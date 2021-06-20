So you want to build an app? The HeirList Dev kickoff deck

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt So, you want to build an App? Mobile App HeirList Starting Document This ...
2 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt The following pages are the Scope, Deliverables and Terms of our Project ...
3 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Our vision of the project is per the 6 phases below (5 are part of this)....
4 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Acceptance Criteria (details) are below Mobile App Project Phases # Phase...
5 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Request for Proposal – PAID (1/2) • This is the RFP, which we are going t...
6 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Request for Proposal – PAID (2/2) • Maintenance will be a separate contra...
7 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Notes for Development Team • ‘DT’ stands for Development Team, which is ‘...
8 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Notes for the Developers (may be somewhere else in document) • Deadline –...
9 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Below is a top level overview of what we are looking to do. Mobile App Ov...
10 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Date: April 2020 Presentation: HeirList Chief Innovation Jay Martin Mobi...
11 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt The Application for a new company called ‘HeirList’ is a checklist appli...
12 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt The ‘core’ concept was to create a standard taxonomy of the entirety of ...
13 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Technology Mobile App Technology Technology Below are some of our assump...
14 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Questions & Answers Mobile App Questions 1/3 Questions • Two tiers – hig...
15 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Questions Mobile App Questions 2/3 Questions • Four User permissions – F...
16 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Questions Mobile App Questions 3/3 Questions • Multi-user – Paid will be...
17 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Requirements ¼ (each page starts at ‘1’, will refer by Page.Number) Mobi...
18 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Requirements 2/4 Mobile App Requirements 2/4 Requirements 1. Menu coming...
19 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Requirements 3/4 Mobile App Requirements 3/4 Requirements • -10 – enable...
20 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Requirements 4/4 Mobile App Requirements 4/4 Requirements • 60, 70, 80 –...
21 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Requirements - additional Mobile App Requirements - additional • Require...
22 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Requirements – additional 2 Mobile App Requirements – additional 2 • Req...
23 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Below are some of the Admin screens and capabilities we know we want to ...
24 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Database – these are just notes, see Excel for field ideas Mobile App Da...
25 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Dispositions and Button overview for both Questions and Items. Mobile Ap...
26 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Colors Mobile App Color Section
27 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Colors – we have mostly decided this, but notes are on following pages M...
28 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Color Guide for Questions & Items (critical for Screens 40-80) Mobile Ap...
29 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Below is the Menu, the Sections (headers) and individual menu items. The...
30 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Below are the buttons we want to include, they will be driven off select...
31 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Below are additional icons and names for the Hamburger menu Mobile App R...
32 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Below are some additional icons including ones not in the Menu. Mobile A...
33 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen Names (no numbers or letters) Mobile App Screen Names # Name on S...
34 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Questions (51) – below shows the flow of ‘Relevance’ options & order. Mo...
35 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Item 60 – below shows the flow of selection, options & order. Mobile App...
36 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Below shows the different changes and menus for 40-80. (Page 1/4) Mobile...
37 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Below shows the different changes and menus for 40-80. (Page 2/4) Mobile...
38 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Below shows the different changes and menus for 40-80. (Page 3/4) Mobile...
39 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Below shows the different changes and menus for 40-80. (Page 4/4) Mobile...
40 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Top of Screen – (a) With Logo – (b) Without Logo (need to do this before...
41 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen -20 – Paid (Monthly, Yearly, Downloads) or Free Mobile App Screen...
42 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen -10 – Registration - Create a Username & Password Mobile App Scre...
43 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 0 – Login Mobile App Screen Objective First screen when they logi...
44 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 10 - Welcome Mobile App Screen Objective This is the landing page...
45 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 12 – Other Users Mobile App Screen Objective This is the landing ...
46 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 20 - About Mobile App Screen Objective Description of what the Ap...
47 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 30 - Help Mobile App Screen Objective Provide a User with answers...
48 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 32 – Report Bugs Mobile App Screen 32 Deceased Name Menu Report B...
49 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 40 – All Categories – Top Level (Home) Mobile App Screen Objectiv...
50 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt The core graphical issue for this application are the Category, Question...
51 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt The buttons for the Questions, the Items and also at the bottom of the s...
52 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Button Menus for Inside Screens (need to discuss with DT) Mobile App But...
53 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 50 – Questions by Category Mobile App Screen Objective Show Quest...
