Actividad pasado simple. Angel Marquez. Ingles 1 c

  1. 1. Teacher: César Velázquez Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Ministry of popular power for education I.U.P.S.M Extension Porlamar Student: Márquez Ángel 28.492.617 English 1C July 15th, 2020
  2. 2. • The simple past (also called past simple, past indefinite or preterite) is a verb tense which is used to show that a completed action took place at a specific time in the past. The simple past is also frequently used to talk about past habits and generalizations.
  3. 3. • Indicates the action performed at a specific moment in the past. • The main verb of the sentence is always in the past tense. • It has a simple composition of "subject and predicate verb". • It is the only grammatical tense that uses verbs in the past tense. • In the predicate expressions that determine the time of the sentence can be used, although it will always be the verb that indicates whether or not the sentence is in the past tense.
  4. 4. 1. You worked very hard last week 2. She lived in Japan last year 3. They learned how to swim two years ago 4. She wanted to learn French 5. You studied in my class last semester
  5. 5. Regular verbs: To form The past simple and past participle of regular verbs, we simply add “ed" to the end of the verb Examples: 1. I wanted to dance 2. We believed him 3. They learned English Irregular verbs: Irregular verbs are those that, to form the past simple or the past participle (compound tenses) do not follow any norm, simply their word changes totally. Examples: 1. We went by bus in that occasion 2. I had math exam
  6. 6. Q: Did he want a hamburger last night? A: He wanted a hamburger last night N: He did not want a hamburguer last night Q: Did he decide to leave his job last week? A: He decided to leave his job last week N: He did not decide to leave his job last week Q: Did they climb the mountain yesterday? A: The climbed the mountain yesterday N: They did not climb the mountain yesterday Q: Did I enjoy the wedding on Sunday? A: I enjoyed the wedding on Sunday N: I did not enjoy the wedding on Sunday Q: Did they rent a car on holiday last summer? A: They rented a car on holiday last summer N: They did not rent a car on holiday last summer
  7. 7. Q: Did mom eat that spaghetti? A: My mom ate that spaghetti N: My mom did not eat that Q: Did she speak with me yesterday? A: She spoke with me yesterday N: She did not spake with me yesterday Q: Did we run in the school? A: We ran in the school N: We didn´t run in the school
  8. 8. Regular Verbs: Want Wanted Decide Decided Climb Climbed Enjoy Enjoyed Rent Rented Disappear Disappeared Clean Cleaned Arrive Arrived Carry Carried Irregular Verbs: Eat Ate Tell Told Win Won Speak Spoke Run Ran Know Knew Swim Swam Say Said Keep Kept

