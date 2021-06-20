So you want to build an app? The HeirList Dev kickoff deck

The starting deck for our mobile application development project. This, along with a detailed Excel file, were the starting documents used for the development of the HeirList mobile application. We are posting this so people who aspire to have an app built can see some of the things they need to think about when planning it out. We hoped 3-4 months, thought it could go over 5. Didn't think it could take 6 and rejected people who told us that. It took THIRTEEN months. Insanely complicated, from back-end, to testing to fixing bugs and email interfaces. Hoping that this helps people and people forward it around. Our structure wasn't perfect, but shows some of the elements to think about, consider and decide. And this was the 'starting' deck, we had dozens of more pages of stuff after this, along with a final count of about 625 different use cases for testing! Think this deck is a little under 100 pages.