54 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 51 – showing buttons for Screen 50 Questions Mobile App Screen 51...
55 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 60 – Show Single Question, Open Items Mobile App Screen Objective...
56 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 61 – showing buttons for Screen 60 Items Mobile App Screen 61 – S...
57 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt 61 Screen 61 Items Open Closed n/a Details Screen 61 – showing buttons f...
58 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 70 – Recovery or ‘Closed’ Sheet Mobile App Screen Objective Show ...
59 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Button Menus for Inside Screens (need to discuss with DT) Mobile App But...
60 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 80 – Item Details (Individual) Mobile App Screen Objective Show C...
61 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 90 – Technical Support Mobile App Screen Support (Contact Us) Dev...
62 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 100 – Company, Founders & Partners Mobile App Screen Objective Ma...
63 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 110 – Item Number Entry Screen Mobile App Screen Objective This p...
64 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 120 –Progress Statistics & Graphics Mobile App Screen Objective T...
65 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Below are the key things I want to display, bar or circle/donut chart. A...
66 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 130 – Search Mobile App Screen Objective Provide for a search fea...
67 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 140 – Downloads / Reports Mobile App Screen Objective This screen...
Small Business & Entrepreneurship
51 views
Jun. 20, 2021

So you want to build an app? The HeirList Dev kickoff deck

The starting deck for our mobile application development project. This, along with a detailed Excel file, were the starting documents used for the development of the HeirList mobile application. We are posting this so people who aspire to have an app built can see some of the things they need to think about when planning it out. We hoped 3-4 months, thought it could go over 5. Didn't think it could take 6 and rejected people who told us that. It took THIRTEEN months. Insanely complicated, from back-end, to testing to fixing bugs and email interfaces. Hoping that this helps people and people forward it around. Our structure wasn't perfect, but shows some of the elements to think about, consider and decide. And this was the 'starting' deck, we had dozens of more pages of stuff after this, along with a final count of about 625 different use cases for testing! Think this deck is a little under 100 pages.

So you want to build an app? The HeirList Dev kickoff deck

  1. 1. 1 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt So, you want to build an App? Mobile App HeirList Starting Document This document is a close version of what we used to start building the HeirList mobile app with Moon Technolabs in India. We hoped it would take 3-4 months. It took 13. We redacted dollars info and email addresses so people could see all of the areas you might need to think about so as to avoid surprises and changes. The backend wasn’t properly spelled out in here, and it is critical. In addition to this, we had an Excel file with over a half dozen worksheets, with things like data fields, and use cases. We wish everyone luck and encourage them to really think through their app, every screen (if they know what they want) and how everything will work. You can trust your developers to do this, but don’t be shocked at the surprises you might get. Also, Moon and Jayanti and team get our highest recommendations. They are an absolutely trustworthy pleasure to work with. – Jay Martin
  2. 2. 2 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt The following pages are the Scope, Deliverables and Terms of our Project with Moon. Mobile App Introduction & Project • There should be no material differences with what is here and what was in our RFP Deck. • We have a message that was used inside of Upwork for our proposal. • We also have an Excel file, which has not had major Scope changes, but additional details on Screen wording, Messaging and Emails has been added. This also includes a list of Action Items, primarily for Jay. We added in ‘questions and issues’ from you and other bidders just for background. Let’s discuss if any of these do not make sense. • This document and our other documents are the Scope and other Requirements unless we specifically say they are not. • The layouts of the screens are not perfect, just to give an idea. We would like the UI Dev Team to propose different options, but functionality should remain the same or accomplish the same things. Please clarify anything in here as some of it was just thoughts written down. • Most communications we would like to keep inside of Upwork and use our Excel file for the method and repository. We also would like daily updates, and we will attempt to respond daily as well, or if there is a day no work is done (e.g. holidays) just let us know in advance.
