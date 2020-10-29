Exoplanets ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EXOPLANETS THE SCOPE OUT OF SOLAR SYSTEM
TABLEOFCONTENTS 01 02 03 04 OVERVIEW You could give a brief description of the Exoplanets here Researches The Researches m...
—NIKOLATESLA “IF YOUR WANT TO FIND THE SECRETS OF THE UNIVERSE THINK IN TERMS OF ENERGY, FREQUENCY AND VIBRATION”
EXOPLANETS ARE THE PLANETS THAT ORBIT A STAR LIKE SUN BUT THE STAR IS NOT OUR SUN. IN SIMPLE WORDS THE PLANETS WHICH ARE L...
EXOPLANETS LET’S SEE WHAT IS EXOPLANETS IN DEEP 01
WHATISTHisEXOPLANETS ALLABOUT? INSIMPLEWORDS….. ● ANEXOPLANETOREXTRASOLAR PLANETISAPLANETWHICHEXIST OUTOFOURSOLARSYSTEM ● ...
Some examples KEPLER-22B KEPLER 22B OR KEPLER OBJECT OF DESTINATION IS LOCATED INSIDE THE HABITABLE ZONE WHICH REVOLVES TH...
TYPES OFEXOPLANETS TERRESTRIAL ❖ THEPLANET WHICHISMADE UP OFGASESANDDUSTS, WHICHNOWEXISTNSOLID STATE ❖ CHANCEISTHERETOBEA ...
1402LIGHT YEARS WE FIND A PLANET WITH LIFE AND JUST LIKE OUR EARTH
THIS KEPLER 452 IS PROVEN THAT IT HAS LIFE IN IT AND THERE IS ALSO A PREDICTION THAT EVEN THEY CONSIDER US AS AN EXOPLANET...
EARTH ASANEXOPLANET?!! ❖ DEFINITELYYES,BECAUSEWEHAVEFOUNDAPLANETKEPLER-452bWHICHISOTHERWISECALLEDAS EARTH2.0,INSIMPLEWORDS...
ISITSOMEONE FROM AEXOPLANET WHOMADE CROPCIRCLE?? ❖ ACCORDING TO THE ISRO’S RECENT CASE STUDY THEY DIDN’T FIND ANY ANONYMOU...
STUDIES AROUND THEWORLD USA LEADING IN THE RESEARCH AND PEOPLE ARE VERY INTERESTED EUROPE THEY ARE HELPING USA BY JOINING ...
survey
description ❖ THIS SURVEY WAS CONDUCTED THROUGH A POLLING APP CALLED GOOGLE FORMS. ❖ THIS SURVEY IS BEEN ANSWERED BY THE S...
CANANYONETRAVEL TOEXOPLANETS FROM OUREARTH?? ❖ MOST OF THEM WAS NOT CONFIRM WITH THEIR ANSWERS BECAUSE THERE WERE NO PROPE...
CONCLUSION ❖ HENCE, I CONCLUDE THAT MOST OF THE PEOPLE IN OUR COUNTRY ARE NOT INTERESTED TO RESEARCH ON THE SPACE AND THEY...
THANKS APRESENTATIONBY S.AJAYADITHYA 10-D
  1. 1. EXOPLANETS THE SCOPE OUT OF SOLAR SYSTEM
  2. 2. TABLEOFCONTENTS 01 02 03 04 OVERVIEW You could give a brief description of the Exoplanets here Researches The Researches made by the scientist to find Exoplanets Some famous facts Unknown predictions and facts Myresearch Here I will show you what all the thing I’ve researched about Exoplanets
  3. 3. —NIKOLATESLA “IF YOUR WANT TO FIND THE SECRETS OF THE UNIVERSE THINK IN TERMS OF ENERGY, FREQUENCY AND VIBRATION”
  4. 4. EXOPLANETS ARE THE PLANETS THAT ORBIT A STAR LIKE SUN BUT THE STAR IS NOT OUR SUN. IN SIMPLE WORDS THE PLANETS WHICH ARE LOCATED OUT OF OUR SOLAR SYSTEM INTRODUCTION
  5. 5. EXOPLANETS LET’S SEE WHAT IS EXOPLANETS IN DEEP 01
  6. 6. WHATISTHisEXOPLANETS ALLABOUT? INSIMPLEWORDS….. ● ANEXOPLANETOREXTRASOLAR PLANETISAPLANETWHICHEXIST OUTOFOURSOLARSYSTEM ● THEFIRSTPOSSIBLEEVIDENCEWAS NOTED1917,ANDAGAINITWAS DETECTEDASAPLANETIN1992
  7. 7. Some examples KEPLER-22B KEPLER 22B OR KEPLER OBJECT OF DESTINATION IS LOCATED INSIDE THE HABITABLE ZONE WHICH REVOLVES THE SUN LIKE STAR CALLED KEPLER 22 JOVIAN THIS IS A TWIN OF JUPITER MERCURIAN HAS THE CHARACTERISTICS OF MERCURY. KEPLER10B It’s composed mostly of hydrogen and helium
  8. 8. TYPES OFEXOPLANETS TERRESTRIAL ❖ THEPLANET WHICHISMADE UP OFGASESANDDUSTS, WHICHNOWEXISTNSOLID STATE ❖ CHANCEISTHERETOBEA HABITABLE PLANET ❖ EXAMPLE=MECURIANAND SUBTERRAN ❖ THEPLANET WHICHISMADE UP OFGASESANDDUST, WHICHTILNOWREMAININ GASEOUSHOTSTATE ❖ NOCHANCETOBEA HABITABLE PLANET ❖ EXAMPLE=JOVIANAND NEPTUNIAN GASGIANTS
  9. 9. 1402LIGHT YEARS WE FIND A PLANET WITH LIFE AND JUST LIKE OUR EARTH
  10. 10. THIS KEPLER 452 IS PROVEN THAT IT HAS LIFE IN IT AND THERE IS ALSO A PREDICTION THAT EVEN THEY CONSIDER US AS AN EXOPLANET.. KEPLER 452ISEARTH’S BROTHER!!!!!
