impossible even to imagine a coherent alternative to it.” Here, Fisher argues that the “End of History” originally postulated by Fukuyama is not — in fact — a natural intellectual phenomenon borne out of the dissolution of the Soviet Union, but rather the intended result of a conscious ideological project (of which Fukuyama himself is a part) propagated by Western governments and capital interests to destroy contemporary leftism since the 1960’s. The second central idea to Fisher’s thought, that is itself inseparable from the project of capitalist realism, is the slow cancellation of the future. This concept, explained by Tom Whyman is that: “Our culture is systematically unable to produce anything genuinely new. From the 1960s until the early 1990s, Fisher claims, popular culture was characterised by regular and often startling upheavals. But since then, even the best artists have relied on citation, pastiche, nostalgia. This is symptomatic of a political context which is unable to imagine the possibility of a better future, a world beyond our own.” The formation of a modern political culture in Ukraine allowed for a near-perfect case study in which the process of the future’s cancellation could be viewed in real-time. Telling the oral history of the Ukrainian left, Denys Gorbach explains: “in the late 1980s, the Soviet press used to call conservatives, who supported a more authoritarian regime and an end to the democratic process of perestroika, ‘right wing’ (although formally speaking, they were communists), and the opposition (including conservative liberals like Boris Yeltsin)—‘left wing’.” Thus, from the moment that Ukraine became independent, the insurgent left (such that it existed) was placed at an epistemic and existential disadvantage. The deliberate confusion of the left and right wings served to accelerate the neoliberal liquidation of Ukrainian society, as the left movement — then in the very earliest stages of being developed — would have to seek a self-definition independent of the traditional left-right dichotomy seen in the rest of the world. Considering also Left: Protestors in Kiev’s Independence Square during the Orange Revolution (Serhiy) Right: Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky at his inauguration in 2019 (The Presidential Administration of Ukraine)
  37. 37. 3 7 that any sort of mass political organizing was unthinkable under Soviet rule, the nascent left would have to simultaneously establish itself as a viable political project and develop the democratic organizing principles necessary for any successful left movement. This inherent political chaos of the populist-democratic (and in some cases, anarchic) left of the 1990’s and onwards allowed a singular definition of Ukrainian leftism to take hold, almost by default. The conception that went on to dominate the Ukrainian left was that of a neo-Stalinist program rejecting liberal democracy in favor of a Soviet-style (and necessarily, ideologically and definitionally fluid) autocracy. Despite the emergence of an energetic and genuinely revolutionary left edge amongst certain youth and student political sects, “socialism and communism are still closely tied to ideas such as Slavic nationalism, a pro-Russian geopolitical orientation, the police state, the death penalty, social conservatism, the defence of ‘canonical Orthodoxy’, and the wholehearted approval of the Soviet experience.” This Stalinist camp was an inherently reactionary project, characterized more by cultural nostalgia than anything else, and thus shows the presumptive victory of capitalist realism: a political culture so contorted that even the purported “revolutionary” faction cannot produce any vision of the future and must instead look backwards. Despite the long-term weakness of neo-Stalinism as a political project, it did provide the most viable alternative to neoliberalism and the ascendent criminal state in the early days of the post-Soviet Ukraine, with the de facto Communist-Socialist-Peasant Party bloc holding a parliamentary majority through the 1990’s. Necessarily dependent on generational politics, the Stalinists faced a perennial and existential threat of demographic change, as their aging voter base decreased in political relevance. The attempted solution to this structural issue — which ultimately ended up destroying the Stalinist left — was the decision of the Communist Party (which was later banned in 2015 ) to fully lean into collaboration with Yanukovych, culminating in their support for the January 2014 anti-protest laws that accelerated the collapse of Yanukovych’s government. Thus, the petering out of the neo-Stalinist project left Ukraine without any alternative political operation robust enough to present a real opposition to neoliberalism. In order to properly historicize the crisis in Ukraine and its causes, one must first acknowledge the role of the 2004 Presidential election and the ensuing protest movement — later dubbed the “Orange Revolution” — in shaping the Ukrainian political atmosphere of the 2010’s. In the run-up to 2004, the Rada was debating exempting then-President Leonid Kuchma from the Constitution’s two-term limit (arguing that the Constitution did not apply to Kuchma, based on the fact that
