Storytime.pdf

Aug. 26, 2022
Aug. 26, 2022
Education

Fiction and Non fiction
Features of Story
Reading Log

Education

  1. 1. Grade 3 ELAR class
  2. 2. WEEK 1 Day 1 Self- Introduction Objectives: 1. introduce oneself with basic information 2. demonstrate the polite greetings 3. appraise expectations in the class
  3. 3. Let me introduce myself first! Hi! Good Morning class! My name is Ms. Terry. I am your Grade 3 English Language Arts and Reading teacher. I am good at performing arts. It is nice to see and meet you.
  4. 4. Now it’s your turn! Follow the language frame: Hi! Good morning Ms. Terry and friends. My name is … I am … (age) I am good at… I would like to learn about … in English. It is nice to see and meet you.
  5. 5. WEEK 1 Day 2 Vocabulary Objectives: 1. match the vocabulary words to their definitions 2. write words and definitions, and use them in sentences 3. find out the synonyms of “story”
  6. 6. Author Character Conclusion Extract Tale Fiction Introduction Match the meaning in the box.
  7. 7. Genre Setting Genre Resolution Plot Story
  8. 8. In your English notebook, go to the first or second page, and divide it into four columns. Fill each accordingly. An example is set for you. Words I need to learn New words with definitions Words that I am interested to use Words that I will use again Tale Characters Plot Resolution Conclusion Extract Write here all the vocabulary words that you learned today. Resolution Conclusion Extract Tale Character Setting Plot Example:
  9. 9. Write the words and definitions in your notebook. Complete the sentences. An example is given below. Example: 1. Author- is the writer of a story, play, or poem Sentence: Roald Dahl is the author of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”. 2. Character- is a person, animal or a fictional being in the story Sentence: My favourite character is… 3. Conclusion- is the ending of a story Sentence: The conclusion of my favourite story tells…
  10. 10. Write the words and definitions in your notebook. Complete the sentences. 4. Extract- is a text taken from a story Sentence: The Legend of Spud Murphy is an … 5. Fiction - are stories about events that have not really happened Sentence: I have known one fiction story. It is… 6. Genre- means the type of story Sentence: Fiction is a kind of …
  11. 11. Write the words and definitions in your notebook. Complete the sentences. 7. Introduction- is the beginning of a story Sentence: The story has an interesting … 8. Plot- is the storyline or sequence of events that makes up the story, play or novel Sentence: The story has a short … 9. Resolution- is the solving of the problem Sentence: The characters came up with a …
  12. 12. Write the words and definitions in your notebook. Complete the sentences. 10. Setting- the place or places where the story takes place Sentence: The setting of my favourite story happened at … 11. Story- is a real or imaginary description of events for others to see, hear, read or feel Sentence: My favourite story is… 12. Tale- means a synonym for story Sentence: I like to read the tale of… *Synonym means a word that has the same meaning*
  13. 13. title - genre author illustrator setting ending How did you know the story?
  14. 14. Let’s differentiate.
  15. 15. Write your favourite story in your notebook following the language frame below. Read your output to the class. I have read about …(title) This is a …story. (fiction or nonfiction?) The author is …., and … is the illustrator. (Skip this if you can’t remember.) The story happened … (Setting, the place and time ) The plot’s main idea tells … The conclusion tells…(ending) I have … (How did you know the story?) (the person who drew the pictures in the story)
  16. 16. words that have the same meaning You may use also thesaurus.com to look for its synonym or of any English word.
  17. 17. Let’s take some of the story’s synonyms.
  18. 18. WEEK 1 Day 3-4 Remembering and retelling a story Objectives: 1. recall a favourite story and retell it briefly using a language frame 2. explore the story about its genre and how one has known it 3. make and fill in a reading log
  19. 19. Group yourselves into 5. In each group, you must have one notebook and a pen or pencil only. Take the quiz as a group posted on the screen. Decide together about your final answer. You’re only allowed 10 seconds to answer per question. The group with the highest score wins! Activity 1: Review vocabulary words.
