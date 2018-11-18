02 cell wall inhibitors (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pharmacology 3 (PHL417)
 Bacterial cell wall is composed of a peptidoglycan polymer that is composed of glycan units joined by peptide cross link...
Bacterial cell wall of gram- positive bacteria NAM=N-acetylmuramic acid; NAG=N-acetylglucosamine; PEP=cross-linking peptid...
Antibacterial spectrum determinants: 1. Ability of antibiotic to cross the peptidoglycan cell wall 2. Susceptibility to PB...
1. Natural penicillins  Include penicillin V, penicillin G, and ampicillin  Ampicillin is semisynthetic (replace R-group...
2. Antistaphylococcal penicillins  Include methicillin, oxacillin, and dicloxacillin  All are penicillinase-resistant pe...
3. Extended-spectrum penicillins  Include ampicillin, and amoxicillin  Same spectrum as penicillin G, but more effective...
4. Antipseudomonal penicillins  Include carbenicillin, ticarcillin and piperacillin (most potent)  Active against G-ve b...
5. Penicillins and aminoglycosides  b-lactams + aminoglycosides  synergism ….. Why? Because cell wall synthesis inhibito...
b-lactamase   1. b-lactamase activity  Could be constitutive (associated with m.o. chromosomes)  Could be acquired by...
1. Hypersensitivity  Penicilloic acid (metabolite) [hapten]  react with tissue proteins immune reaction (5%)  Maculopa...
3. Nephritis All penicillins, but particularly methicillin, have the potential to cause acute interstitial nephritis 4. Ne...
5. Hematologic toxicities  Ticarcillin, piperacillin & naficillin   coagulation  Important concern in patients receivi...
 The cephalosporins are β-lactam antibiotics that are closely related both structurally and functionally to the penicilli...
4th Generation3rd Generation2nd Generation1st Generation ++++++++G(+ve) ++++PEcK G(-ve) -++-HEN P. aeruginosa Serratia mar...
 Mechanisms of bacterial resistance to the cephalosporins the same as those described for the penicillins.  Although the...
Hypersensitivity  3-5% of patients allergic to penicillins show cross sensitivity to cephalosporins.  Cross sensitivity ...
 These are beta lactam antibiotics with structures related to but quite different than penicillins.  Members: Imipenem –...
Adverse effects:  Imipenem/cilastatin  NVD  Eosinophilia and neutropenia are less than other b-lactams   dose imipene...
 It has a unique b-lactam ring that is not fused to other rings.  Members: Aztreonam “Azactan®”  Spectrum: Gram positiv...
 Members: Clavulanic acid – sulbactam – tazobactam  They contain a β-lactam ring, but by themselves, do not have signifi...
 It is a tricyclic glycopeptide.  Important because of its effectiveness against multiple drug-resistant organisms, such...
 Active against: Gram +ve cocci/bacilli MRSA MRSE (MR Staphylococcus epidermis)  Vancomycin (I.V.)  used in patients...
 Poorly absorbed orally, so used IV.  Oral route  ttt of AB-associated colitis (C.difficile)  Inflammation of meninges...
 Rapid infusion   histamine  flushing “red man syndrome”.  Treatment of infusion reaction: 1.  Infusion rate 2.  In...
 It is a cyclic lipopeptide antibiotic.  Mechanism of action: Binds to cytoplasmic membrane  depolarization   DNA, RN...
 It is a semi-synthetic lipoglycopeptide antibiotic that is a synthetic derivative of vancomycin.  Mechanism of action: ...
 Adverse effects:  Prolongs QTc interval  Interfers with coagulation monitoring tests  blood samples monitoring coagu...
 Cyclic peptide mixture, active against G+ve.  Mechanism of action: Inhibit cell wall formation by interfering with pept...
 Are amphipathic (containing lipophilic and lipophobic groups).  Effective against G-ve bacteria, including pseudomonas....