  38. 38. 3 8 it was only adopted in the second year of his presidency) in order to allow him to seek reelection for a second time. Upon the failure of that measure, Kuchma’s government sought to combat the rising popularity of his opposition through strengthening the position of the Prime Minister (then held by Yanukovych), orchestrating Yanukovych’s Presidential bid, allegedly poisoning the independent opposition figure and former Prime Minister Viktor Yushchenko, and finally executing widespread ballot fraud — both direct and indirect — in order to ensure Yanukovych’s victory over Yushchenko. Almost immediately after the official results declared Yanukovych the President- elect, reports from various international observers including the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the United Nations, and the United States identified evidence of Kuchma’s rigging of the election through voter suppression, voter intimidation, and deliberate ballot miscounting. These revelations sparked outrage amongst the Ukrainian public, and opposition leaders including Yushchenko and Tymoshenko lead mass protests in Kyiv that soon spread out to the rest of the country. The movement organized civil disobedience through sit- ins and general strikes for a period of two months demanding a second election. Within one month, the Supreme Court ordered a second runoff election between Yanukovych and Yushchenko, in which Yuschenko was ultimately declared the victor. Despite being swept into the Presidencywithamassivepopularmandate, President Yushchenko and his government failed almost entirely at instituting the liberal democratic reforms that he first sought to enact. Forward-thinking but politically unskilled, Yushchenko soon found himself reliant upon the oligarch class that Kuchma had created and his dismissal of the once and future Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko — who was seen as being more true to the revolution’s ideals — colored Yushchenko as being yet another establishment politician in the public eye. This dismissal further spelled further doom for a united anti- establishment movement by prompting Tymoshenko to launch a second campaign for Prime Minister through a double offensive, taking aim at both Yanukovych and Yushchenko. This political infighting and its resultant erosion of the President- Prime Minister relationship prevented any meaningful reforms from taking place under Yushchenko’s administration and quickly spoiled dispersed the energy that had propelled Yushchenko’s revolution to victory in 2004. So distraught was the liberal coalition that Yanukovych was able to take the offices of Prime Minister in 2006 and President in 2010, beating Tymoshenko in both races. The conquest of Yanukovych represented — to quote Fukuyama — “the total exhaustion of viable systematic alternatives” to his personal brand of liberal-conservative oligarchy. The failure of Yushchenko and Tymoshenko to accomplish anything of note (specifically the dismantling of the Ukrainian criminal state) after being brought into power with one of the strongest popular mandates of any political leaders that decade discredited the democratic center and allowed Yanukovych’s Party of Regions to orient the country towards Russia. The liberal revolutionary faction had been completely unable to motivate their coalition to turn up to the polls after years of failure, and disenchanted Orange- era voters were left with seemingly little reason to continue to choose one from a set of seemingly equivalent oligarch- backed establishment figures. However, Yanukovych’s announcement to back out of the EU association agreement represented a swift and total re-ordering not only of Ukrainian policy but national identity, a change too drastic and sudden for even the most disillusioned liberals to accept. With this move, Yanukovych had stirred up what little revolutionary furor there was leftover from the liberal demonstrations of 2006, as well as provided a near perfect target at which Ukrainians’ near-universal dissatisfaction oligarchy and establishment could be directed. By 2019, three political currents — the complete failure of the liberals and conservatives to effectively steer national politics, the inability of the independent left to build a viable political alternative in the face of popular rejection of Yanukovych’s brand of liberal-conservatism, and the resultant perception of homogeneity between the elected parties as interchangeable parts of “the establishment” — had quietly boiled together into an especially precarious political atmosphere. This inherently unstable (yet not, in any sense, “The conquest of Yanukovych represented — to quote Fukuyama — “the total exhaustion of viable systematic alternatives” to his personal brand of liberal-conservative oligarchy.”
