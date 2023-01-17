Successfully reported this slideshow.
CLC and SLC with examples.pptx

Jan. 17, 2023
CLC and SLC with examples.pptx

Jan. 17, 2023
combinational logic circuit and sequential logic circuit.

combinational logic circuit and sequential logic circuit.

CLC and SLC with examples.pptx

  1. 1. Introduction to Logic Presented to Ehtesham Ul Haq
  2. 2. Combinational Logic Circuit Combinational digital logic circuits are basically made up of digital logic gates like AND gate, OR gate, NOT gate and universal gates (NAND and NOR gates).All these gates are combined together to form a complicated switching circuit. Examples of combinational circuits are, Adder, Subtractor, Converter, and Encoder/Decoder
  3. 3. • Characteristics of CLC • At any instant of time, the output of combinational logic circuit depends only on the present input terminals. • Memory elements is absent in combinational circuit. The combinational logic circuit doesn’t have any backup or previous memory. • No clock signal is required in combinational logic circuit. • Presentation Title • 3 • 20X X • The n number of inputs and m number of outputs are possible in combinational logic circuits. • The ‘n’ input variable comes from the external source while the ‘m’ output variable goes to the external destination. In many applications, the source or destinations are storage registers.
  4. 4. What is display decoder? A Display Decoder is a combinational circuit which decodes and n-bit input value into a number of output lines to drive a display. Time Prayer schedule in mosque. 7 segment Decode. Presentation Title 4
  5. 5. A B C D E F G 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 1
  6. 6. 6 The seven-segment decoder, which has four input lines and seven output lines (a, b, c, d, e, f, and g), receives this BCD (A, B, C, and D) input. The output is provided to a seven-segment LED display that shows the decimal number depending on the inputs. The use of packed BCD allows two BCD digits to be stored within a single byte (8-bits) of data, allowing a single data byte to hold a BCD number in the range of 00 to 99.
  7. 7. A robotic vehicle with the metal detector. RF-based home automation system. Automatic health monitoring systems. 7 Advantages of CLC: 1) Light emitting diodes (LEDs) are extremely cheap. 2) Seven-segment LED displays are used in a wide range of environments from very hot to well below freezing. 3) LED displays in general are extremely efficient. Diodes dissipate very little energy.
  8. 8. Presentation Title Sequential Logic Circuit Sequential logic circuit use flip flop as memory elements and in which their output is dependent on the input state Sequential logic circuits have some form of internet “Memory” built in. This means that sequential logic circuits are able to take into account their previous input state as well as those actual present. A sort of “before” and “after” effect is involved with sequential circuits. Sequential logic circuits are generally termed as two state or Bisable devices which can have their output or output sets in one of two basics states.
  9. 9. Presentation Title Characteristics: 1. Output depend on present input and present output 2. Memory element is Present. 3. Clock signal is required. 4. A set/reset flip flop in which activating the “S” Input will switch it to One stable state and activating the “R” Input will switch it to the other side.
  10. 10. Example: Sequential logic is used to construct finite-state machines, a basic building block in all digital circuitry. Virtually all circuits in practical digital devices are a mixture of combinational and sequential logic. A familiar example of a device with sequential logic is a television set with "channel up" and "channel down" buttons.[1] Pressing the "up" button gives the television an input telling it to switch to the next channel above the one it is currently receiving. If the television is on channel 5, pressing "up" switches it to receive channel 6. However, if the television is on channel 8, pressing "up" switches it to channel "9". In order for the channel selection to operate correctly, the television must be aware of which channel it is currently receiving, which was determined by past channel selections.[1] The television stores the current channel as part of its state. When a "channel up" or "channel down" input is given to it, the sequential logic of the channel selection circuitry calculates the from the input and the current channel
  11. 11. The sequential operation of the JK flip flop is exactly the same as for the previous SR flip- flop with the same “Set” and “Reset” inputs. The difference this time is that the “JK flip flop” has no invalid or forbidden input states of the SR Latch
  12. 12. Presentation Title
  13. 13. THANK YOU! 20XX

×