Toro-hevitra 5 hihazonana ny fifankatiavana tsy ho rava Mihavana amin’ny olona rehetra
Mahafinaritra ery rehefa mahazo namana vaovao, na rehefa mifandray tsara amin’ny olona, na havana izany, na namana, na ny ...
Ny olana nefa dia, tsy mora foana akory ny mitandro fifankatiavana amin’ny olona tiana sy ny manodidina toy izany. Mety ho...
Izany fahasamihafana rehetra izany matetika dia mitarika adiady madinika, izay mety mihafara amin’ny fifamaliana sy koront...
Efa fantatra mazava tsara anefa fa ny tanjon’ny devoly dia ny hanakorontana tokantrano sy ny handrava ny fihavanana eo ami...
Mba hanjakan’ny fifankatiavana, ny zavatra tokony hatao voalohany dia mila manana fitoniana tanteraka ny tsirairay avy. Na...
• Tokony ho tony mandrakariva • Miresaha amin’ Andriamanitra • Fadio ny teny tsy voahevitra • Raha toa ka feno loatra ny f...
Fanirian’ny olona rehetra ny hanana fifandraisana mahafinaritra amin’ny manodidina azy. Ny olana anefa dia matetika isika ...
• Mba hitandrovana ny fihavanana, ny tokony hatao voalohany dia manàna fitoniana. • Tokony hiezaka isika mba tsy hifanditr...
Ankoatr’izany, amin’ny mahaolona mitafy nofo antsika dia mety hanao fihetsika tsy voahevitra indraindray, ka mahatonga ny ...
Noho izany, manàna fitoniana ary tandremo ny lela mba tsy hiteny na inona na inona mandritra ny fotoana mahasosotra, fa va...
Ezaho koa ny mihevitra am- pilaminana ny ho voka- dratsin’ny korontana ao aoriana kely ao. Tandrovy ny fihavanana tsy ho r...
Nefa, mety ho sarotra amintsika ny ho tony mandrakariva amin’ny maha olombelona antsika. Mila mangataka amin’ Andriamanitr...
Fanampin’izany, dia mila mahay manadino ny toe- javatra lasa taloha koa, ary tsy tokony hitana am-po ny zavatra lasa sy ny...
Nefa, raha tojo olana isika, dia Andriamanitra irery ihany no afaka manome vahaolana tena mahomby ho antsika; noho izany, ...
• Antsoy Andriamanitra Ray hanatrika ny fotoana rehetra ary Izy no hanampy antsika hanana fitoniana sy hitandro ny teny al...
• Jehovah Andriamanitra irery ihany, Izay miady ho antsika ,no hahaizantsika mitandro ny fihavanana amin’ny manodidina ant...
Raha tojo fifandirana amin’ny namana isika, dia fadio ny manao teny tsy voahevitra izay mandratra sy mankarary saina ny ha...
Ny teny mandratra na ny fitsikerana izay atao mandritra ireny ady na fifandirana ireny dia toy ny sabatra manindrona ny fo...
Ny teny lazaintsika dia, na handratra ny fon’izay mihaino azy, na hankahery sy hanasitrana ny fony. Noho izany, tokony tsy...
Feno loatra ny fo rehefa maro loatra ny teny aloaky ny vava ary rehefa tsy manana fandeferana isika. Tsy haintsika intsony...
Vokatr’izany, ilay fihetseham-po ratsy feno fahatezerana no lasa mibaiko ny saina, ary tsy te hanohy ny fifandraisana amin...
• Mandeha misintaka kely miala ilay fifandirana aloha, farafahakeliny antsasakadiny, raha vao tapitra ny fifandirana • Miv...
Rehefa tony tsara dia mifanatona ary mifonà amin’ny namanao ka mifampiresaha amim- pahatoniana indray Atao mazava tsara fa...
 Mba hitandrovana ny fihavanana dia ilaina ny fiombonana matetika sy fandinihana tsara ny tanjona iombonana. Tsara raha a...
• Raha mety dia arahina fiaraha- misotro ranom-boakazo kely isam- bolana izany fotoana izany ary hifampizarana ny manta sy...
