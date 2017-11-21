MiFID II Advisory and Inducements

MIFID II CONSULTATNTA DE INVESTITII Adrian Codirlasu, CFA, PhD President, CFA Romania 12 September 2017
CFA Society Romania DEFINITIE • Conform MiFID, “consultanta de investiții" este furnizarea de catre o firma de investiții ...
CFA Society Romania CONSULTANTA DE INVESTITII • O firma de investitii trebuie sa ia masuri rezonabile pentru a se asigura ...
CFA Society Romania INFORMATII RELEVANTE • O firmă trebuie sa obtina de la client informatiile necesare pentru ca firma sa...
CFA Society Romania TRANZACTII NEADECVATE • O tranzactie poate fi neadecvata pentru un client din cauza riscurilor legate ...
CFA Society Romania TIPURI DE CONSULTATA CONSULTANTA AD-HOC • Include o serie de situatii care ar putea necesita luarea in...
CFA Society Romania TIPURI DE CONSULTATA CONSULTANTA CONTINUA • Acestea includ diverse forme de servicii de consiliere in ...
CFA Society Romania TIPURI DE CONSULTATA MANAGEMENT DISCRETIONAR AL PORTOFOLIULUI • Include toate formele de administrare ...
CFA Society Romania KNOW YOUR CUSTOMER - CERINTE DE INFORMARE • Firmele de investitii trebuie sa ia in considerare modalit...
CFA Society Romania CUNOSTINTE SI EXPERIENTA • Informatiile privind cunostintele si experienta unui client in domeniul inv...
CFA Society Romania CERINTE DE DOCUMENTARE • MiFiD II impune firmelor de investitii obligatia de a inregistra conversatiil...
CFA Society Romania CONSULTANTA INDEPENDENTA VS NE-INDEPENDENTA 13
CFA Society Romania CONSULTANTA INDEPENDENTA VS CONSULTANTA NE-INDEPENDENTA • Firmele care ofera consultanta de investitii...
CFA Society Romania CONSULTANTA INDEPENDENTA • Pentru a oferi consultanta de investiții pe o bază "independenta": - Gama: ...
CFA Society Romania PROCESE DE SELECTIE • Firmele trebuie sa implementeze procese de selectie pentru evaluarea si comparar...
CFA Society Romania FIRMA FURNIZEAZA ATAT CONSULTANTA INDEPENDENTA CAT SI CONSULTANTA NE-INDEPENDENTA • Firma trebuie sa d...
CFA Society Romania OBLIGATIA DE EVALUARE A ADECVARII 18
CFA Society Romania TERMENI • “suitability” – firmele trebuie sa obtina informatii “necesare” pentru a o evalua • “appropr...
CFA Society Romania OBLIGATIA DE EVALUARE A ADECVARII • In cazul in care este aplicat testul, firmele de investitii trebui...
CFA Society Romania EVALUAREA ADECVARII • Pentru a evalua adecvarea produselor de investitii, o firma de investiti trebuie...
CFA Society Romania EVALUAREA ADECVARII - APLICABILITATE • Atunci cand sunt oferite servicii de consultanta de investitii ...
CFA Society Romania APLICAREA OBLIGATIEI DE ADECVARE Firma ofera servicii de consultanta sau management discretionar de po...
CFA Society Romania EVALUAREA ADECVARII REALIZATA DE UN TERT • In cazul în care o firmă (F1), în cursul desfasurarii activ...
CFA Society Romania ADECVARE MAPARE CLIENT-INSTRUMENTE Caracteristici client Caracteristici instrumente - obiectivele de i...
CFA Society Romania RAPORTUL DE ADECVARE • Raportul de adecvare trebuie furnizat unui client retail, pe un mediu durabil (...
CFA Society Romania RAPORTUL DE ADECVARE CLIENT INSISTENT • In situatiile in care clientul insista sa initieze tranzactia ...
CFA Society Romania STIMULENTE 28
CFA Society Romania MIFID I • MiFID interzice in prezent plata unor comisioane sau taxe si primirea altor avantaje nemonet...
CFA Society Romania MIFID II - MODIFICARI • Firmelor care oferă consiliere independenta de investiții sau gestionarea disc...
CFA Society Romania RESEARCH - DEFINITIE • Materiale sau servicii care pot informa asupra unei strategii de investitii, ad...
CFA Society Romania TRATAMENTUL RESEARCH-ULUI • Firmele de investitii vor fi impiedicate sa utilizeze practicile actuale d...
CFA Society Romania MULTUMESC! 33
