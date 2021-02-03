Digestive system presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
By/ Amel Hanafi
Digetive system functions Food undergoes three types of processes in the body 1- Digestion 2- Absorption 3-Elimination
Structure of digestive system
1-Mouth  Mechanical digestion  Chemical digestion  Tongue and different shaped teeth work together to break down food m...
2- Esophagus  No digestion  Transport food from throat to the stomach
3-Stomach  Mechanical and chemical digestion  Two sphincters Cardiac –Pyloric sphincters  Starts protein digestion  Se...
4-small intestine  digestion completed  Absorption of nutrients occurs  Intestinal enzymes 1-amylases 2-peptidases(prot...
VILLI  Finger like projections line the small intestine and absorb all the nutrients released from digested food  Villus...
5-Liver  Produce bile that emulsifies fats  Send bile to gall bladder until release it into small intestine  Neutralize...
6-Gall bladder 7-Pancrease  Store bile produced by liver  Bile emulsifies fats in small intestine  Body can function we...
8-Large intestine  No digestion occurs here  Have 3 major functions  Egestion  Vitamin production  Reabsorption of wa...
Test your self
THANKS