  3. 3. 3 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Our vision of the project is per the 6 phases below (5 are part of this). Mobile App Project Phases # Phases Activities Included Milestone(s) 1 Preliminary Review Review of requirements and all information provided by Jay. Detailed review to identify any holes or concerns. Imagine this is 1-2 weeks at the most. Design process required information has been finalized as best possible and this phase can begin. 2 Design Finalizing any requirements will be included here as well as wireframes and concept testing. I really want to see some good UI ideas here before we start Wireframes completed and all information ready to begin design phase. 3 Development All building of the code and interfaces. Code completed, application appears functioning and ready for testing. Acceptance by Feature/Use Case testing 4 Testing User testing and functional/unit testing will happen here. Many of the items missing will also be added, such as text, the real Questions/Items & Logo. All tests are completed, Use Cases are enabled and application is ready for release. Firebase beta app publishing is a possible platform for this. Check all Operation Systems and many/all devices 5 Deployment Getting the applications finalized, setting up the stores and transactions and also linking the application to web pages. Working applications are for sale in both the Apple Store and on Google Play. This will be the final milestone to release all final payments, & move to next work. 6 Maintenance & Support Application support, next versions and additional work not included, but estimates of cost and description of typical support required needs to be communicated and prepared for. On-going, and imagine at the start with at least monthly releases. Please let us know if you would do anything differently or have different milestones.
  4. 4. 4 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Acceptance Criteria (details) are below Mobile App Project Phases # Phases Milestone(s) for Completion 1 Preliminary Review • Design process required information has been finalized as best possible and this phase can begin. • Preliminary questions on deck, Use Cases and Database have been documented and Jay has answered or is still deciding. • DT thoroughly reviewed all documents, identified issues and questions. 2 Design • Wireframes completed and all information ready to begin design phase. • Jay approved all screen concepts • All UI screens flow • Use Cases that can be shown in a mock-up are functional and tested 3 Development • Code completed, application appears functioning and ready for testing. • Application loaded up to GitLab with code delivered as well. 4 Testing • All tests are completed, Use Cases are enabled and application is ready for release. 5 Deployment • Working applications are for sale in both the Apple Store and on Google Play. This will be the final milestone to release all final payments, & move to the maintenance contract. • Per other statements, Jay intends to release all residual payments from the overflow as a ‘thanks’ to the Dev Team unless they give him a reason not to.
  5. 5. 5 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Request for Proposal – PAID (1/2) • This is the RFP, which we are going to compensate the selected firms for some of their preparation time. • Attached for this are two supporting files: – A PowerPoint discussing the instructions, objectives, screens and various attributes. – An Excel file with Use Cases, Database Fields and a Tracking/Question worksheet • The Deliverables we expect are: 1. Price in dollars for each phase, with the 20% contingent in the final phase. This is contingent for expected changes, but my intention is to let you keep the whole amount. 2. An hourly rate for all labor or by category for any additional work after this project. 3. First payment will be made in the first week so you don’t have a cash flow issue. I will structure this. 4. Timeline by phase that will be adhered to. Please do not make it more than 4 months. 5. Technology that will be employed to complete this. We make some recommendations but are open. 6. Given all of the information we are providing, we would like to get questions, feedback and concerns in this process. They, nor our answers, will not be provided to other bidders before the selection. The first sheet in the Excel file is how we will track questions during this phase and during development. 7. Mock-up of Screen 61 (pg. 53-55), We are very interested to see how strong your UI capabilities are. 8. This is not a priority, but also if you have any ‘Button’ Ideas – particularly on shapes and colors 9. Please select 3 prior Apps that you completed in full or were a major contributor. Just 3, pick your best. We want to see your UI capabilities, but don’t send us more than 3 as we won’t look at more. • We are requesting proposals from 5 or less firms, primarily via Upwork. • Price will not be the only deciding factor, but will be important. Good questions/issues are very important. • Source code will be required to pass to us at each phase. Winning bidder will be invited to our GitLab. • Before you submit your final bid, we encourage you to ask your questions and clarifications. • We invite you to present to us any new ideas or functionality changes, but we’d suggest not trying to change our direction to facilitate a code reuse on your end, as that will be seen as a waste of our time. Mobile App RFP 1
  6. 6. 6 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Request for Proposal – PAID (2/2) • Maintenance will be a separate contract, and both this and the next version are planned to be done with the winning bidder. We are planning to have monthly releases as we find new bugs to be fixed. • There is a lot of detail, and we anticipate that there will be discrepancies between the PowerPoint and the Excel file (Use Cases and Prelim DB fields). Please note any you find. • I will not talk to Sales people or other non-value added people who want to be my friend. If one of your firms owners will be completing the proposal that is fine, but no ‘relationship foolishness’ please. • No using design tools like Appy Pie, Shoutem, Appery as I don't want a simple looking application. We had one firm (eliminated) give us a quote (before we asked) that we knew they couldn’t deliver ($4,200). • Scope changes to be billed to the Contingent will be any future changes that require more than 4 hours. • There are a number of things that I will be doing in parallel with the development team over the next few months. I will be listing those out and focused on their completion (e.g. like writing static text for screens) • There will be no phone calls in this phase or in the future. I ran a company in Visak for 11 years and may have talked to them 3 times. Written words do not get confused. Also, I am including contact information for someone who has worked for me over the last 15 years from Visak (email and phone) as a reference for myself. I think I am a good honest guy to work with, and you are welcome to ask him. He & Team also got their picture (p12) in an article on the front page of the Wall Street Journal because of me. See link below. • Here is the link for that company I mentioned. Everyone got their picture in the WSJ except me! • https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB10001424052702303499204576387511296578664 Mobile App RFP 2