  39. 39. 3 9 revolutionary) climate gave rise to a new strain of libertarian-populism that advances neoliberal governance while nominally railing against its consequences, similar to the existence of conservatism as the self-rejection of classical liberalism. This supposedly non-ideological position received its clearest articulation in the form of popular political comedy television series Servant of the People (alternatively translated as “Servant of the Nation”). The significance of Servant of the People as a political entity cannot be understated. The show achieved such popularity and political resonance that its lead, Volodymyr Zelensky (at the time a stand-up comedian with no formal political experience), had been a frontrunner in the 2019 Presidential election as early as six months before even announcing his campaign. His independent and social media-focused campaign delivered Zelensky an impressive 73% victory over incumbent President Petro Poroshenko (who Zelensky himself admitted to voting for in 2014 ). The series provided the platform for Zelensky to establish himself, it is the namesake for the party he formed to extend his initial victory into success in Parliamentary snap elections, and many of the staff involved in the show’s production went on to gain positions in Zelensky’s government. Through his social media presence and campaign Zelensky constructed a sort of hyper- reality (the ontological state that Umberto Eco famously called “the authentic fake”) wherein he appears in-costume as the fictional President Goloborodko or where the real Zelensky is interviewed by Stanislav Boklan (who portrayed the show’s fictional Prime Minister) , shattering any conceivable possibility that Goloborodko is anything other than a fictionalized ideal of Zelensky himself. Thus, in this current early stage of the Zelensky government, the show offers the clearest articulation of Zelensky’s thought until consequential policy is fleshed out. Servant of the People centers on middle-class history teacher Vasiliy Goloborodko who is thrust into online virality after a video of him going on a passionate rant against government corruption, and is soon after unwittingly elected President of Ukraine. The driving narrative of the show is a chiefly populist one: President Goloborodko attempts to maintain an ordinary life in spite of his political elevation, while also seeking to take on the political establishment and construct a government that (to repeat an oft-used neoliberal slogan) works for the people. Central to the show’s ideology is that in seeking to combat the corruption and oligarchy inherent to the Ukrainian criminal state Goloborodko rarely targets actual oligarchs or the levers of capital (it is worth noting that Servant of the People is broadcast on the 1+1 network, which happens to be owned by Ihor Kolomoyskyi, the second-wealthiest individual in Ukraine ), rather prefering to pin the problems of corruption on bureaucrats and elected representatives. The central message and appeal of the series, as explained by Zelensky is that “Ukrainians who want positive changes can see a bit of themselves in our show’s characters, [who represent a change from the old order]. If a teacher can become President in our TV series, maybe a great surgeon can someday become a Minister of Health, or a cool IT specialist turns into the head of the information security department.” Thus,theshow(andbyextension, Zelensky himself) puts forth a libertarian- populist worldview that is coherent only in its opposition to the “establishment”. The now-dominant political narrative is that Ukraine has been nickel-and-dimed by the post-Soviet kleptocracy, leaving its citizenry effectively politically disenfranchised and downwardly-mobile. Yet, Zelensky lacks any sort of class analysis and is thus unable to develop a fully-formed critique of the Ukrainian criminal state, and is then left without an answer as to how or why it emerged. In Zelensky’s mind, the kleptocracy is simply a collection of disconnected individual actors rather than
  40. 40. 4 0 an overarching political superstructure; therefore corruption is merely a result of having the wrong people in charge. Under this framework, two solutions become clear: emphasizing technocratic organizational reforms with a populist bent that seeks to put “normal people” into government; and the destruction of state institutions and bureaucracy. The political incoherence of this narrative and its resultant prescriptions can be seen most concretely in Zelensky’s large-scale effort to privatizestateenterprises(infact,thelargest offloading of government assets seen in any post-Soviet country in recent memory ), despite privatization’s deep unpopularity and the fact that it has historically been considered one of the leading factors in the development of Ukraine’s oligarchy. Thus, when the supposed elite group that has been dismantling Ukrainian society is seen to be exclusive to the government and does not extend into the