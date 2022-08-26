Storytime.pdf

2.
WEEK 1 Day 1
Self- Introduction
Objectives:
1. introduce oneself with basic information
2. demonstrate the polite greetings
3. appraise expectations in the class
Let me introduce myself first!
Hi! Good Morning class!
My name is Ms. Terry.
I am your Grade 3 English Language
Arts and Reading teacher.
I am good at performing arts.
It is nice to see and meet you.
Now it’s your turn!
Follow the language frame:
Hi! Good morning Ms. Terry and friends.
My name is …
I am … (age)
I am good at…
I would like to learn about … in English.
It is nice to see and meet you.
WEEK 1 Day 2
Vocabulary
Objectives:
1. match the vocabulary words to their
definitions
2. write words and definitions, and use them
in sentences
3. find out the synonyms of “story”
Author
Character
Conclusion
Extract
Tale
Fiction
Introduction
Match the meaning in the box.
In your English notebook, go to the first or second page,
and divide it into four columns. Fill each accordingly.
An example is set for you.
Words I need
to learn
New words with
definitions
Words that I
am interested to use
Words that I
will use again
Tale
Characters
Plot
Resolution
Conclusion
Extract
Write here all the
vocabulary words
that you learned today.
Resolution
Conclusion
Extract
Tale
Character
Setting
Plot
Example:
Write the words and definitions in your notebook.
Complete the sentences. An example is given below.
Example:
1. Author- is the writer of a story, play, or poem
Sentence: Roald Dahl is the author of “Charlie and the
Chocolate Factory”.
2. Character- is a person, animal or a fictional being in the
story
Sentence: My favourite character is…
3. Conclusion- is the ending of a story
Sentence: The conclusion of my favourite story tells…
Write the words and definitions in your notebook.
Complete the sentences.
4. Extract- is a text taken from a story
Sentence: The Legend of Spud Murphy is an …
5. Fiction - are stories about events that have not really
happened
Sentence: I have known one fiction story. It is…
6. Genre- means the type of story
Sentence: Fiction is a kind of …
Write the words and definitions in your notebook.
Complete the sentences.
7. Introduction- is the beginning of a story
Sentence: The story has an interesting …
8. Plot- is the storyline or sequence of events that makes
up the story, play or novel
Sentence: The story has a short …
9. Resolution- is the solving of the problem
Sentence: The characters came up with a …
Write the words and definitions in your notebook.
Complete the sentences.
10. Setting- the place or places where the story takes place
Sentence: The setting of my favourite story happened at …
11. Story- is a real or imaginary description of events for
others to see, hear, read or feel
Sentence: My favourite story is…
12. Tale- means a synonym for story
Sentence: I like to read the tale of…
*Synonym means a word that has the same meaning*
title
- genre author
illustrator
setting
ending
How did you know the story?
Write your favourite story in your notebook following the language frame
below. Read your output to the class.
I have read about …(title)
This is a …story. (fiction or nonfiction?)
The author is …., and … is the illustrator.
(Skip this if you can’t remember.)
The story happened … (Setting, the place and time )
The plot’s main idea tells …
The conclusion tells…(ending)
I have … (How did you know the story?)
(the person who drew the
pictures in the story)
words that have the same meaning
You may use also thesaurus.com to look for its synonym
or of any English word.
WEEK 1 Day 3-4
Remembering and retelling a story
Objectives:
1. recall a favourite story and retell it briefly
using a language frame
2. explore the story about its genre and
how one has known it
3. make and fill in a reading log
Group yourselves into 5. In each group, you must have one
notebook and a pen or pencil only.
Take the quiz as a group posted on the screen.
Decide together about your final answer.
You’re only allowed 10 seconds to answer per question.
The group with the highest score wins!
Activity 1: Review vocabulary words.
20.
Activity 2
Stay in your group. Each member must have her or his own
notebook and pen or pencil. Review and continue writing your
favourite story. Remember to follow the language frame below.
Exchange and read aloud your work with your group mates.
21.
WEEK 1 Day 5
Extend your reading range
Objectives:
1. share what makes one enjoy reading
2. distinguish the features of the story
3. make and fill in a reading log
22.
To help you know the different features of
stories in books, their book covers may help.
Look at the:
*picture -Does it show a
drawing or a real photo?
*title - What does it tell?
*author and genre -
Who wrote it? What genre is it?
Look at the book cover sample.
Answer the questions above.
23.
Choose the correct letter that best describes the feature of
the story. Explain why.
a. drama (sad with a happy ending
or the other way around)
b. humorous (funny)
c. adventure (likely unsafe but with
exciting experience)
24.
a. drama (sad with a happy ending
or the other way around)
b. humorous (funny)
c. adventure (likely unsafe but with
exciting experience)
Choose the correct letter that best describes the feature of
the story. Explain why.
25.
a. fantasy (magical)
b. mystery (can’t be explained)
c. real life (true story of the character)
Choose the correct letter that best describes the feature of
the story. Explain why.
26.
a. nonfiction (true information)
b. mystery (can’t be explained)
c. real life (true story of the character)
Choose the correct letter that best describes the feature of
the story. Explain why.
27.
a. nonfiction (true information)
b. mystery (can’t be explained)
c. real life (true story of the character)
Choose the correct letter that best describes the feature of
the story. Explain why.
28.
Date Title Author Genre Comment
6
September
The Legend
of Spud
Murphy
Eoin
Coifer
Fiction
(humurous)
I enjoy
reading it
because
it’s funny.
Example
29.
Date Title Author Genre Comment
1952 Charlotte’s
Web
E.B. White
fiction
(fantasy)
I enjoy it
because
it’s a story
of friendship
2002
1952
Year
Published
*Published means the year the book has come out and ready to sale
Activity 2 (offline)
Library Time! Filling in your reading log
Now it’s your turn!
1. Go to the library quietly with your TA. Bring your
notebook and pen.
2. Make a reading log chart in your notebook.
Choose a book and review its cover.
3. Fill in the reading log in your notebook.
4. Write a word or sentence in the comment column
on how you feel about the story.
5. Read the content. (the details of the story or
information)
34.
Activity 3 (offline)
Retell what you have read from the library.
1. Read what have you written in your reading log
from the library time given to you.
2. Share what story have you read to the class.
Following this language frame.
I have read about ….(title)
This story is … (fiction or nonfiction)
The plot’s main idea tells…
The ending tells…
I enjoy it because…
35.
Activity 2 (online)
Library Time!
Now it’s your turn!
1. Make three columns of your reading log for the title,
genre, and comment in your notebook.
2. Go to the library link.
https://www.education.com/stories/
3. Choose interactive stories by clicking Grade 3 or
Grade 4. Click the green button on the right side.
4. Listen or read along with the audio reader.
5. Write a word or sentence in the comment column
of your reading log on what you can say about
the story.
36.
Title Genre Comment
The Nile River Nonfiction
I learned that the Nile
River is the longest
River in the world.
Interesting!
Title Genre Comment
The
Mooncakes
Fiction
I like it because
it tells about sharing.
Example 1
Example 2
37.
Task : Filling in your PCM 1
Now it’s your turn!
1. See the copy of the pdf book sent to your GC.
Take a look at the stories in it. Skim and scan.
Don’t forget to see about the author.
2. Try to find the available stories and fill in your
PCM 1 copy with the title, author and the
published date if given.