Toro hevitra 5 hihazonana ny fifankatiavana tsy ho rava

Toro-hevitra hiarovana ny fihavanana sy fifankatiavana tsy ho rava. Ho an'ny mpivady sy ny ankohonana ary ny mpinamana

Toro hevitra 5 hihazonana ny fifankatiavana tsy ho rava

  1. 1. Toro-hevitra 5 hihazonana ny fifankatiavana tsy ho rava Mihavana amin’ny olona rehetra
  2. 2. Mahafinaritra ery rehefa mahazo namana vaovao, na rehefa mifandray tsara amin’ny olona, na havana izany, na namana, na ny vinanto sy ny rafozana, na ny mpianakavin’ny finoana, na olom-pantatra eo amin’ny fiaraha-monina; ary amin’izany dia tokony hiezaka hitandro ny fihavanana mba ho tsara hatrany hatrany. Fampidirana
  3. 3. Ny olana nefa dia, tsy mora foana akory ny mitandro fifankatiavana amin’ny olona tiana sy ny manodidina toy izany. Mety ho maro no antony mahasarotra izany, toy ny tsy fitovian’ny zavatra tiana atao, na ny tsy fitovian’ny fomba fanao, ny fomba fijery, ny fisainana ary ny fihevitra.
  4. 4. Izany fahasamihafana rehetra izany matetika dia mitarika adiady madinika, izay mety mihafara amin’ny fifamaliana sy korontana, na dia amin’ireo mpiraitampo sy mpivady efa niray trano nandritry ny taona maro aza. Ary amin’izany, raha be loatra ny ambom-pon’ny tsirairay, sady tsy mahay mifandefitra no tsy maharitra amin’ny fibanjinana ny tanjona iombonana, dia ho rava tanteraka ny fihavanana.
  5. 5. Efa fantatra mazava tsara anefa fa ny tanjon’ny devoly dia ny hanakorontana tokantrano sy ny handrava ny fihavanana eo amin’ny mpianakavin’ny finoana. Nefa, raha manana fandeferana sady mifanaja ny tsirairay avy, dia ho voaaro amin’ny fifandirana isika ary ho voatandro ny fihavanana. Inona àry no tokony hatao mba hitandrovana ny fihavanana?
  6. 6. Mba hanjakan’ny fifankatiavana, ny zavatra tokony hatao voalohany dia mila manana fitoniana tanteraka ny tsirairay avy. Na inona na inona zavatra mitranga, dia tokony hanana fitonian-tsaina sy tsy hisendaotra, ary tokony ho tony mandrakariva ny fo sy ny saina. Mety misy fomba maro azo atao hitandrovana ny fihavanana sy hampirindrana ny fiaraha-monina; nefa, ny 5 amin’ireny no ho dinihintsika: Ny tokony hatao mba hampirindra ny fihavanana
  7. 7. • Tokony ho tony mandrakariva • Miresaha amin’ Andriamanitra • Fadio ny teny tsy voahevitra • Raha toa ka feno loatra ny fo dia mialà kely • Fiombonana matetika
  8. 8. Fanirian’ny olona rehetra ny hanana fifandraisana mahafinaritra amin’ny manodidina azy. Ny olana anefa dia matetika isika no mihevitra fa ireny namantsika ireny dia Olona Tanteraka ka tsy manana fahalemena. Noho izany, raha vao mahafantatra ny fahalemeny isika, dia tsy haintsika ny miatrika ny fifandirana aterak’izany. Izany tsy fahazakana ny fahalemen’ny namana izany no mahatonga fifamaliana sy ady, ary mety hahatonga fisarahana mihitsy aza aty aoriana. Tokony ho tony mandrakariva
  9. 9. • Mba hitandrovana ny fihavanana, ny tokony hatao voalohany dia manàna fitoniana. • Tokony hiezaka isika mba tsy hifanditra ary tsy mifamaly mihitsy. • Tadidio tsara fa tsy misy olona tanteraka amin’ny fahatsarana na dia iray aza. • Manàna fitoniana ary fadio ny mihevitra fisarahana
  10. 10. Ankoatr’izany, amin’ny mahaolona mitafy nofo antsika dia mety hanao fihetsika tsy voahevitra indraindray, ka mahatonga ny fitondrantena ho tsy araky ny tokony ho izy. Noho izany, tadidio fa tsy misy tanteraka akory ary anisan’izany io namantsika io. Fanampin’izany, ny faneriteren’ny zavatra atrehina andavanandro, miampy ny fanorisorenana avy amin’ny fiaraha-monina dia mety misy fiantraikany amin’ny fomba fisainana sy fihetsika atao.
