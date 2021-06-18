Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
‫ر‬‫مقر‬ : ‫أسرية‬‫عالقات‬
• ‫كثيره‬ ‫بطرق‬ ‫الزوجي‬ ‫التوافق‬ ‫قياس‬ ‫بدأ‬ ‫العشرينات‬ ‫أواخر‬ ‫في‬ . ‫بالعوامل‬ ‫أهتمت‬ ‫دراسات‬ ‫ظهرت‬ ‫سنوات‬ ‫عش...
• ‫المثال‬ ‫األول‬ : ‫ـ‬ ‫أ‬ ، ‫ب‬ ‫زوجان‬ ‫ال‬ ‫يحب‬ ‫أحدهما‬ ‫األخر‬ ‫وتكاليف‬ ‫بقائهما‬ ‫مع‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫كبيره‬ ‫من‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫...
‫الجعل‬ ‫عائشة‬ 1 - ‫سرة‬ ُ ‫األ‬ ‫في‬ ‫التبني‬ 2 - ‫األسرة‬ ‫في‬ ‫الخدم‬
‫االسرة‬ ‫في‬ ‫التبني‬ : ‫الى‬ ‫ابنائهما‬ ‫غير‬ ‫هم‬ ‫الذين‬ ‫االفراد‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫والزوجة‬ ‫الزوج‬ ‫يضم‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يعني‬ ‫نسبهما‬ ...
‫االسرة‬ ‫في‬ ‫الخدم‬ : ‫مليون‬ ‫حوالي‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫الى‬ ‫تشير‬ ‫اإلحصاءات‬ ‫العربي‬ ‫الخليج‬ ‫منطقة‬ ‫في‬ ‫شخص‬ ‫يقدمون‬ ‫اشخ...
‫الخليجي‬‫المجتمع‬‫في‬ ‫الخدم‬‫ظاهرة‬ ‫انتشار‬‫أسباب‬  ‫اوال‬ : ‫المراة‬ ‫عمل‬  ‫ثانيا‬ : ‫الخدم‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الناجم...
‫الخليجي‬‫المجتمع‬‫في‬ ‫الخدم‬‫ظاهرة‬ ‫انتشار‬‫أسباب‬  ‫رابعا‬ : ‫المنزلية‬ ‫األعباء‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫من‬ ‫التخلص‬  ‫خامسا‬ : ‫اإ...
‫الخليجي‬‫المجتمع‬‫في‬ ‫الخدم‬‫ظاهرة‬ ‫انتشار‬‫أسباب‬  ‫سابعا‬ : ‫المنزل‬ ‫ربة‬ ‫لسلطة‬ ‫تأكيدا‬ ‫الخادمة‬ ‫وجود‬  ‫ثامن...
‫الطالبات‬‫عمل‬ 1 - ‫المري‬‫سعيد‬ ‫مريم‬ 2 - ‫عبدالحميد‬ ‫عائشة‬ ‫الجعل‬ 3 - ‫الجابر‬‫عبدهللا‬ ‫سارة‬ ‫ي‬ 4 - ‫الكواري‬‫مح...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
60 views
Jun. 18, 2021

التوافق و التكيف الأسري

عرض مقرر علاقات أسرية

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(4.5/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4.5/5)
Free
Creative, Inc.: The Ultimate Guide to Running a Successful Freelance Business Joy Deangdeelert Cho
(3.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
52 Small Changes for the Mind: Improve Memory * Minimize Stress * Increase Productivity * Boost Happiness Brett Blumenthal
(3/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
The Secret Rhonda Byrne
(4/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(4.5/5)
Free
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(4.5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Stopping: How to Be Still When You Have to Keep Going David Kundtz
(4/5)
Free
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
Your Goal Guide: A Roadmap for Setting, Planning and Achieving Your Goals Debra Eckerling
(4/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar Shep Rose
(4/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

