Unit-III Dynamic Force Analysis-II Dr. Ambuj Saxena Associate Professor Department of Mechanical Engineering G. L. Bajaj I...
 Draw OM perpendicular to the line of stroke PO, such that it intersects the line PC produced at M.  The triangle OCM is...
Ritterhaus’s Construction  From point M, draw MK parallel to the line of stroke PO, to interect OC produced at K.  Draw ...
Dynamic force analysis ii

Reference : R.S. Khurmi (Theory of Machines)

Published in: Engineering
Dynamic force analysis ii

  1. 1. Unit-III Dynamic Force Analysis-II Dr. Ambuj Saxena Associate Professor Department of Mechanical Engineering G. L. Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management Plot No. 2, Knowledge Park III, Greater Noida, Distt. G.B.Nagar (U.P.) India -201306 Theory of Machines (RME-602)
  2. 2.  Draw OM perpendicular to the line of stroke PO, such that it intersects the line PC produced at M.  The triangle OCM is known as Ritterhaus’s velocity diagram Klien’s acceleration diagram 𝑣𝑣𝑐𝑐𝑐𝑐 𝑂𝑂𝑂𝑂 = 𝑣𝑣𝑃𝑃𝑃𝑃 𝑂𝑂𝑂𝑂 = 𝑣𝑣𝑃𝑃𝑃𝑃 𝐶𝐶𝐶𝐶 = 𝜔𝜔 Reference : R.S. Khurmi (Theory of Machines) Ritterhaus’s Construction Velocity and Acceleration of the Reciprocating Parts in Engines
  3. 3. Ritterhaus’s Construction  From point M, draw MK parallel to the line of stroke PO, to interect OC produced at K.  Draw KQ parallel to MO. From Q draw QN perpendicular to PC Klien’s acceleration diagram  The quadrilateral CQNO is known as Ritterhaus’s acceleration diagram. This is similar to Klien’s acceleration diagram. Reference : R.S. Khurmi (Theory of Machines)

