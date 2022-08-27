Successfully reported this slideshow.
Management of acute stroke final.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
Management of acute stroke final.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
Education

Education

  1. 1. Management of acute stroke Presenter :- Dr Henok miheret (intern) Moderator :- Dr. Guadie . (consultant neurologist) :- Dr Birhanu ( NR2)
  2. 2. General considerations • Time is the essence in the hyper acute evaluation of stroke patients • The history, physical examination , serum glucose, oxygen saturation , and a non contrast CT scan are sufficient in most cases to guide acute therapy • “Time is brain”
  3. 3. General care for all stroke patients • ABC of life and feeding test • Protect the ischemic penumbra and Avoid secondary ischemia • Prevent complication • Standard nursing care • Rehabilitative strategies
  4. 4. Airway protection • For every stroke patient assessing vital signs and ensuring stabilization of airway, breathing, and circulation is part of the initial evaluation of all patients • Patients with decreased consciousness or bulbar dysfunction may be unable protect their airway and those with increased intracranial pressure due to hemorrhage, vertebrobasilar ischemia or bihemispheric ischemia • can present with vomiting, decreased respiratory drive or muscular airway obstruction which results in hypoventilation with a resulting increase in CO2 may lead to cerebral vasodilation and increase ICP • in these case intubation may be necessary to restore adequate ventilation and to protect the airway from aspiration
  5. 5. • Stroke patient should be positioned appropriately: Flat or 30o - 45o up depending on the condition of the patient • Oro-tracheal secretions should be removed • If saturation Is below 95%, put on 100% intranasal or face mask oxygen
  6. 6. Circulation • When a stoke patients present with hypotension a prompt cardiac evaluation is necessary • Hypotension should be treated with maintenance fluid • Hypertension depending on the type of stroke can be treated with short acting antihypertensive
  7. 7. Dysphagia • It is a common complication of stroke and a major risk factor for developing aspirational pneumonia • Dysphagia related to stroke is more precisely characterized as oropharyngeal dysphagia, defined by swallowing impairment of the upper digestive tract • Independent predictors of dysphagia on initial presentation include male gender, age greater than 70, disabling stroke, and impaired pharyngeal response • Dysphasia usually improves spontaneously with return of safe swallowing function by two weeks In approximately 90 percent of patients
  8. 8. Swallow test Swallow test for 30 ml of liquid meal Swallow test for 30 ml of semi solid meal Swallow test for 30 ml of solid meal failed Ng tube feeding pass pass failed Ng tube feeding failed Oral liquid feeding pass Oral solid feeding FAILED SWALLOW TEST Content stays in the mouth for more than 10 to 15 sec Content visible after swallow completed Content leak from mouth Chocking episodes after test Wet voice with conversation
  9. 9. Protect the ischemic penumbra and avoid secondary damage • our management goal is to optimize cerebral perfusion in the ischemic penumbra • Hypertension management :- for ischemic stroke it is only recommended to decrease the blood pressure if it is above 220/ 120 or if there is concomitant mi, malignant hypertension, or if rtPA is about to be give • Fever :- it is detrimental and should be treated with antipyretics and surface cooling
  10. 10. • Glucose :- it should be kept below 180mg/dl and above at least 60mg/dl, a more intensive glucose control strategy doesn’t improve outcome • Cerebral edema :- it peaks at the 2nd and 3rd day but couses mass effect up to 10 days, which can be treated with water restriction and IV mannitol but hypovolemia should be avoided. • craniotomy and temporary removal of the cranium reduces mortality by 50%, the benefit for older patients ( age > 60) is less but still significant
  11. 11. • Usually patients with cerebral edema present with a deteriorating mental status and at least one of the following signs
  12. 12. Cerebral edema
  13. 13. Infections • Fever after a stroke should prompt evaluation for common sources, including pneumonia and urinary tract infection. • Pneumonia is the commonest cause of fever in the first 48 hrs. of stroke with risk factors including aspiration; atelectasis; intubation… • Early mobilization, airway care and dysphagia assessment prevent pneumonia • Urinary tract infections are often seen during the first 5 days of the hospitalization. • Prolonged catheter use and poor catheter care are risks.
  14. 14. DVT and PTE prophylaxis • The development of DVT may take place as early as day 2 after stroke onset, with a peak incidence between days 2 & 7. • The incidence of DVT in immobile patients with stroke was b/n 11% and 15% of patients within the first month of stroke. • PTE occurs in 1-3% of stroke with mortality rate of 13-25% • Risk factors of DVT Severe disability; old age and dehydration
  15. 15. If there are no contraindications, • low-dose subcutaneous UFH at a dosage of 5000 units twice a day or LMWH is used. • The Prevention of VTE after Acute Ischemic Stroke with LMWH study showed that enoxaparin (40 mg once daily) was superior to UFH in preventing VTE in patients with acute ischemic stroke but was associated with a small increase in extra cranial hemorrhage rates • If heparin is contraindicated, intermittent pneumatic compression (IPC) of the lower extremities is recommended.
  16. 16. Standard nursing care • Bed side care for clothing and feeding • Frequent positioning to prevent pressure sore • Routine care of ng tube , eye and mouth • Monitoring the swallow test daily
  17. 17. Rehabilitation • Physiotherapy • Speech therapy • Occupational therapy
  18. 18. We can classify acute ischemic stroke management principles to six categories 1.Medical support 2.IV thrombolytics 3.Endovascular revascularization 4.Antithrombotic treatment 5.Neuroprotection 6.Stroke care and rehabilitation
  19. 19. Intravenous thrombolysis • The NINDS study on rtPA shows that there is a clear benefit selected patients with acute stroke • Iv rtPA ( 0.9mg/kg not to exceed 90mg ) 10% bolus and the rest infused over 1 hr.
  20. 20. Management gaps • Stoke management set up in our hospital has yet to improve • We don’t have emergency CT scan • We don’t have fibrinolytic agents • The patient hypertension is managed with nefidipine • We don’t have stroke care centers • Patients initial RBS was not registered
  21. 21. Thank you
