ADULT-ONSET SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY Ade Wijaya, MD – April 2020
Introduction  A group of diverse genetic disorders that affect the spinal and bulbar lower motor neurons.  Several forms...
SMA Secondary to SMN1 Gene Mutations  Due to homozygous deletion or mutation of the survival motor neuron 1 (SMN1) gene ...
Type 4 SMA  An adult onset (> 18 years) and represents < 5% of cases. Patients remain ambulant as adults and, in the majo...
Spinal and Bulbar Muscular Atrophy (SBMA)  Kennedy Disease  A rare late-onset, X-linked hereditary motor neuron disease ...
Spinal and Bulbar Muscular Atrophy (SBMA)  The most frequent initial symptoms are lower-limb weakness, cramps and tremor....
Summary  A group of diverse genetic disorders that affect the spinal and bulbar lower motor neurons  Proximal lower moto...
Spinal Muscular Atrophy
  1. 1. ADULT-ONSET SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY Ade Wijaya, MD – April 2020
  2. 2. Introduction  A group of diverse genetic disorders that affect the spinal and bulbar lower motor neurons.  Several forms of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) have been described in association with different gene mutations and significant phenotypic variability.  The most frequent form of SMA is the autosomal-recessive proximal SMA, or SMN1- linked SMA (neonatal/infantile onset)  However, milder phenotype variants can be diagnosed in adulthood  The second most common genetic disorder affecting lower motor neurons is Kennedy disease (KD), or spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy (SBMA). Morales RJ, Pageot N, Taieb G, Camu W. Adult-onset spinal muscular atrophy: An update. Revue neurologique. 2017 May 1;173(5):308-19.
  3. 3. SMA Secondary to SMN1 Gene Mutations  Due to homozygous deletion or mutation of the survival motor neuron 1 (SMN1) gene  1/11,000 births  The most common genetic cause of death in infants  SMA type 1-4 (type 4: adult onset) Lefebvre S, Burglen L, Reboullet S, Clermont O, Burlet P, Viollet L, et al. Identification and characterization of a spinal muscular atrophy-determining gene. Cell 1995;80:155–65. Arnold WD, Kassar D, Kissel JT. Spinal muscular atrophy: diagnosis and management in a new therapeutic era. Muscle Nerve 2015;51:157–67.
  4. 4. Type 4 SMA  An adult onset (> 18 years) and represents < 5% of cases. Patients remain ambulant as adults and, in the majority of cases, have no need of respiratory assistance.  The differential diagnosis with limb-girdle muscle disease, especially Becker dystrophinopathy, may be difficult based on clinical grounds due to their overlapping clinical phenotypes  Diagnosis: Electromyograpphy (EMG), muscle MRI, muscle biopsy Morales RJ, Pageot N, Taieb G, Camu W. Adult-onset spinal muscular atrophy: An update. Revue neurologique. 2017 May 1;173(5):308-19.
  5. 5. Spinal and Bulbar Muscular Atrophy (SBMA)  Kennedy Disease  A rare late-onset, X-linked hereditary motor neuron disease is characterized by slowly progressive bulbar and extremity muscle weakness, atrophy and fasciculations. Its prevalence is estimated to be around 1–2/100,000 population  SBMA is caused by an expanded trinucleotide cytosine– adenine–guanine (CAG) repeat (> 38) encoding a polygluta-mine (polyQ) tract expansion in exon 1 of the androgen receptor (AR) gene on chromosome X  The age of disease onset varies between the second and seventh decade of life Finsterer J. Bulbar and spinal muscular atrophy (Kennedy’s disease): a review. Eur J Neurol 2009;16:556–61. La Spada AR, Wilson EM, Lubahn DB, Harding AE, Fischbeck KH. Androgen receptor gene mutations in X-linked spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy. Nature 1991;352:77–9. Echaniz-Laguna A, Rousso E, Anheim M, Cossee M, Tranchant C. A family with early-onset and rapidly progressive X-linked spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy. Neurology 2005;64:1458–60.
  6. 6. Spinal and Bulbar Muscular Atrophy (SBMA)  The most frequent initial symptoms are lower-limb weakness, cramps and tremor.  More rarely, upper-limb weakness, gynecomastia and myalgia are the initial manifestations  Clinical examination shows signs of motor neuron dysfunction associated with androgen insensitivity, including gynecomastia and testicular atrophy.  Widespread fasciculations, significant tongue atrophy despite near-normal tongue strength, activity-related twitching of the perioral muscles  The muscle weakness is usually more pronounced in the proximal lower limbs.  Deep tendon reflexes are often reduced or absent, and reduced vibratory sensation in the legs is found in the majority of patients.  The evolution of the disease is slowly progressive, but many patients are wheelchair-bound by the age of 60 years Banno H, Katsuno M, Suzuki K, Takeuchi Y, Kawashima M, Suga N, et al. Phase 2 trial of leuprorelin in patients with spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy. Ann Neurol 2009;65:140–50.
  9. 9. Summary  A group of diverse genetic disorders that affect the spinal and bulbar lower motor neurons  Proximal lower motor neuron weakness with neurogenic EMG  Several forms of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) have been described in association with different gene mutations and significant phenotypic variability