  11. 11. EARTH ASANEXOPLANET?!! ❖ DEFINITELYYES,BECAUSEWEHAVEFOUNDAPLANETKEPLER-452bWHICHISOTHERWISECALLEDAS EARTH2.0,INSIMPLEWORDSCALLEDASEARTH’SCOUSIN THISISBECAUSEKEPLER-452bALSOAS SIMILAR CHARACTERISTICS JUSTLIKEOUREARTH. ❖ EVENKEPLER-452bISALSOAPLANETWHICHORBITSAROUND ASUN-LIKE STAR. ❖ KEPLER-452bANDEARTHISDISTANCEDBETWEEN1402 LIGHTYEARS. ❖ WEHAVEFOUNDSOMEINFORMATION ABOUTTHEMANDALSOFOUNDTHEYHABITABLEFORTHE LIVINGCREATURES, EVENTHEYWOULDFOUNDUS ANDGIVENANAMEJUST LIKEHOWWENAMED THEM.ONEDAYTHEYMAYALSOINVADEUSWHENTHEYAREMORESUFFICIENT INTECHNOLOGY.
  12. 12. ISITSOMEONE FROM AEXOPLANET WHOMADE CROPCIRCLE?? ❖ ACCORDING TO THE ISRO’S RECENT CASE STUDY THEY DIDN’T FIND ANY ANONYMOUS ACTIVITY IN THE SPACE BUT AS WE SEE THOSE CROP CIRCLE MADE BY THEM CONCLUDES THAT THEY ARE IN THE PICK OF TECHNOLOGY BUT THERE ARE 4000 EXOPLANETS FOUND BUT VERY LESS OF THEM HABITABLE TO THE CREATURES IN THE EARTH WE ARE LIVING. ❖ THERE IS A CONCEPT CALLED HABITABLE ZONE AS WE FIND A NEW EXOPLANETS WE MUST PROVE THAT THEY ARE INSIDE THE HABITABLE ZONE TO PROVE IT AS A HABITABLE EXOPLANETS
  13. 13. STUDIES AROUND THEWORLD USA LEADING IN THE RESEARCH AND PEOPLE ARE VERY INTERESTED EUROPE THEY ARE HELPING USA BY JOINING NASA SOUTHEAST ASIA CHINA, JAPAN AND INDIA ARE RESEARCHING SEPARATELY
  14. 14. survey
  15. 15. description ❖ THIS SURVEY WAS CONDUCTED THROUGH A POLLING APP CALLED GOOGLE FORMS. ❖ THIS SURVEY IS BEEN ANSWERED BY THE STUDENTS WHO STUDIES TENTH GRADE. ❖ 28 TENTH GRADERS ANSWERED THIS FORM. ❖ THIS SURVEY FIRST AND FOREMOST AIMS TO KNOW DO THE YOUNG INDIA IS INTERESTED IN ASTROPHYSICS OR NOT. ❖ THERE ARE 4 QUESTIONS ASKED TO THEM THROUGH GOOGLE FORMS.
  16. 16. CANANYONETRAVEL TOEXOPLANETS FROM OUREARTH?? ❖ MOST OF THEM WAS NOT CONFIRM WITH THEIR ANSWERS BECAUSE THERE WERE NO PROPER EVIDENCE THAT THERE IS ANY EXOPLANETS EXISTS ❖ SOME WERE SAYING THAT IS POSSIBLE IN FUTURE ❖ BUT SOME WERE STRONG THAT IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO REACH AN EXOPLANET
  17. 17. CONCLUSION ❖ HENCE, I CONCLUDE THAT MOST OF THE PEOPLE IN OUR COUNTRY ARE NOT INTERESTED TO RESEARCH ON THE SPACE AND THEY ARE INTERESTED TO STUDY THE SUBJECT CALLED ASTROPHYSICS. ❖ BUT THERE ARE PEOPLE WHO ALL ARE VERY MUCH INTERESTED TO RESEARCH ABOUT THE EXOPLANETS AND FIND ANY ALIENATED ACTIVITY IN THE SPACE BUT THE THING IS THEY ARE LESS IN NUMBER.
  18. 18. THANKS APRESENTATIONBY S.AJAYADITHYA 10-D

