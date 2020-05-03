Successfully reported this slideshow.
Why we need corporate communication?? “to create a favorable point of view among stakeholders on which the company depends”
Introduction of corporate communication: corporate communication is a total communication activity generated by a “company...
“corporate communication is the practice of managing all channels of information to communicate the vision, mission , the ...
Important of corporate communication: “communication involves a lot more than just talking to one another at the corporate...
There are five types of corporate communication:- 1. Facilitate transparency through cc 2. Build sense of teamwork 3. Redu...
1.internal corporate communication 2.external corporate communication
 Information contained on the company internet  Trainings & seminars  The company’s mission statement  Employee new le...
 motivation  Control  Co-ordination  Job satisfaction  Exchange of ideas
 Conflict  Waste of time  Performance reviews
For the student who can able to grasp the knowledge and improve the skills.

×