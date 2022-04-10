Successfully reported this slideshow.

Spacing of teeth

Apr. 10, 2022
Spacing of teeth

Excess of space in the dental arch is diagnosed as a
generalised spacing or a local divergence, often
observed in the maxillary anterior region, as a median
diastema, traumatic loss of central incisors, or
congenital absence of lateral incisors. Furthermore,
spacing is observed in aging individuals, due to
pathological migration of teeth caused by
periodontitis. Finally, adult individuals with partial
edentulous jaws demand pre-prosthetic orthodontic
treatment from functional aspects. Thus, indication for
orthodontic treatment in subjects with spacing of teeth
exists for aesthetic reasons, but also for facilitating
prosthetic restorations with optimal occlusalstability.

Education

  1. 1. Spacing of teeth Abu-Hussein Muhamad, DDS, MSc D, MSc, M Dent Sci (Paed Dent )
  2. 2. The 8th International Orthodontic • Sunday 27 to Wednesday 30 September 2015 at ExCeL (Exhibition Centre, London), London, UK
  3. 3. Nazareth
  4. 4. Key topics • ◾ Median diastema • ◾ Missing maxillary incisors • ◾ Pathological migration of teeth • ◾ Congenitally missing premolars • ◾ Partial edentulous dentitions • ◾ General spacing of teeth
  5. 5. Abstract • Excess of space in the dental arch is diagnosed as a generalised spacing or a local divergence, often observed in the maxillary anterior region, as a median diastema, traumatic loss of central incisors, or congenital absence of lateral incisors. Furthermore, spacing is observed in aging individuals, due to pathological migration of teeth caused by periodontitis. Finally, adult individuals with partial edentulous jaws demand pre-prosthetic orthodontic treatment from functional aspects. Thus, indication for orthodontic treatment in subjects with spacing of teeth exists for aesthetic reasons, but also for facilitating prosthetic restorations with optimal occlusalstability.
  6. 6. Diastema • Azzaldeen A, Muhamad AH. Diastema Closure with Direct Composite: Architectural Gingival Contouring. J Adv Med Dent Scie Res. 2015, 3(1): 134-139
  7. 7. Diastema • Abu-Hussein M, Watted N, Abdulgani A. An Interdisciplinary Approach for Improved Esthetic Results in the Anterior Maxilla Diastema Journal of Dental and Medical Sciences. 2015, 14(12): 96-101.
  8. 8. Diastema • Abdulgani A, Watted N, Abu-Hussein M. Direct bonding in diastema closure high drama, immediate resolution: a case report. Ijdhs. 2014, 1(4): 430-435
  9. 9. Diastema • Muhamad Abu-Hussein, Nezar Watted(201); Maxillary Midline Diastema – Aetiology And Orthodontic Treatment- Clinical Review, Journal of Dental and Medical SciencesVolume 15, Issue 6 Ver. II ,116-130, DOI: 10.9790/0853-150602116130
  10. 10. Diastema • Abu-Hussein Muhamad, et al. Anterior Esthetic Restorations Using Direct Composite Restoration; a Case Report. Dentistry & Dent Pract J 2019, 2(1): 180008
  11. 11. Diastema • Abu-Hussein Muhamad et al.(2019), Restoring Fractured Anterior Tooth Using Direct Composite Restoration: A Case Report. Global Journal of Dental Sciences1:1
  12. 12. Diastema • M. Abu-Hussein , Aspasia Sarafianou; MATHEMATICAL ANALYSIS OF DENTAL ARCH OF CHILDREN IN NORMAL OCCLUSION: A LITERATURE REVIEW. International Journal of Medical Dentistry2012,16,1,33-40
  13. 13. Genetic Basis of Tooth Agenesis • Abu-Hussein M., Watted N., Yehia M., Proff P., Iraqi F.(2015); Clinical Genetic Basis of Tooth Agenesis, Journal of Dental and Medical Sciences ,14(12),68-77 DOI: 10.9790/0853141236877
  14. 14. Genetic Basis of Tooth Agenesis • Muhamad AH, Azzaldeen A, Nezar W, Mohammed Z. (2015); Esthetic Evaluation of Implants Placed after Orthodontic Treatment in Patients with Congenitally Missing Lateral Incisors. J Adv Med Dent Scie Res ;3(3):110118.