التوافق و التكيف الأسري

  1. 1. ‫ر‬‫مقر‬ : ‫أسرية‬‫عالقات‬
  2. 2. • ‫كثيره‬ ‫بطرق‬ ‫الزوجي‬ ‫التوافق‬ ‫قياس‬ ‫بدأ‬ ‫العشرينات‬ ‫أواخر‬ ‫في‬ . ‫بالعوامل‬ ‫أهتمت‬ ‫دراسات‬ ‫ظهرت‬ ‫سنوات‬ ‫عشر‬ ‫بحوالي‬ ‫وبعدها‬ ‫األن‬ ، ‫االنسجام‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫أو‬ ‫االنسجام‬ ‫وهما‬ ‫مقاييس‬ ‫خمس‬ ‫على‬ ‫الدراسات‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫معظم‬ ‫وترتكز‬ ‫الزواجي‬ ‫بالتوافق‬ ‫المرتبطة‬ ‫الشخصية‬ ‫شطة‬ ‫والتعاسة‬ ‫الشخصية‬ ‫بالعزلة‬ ‫الشعور‬ ، ‫المتبادلة‬ ‫الثقة‬ ، ‫االهتمامات‬ ،‫المشتركة‬ . ‫الزوجي‬ ‫العالقات‬ ‫لتقيم‬ ‫أخر‬ ‫مقياس‬ ‫وهناك‬ ‫وهذا‬ ‫ة‬ ‫وهى‬ ‫مهمه‬ ‫تساؤالت‬ ‫يتضمن‬ ‫المقياس‬ : • ‫الشخص‬ ‫نمو‬ ‫في‬ ‫بها‬ ‫يسهم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫والدرجة‬ ، ‫المجتمع‬ ‫احتياجات‬ ‫الزواج‬ ‫يقابل‬ ‫وكيف‬ ، ‫الزواج‬ ‫دوام‬ ‫في‬ ‫تسهم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫العوامل‬ ‫هي‬ ‫ما‬ ‫ية‬ . ‫وقد‬ ‫وضعت‬ ( ‫برنارد‬ ) ‫الزواجية‬ ‫العالقة‬ ‫لتقيم‬ ‫مميزه‬ ‫عالمه‬ . ‫متخي‬ ‫عالقه‬ ‫على‬ ‫ينهض‬ ‫أال‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫نظرها‬ ‫وجهه‬ ‫من‬ ‫المناسب‬ ‫فلمقياس‬ ‫ولكن‬ ،‫لة‬ ‫ال‬ ‫الممكن‬ ‫اإلشباع‬ ‫مدى‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫يستند‬ ‫الناجح‬ ‫الزواج‬ ‫إن‬ ‫نقول‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫المنطلق‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫ومن‬ ‫وممكنة‬ ‫ملموسة‬ ‫عالقة‬ ‫على‬ ‫يقوم‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫ذى‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫ناجحة‬ ‫الزواجية‬ ‫العالقة‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫أساس‬ ‫وعلى‬ ‫نتخيله‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫ما‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫وليس‬ ‫يقدمه‬ : ‫ـ‬ (1 ‫إيجابيا‬ ‫اإلشباع‬ ‫كان‬ : ‫ـ‬ ‫الخسارة‬ ‫من‬ ‫اكبر‬ ‫الشريكين‬ ‫من‬ ‫لكل‬ ‫الجزاء‬ ‫أن‬ ‫أي‬ . (2 ‫أخر‬ ‫بديل‬ ‫أي‬ ‫من‬ ‫افضل‬ ‫الزواجية‬ ‫العالقة‬ ‫استمرار‬ ‫كان‬ . ‫ذلك‬ ‫على‬ ‫مثالين‬ ‫وهناك‬ ‫المري‬ ‫مريم‬
