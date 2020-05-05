Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Attendance
A n i l l v A
V a n i l l A n i l l a v A
t b e r u t
b u t t e r t b e r u t
a s r u g
s u g a r a s r u g
i l k m
m i l k i l k m
Ingredients in Preparing Cake in a Jar
Ingredients in Preparing Cake in a Jar
Chiffon cake Frosting Garnish Ingredients in Preparing Cake in a Jar
WORD Vocabular y
It is a process of when a substance gain oxygen Oxidation
Completely moist and usually soft Sagginess
Move in a twisting or spiraling pattern. Swirl
Emma’s Story
Emma’s sister, Sammy, saw the scrap of pieces of cake from hercake in a jar.
She wanted to use it again to make another kindof dessert with her fresh fruits.
What do you think can she do to those scrap?
FRUIT TRIfFLE dESSERT
1 1.Tools ,ingredients needed in fruit trifle dessert 2.The proper procedure in making fruit trifle dessert 3.importance o...
MARIA WENT TO KITCHEN
Equipment's and Tools needed in preparing Fruit Trifle Dessert
MEASURING SPOON
Materials and Ingredients Needed in preparing Fruit Trifle Dessert
FRUI TS
Cake scrap
custard
Whip cream
Pastry bag
Pastry piping tips
Mason Jar or Goblet
MOTIVATION
RUBRICS IN PREPARING DESSERTS ITEMS TO BE EVALUATED 5 Very Satisfactory 3 Satisfactory 1 Needs Improvement Tools and Equip...
in making Fruit trifleDessert PROCEDURE
1. Put the cake scrap in the goblet or Mason Jar 2. Pour tablespoon or two Pineapple Juice 3. Then put the fruits 4.Layere...
• Ready to serve Read y to serve
Make your own Fruit Trifle Dessert
GROUP 1 GROUP 2 GROUP3 GROUP 4 C O S T I N G
IN the to a 2 an
Well followed procedure in making Fruit Trifle Dessert enable the students to create, delicious, attractive and ensure a g...
Sammy thinkof selling her homemadedessert. But she doesn’t know how to present it well.
How canyou help Sammy to sell her dessert presentable?
Preparing trifle dessert
Preparing trifle dessert
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Preparing trifle dessert

8 views

Published on

preparing dessert in cookery 9

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Preparing trifle dessert

  1. 1. Attendance
  2. 2. A n i l l v A
  3. 3. V a n i l l A n i l l a v A
  4. 4. t b e r u t
  5. 5. b u t t e r t b e r u t
  6. 6. a s r u g
  7. 7. s u g a r a s r u g
  8. 8. i l k m
  9. 9. m i l k i l k m
  10. 10. Ingredients in Preparing Cake in a Jar
  11. 11. Ingredients in Preparing Cake in a Jar
  12. 12. Chiffon cake Frosting Garnish Ingredients in Preparing Cake in a Jar
  13. 13. WORD Vocabular y
  14. 14. It is a process of when a substance gain oxygen Oxidation
  15. 15. Completely moist and usually soft Sagginess
  16. 16. Move in a twisting or spiraling pattern. Swirl
  17. 17. Emma’s Story
  18. 18. Emma’s sister, Sammy, saw the scrap of pieces of cake from hercake in a jar.
  19. 19. She wanted to use it again to make another kindof dessert with her fresh fruits.
  20. 20. What do you think can she do to those scrap?
  21. 21. FRUIT TRIfFLE dESSERT
  22. 22. 1 1.Tools ,ingredients needed in fruit trifle dessert 2.The proper procedure in making fruit trifle dessert 3.importance of creativity in preparing an appealing and delicious Fruit Trifle Dessert What do you want to know about fruit trifle dessert?
  23. 23. MARIA WENT TO KITCHEN
  24. 24. Equipment's and Tools needed in preparing Fruit Trifle Dessert
  25. 25. MEASURING SPOON
  26. 26. Materials and Ingredients Needed in preparing Fruit Trifle Dessert
  27. 27. FRUI TS
  28. 28. Cake scrap
  29. 29. custard
  30. 30. Whip cream
  31. 31. Pastry bag
  32. 32. Pastry piping tips
  33. 33. Mason Jar or Goblet
  34. 34. MOTIVATION
  35. 35. RUBRICS IN PREPARING DESSERTS ITEMS TO BE EVALUATED 5 Very Satisfactory 3 Satisfactory 1 Needs Improvement Tools and Equipment Needed tools and equipment are available for use. One tool is not available. Three to four tools are not available. Ingredients Needed ingredients are complete. Lack one ingredient. Lack two ingredients. Flavor Dessert is not too sweet, just right for the mouth feel. Dessert is somewhat not appealing to one’s taste. Dessert is too sweet or too bland. Color Color combinations enhance the appearance of the dessert (used 3 colors). Used two color combinations. Looks dull (1 color only) Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Have complete PPE (apron, hairnet, hand gloves, and mask). Lack one PPE Lack two PPE Scoring 18-25 10-17 6-9 1-5 Good job
  36. 36. in making Fruit trifleDessert PROCEDURE
  37. 37. 1. Put the cake scrap in the goblet or Mason Jar 2. Pour tablespoon or two Pineapple Juice 3. Then put the fruits 4.Layered with custard 5. Next swirl around the whip cream 6. Put the second layer of the cake 7. Repeat the process 8.Then add garnishes , toppings 9. Wipe the excess and Ready to serve
  38. 38. • Ready to serve Read y to serve
  39. 39. Make your own Fruit Trifle Dessert
  40. 40. GROUP 1 GROUP 2 GROUP3 GROUP 4 C O S T I N G
  41. 41. IN the to a 2 an
  42. 42. Well followed procedure in making Fruit Trifle Dessert enable the students to create, delicious, attractive and ensure a good product that will result to an income.
  43. 43. Sammy thinkof selling her homemadedessert. But she doesn’t know how to present it well.
  44. 44. How canyou help Sammy to sell her dessert presentable?

×