  15. 15. The genes and molecular pathways involved in tooth agenesis • Wnt/b catenin/LEF1 • MSX1 • MSX2 • SHH • P63 • Pitx2 • Runx2Cbfa 1
  16. 16. Median diastema • Amaxillarydiastemaiscommoninearlymixed dentition and can be regarded as a normal feature in connection with eruption of the centralincisors.Inmostcases,thereisaprogressiv e reduction, especially at the eruption of the lateralincisorsandthecanines.Inpermanentden tition, the frequency is about 4% in a Swedish population(ThilanderandMyrberg,1973).
  17. 17. Missing maxillary incisors • Missing teeth, because of trauma or congenital absence, generally aﬀect the maxillary anterior region. Aesthetic improvement is the real desire of the patient. Treatment solutions include orthodontic space closure, auto-transplantation orprostheticreplacement(bondedorﬁxeddental bridges, or implant-supported crowns). All alternatives have their advantages as well as disadvantagesandproperdecisionsshouldbemade already in young ages.
  18. 18. Space closure • This can be facilitated by early extraction of any deciduous teeth to allow forward movement of the first permanent molars in that quadrant(s). Fixed appliances are usually necessary to complete alignment and correct the axial inclinations. If any masking procedures (for example contouring a canine incisally, palatally, and interproximally to resemble a lateral incisor) or acid-etch composite additions are required.
  19. 19. Space maintenance or opening • In cases with congenitally absent upper lateral incisors early extraction of the deciduous predecessor may be indicated. The rationale for this is that the permanent canine is encouraged to erupt mesially, then when it is subsequently retracted during active space opening a greater volume of alveolar bone is achieved.
  20. 20. pre-op
  21. 21. pre-op
  22. 22. palatal inflammation is noted from retainer
  23. 23. implants are placed w/in restorative confines
  24. 24. Management of missing upp incisor • Upper central incisors are rarely congenitally absent. They can be lost as a result of trauma, or occasionally their extraction may be indicated because of dilaceration. Upper lateral incisors are congenitally absent in approximately 2 per cent of a Caucasian population, but can also be lost following trauma. Both can occur unilaterally, bilaterally, or together. Whatever the reason for their absence. there are two treatment options:
  25. 25. time of insertion
  26. 26. retainer has been modified
  27. 27. final crowns are delivered
  28. 28. Modern Treatment • Abu-Hussein M, Watted N, Abdulgani A, Borbély B (2015) Modern Treatment for Congenitally Missing Teeth: A MultidisciplinaryApproach. Int J Maxillofac Res 1: 179-190.
  29. 29. Several criteria have to be considered before placing a single tooth implant • 1. Time of implant placement • • 2. Development of a proper implant site • • 3. Space needed coronally • • 4. Space needed apically • • 5. Height of gingiva • • 6. Retention of space needed before implant placement
  30. 30. Interdisciplinary Management • • Abusalih A, Ismail H, Abdulgani A, Chlorokostas G, Abu-Hussein M (2016) Interdisciplinary Management of Congenitally Agenesis Maxillary Lateral Incisors: Orthodontic/Prosthodontic Perspectives. J Dent Med Sci 15: 90-9
  31. 31. Autotransplantation • Muhamad AH, Azzaldeen A (2012) Autotransplantation of Tooth in Children with Mixed Dentition. Dentistry 2:149.doi:10.4172/2161-1122.1000149
  32. 32. Central incisors • Missing maxillary central incisors are usually caused by a traumatic injury. The immediate measure, following the trauma, is descried in some textbooks (Andreasen, 1992), while this present chapter focuses on the orthodontic problem.
  33. 33. Lateral incisors • The frequency of congenitally missing maxillary lateral incisors is 1 to 2% and the treatment alternatives are the same as for central incisors. Autotransplantation of a premolar to this region may be an alternative in the young patient.