  3. 3. • ‫المثال‬ ‫األول‬ : ‫ـ‬ ‫أ‬ ، ‫ب‬ ‫زوجان‬ ‫ال‬ ‫يحب‬ ‫أحدهما‬ ‫األخر‬ ‫وتكاليف‬ ‫بقائهما‬ ‫مع‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫كبيره‬ ‫من‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫اإلحباط‬ ‫والوحدة‬ ‫ولكن‬ ‫بقائهما‬ ‫له‬ ‫فوائد‬ ‫كثيره‬ ‫فهما‬ ‫يحمون‬ ‫أطفالهم‬ ‫من‬ ‫أضرار‬ ‫ال‬ ‫طالق‬ ‫يستطيعون‬ ‫إقامه‬ ‫مسكن‬ ‫جميل‬ ‫ولهذا‬ ‫تعد‬ ‫تلك‬ ‫العالقة‬ ‫ناجحة‬ ‫الن‬ ‫الفوائد‬ ‫اكثرمن‬ ‫التك‬ ‫اليف‬ ‫بمعنى‬ ‫أن‬ ‫المكسب‬ ‫اكبر‬ ‫من‬ ‫الخسارة‬ . • ‫المثال‬ ‫الثاني‬ : ‫ـ‬ ‫زواج‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫العالقة‬ ‫الزواجية‬ ‫فيه‬ ‫ناجحة‬ ‫فقط‬ ‫ألنها‬ ‫افضل‬ ‫من‬ ‫إي‬ ‫بدي‬ ‫ل‬ ‫أخر‬ ‫كما‬ ‫هو‬ ‫الحال‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫للزوجة‬ ‫الغير‬ ‫عامله‬ ‫والتي‬ ‫تعتمد‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫كامل‬ ‫اقتصاديا‬ ‫على‬ ‫ز‬ ‫وجها‬ ‫فيكون‬ ‫بقائها‬ ‫معه‬ ‫افضل‬ ‫من‬ ‫أي‬ ‫بديل‬ ‫أخر‬ ‫على‬ ‫الرغم‬ ‫من‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫التوافق‬ ‫واالنسجام‬ ‫بين‬ ‫هما‬ . ‫المري‬ ‫مريم‬
  4. 4. ‫الجعل‬ ‫عائشة‬ 1 - ‫سرة‬ ُ ‫األ‬ ‫في‬ ‫التبني‬ 2 - ‫األسرة‬ ‫في‬ ‫الخدم‬
  5. 5. ‫االسرة‬ ‫في‬ ‫التبني‬ : ‫الى‬ ‫ابنائهما‬ ‫غير‬ ‫هم‬ ‫الذين‬ ‫االفراد‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫والزوجة‬ ‫الزوج‬ ‫يضم‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يعني‬ ‫نسبهما‬ ‫؟‬ ‫التبني‬ ‫يحدث‬ ‫متى‬ ‫ينجبا‬‫ال‬ ‫جين‬‫و‬‫الز‬ ‫كان‬ ‫اذا‬ ‫يحدث‬ ‫ما‬‫غالبا‬ ‫الجعل‬ ‫عائشة‬
  6. 6. ‫االسرة‬ ‫في‬ ‫الخدم‬ : ‫مليون‬ ‫حوالي‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫الى‬ ‫تشير‬ ‫اإلحصاءات‬ ‫العربي‬ ‫الخليج‬ ‫منطقة‬ ‫في‬ ‫شخص‬ ‫يقدمون‬ ‫اشخاص‬ ‫على‬ ‫االعتماد‬ ‫تعني‬ ‫وهي‬ ‫للعائلة‬ ‫الخدمات‬ ‫الجعل‬ ‫عائشة‬
  7. 7. ‫الخليجي‬‫المجتمع‬‫في‬ ‫الخدم‬‫ظاهرة‬ ‫انتشار‬‫أسباب‬  ‫اوال‬ : ‫المراة‬ ‫عمل‬  ‫ثانيا‬ : ‫الخدم‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الناجمة‬ ‫باالثار‬ ‫الوعي‬ ‫غياب‬  ‫ثالثا‬ : ‫المنزلية‬ ‫الضغوط‬ ‫و‬ ‫األعباء‬ ‫كثرة‬ ‫الجابري‬ ‫سارة‬
  8. 8. ‫الخليجي‬‫المجتمع‬‫في‬ ‫الخدم‬‫ظاهرة‬ ‫انتشار‬‫أسباب‬  ‫رابعا‬ : ‫المنزلية‬ ‫األعباء‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫من‬ ‫التخلص‬  ‫خامسا‬ : ‫اإلجتماعية‬ ‫المكانة‬  ‫سادسا‬ : ‫التربوية‬ ‫النظرة‬ ‫في‬ ‫القصور‬ ‫الكواري‬ ‫علياء‬
  9. 9. ‫الخليجي‬‫المجتمع‬‫في‬ ‫الخدم‬‫ظاهرة‬ ‫انتشار‬‫أسباب‬  ‫سابعا‬ : ‫المنزل‬ ‫ربة‬ ‫لسلطة‬ ‫تأكيدا‬ ‫الخادمة‬ ‫وجود‬  ‫ثامنا‬ : ‫المنزل‬ ‫ربة‬ ‫زيارات‬ ‫كثرة‬  ‫تاسعا‬ : ‫سرة‬ُ‫أل‬‫ا‬ ‫دخل‬ ‫ارتفاع‬ ‫مقابل‬ ‫الخدم‬ ‫اجور‬ ‫انخفاض‬ ‫محسن‬ ‫منال‬
  10. 10. ‫الطالبات‬‫عمل‬ 1 - ‫المري‬‫سعيد‬ ‫مريم‬ 2 - ‫عبدالحميد‬ ‫عائشة‬ ‫الجعل‬ 3 - ‫الجابر‬‫عبدهللا‬ ‫سارة‬ ‫ي‬ 4 - ‫الكواري‬‫محمد‬ ‫علياء‬ 5 - ‫انديلة‬‫محسن‬ ‫منال‬

×