  7. 7. 7 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Notes for Development Team • ‘DT’ stands for Development Team, which is ‘you’. • Don’t try to use past code or projects unless you ask me regarding the applicability. I don’t mind, just don’t want to waste time with people trying to change what I want to make it easier for them. I will say no. • Do not plan to use simple app building programs (e.g. Appy Pie, Shoutem, Appery), we realize this is complex • No phone calls unless I feel it is needed. You can ask, but it will have to be important. • I will not talk to your Sales people, as they have no value for what we are doing. • My deck are the requirements, not looking for changes in the function of the app. Will not allow Sales pitches nor take Phone Calls or LinkedIn requests except from Winner. All communications will be in writing. • My documents will drive the project, I don’t mind if you have your own format for development, but I will not read them nor work to put my information in your format, if you need to do that you are welcome to. I will respond to questions on my documents and responses when you have them. • Ask Questions in writing and I will write out responses We will keep track of these to avoid confusion. • Maintenance – Expecting Monthly releases at start, will be separate contract • Please let me know if you see any contradictions or anything that you see missing or disagree with. • Buttons for 50-80 are still not decided on how to color them – want to mock up different variations – Solid Color, Outline Colored, Lightly Shaded, Circle in front of name • There are still some open areas that I have not decided on, but very few. We mostly know what we want. Mobile App Below are Notes to Communicate
  8. 8. 8 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Notes for the Developers (may be somewhere else in document) • Deadline – want to complete as soon as possible, but realize this is a very involved project • Budget – will be fixed price, finalized requirements provided, with some change overflow included in budget • Phases – are spelled out later in this deck • Purchase – will be an In-App purchase for IOS and Android • Skins – we have changed our mind here, we are going with all white given our use of colors elsewhere. We may change to having skins, but they would be delivered as Adobe Photoshop Documents (.PSD), but completed after App is designed, though for now we will assume they will remain all white unless we change it • Scope of App – progress tracking app, no uploading documents or storing a lot of data, User does that offline • iOS – 12 and 13 only • Android – 5.1 and Lolypop • Google Firebase beta app publishing for IOS and Android • Database – providing an Excel of the fields (most), then ask DT what fields did we miss and what to clarify • Database – planning MySQL (and/or Mongo), but welcome ideas and thoughts on what is best • Testing – confirm familiarity with EXPO • Maintenance & Service after launch – planning on monthly updates at the start • Monthly Release Cycle for first 3-6 months, discuss with DT – will evaluate as the bugs get resolved • Data will need to be encrypted • Overflow – assume 20%, please add to be allocated for all minor scope changes, if we do not exceed that, I plan to let you keep the extra money unless you give me a reason not to. A scope change to apply to this will be anything I change or add that will require more than four hours of work, we will use your post-project rate to assess the financial impact against the contingency. Mobile App Notes for Developers
  9. 9. 9 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Below is a top level overview of what we are looking to do. Mobile App Overview # Element Notes and other information 1 Concept The application will be a Question answering and Check List for the items required to complete after the death of a person. This is a check list, and does not retain, store or capture the data related to the work being done. The User does that offline. The main function of the application is to have the User answer questions, this identifies the Items that they need to be concerned with completing, and then they can track their progress. The document is long and detailed. We welcome suggestions, but we are not looking to redo our work on what we want, nor try to fit this into something you’ve seen or already done, this is a ‘build this’ project, not ‘let’s rethink our goals’. New UI ideas are welcome. 2 Scope The project scope requires taking this from the document attached all the way to listing the applications in the Apple Store and Google Play for sale, both front-end and back-end as well as getting them into the store. We will have existing stores and app placeholders. 3 Timing & Price We are looking to get this done as quickly as possible, but understand time constraints from your standpoint. Please estimate how many hours, how many weeks/months and a total price. Please include 20% for overage. Extra will be paid in the final phase. Missing Information We are thinking of having a simple white background, though that could change. A variety of text will not yet be ready, and the final Questions and Items will not be completed until closer to the App being completed. Transfer We will use GitLab to store/transfer code and will require your uploading to it. We have an account that we will use. Maintenance & Other Work We expect there will be maintenance work during the year, and our intention is to began on our Version 2 soon after launch, and we will also have multiple websites we need built. We also would like to see a maintenance contract with rates and explain what is included. Version 2 Anywhere you see ‘Version 2’ or ‘V2’ that is not part of this development project, though we may want to make database and other accommodations now to avoid boxing ourselves in during future modifications. Version 2 may begin as soon as late 2020.
