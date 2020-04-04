Wolf,goat and cabbage

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hi,I'm Iftene Andrei Mihai,and I'm glad to find you.
In this article you will find all the MBA 4 Life Romania materials posted so far:
https://ifteneandreimihai.blogspot.com/2020/03/lectii-mba-4-life-romania.html


MBA4LifeRomania
Personal Development, Motivation,Inspiration, Education.


A man, carrying a wolf, a goat and a cabbage to the fair, comes near a river that must cross a narrow bridge.
How will he do it, knowing that:
The wolf eats goat, and the goat eats cabbage.
Man cannot pass them all once or even 2.
The number of crossings must be minimal.
Solution:
The man will make 7 crossings as follows:

1)
Goat the other side

2)
He comes back

3)
Bring cabbage over the river

4)
He returns with the goat

5)
Go with the wolf

6)
He comes back

7)
Finally, he also takes the goat to the other bank

I hope the story was interesting and you liked it :)
Don't forget to share it with others if you liked it :)

