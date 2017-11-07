Creative founder pre pitch: The Repository

REPOSITORY Celebrate research process & progress. THE Welcome to
2 Our mission is to demystify on-going technology research projects, by creating a publishing platform that encourage the ...
3
Research funding is hard to receive. Repositories leave you disconnected from researchers' intentions and motivations. No ...
5 Technology enthusiasts can view and financially support research projects to: Researchers can share on-going projects to...
6 Solution 1. View Research Topics 2. Participate
7 13,818,641 Total Backers 4,475, 632 Repeat Backers Revenue: 26.4M 65,000+ Creators 1,000,000 Active Patrons Revenue: 7.5...
$16.2 BILLION $110M $11M Crowdfunding(global) crowdexpert.com Combined revenue of competitors krowdster.com Sources: Vator...
We take 5% of all contributions B u s i n e s s M o d e l $550K F i r s t y e a r r e v e n u e $11M 1 0 % o f c o m b i n...
Dual posting Partnerships Strategic target on GitHub & Patreon to increase research access at academic hackathons & facult...
11 C o m p e t i t i o n
F E E D B A C K L O O P for better communication & collaborative tool for working with other teams. E A S E O F U S E plat...
CFO WEI WEI HSU NINO PANES ALEX SHON KAILEN SWAIN CEO CTO CMO 13 The Team Former R&D at a biotech startup Researcher at UC...
Joi Ito: How Can We Harness Technology To Innovate From The Bottom Up? W h y n o w ? W h y i n v e s t m e n t ? C O L L A...
Join Us. REPOSITORY THE
18 01 Mission 02 Problem 03 Solution 04 Validation Appendix Why now Research models Case study Acquisition 05 Market size ...
19 Why now Why investment How did a bunch of amateurs who really didn't know what we were doing somehow come together and ...
20 Why now Why investment Huge potential for a new type of interaction.
21 Adoption of Technology Market Realist - Rick Rieder
22 Moore's Law Moore's prediction proved accurate for several decades, and has been used in the semiconductor industry to ...
23 ResearchGate Source: TechCrunch
24 Molecule People Problem Solution R e s e a r c h e r s & S c i e n t i s t s s e a r c h i n g f o r f u n d i n g H a ...
25 Molecule 2 People Problem Solution Te c h n o l o g y E n t h u s i a s t s Wa n t t o g i v e t i m e m o n e y a n d ...
26 Possibility of In-house Application
27 Model of Collaboration Haakon Faste (Innovation Consultant)
Practical Use? Quest for Fundamental Understanding? Yes No Yes No Pure Basic Research Use-Inspired Basic Research Unnamed ...
White Paper Research Exposure Applied IDEO CoLab’s model
Infotainment Fandom Participation Investment
Problem
Problem
Problem
439 unique visitors 33% signup rate 1 person adds 0.7 people 146 unique email signups
36 Funnel
Target City: San Francisco There are many variations of passages of Lorem Ipsum available, but the majority have suffered ...
Creative founder pre pitch: The Repository
Creative founder pre pitch: The Repository
Creative founder pre pitch: The Repository

