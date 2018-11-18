Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
WORK ENERGYAND POWER
Work Work is said to be done only when a body undergoes displacement under the action of a force. Work done W=Fs joule
Work done against gravitational force We have , W=Fs When a body is raised through a height ‘h’ S=h As per Newton’s Second...
Types of work Positive work Negative work Zero work Displacement is along the direction of applied force e.g. work done by...
Energy Energy is the capacity to do work Unit of energy is joule. Types of energies: Mechanical energy Heat energy Electri...
Types of mechanical energy Kinetic energy(K) Potential energy(U) Energy possessed by a body by virtue of its motion. K=(1/...
Law of conservation of energy Energy can neither be created nor be destroyed . One form of energy can only be converted to...
Power Work done per unit time or rate of doing work is power. Power , P=W/t Unit is J/s
Horse power In the early days horses where used for pulling carts and other purposes. A horse power or 1 HP is the power o...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Work energy and power

19 views

Published on

work energy and power

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Work energy and power

  1. 1. WORK ENERGYAND POWER
  2. 2. Work Work is said to be done only when a body undergoes displacement under the action of a force. Work done W=Fs joule
  3. 3. Work done against gravitational force We have , W=Fs When a body is raised through a height ‘h’ S=h As per Newton’s Second law of motion , F=mg Then, W = mgh Work done against gravitational force is mgh.
  4. 4. Types of work Positive work Negative work Zero work Displacement is along the direction of applied force e.g. work done by gravity on a freely falling body. Displacement is opposite to the direction of applied force. e.g. work done by friction. Displacement is zero. e.g. work done on pushing a rigid wall.
  5. 5. Energy Energy is the capacity to do work Unit of energy is joule. Types of energies: Mechanical energy Heat energy Electrical energy etc.
  6. 6. Types of mechanical energy Kinetic energy(K) Potential energy(U) Energy possessed by a body by virtue of its motion. K=(1/2)mv2 Energy possessed by a body due to its position. U=mgh
  7. 7. Law of conservation of energy Energy can neither be created nor be destroyed . One form of energy can only be converted to another form.
  8. 8. Power Work done per unit time or rate of doing work is power. Power , P=W/t Unit is J/s
  9. 9. Horse power In the early days horses where used for pulling carts and other purposes. A horse power or 1 HP is the power of a horse. 1HP=746W

×