  11. 11. Noho izany, manàna fitoniana ary tandremo ny lela mba tsy hiteny na inona na inona mandritra ny fotoana mahasosotra, fa vao mainka haharatsy ny toe-draharaha izany fihetsika izany. Ny tokony hatao dia mitony ary miezaka mahalala ny anton-javatra rehetra ao anatin’ny filaminana tanteraka.
  12. 12. Ezaho koa ny mihevitra am- pilaminana ny ho voka- dratsin’ny korontana ao aoriana kely ao. Tandrovy ny fihavanana tsy ho rava ary banjino ny tanjona iraisana ka ifantohy ny hihazonana ny fihavanana sy filaminana mba hahatratrarana ny tanjona.
  13. 13. Nefa, mety ho sarotra amintsika ny ho tony mandrakariva amin’ny maha olombelona antsika. Mila mangataka amin’ Andriamanitra mandritry ny fotoana isian’ny fifandirana mba ho tony sy hisian’ny filaminana eo anivon’ny ankohonana. Tsy ho haintsika mihitsy ny hanova antsika ho tony raha tsy eo ny Fanahin’Andriamanitra izay manampy antsika hahatanteraka izany. Mila madio am-po mandrakariva ary mifamela heloka isika amin’izany. Miresaha amin’Andriamanitra
  14. 14. Fanampin’izany, dia mila mahay manadino ny toe- javatra lasa taloha koa, ary tsy tokony hitana am-po ny zavatra lasa sy ny adiady lasa tany aloha tany; fa tokony hangataka amin’ Andriamanitra amin’ny anaran’i Jesosy mba hanadio ny fontsika sy hahaizantsika hamela heloka. Raha tojo olana sy korontana koa dia matetika isika no mandeha mitantara ny zavamisy amin’ny namana na ny havana akaiky. Marina fa manome torohevitra antsika izy ireny ary miezaka manome vahaolana. Mety mahomby ilay torohevitra; nefa mety tsy mahomby koa indraindray.
  15. 15. Nefa, raha tojo olana isika, dia Andriamanitra irery ihany no afaka manome vahaolana tena mahomby ho antsika; noho izany, Izy no tokony hilazantsika voalohany ny zava-misy. Ahoana no hahatanteraka izany? • Mandritra ilay ady sy fifandirana dia mivavaha avy hatrany.
  16. 16. • Antsoy Andriamanitra Ray hanatrika ny fotoana rehetra ary Izy no hanampy antsika hanana fitoniana sy hitandro ny teny aloaky ny vavantsika mba tsy haharava ny fihavanana ary tsy handratra ny hafa izany. • Miresaha moramora amin’ Andriamanitra, kanefa tsy atao ren’ny olona ny feo sady tsy asehoseho koa izany fivavahana moramora izany. Tsy mila miala ilay toerana akory mandritra io fotoana io, fa mihaino tsara izay lazain’ilay namana na havana mifanditra amintsika koa.
  17. 17. • Jehovah Andriamanitra irery ihany, Izay miady ho antsika ,no hahaizantsika mitandro ny fihavanana amin’ny manodidina antsika tsy ho rava mandritry ny fotoan-tsarotra toy izany. • Mila mivavaka isanandro isika mba hialana amin’ny toetra mahanofo, ary mba ho tonga olom-baovao manana fahatanterahana ara-panahy araka ny endrik’ Andriamanitra.