  34. 34. Lateral incisors • Abu-Hussein M., Abdulgani A., Watted N .Zahalka M.; Congenitally Missing Lateral Incisor with Orthodontics, Bone Grafting and Single-Tooth Implant: A Case Report. Journal of Dental and Medical Sciences2015, 14(4),124-130
  35. 35. Tooth Agenesis • Muhamad Abu-Hussein, Nezar Watted, Ali Watted, Yosef Abu-Hussein, Mohammad Yehia, Obaida Awadi, Abdulgani Azzaldeen. Prevalence of Tooth Agenesis in Orthodontic Patients at Arab Population in Israel. International Journal of Public Health Research. Vol. 3, No. 3, 2015, pp. 77-82.
  36. 36. Pathological migration of teeth due to periodontitis • Pathological tooth migration can involve a single tooth or a group of teeth and result in a median diastema or general spacing, often combined with infrabony pockets and/or proclination of the maxillary incisors. The overall treatment for those patients often involves orthodontic realignment of the teeth to re-establish satisfactory occlusion and aesthetic conditions. After treatment of the periodontal disease, including elimination of plaque, retention factors and deep gingival pockets, the orthodontic treatment can start.
  37. 37. Congenitally Missing Upper Laterals • Abu-Hussein M, Watted N, Hegedűs V, Péter B (2015). Congenitally Missing Upper Laterals. Clinical Considerations: Orthodontic Space Closure;J Dent Oral Healt, HealthVolume 1 • Issue 3 • 014, ReportISSN: 2369-4475
  38. 38. Spacing in the posterior areas of the dentition • In patients with partial edentulous dentitions, because of congenitally absence or extraction of teeth, orthodontic treatment should often be performed, especially due to functional aspects.
  39. 39. Congenitally missing premolars • Thefrequencyofcongenitallymissingpremolars is 2 to 3%, with the highest frequency for mandibular second premolars. It is important to remember that the diagnosis agenesis can be veriﬁedﬁrstlyattheageof9to10years.
  40. 40. Autotransplantation • Abu-Hussein M. , Watted N . ,Abdulgani M ., Abdulgani Az .(2016); Tooth Autotransplantation; Clinical Concepts Journal of Dental and Medical Sciences , Vol 15 (7) 105-113 DOI:10.9790/0853-15078105113
  41. 41. Partial edentulous dentitions • Tipped molars and reduced alveolar height are frequently found in adults after performed extractions in earlier ages. By positioning the teeth towards or into the edentulous area, improved aesthetic and functional results can be obtained with optimal occlusal stability and chewingcomfort.
  42. 42. General spacing of teeth • General spacing is a distributed spreading of the teeth with diastemas from premolar to premolar in an otherwise normal occlusion. Small tooth size together with a large apical base is the cause to the anomaly. Closure of the gaps or realignment of teeth for prosthetic replacement is the treatment alternatives. Both need ﬁxedappliancesinbothjawsduringalongtreatmentp eriodwithagreatriskforrelapse.Consequently, a prolonged or permanent retention is necessary.
  43. 43. References • Pre-Prosthetic Orthodontic Implant for Management of Congenitally Unerupted Lateral Incisors – A Case Report Abu-Hussein Muhamad, Chlorokostas Georges, Watted Nezar,Abdulgani Azzaldeen, Zahalka Mohammed Journal of Dental and Medical Sciences (IOSR-JDMS) e-ISSN: 2279-0853, p-ISSN: 2279-0861.Volume 15, Issue 2 Ver. VIII (Feb. 2016), PP 99-104 References
  44. 44. References • Abu-Hussein M., Watted N., Abdulgani N. , Alterman M.; Non-Syndromic Oligodontia: A Rare Case Report, jmscr2015,3(5), . 5649-5655
  45. 45. References • Abu-Hussein M., Watted N., Watted A., Abu- Hussein Y, Yehia M .Awadi O. , Abdulgani A .; Prevalence of Tooth Agenesis in Orthodontic Patients at Arab Population in Israel, International Journal of Public Health Research ,2015; 3(3): 77-82.
