Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Excess of space in the dental arch is diagnosed as a
generalised spacing or a local divergence, often
observed in the maxillary anterior region, as a median
diastema, traumatic loss of central incisors, or
congenital absence of lateral incisors. Furthermore,
spacing is observed in aging individuals, due to
pathological migration of teeth caused by
periodontitis. Finally, adult individuals with partial
edentulous jaws demand pre-prosthetic orthodontic
treatment from functional aspects. Thus, indication for
orthodontic treatment in subjects with spacing of teeth
exists for aesthetic reasons, but also for facilitating
prosthetic restorations with optimal occlusalstability.
Excess of space in the dental arch is diagnosed as a
generalised spacing or a local divergence, often
observed in the maxillary anterior region, as a median
diastema, traumatic loss of central incisors, or
congenital absence of lateral incisors. Furthermore,
spacing is observed in aging individuals, due to
pathological migration of teeth caused by
periodontitis. Finally, adult individuals with partial
edentulous jaws demand pre-prosthetic orthodontic
treatment from functional aspects. Thus, indication for
orthodontic treatment in subjects with spacing of teeth
exists for aesthetic reasons, but also for facilitating
prosthetic restorations with optimal occlusalstability.