  10. 10. 10 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Date: April 2020 Presentation: HeirList Chief Innovation Jay Martin Mobile Application Requirements Checklist Application: ‘HeirList’
  11. 11. 11 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt The Application for a new company called ‘HeirList’ is a checklist application for managing the closure of all things after a death. Mobile App Application Overview Concept The application will be to manage a checklist for all of the things which need to be done upon the death of someone. The application will provide categories and questions for all of those things (expected to be over 600 items), and the list of questions and their answers will drive the inclusion of which of the items will be relevant to this specific person. The app will then allow someone to manage the status for each of the relevant items and focus/drive activities to close them out. Value The process is very complicated and has a lot of moving parts. The app first shows people just how many different things ‘might’ be issues, then provides them an automated way to better determine which things might be relevant to their situation (deceased person). Then allows them to track and manage all of those items, determine where to focus their efforts and figure out what to do next. Primary Objectives • Determine relevant tasks or items to manage after someone passes away • Manage the list of items required to resolve someone’s estate or other issues • Focus work efforts and activities on those areas of most importance • Provide an overview of where the resolution of activities is • Allow communication of status with others via account sharing or reporting Additional Information We intend to have this be a Freemium application, with Reporting, Sharing, Multi- user, Support and some other functions only be available for paying. The app was not meant to store data or perform the work, but track all of the different thing being done by the users so they knew what still remained. The app will have a database interface that will contain the 600+ items, which will be added to at least once a year. Enabling ease of additions is an important part of development.
  12. 12. 12 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt The ‘core’ concept was to create a standard taxonomy of the entirety of possible items for resolving the affairs of the deceased. Death Concept Base Concept – Creating a Standard 600+ Discrete Items / Tasks 55+ Questions to Determine Relevance Though there are for-profit businesses behind this, our major objective was to ‘solve’ this problem and assist everyone needing it. • The list of the items will be published and available on the internet. • A ‘free’ tool will be on the site to allow people to manually track this. Will be an Excel or Word file made into a PDF. Not relevant for the App. • Our application here will be Freemium, free to anyone but also with an upgrade with higher functionality. Expecting to do a monthly subscription with yearly heavy discount, but need to decide what is best (and all options). Not sure on price, but maybe $10 per month. 126* Relevant Items *126 is illustrative
  13. 13. 13 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Technology Mobile App Technology Technology Below are some of our assumptions & ideas for Technology, we welcome Dev Team feedback/changes • Apple IOS and Android should be the focus, forget the others for now. Going to be mobile only, not web • Google – use Firebase (no APIs needed) • Software – MySQL is expected choice or possibly Mongo, SQLServer is too expensive • Software – assuming MySQL is cheapest but is it easy to use on Apple and Android? • Backups – nightly backups, weekly server snapshot. For Google, save to different region • Database copy will reside locally upon a connection, and will update next time there is a connection • ReactNative should be used • 480 Pixels by 320 Pixels (width) – are these the right measurement (DT)? • Data – for one User, reside on device (does this make sense?) for multiple Users reside in the Cloud with another copy on each person’s device • Security – need the equivalent of an SSL between App to Server • Maintenance needs for the App, what will they be and how to manage this? • Outside of bugs, imagining a software update yearly (yearly, just to add new items & functionality, etc.) • Testing – need to test on all OS as well as prefer on as many Androids as possible (Apple maybe also) • Testing – Android Studio – emulates, but not 100%. Still want to do it on Apple, a cross-section of devices (Jay will find Betas where DT doesn’t have capabilities). • Database – IP is restricted to Server (database) only access from that Server • Bugs – Crashlytics built into Firebase, behind the scenes reporting • We encourage any Dev Team to question or push-back/suggest changes to the above, or anything else in the document. Please do not suggest ‘can you make the list of items shorter’. No, defeats the purpose. Review
