‫الكواري‬ ‫ابراهيم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫علياء‬ ID: 201606516 ‫تخصص‬ : ‫تاريخ‬ , ‫العربي‬ ‫الخليج‬ ‫تاريخ‬ ‫مسار‬ ‫اسبانية‬ ‫لغة‬ ‫فرعي...
‫األول‬ ‫المبحث‬ : ‫الثاني‬ ‫المبحث‬ : ‫الثالث‬ ‫المبحث‬ : ◦ ‫وتجميعها‬ ‫الطينية‬ ‫األثرية‬ ‫األلواح‬ ‫واكتشاف‬ ‫التنقيب‬ ...
‫أوتو‬ ‫الشمس‬ ‫الله‬ ‫صورة‬ , ‫القديم‬ ‫العراقي‬ ‫الفن‬ ‫تاريخ‬ ‫كتاب‬ ‫من‬ . ‫عشتار‬ ‫اآلله‬ ‫صورة‬ , ‫الكواري‬ ‫علياء‬ ...
(1 ‫ملحمة‬ ‫جلجامش‬ ‫تعد‬ ‫من‬ ‫أقدم‬ ‫المالحم‬ ‫األدبية‬ ‫في‬ ‫العالم‬ . (2 ‫كتبت‬ ‫ملحمة‬ ‫جلجاميش‬ ‫بالكتابة‬ ‫المسماري...
ملحمة جلجاميش: دراسة تاريخية حضارية تحليلية

  1. 1. ‫الكواري‬ ‫ابراهيم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫علياء‬ ID: 201606516 ‫تخصص‬ : ‫تاريخ‬ , ‫العربي‬ ‫الخليج‬ ‫تاريخ‬ ‫مسار‬ ‫اسبانية‬ ‫لغة‬ ‫فرعي‬ ‫تخصص‬ ‫الدكتورة‬ ‫بإشراف‬ : ‫المنشاوي‬ ‫شيري‬ 2021 ‫تخرج‬ ‫مشروع‬ : ‫ربيع‬ ‫جلجاميش‬ ‫ملحمة‬ : ‫تحليلية‬ ‫حضارية‬ ‫تاريخية‬ ‫دراسة‬
  2. 2. ‫األول‬ ‫المبحث‬ : ‫الثاني‬ ‫المبحث‬ : ‫الثالث‬ ‫المبحث‬ : ◦ ‫وتجميعها‬ ‫الطينية‬ ‫األثرية‬ ‫األلواح‬ ‫واكتشاف‬ ‫التنقيب‬ ‫عمليات‬ . ◦ ‫جلجاميش‬ ‫ملحمة‬ ‫شخصيات‬ ‫أهم‬ ‫و‬ ‫جلجاميش‬ ‫لملحمة‬ ‫الطينية‬ ‫األلواح‬ ‫من‬ ‫لوح‬ ‫كل‬ ‫نصوص‬ ‫شرح‬ ‫أنكيدو‬ ‫و‬ ‫جلجاميش‬ ‫االسطورة‬ ‫بطل‬ . ◦ ‫والصينيين‬ ‫القدماء‬ ‫المصريين‬ ‫عند‬ ‫بالخلود‬ ‫ومقارنته‬ ‫جلجاميش‬ ‫ملحمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫الخلود‬ ‫قصة‬ .
  3. 3. ‫أوتو‬ ‫الشمس‬ ‫الله‬ ‫صورة‬ , ‫القديم‬ ‫العراقي‬ ‫الفن‬ ‫تاريخ‬ ‫كتاب‬ ‫من‬ . ‫عشتار‬ ‫اآلله‬ ‫صورة‬ , ‫الكواري‬ ‫علياء‬ ‫الباحثة‬ ‫تصوير‬ , ‫البريطاني‬ ‫المتحف‬ , ‫ديسمبر‬ 2019 ‫اللوفر‬ ‫متحف‬ ‫في‬ ‫الموجود‬ ‫المجنح‬ ‫الثور‬ ‫صورة‬ , ‫العراقي‬ ‫الفن‬ ‫تاريخ‬ ‫كتاب‬ ‫من‬ ‫القديم‬ .
  4. 4. (1 ‫ملحمة‬ ‫جلجامش‬ ‫تعد‬ ‫من‬ ‫أقدم‬ ‫المالحم‬ ‫األدبية‬ ‫في‬ ‫العالم‬ . (2 ‫كتبت‬ ‫ملحمة‬ ‫جلجاميش‬ ‫بالكتابة‬ ‫المسمارية‬ ‫وتعتبر‬ ‫من‬ ‫أقدم‬ ‫الكتابات‬ . (3 ‫توضح‬ ‫لنا‬ ‫الملحمة‬ ‫أن‬ ‫البحث‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الخلود‬ ‫محال‬ , ‫و‬ ‫أن‬ ‫األعمال‬ ‫الصالحة‬ ‫هي‬ ‫التي‬ ‫تخلد‬ . (4 ‫ارتبطت‬ ‫فكرة‬ ‫الخلود‬ ‫في‬ ‫عدة‬ ‫حضارات‬ ‫منها‬ ‫حضارة‬ ‫بالد‬ ‫الرافدين‬ ‫والحضارة‬ ‫الصينية‬ ‫والحضارة‬ ‫المصرية‬ . (5 ‫استطعنا‬ ‫من‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫البحث‬ ‫معرفة‬ ‫العديد‬ ‫من‬ ‫الشخصيات‬ ‫اإلسطورية‬ ‫التي‬ ‫شاركت‬ ‫في‬ ‫الملحمة‬ . (6 ‫ذكرت‬ ‫ملحمة‬ ‫جلجاميش‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫من‬ ‫شخصيات‬ ‫اآللهه‬ ‫التي‬ ‫لم‬ ‫تذكر‬ ‫في‬ ‫مصادر‬ ‫أخرى‬ . ‫البحث‬ ‫نتائج‬