  20. 20. Activity 2 Stay in your group. Each member must have her or his own notebook and pen or pencil. Review and continue writing your favourite story. Remember to follow the language frame below. Exchange and read aloud your work with your group mates.
  21. 21. WEEK 1 Day 5 Extend your reading range Objectives: 1. share what makes one enjoy reading 2. distinguish the features of the story 3. make and fill in a reading log
  22. 22. To help you know the different features of stories in books, their book covers may help. Look at the: *picture -Does it show a drawing or a real photo? *title - What does it tell? *author and genre - Who wrote it? What genre is it? Look at the book cover sample. Answer the questions above.
  23. 23. Choose the correct letter that best describes the feature of the story. Explain why. a. drama (sad with a happy ending or the other way around) b. humorous (funny) c. adventure (likely unsafe but with exciting experience)
  24. 24. a. drama (sad with a happy ending or the other way around) b. humorous (funny) c. adventure (likely unsafe but with exciting experience) Choose the correct letter that best describes the feature of the story. Explain why.
  25. 25. a. fantasy (magical) b. mystery (can’t be explained) c. real life (true story of the character) Choose the correct letter that best describes the feature of the story. Explain why.
  26. 26. a. nonfiction (true information) b. mystery (can’t be explained) c. real life (true story of the character) Choose the correct letter that best describes the feature of the story. Explain why.
  27. 27. a. nonfiction (true information) b. mystery (can’t be explained) c. real life (true story of the character) Choose the correct letter that best describes the feature of the story. Explain why.
  28. 28. Date Title Author Genre Comment 6 September The Legend of Spud Murphy Eoin Coifer Fiction (humurous) I enjoy reading it because it’s funny. Example
  29. 29. Date Title Author Genre Comment 1952 Charlotte’s Web E.B. White fiction (fantasy) I enjoy it because it’s a story of friendship 2002 1952 Year Published *Published means the year the book has come out and ready to sale
  30. 30. Date Title Author Genre Comment
  31. 31. Date Title Author Genre Comment fiction I think it is a funny story. not in the cover What’s the time Mr. Wolf? Amanda Enright
  32. 32. Date Title Author Genre Comment 2005
  33. 33. Activity 2 (offline) Library Time! Filling in your reading log Now it’s your turn! 1. Go to the library quietly with your TA. Bring your notebook and pen. 2. Make a reading log chart in your notebook. Choose a book and review its cover. 3. Fill in the reading log in your notebook. 4. Write a word or sentence in the comment column on how you feel about the story. 5. Read the content. (the details of the story or information)
  34. 34. Activity 3 (offline) Retell what you have read from the library. 1. Read what have you written in your reading log from the library time given to you. 2. Share what story have you read to the class. Following this language frame. I have read about ….(title) This story is … (fiction or nonfiction) The plot’s main idea tells… The ending tells… I enjoy it because…
  35. 35. Activity 2 (online) Library Time! Now it’s your turn! 1. Make three columns of your reading log for the title, genre, and comment in your notebook. 2. Go to the library link. https://www.education.com/stories/ 3. Choose interactive stories by clicking Grade 3 or Grade 4. Click the green button on the right side. 4. Listen or read along with the audio reader. 5. Write a word or sentence in the comment column of your reading log on what you can say about the story.
  36. 36. Title Genre Comment The Nile River Nonfiction I learned that the Nile River is the longest River in the world. Interesting! Title Genre Comment The Mooncakes Fiction I like it because it tells about sharing. Example 1 Example 2
  37. 37. Task : Filling in your PCM 1 Now it’s your turn! 1. See the copy of the pdf book sent to your GC. Take a look at the stories in it. Skim and scan. Don’t forget to see about the author. 2. Try to find the available stories and fill in your PCM 1 copy with the title, author and the published date if given.

