Nebula talent

Nebula is a hub for brilliant practitioners, students, startups, and associations to expand their network, knowledge, and capabilities.

  1. 1. The need we want to fill 2 People have very few occasions to develop connections, receive advice, and spark new ideas outside the organizations they belong to Practitioners Students Associations Startups
  2. 2. Our purpose 3 Nebula wants to create a hub for brilliant practitioners, students, startups, and associations to expand their network and knowledge Practitioners Students Associations Startups
  3. 3. Hubble Space Telescope, 1995 - NASA and ESA Our name 4 Just like in a nebula, where particles collide to create energy, Nebula makes talents collide, fostering the birth of new ideas and activities The Pillars of Creation - Eagle Nebula
  4. 4. Networking Disruptive ideasKnowledge sharing What we do 5 Nebula is a community of people with strong entrepreneurial spirit and several disparate skills, meeting in a co-working space to perform three main activities Coworking space
  5. 5. Positioning 6 Idea Seed Start-up Scale-upNetworking FFF, Business Angels… Incubators Venture Capital, PE… Organization life cycle Funding Nebula wants to create an entrepreneurial ecosystem by engaging a community with diversified skills and strong committment Ecosystem
  6. 6. Strategic areas Cross-sectional competencies FinanceStrategy IT Law Comm. & Social Media Mgmt TaxAccounting AnthropologyPhilosophy History PsychologyEngineering Marketing Sociology Media Green Energy Food & Beverage Tourism & Hospitality Digital Fashion & Luxury Arts & Edutainment Life Science Different competencies 7 Nebula engages a very broad and diversified community, embracing competencies at different levels Illustrative
  7. 7. Thinker Guru Talent Entrepreneurial spirit Experience in specific field Commitment to Nebula Talents contamination Structure of Nebula Community 8 Members can participate either as thinkers or gurus, according to their level of experience and committment to Nebula Nebula members
  8. 8. Mapping Speed date coffees On-line application Commitment degree Presentations Networking events New model 9 Free coworking The new model allows to the standard networking events to evolve, building a strong community Requests Interview / chat
  9. 9. Mapping the community 10 Mapping Nebula members allow to understand their relationships and to fully harness their power
  10. 10. New trend Philanthropy ideas Business ideas Career One to One Open • Information about a particular field/ organization/ role • Curiosity for innovative trends • Feedback for new philanthropic ideas • Research of new profiles for the team • Feedback for new business ideas • Research of new profiles for the team Different kinds of requests 11 Members can submit four kinds of requests, concerning career needs, curiosity for innovative trends, or support for associations and startups
  11. 11. How requests are managed Thinker has a new request Thinker is matched with the member that best fits his needs Thinker sends request to Nebula team 12 Once a member submits a request, it is matched by the team to another member to receive a suitable answer New trend Philanthropy ideas Business ideas Career
  12. 12. Appendix 13
  13. 13. New Request • Send an email to info@nebulatalent.it and specify: – Object: “Request_Request Area” (Business idea, Philanthropy idea, Trend, Career), e.g. “Request_Business idea” – Email Text: • “One-to-one” vs “Open”: specify if you want a one-to-one meeting or an open contribution from the community (e.g. short presentation) • Guru : specify if you want to be matched with a specific guru • Description: briefly describe your request Make a request, book a room and check our calendar 14 Book a room • Send an email to info@nebulatalent.it and specify: – Object: “Meeting room” / “Conference room” – Email Text: • Organization: specify if you are a Start-up/Association/Project • Description: briefly describe the activity to be performed • Time: specify the time you need) • People: specify how many people will be involved Calendar and presentations • Visit our Dashboard on Trello: – Calendar: past and next events – Documents shared – Requests
  14. 14. 15 Gurus Giuseppe Codazzi Sergio Merlino Rosario Scuto Michele Caruso Luigi Iacoboni Donato Biancosino Tax Finance Digital & Social Strategy Accounting Analytics In order to make a request to our gurus, send an email to info@nebulatalent.it writing in the object the request type (Business idea, Philanthropy idea, Trend, Career) and the guru you would like to contact (e.g. Trend_Guru Name)
  15. 15. 16 Team Gabriele Messineo Co-Founder Head of Philanthropy gabriele.messineo @nebulatalent.it Luigi Federico Maggio Co-Founder Head of Community luigifederico.maggio @nebulatalent.it Andrea Lisi Co-Founder Head of Business andrea.lisi @nebulatalent.it Andrea Natali Event Manager andrea.natali @nebulatalent.it Contact us at info@nebulatalent.it Francesca Realacci Community Manager francesca.realacci @nebulatalent.it
  16. 16. Contact us 17 Contact us at info@nebulatalent.it