  46. 46. References • Abu-Hussein M., Watted N., Yehia M., Proff P., Iraqi F.; Clinical Genetic Basis of Tooth Agenesis, Journal of Dental and Medical Sciences2015,14(12),68-7
  47. 47. References • Abu-Hussein M., Abdulgani A., Watted N .Zahalka M.; Congenitally Missing Lateral Incisor with Orthodontics, Bone Grafting and Single-Tooth Implant: A Case Report. Journal of Dental and Medical Sciences2015, 14(4),124-130
  48. 48. References • Abu-Hussein M., Watted N., Abdulgani A., Bajali M.;Treatment of Patients With Congenitally Missing Lateral Incisors: Is an . Interdisciplinary Task. RRJDS 2014,2(4),53-68
  49. 49. References • Abu-Hussein M., Watted N., Abdulgani A., BorbélyB.; Modern Treatment for Congenitally Missing Teeth : A MultidisciplinaryApproach; INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF MAXILLOFACIAL RESEARCH,2015,1(2);179-190
  50. 50. References • Abu-Hussein M, Watted N, ; Congenitally Missing Upper Laterals. Clinical Considerations: Orthodontic Space Closure,Int Res Pub Med Sci, 2015;1(3):82-89
  51. 51. Criteria for successful auto- transplantation • • Root development of tooth to be transplanted- 2/J to 3/4 complete • • Sufficient space in arch and occlusally to accommodate transplanted tooth Careful preparation of donor site to ensure good root to bone adaptation • • Careful surgical technique to avoid damage to root surface of transplanted tooth • Transplanted teeth sutured into position below the occlusal plane.
  52. 52. Key Points: Various terms have been used to describe the developmental absence of teeth, including hypodontia, oligodontia and dental agenesis. Hypodontia may present as an isolated condition, or may be associated with syndromes including the ectodermal dysplasias. Prevalence varies between continents, racial groups and genders. In Caucasians, the prevalence is 4 – 6% with a female to male ratio of approximately 3 : 2. A number of homeobox genes associated with tooth development have been implicated in the aetiology of hypodontia, including Msx1 , Pax9 and Axin2 . Gene therapy may offer the potential for bioengineering of replacement teeth as a novel approach to maxillary.
  53. 53. Roles of a hypodontia team • In general, the roles of the team may encompass the following main areas: 1. Diagnosis and interdisciplinary treatment planning 2. Patient and parent/carer counselling. 3. Provision of speciﬁ c treatment plans for outreach provision of care. 4. Provision of treatment by team members. 5. Education for students in training (including senior undergraduates, specialist trainees from associated specialties and development of successional staff), education of purchasers (including insurers and government agencies). 6. Data collection for local audit and clinic management. 7. Local and collaborative research at a national or international level. 8.Collaboration with national patient support groups.
  54. 54. Diagnosis and i nterdisciplinary t reatment p lanning • any patients are referred to a hypodontia team with some information about their condition provided by the referring practitioner. However, the extent of the hypodontia is often not made clear.
  55. 55. Patient and family c ounselling • Many patients and their families arrive at the clinic with concerns about the possible causes of the condition and its lifetime implications. There may be a history of hypodontia within one or (less often) both sides of the family, which may be identiﬁ ed by questioning at the clinic, or discovered subsequently by the family once they become aware of the condition’ s genetic dimension.
  56. 56. Space issues within the dental arches • he underlying problem in many people affected by hypodontia is not only the excess of space but also the uneven distribution of that space within the dental arches .
  57. 57. Composition of the ideal hypodontia clinic team • ● General dental practitioners • ● Dental nurses • ● Orthodontists • ● Paediatric dentists • ● Prosthodontists • ● Oral and maxillofacial surgeons • ● Specialist laboratory technicians • ● Clinical psychologists • ● Clinical geneticists • ● Dermatologists • ● Speech and language therapists
  58. 58. The general dental practitioner • Although the dental practitioners are rarely present on the hypodontia team, they form a vital component of the care pathway and need to be aware of the condition because they are responsible for the initial identiﬁ cation of the problem and subsequent referral to the clinic.
  59. 59. Dental nurses • he dental nurse is usually the ﬁ rst team member that the patients and their families meet on arrival at the hypodontia clinic. They are the initial point of contact when arranging the appointment. This named contact will, throughout the patient’ s time, remain attached to the clinic, giving opportunities to raise any concerns.