  14. 14. 14 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Questions & Answers Mobile App Questions 1/3 Questions • Two tiers – higher level is Paid/Premium and includes support, downloads with lower level is Free (Freemium). Only thinking of having one Paid level, but want to include buying Downloads and also having different options for fixed price, monthly or yearly. • Screens will have ‘Titles’, no numbers or letters – ‘Screen name’ (we will use numbers for Development) • Logo will be present on some pages, will indicate which on the screen sheets in this document • No referral codes until V2, but admin screen will allow us to change someone to paid or refund money • Paid will allow a Master User to ‘clear’ data. Will be on Screen 12 as well as on a Menu Item. If not Master User, this will allow another User to detach from this Deceased and work on a new Deceased account. • All Users wanting to ‘share’ deceased data across devices will have to be Paid Users, even if Read Only. • General notes be an icon on the Menu. Notes Menu will take you to Screen 150 where they will reside. • Devices are imagined to easily be able to handle the app and related data • On Data, last User whose information is uploaded into the Cloud overwrites those before them. Need to understand how easy it will be to ‘keep’ past records or alternate • For Notes, Menu drives to keyboard, enter then keeps by User and Date, can Hashtag numbers or words to search. For Items, will store for Items and then Display in Details Screen.
  15. 15. 15 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Questions Mobile App Questions 2/3 Questions • Four User permissions – Free, and for Paid/Premium (Master, Write, Read Only) – Master User will trigger emails and then access type for each (Write or RO), Master User will be the only one to do this, and there will only be one Master User. A Master User can pass that Role to another User, and become a Write. • How will multiple items, like marriages or divorces, be covered in both the database and the app? Review all of the Questions and Items and identify these. • 90 - Contact for Support – form (will respond via email with No Reply), email address for Bugs, no phone • A Logout button for account, with 15 minutes automatic if they just leave the app • 120 – Progress and data screen to show general status, in addition to Reports. Available for Free Users • 80 – Confirm ‘Next’ button, status and color – should it be below or on Menu with Open/Closed • 80 – can show for both Active and Inactive Items, e.g. can go from 61 and 72 to 80 • 80 - Button to go to the Next Open Item (first inside the Question, and then to the next Open Question and the next Open Item) – to better move through all the open items in numerical order. Review in detail going through the 40-60 screens as to how it will all flow • Convert icon – Dollar Sign on Menu, but Lock when they navigate to Paid content. Also, will possibly have buttons that show ‘Only $10/month’) • Select Joint Premium & download, go to -10 plus PDF link sent to email
  16. 16. 16 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Questions Mobile App Questions 3/3 Questions • Multi-user – Paid will be required for all Users where multiple Users for the same deceased. Paid single User can create reports and forward via email if they don’t want to do that • Back button – on every page and at top of Menu. Also, will be a carrot or arrow plus work ‘Back’ • White background – may change, but assume this given the button colors and logo • Check to make sure the tops of my screens are consistent with Hamburger, Back, Home and Logo (if used) • Not all screens have a logo, and will be on Top Left or the middle • Pricing – will have $10 per month plus $90 for the year, and also the downloads will be $100 • Daily checks with Upwork Team and Jay on app and progress during development • Term: Active – the term ‘Active’ refers to Questions not answered ‘No’ or Items not answered ‘Closed’ or ‘N/A’, those would be ‘Inactive’ and only appear on Screens 70-80, not 50-61
