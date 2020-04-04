Wolf,goat and cabbage



A man, carrying a wolf, a goat and a cabbage to the fair, comes near a river that must cross a narrow bridge.

How will he do it, knowing that:

The wolf eats goat, and the goat eats cabbage.

Man cannot pass them all once or even 2.

The number of crossings must be minimal.

Solution:

The man will make 7 crossings as follows:



1)

Goat the other side



2)

He comes back



3)

Bring cabbage over the river



4)

He returns with the goat



5)

Go with the wolf



6)

He comes back



7)

Finally, he also takes the goat to the other bank