  60. 60. The orthodontist • T he orthodontist’ s role is to provide knowledge of normal growth and development, and to assess any deviations from the normal associated with hypodontia (
  61. 61. Paediatric dentists • he paediatric dentist’ s role in the management of child and adolescent patients with hypodontia
  62. 62. Prosthodontists • he prosthodontist’ s role is to plan and, where appropriate, agree with the orthodontist the ultimate sites and sizes of edentulous spaces, and the intended functional occlusion. Following orthodontic treatment the prosthodontist will provide a range of restorative treatment options, including ﬁ xed or removable prostheses, in order to restore aesthetics and function .
  63. 63. Oral and maxillofacial surgeons • he surgeon may be involved in dentoalveolar surgery on patients of all ages. It may include extractions, surgical removal of severely infra o ccluded primary teeth, surgical exposure of ectopic permanent teeth, and the autotransplantation of permanent teeth from one site to another.
  64. 64. Specialist laboratory technicians • The complex nature of the treatment provided for patients with hypodontia requires high - quality laboratory support. Ideally the laboratory should be on site to enable the laboratory and clinical staff to discuss complex issues face - to - face and where necessary at the chair- s ide. However, where this is not feasible then an off - site service is acceptable, although this necessitates good communication.
  65. 65. Clinical psychologists • Patients with severe hypodontia may suffer from associated psychosocial problems (Wagenberg and Spitzer, 1998 ; Francischone et al. , 2003 ), and may beneﬁ t from a meeting with a clinical psychologist. Issues such as low self- e steem, social withdrawal and coping strategies (because of bullying) may be explored through discussions or group therapy
  66. 66. Clinical geneticists • The genetic basis of hypodontia is complex and was discussed fully in the introduction . Therefore the clinical geneticist may be involved both in the genetic testing of severe hypodontia patients and their parents and with their counselling. This may be especially useful where the hypodontia is associated with a familial genetic syndrome, and where parents are seeking advice about the risks for future planned pregnancies.
  67. 67. Dermatologists • Patients and families of patients with hypodontia- r elated syndromes with skin involvement including the ectoermal dysplasias may benefit from time with a dermatologist.
  68. 68. Speech and language therapists • Young children with severe hypodontia may present with speech defects associated with large spaces. These defects may respond to speech and language therapy, and the integration of therapy both before and after treatment of the hypodontia can maximise the improvement in speech.
  69. 69. Providing care The care pathway for patients with hypodontia is often complex, with the delivery of care best delivered through an integrated hypodontia clinic with access to the expertise of a range of dental and medical specialties . The roles of a hypodontia clinic include the within unit treatment of patients, the provision of treatment plans for outreach care, patient and family counselling, education and training, and research. A number of patient support groups have been set up world - wide by affected families, providing a valuable service for patients through specialist advice, counselling and hypodontia research funding •
  70. 70. Space issues in hypodontia • Space should be considered in all three dimensions and may be inﬂ uenced by continuing facial growth and development – the ‘ fourth dimension” .
  71. 71. • The long - term prognosis of primary teeth is related to root resorption, infra - occlusion, dental caries, tooth surface loss and periodontal disease
  72. 72. • Mesiodistal space is often poorly distributed for ideal tooth replacement, due to abnormal eruption paths and drifting of the permanent teeth
  73. 73. The long - term prognosis • • The long - term prognosis of primary teeth is related to root resorption, infra - occlusion, dental caries, tooth surface loss and periodontal disease
  74. 74. Treatment options for mesiodistal space • Orthodontic space closure Redistribution and idealisation of the space followed by prosthodontic restoration Prosthodontic management within the limits of the existing spaces where orthodontic treatment is inappropriate
  75. 75. Orthodontically • Orthodontically optimised spaces should be assessed by a prosthodontist prior to the removal of ﬁxed appliances.
  76. 76. Conclusion • The management of hypodontia during the late mixed and early permanent dentition stage is pivotal in the long - term management of patients. Decisions made at this stage can have lasting implications so it is essential that careful treatment planning is carried out within a multidisciplinary context.

