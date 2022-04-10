Excess of space in the dental arch is diagnosed as a

generalised spacing or a local divergence, often

observed in the maxillary anterior region, as a median

diastema, traumatic loss of central incisors, or

congenital absence of lateral incisors. Furthermore,

spacing is observed in aging individuals, due to

pathological migration of teeth caused by

periodontitis. Finally, adult individuals with partial

edentulous jaws demand pre-prosthetic orthodontic

treatment from functional aspects. Thus, indication for

orthodontic treatment in subjects with spacing of teeth

exists for aesthetic reasons, but also for facilitating

prosthetic restorations with optimal occlusalstability.