corporate world or private wealth, this populist program becomes a tool to solidify rather than combat corporate control of society. Just three days before being elected President, Zelensky gave an interview in which he characterized Stepan Bandera — Nazi collaborator and leader of the 1930’s right-wing paramilitary group Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists — as “a hero for a certain percentage of Ukrainians, and this is normal and cool. He was one of those who defended the freedom of Ukraine.” It is in positions like this one (compounded by his general political incoherence and unquestioning support for laissez-faire capitalism) that the true danger of the Zelensky government lies. As an explicit nationalist, Zelensky draws upon an inherent cultural nostalgia, yet unlike the left he is unable to connect that feeling to the Stalin era due to his whole-hearted anti-communism and commitment to the idea of a “new Ukraine.” This vision is, in keeping with the rest of the Zelensky program, more or less nonsensical. Relient on cultural nostalgia yet unable to link it to the Stalin era, Zelensky’s idea of national identity is inherently muddled and thus gives way to fascist tendencies. Further confusing his sense of nationalism is how Zelensky defines Ukrainian identity against Russia. For example, he has been open to a policy of linguistic “Ukrainization” whereby restrictions are placed Russian-language TV and radio programmes. At the same time, however, he offered a symbolic gesture to the anti-western factions of Russian-Ukrainians by choosing Leonid Kuchma to lead the Ukrainian delegation in the 2019 peace talks with the DNR and LNR. The confusion over this emergent national identity threatens to heighten the existing conflict by alternately bolstering and outraging both sides. Further exacerbating the issue, is that the conflict is not, of course, limited to Ukraine. As a military struggle between Putin’s Russia and a nominally liberal- democratic state, prolonging the conflict directly serves the interests of the United States. US Representative and leading Democrat Adam Schiff, for example, has been continuously advocating (on behalf of multinational weapons corporations) for continued American intervention and escalation in Ukraine. Further, one of the most notable moments of the Donald Trump impeachment hearings came when Timothy Morrison — former Senior Director for Europe and Russia on Trump’s National Security Council — said: “the United States aids Ukraine and her people so they can fight Russia over there and we don’t have to fight Russia over here.” International (particularly form the American security state) influence and interests in the Donbas conflict threaten to exacerbate the situation, perhaps beyond even the control of the Ukrainian state. While the Donbas conflict continues, it has bred a second crisis of the far-right that Zelensky and the mass media have been largely silent on: the rise of the fascist paramilitary known as the Azov Battalion. Azov is an openly white- supremacist and Ukrainian nationalist street militia that was officially brought under the Ukrainian National Guard to combat separatists in the DNR and LNR (making Ukraine the world’s only military to employ an open Nazi contingent). Azov has, since being welcomed into the military, received tactical and material support from the American military. Further, journalists have uncovered direct ties linking Azov and other militant white supremacist factions to the all levels of the Ukrainian government, including a former Deputy Minister of the Interior, a former Speaker of Parliament, and wide swathes of the newly-formed National Police. In the immediate aftermath of EuroMaidan, one Azov member told The Guardian that the police “could not do anything against the peaceful protesters on Maidan; they are hardly going to withstand armed fighting units,” and continued to prognosticate that in the coming months Poroshenko would be killed and replaced by a dictator. Leon Trotsky described fascism as a governing structure that emerges “when the capitalists find themselves unable to govern and dominate with the help of democratic machinery,” which seems to directly mirror the present path of the Ukrainian state. It would, of course, be irresponsible to say that Zelensky is a fascist or even that Ukraine is headed towards a fascist regime. However, the present situation sees liberal democrats becoming increasingly corporate and ineffectual, seeming to cycle through the same motions and repeat the same mistakes as in years past. At the same time, however, the right becomes less uncomfortable with corruption, more disillusioned with electoral democracy, and more willing to engage in openly fascistic street violence. Zelensky himself seems to heighten both of these problems, and at this moment seems to have little ability to divert the state from its increasingly likely collision with the far- right.  Right: Skyline of Kiev (public domain)
  41. 41. 4 1
