Division of 3 digit to 4 digit by 1 digit divisor

Division of 3-to 4-digit numbers by 1 digit divisor without remainder
  1. 1. Division of 3-to 4-digit numbers by 1 digit divisor without remainder
  2. 2. Study Bulacan is the home province of some of the nation’s celebrated heroes: Francisco Baltazar (Balgtas), “The Prince of Filipino Poets;” Marcelo H. Del Pilar, “the Great Propagandist,” and Gregorio Del Pilar “The Hero ofTirad Pass.” It is reputed for its beautiful women, progressive cooperatives, and small and medium-scale industries. It is also known for excellent craftmanship in jewelry, leather crafts, and garments. Hannah ordered 4 pieces of well-crafted jewelry amounting to $5,020.00. How much does each piece of jewelry cost if each piece costs the same amount? What should you do to solve the problem? How do you divide numbers?
  3. 3. To divide the numbers, recall the following terms:  Divisors is a number by which another number is to be divided.  Dividend is a number to be divided by the divisor.  Quotient is the answer in division.
  4. 4. Solution: 1) Start with the first digit to dividend. 5) Put the product under the thousands place of dividend. 3)Write 1 in the quotient above the thousands place of the dividend. 4) Multiply: 1 x 4 = 4 2) Divide 5 ÷ 4 = 1 6) Subtract: 5 – 4 = 1 7)Write: 1 in the thousands place and bring down 0. 8) New number: 10 4 5020 12 4- 10
  5. 5. 1) Divide: 10 ÷ 4 = 2 2) Write 2 in the quotient above the hundreds place of the dividend. 3) Multiply: 2 x 4 = 8 4) Write 8 under 10. 5) Subtract: 10 – 8 = 2 6) Write 2 and bring down 2. 7) New number 22. 4 5020 12 4- 10 8- 22
  6. 6. 1) Divide: 22 ÷ 4 = 5 2) Write 5 in the quotient above the tens place of the dividend. 3) Multiply: 5 x 4 = 20. 4) Write 20 under 22. 5) Subtract: 22 – 20 = 2 6) Write 2 and bring down 0 7) New number 20. 4 5020 125 4- 10 8- 22 20 20
  7. 7. 1) Divide: 20 ÷ 4 = 5 2) Write 5 in the quotient above the ones place of the dividend. 3) Multiply: 5 x 4 = 20 4) Write 20 under 20 5) Subtract 20 – 20 = 0 4 5020 1255 4- 10 8- 22 20 20 20 0 Answer: Each piece of jewelry costs $1,255.00
  8. 8. Remember: Division is the inverse of multiplication. It is a repeated subtraction. Dividend is the number to be divided by the divisor. Divisor is a number by which another number is being divided. Quotient is the answer in division.
  9. 9.  Steps in Dividing 1 digit divisor - take the first one or two digits of the dividend as one number. Divide by the divisor to obtain the first digit of the quotient. - Bring down the one digit at a time. Repeat the process until the digit in the ones place has been bought down. Remember:
  10. 10. GOODBYE AND THANKYOU