  17. 17. 17 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Requirements ¼ (each page starts at ‘1’, will refer by Page.Number) Mobile App Requirements 1/4 Requirements 1. Dispositions of Items – single level, shows included/not, then status – colors (see the page on them) 2. Item list will be on the internet, with top level descriptions on the App. Want them easy to load up changes. An excel spreadsheet will be used as the dataload for questions and items, and the app should make updating and changing this relatively easy. Plan is that the DevTeam remains as contractor in future. 3. Username and passwords on the apps so they can share the progress with other people 4. Fill-in boxes – assuming we will show values, have Edit button to enter new data. Discuss with DT on how. 5. Navigate ‘back’ from Button pages, Back button at the bottom of them, thinking an ‘Arrow’ (other options?) 6. Back Button – all pages – in the Menu as well, discuss where it fits better and top or bottom left 7. Undo Button – think in the Menu, use same circular Arrow from MS Word etc. 8. Screen Name on all screens, but not logo – will indicate which on the Screen pages 9. 51 - After last Question answered in a Category, go to first Question of next Category. 10. Allow users to view screens in Landscape mode (enabled by IOS 11 and discuss with DT) 11.Reconcile data storage in the cloud and on device with need for multiple users of same app deceased 12.‘User identification’ for multiple users and devices – figure out how to do this – what was this? 13.Provide for ‘write’ and ‘read only’ access for additional Users is master user in paid version. Master User designates that (this is the User that paid, or if they choose another user to have that right). 14.Paid will be called ‘Premium’ and will also require an ‘Upgrade’, Free will have limited features 15.Screen Title in Middle (no logo) and Hamburger on top Left 16.Titles should be on each screen, but screen numbers are only for Development communication 17.For the Buttons, want to get the Dev Teams feedback with respect to size, geometry, color and text color 18.No ‘numbers’ before the Categories, are too confusing (Adobe mock-up did that, but did not change slides) 19.Need to have a Splash screen upon launch, will just have the Logo BR - Non-Master users cannot add other non-Master accounts, only Master is able to do this. Non-Masters can do this for their own Deceased, as they will have to be Paid Customers so can do it for ‘new’ Deceased names. BR - No advertisements, though maybe in future, but not for this Version
  18. 18. 18 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Requirements 2/4 Mobile App Requirements 2/4 Requirements 1. Menu coming in from the Left with a Hamburger in the top left, similar to Home Depot – no Tray 2. Usernames & Passwords – need to allow to have for 6 separate users (if more much harder, if not, then 12) 3. Logo – need to work with developers to fit in both a logo as well as page Title as an identifier, ask Dev Team 4. Title – work with Dev team to decide size and font of screen titles 5. Build logo, skins and graphics AFTER the rest of the App is created, then merge them 6. Use Case details is in Excel given need to sort etc., not in PowerPoint 7. Database details is in Excel given the size and need to manipulate 8. Autosave after every action, then upon exit or leaving the app also 9. Users will overwrite the data if they are the last to update it 10.Enable Multiple Users and Cloud data storage. 11.Send emails upon opening with instructions and links, to provide some guidance/links on how to use (Jay will design the emails and provide the Dev Team). Guessing this sits in the Cloud, but discuss. 12.For Paid customers, we would have a ‘start over’ button that would email all the reports and clear the data. Need to discuss with Dev Team how to do this, where to put the button and how this is normally done. Also, how to save ‘all; and where to. Need logic as well as to decide which screen to do this on. 13. 32 - Email address somewhere for free users to report Bugs, not part of Support package/premium. Think a Help Page with this as well as a hashtag for Social Media to post and show errors. Support medium – Facebook, LI, Twitter Business (Jay will create this and provide links later) 14.For Upgrade & Lock look at Spotify and ESPN+ Logo, be careful on wording to get Upgrade – Look again 15.For Upgrade, use ESPN’s style button with ‘Only $10/month’ when they hit a content Lock 16.Buttons - Look at instead of changing the colors of the box, changing outlines or putting a check in front of Questions and Items. Discuss with Dev Team what the options are, then do some tests build ups to review. Known option ideas: fill in color in button, do same with light shade, color outline, put color in circle in front 17.Do not have the logo on every page. Thinking Registration & Login, no others. Can be in Reports.