  18. 18. Raha tojo fifandirana amin’ny namana isika, dia fadio ny manao teny tsy voahevitra izay mandratra sy mankarary saina ny hafa. Tandremo tsara mba ho teny feno fanajana hatrany no hatao, ary tandrovy ny fihavanana mba tsy ho rava na inona na inona mety ho anton’ ny fifandirana. Fanampin’izany, fadio ny mitsikera na manendrikendrika, izany hoe ny miteny na mihevitra hoe “Ianao no nahatonga izao olana izao”. Fadio ny teny tsy voahevitra
  19. 19. Ny teny mandratra na ny fitsikerana izay atao mandritra ireny ady na fifandirana ireny dia toy ny sabatra manindrona ny fon’ izay mihaino antsika. Ny ratra vokatry ny fifame- lezana amin’ny ady dia mamela holatra tsy maty; ary ny ratram-po vokatry ny teny mahery sy ny teny tsy voahevitra mandritry ny fifamaliana dia sarotra sitranina ary tsaroana matetika.
  20. 20. Ny teny lazaintsika dia, na handratra ny fon’izay mihaino azy, na hankahery sy hanasitrana ny fony. Noho izany, tokony tsy hatao na oviana na oviana ny manao teny mandratra, na manompa, na maneso, na mitsikera na manendrikendrika mba hihazonana ny fifankatiavana sy fihavanana tsy ho rava.
  21. 21. Feno loatra ny fo rehefa maro loatra ny teny aloaky ny vava ary rehefa tsy manana fandeferana isika. Tsy haintsika intsony ny mitandrina ny fihetseham-po ary mety hampiasa fihetsika tsy voahevitra koa aza mandritra io fotoana io. Feno fahatezerana mirehitra ny fo, ary mifangaro avokoa ny fankahalana, ny tahotra sy ny tebiteby ary ny fahadisoam-panantenana. Raha toa ka feno loatra ny fo dia mialà kely
  22. 22. Vokatr’izany, ilay fihetseham-po ratsy feno fahatezerana no lasa mibaiko ny saina, ary tsy te hanohy ny fifandraisana amin’ilay olona nandiso fanantenana na nahatonga ny fanafintohinana intsony isika. Nefa, mba hahaizantsika mifehy izany fihetseham-po izany tsy hibaiko ny saina dia izao no atao:
  23. 23. • Mandeha misintaka kely miala ilay fifandirana aloha, farafahakeliny antsasakadiny, raha vao tapitra ny fifandirana • Mivavaha amin’I Jehovah Andriamanitra, ary mangataha fahazavan- tsaina hahalalana ny tokony hatao
  24. 24. Rehefa tony tsara dia mifanatona ary mifonà amin’ny namanao ka mifampiresaha amim- pahatoniana indray Atao mazava tsara fa “Ny hevitra no ampiadi- ana, ary ny fihavanana dia tsy horavaina” Mifamelà heloka ary manàna fahavononana hanadino ny lasa ratsy rehetra MIFONA AHO
  25. 25.  Mba hitandrovana ny fihavanana dia ilaina ny fiombonana matetika sy fandinihana tsara ny tanjona iombonana. Tsara raha atao isankerinandro izany fotoana izany, iarahana mivavaka sy midinidinika eo anivon’ny ankohonana ka hifampizarana ny olana sy ny zava-manahirana rehetra.  Io koa no fotoana handinihana ny làlana tokony hizorana hahatratrarana ny tanjona iombonana. Raisina an- tsoratra avokoa ny zavatra resahana rehetra mandritra ny fivoriana kely isan-kerinandro io, ary atao mazava tsara mba hovakiana aty aoriana. Fiombonana matetika
  26. 26. • Raha mety dia arahina fiaraha- misotro ranom-boakazo kely isam- bolana izany fotoana izany ary hifampizarana ny manta sy ny masaka koa. Izany no tokony atao mba hampirindra ny fiaraha-monina sy hiarovana ny fifankatiavana eo amin’ny ankohonana sy ny manodidina. • Ary aza adino ny mivavaka mandrakariva mba ho tonga Olona araka ny Fanahy Masina. Voninahitra ho an’i Jehovah

