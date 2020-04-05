Object Oriented Programming - 1. Introduction

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Object Oriented Programming Andi Nurkholis, S.Kom., M.Kom. Study Program of Informatics Faculty of Engineering and Compute...
1 Introduction 2
Competency Standard Students can understand and apply object-oriented programming concepts based on problem using Java lan...
Outline 1) Introduction 2) OOP Concept 3) Java Programming 4) Control Structure 5) Class and Object 6) Relation between Cl...
Lecture Contract 5
Lecture Contract (cont.) Assesment is done based on Benchmark Reference Assessment (PAP) as follows: 6 Final score Grade 9...
7 Lecture Contract (cont.) • Comply with Teknokrat University standard ✓ Clothes and accessories ✓ Hair • Minimum presence...
Discussion What is programming? 8
Thank You, Next … OOP Concept Study Program of Informatics Faculty of Engineering and Computer Science SY. 2019-2020 Andi ...
This material aims for giving an introduction to course of Object-Oriented Programming that comprises of syllabus, references, assessment, and lecture contract