  19. 19. 19 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Requirements 3/4 Mobile App Requirements 3/4 Requirements • -10 – enable a Social Media Registration, Facebook, Google, LinkedIn (not sure), Microsoft, Twitter • -10 – No creating Usernames, only use email address as Usernames with a Password they enter • -10 – Need to have a ‘Terms & Conditions’ section with a link to Pop-up and have them agree before start • -10 – Password constraints – few to none, discourage people putting down PII (Personal Info) on app • -10 – Any changes here can be made in Admin (where?) by us only with a request by a Premium Customer • -10, 0, 10, 12 – Data entry boxes should have both a save and undo function/button • 0 – Only one single Master User. They create Deceased account and they manage access. If they delete, then all information is deleted for everyone. Will allow them to reassign it to another user. • 0, 10 – On one of these screens, or a new one, we need to have where (and how) the Master User enables other users and their permissions – this is Screen 12 • 10 – landing page after login, button to go to 40 • 10 – enable a Social Media Login per -10’s Registration • 10 – DT question, what should we have on login page, mock up with buttons before I decide picture/graphic • 12 – Adding new Users and Permissions, do this and how to set-up. Free, Master, Read, Write • 12 – If selects Delete / Clear then screen giving them the Option for 10 (new Deceased) or Exit the App • 30 - Help Tips – are we going to include tips on how to complete stuff, or pop ups for boxes? • 30 - Help – Application onboarding • 32 – Bugs – new screen, also include a General Email as well as Hashtag for IG, Twitter or Reddit • 40 - Screen with the Categories (and Singles as the last) then Question counts (not for all dispositions), (percentage complete will be on 120, and need to decide percent of Qs or Is?) • 40 – Home - 10 is landing screen from login (0), but 40 is the home page • 40 – Buttons have spaces between each one and are. Shape is rounded rectangle • Keep them logged in until the logout or if they just leave the app, have an automatic logoff • The last User to make a change will be the ‘final’ one regardless of if they are the master. The system will keep track of all changes made, by who and when so that other Users can understand why changes made
  20. 20. 20 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Requirements 4/4 Mobile App Requirements 4/4 Requirements • 60, 70, 80 – Questions and Items will not change in order, and will appear (or not) in each page in order • 60, 80 – If a User includes an Item before they answer the Question it is under, but then later answers the Question with No, the item will remain Open until Closed or ‘n/a’. This is a logic challenge, and might be tricky, but is important as to not realizing this will create a problem • 60, 70, 80 – If a Question is answered ‘No’ but a User goes into 70 and then wants to change the Item to being Open (or Closed), they will be able to. • 70 – for Next, only goes to the next ‘No’ (answered) Question or next ‘Closed’ or ‘N/A’ (selected) item • 70 – No Notes entry for 71 or 72 – they will need to restore Questions & Items before they add Notes • 80 - Button to go to the Next Open Item (first inside the Question, and then to the next Open Question and the next Open Item) – to better move through all the open items in numerical order. Review in detail going through the 40-60 screens as to how it will all flow • 80 - Record Notes for each Item, Record General Notes on Screen 150 • 80 – A User will be able to review Items if a Question has not been answered or is Unsure, and they will be able to read them and also respond as to whether to include or exclude • 80 – regardless of Question answer or Item Status, all Items will be able to render in 80’s format • 80 – Confirm ‘Next’ button, status and color – should it be below or on Menu with Open/Closed • 90 – Support – new screen with contact form, only for Premium Users • 120 – Progress and data screen to show general status, in addition to Reports. Will be available in ‘Free’. Also, this screen will show the entered details of the Deceased when created by Master User at start. • 130 - Search Text. Start with Category, Question, Item description, General notes, Item notes and maybe even Help. Present in that order • 140 – for unpaid user, show a ‘Lock’ at this page, allows them to select it and go to a page that allows them to covert to paying membership • 140 – reports will only be created and emailed, now shown on the App as it is too complicated • 140 – need to see which makes more sense for visual on Reports, Portrait (like rest of site) or Landscape. Most reports will be better in landscape, but discuss with DT which is better/easier. Assuming Landscape.
  21. 21. 21 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Requirements - additional Mobile App Requirements - additional • Requirements • One User per one download per once deceased per one device – more ‘deceased’s in Version 2 and later • Delete Deceased on their device or delete Deceased on All devices. This is only for the Master User only. Archive with a 90 day recovery option for Paid Users. • 12 - Master User can assign ‘Master’ access to someone else, and then drop off as a User or become ‘Write’. The new ‘Master User’ has to accept this designation, and then can delete the ‘deceased account’ or reassign a new ‘Master’ to one of the others. • All data regarding question answers will refer to the ‘last’ entry, but save a record of prior entries (discuss with Dev, is this too complicated?), but Notes will all be recorded and all will be presented with User/Author as well as Dates and Times. Will appear in order of entry with the earliest appearing first in Screen 80 • Make sure items that have multiple instances (e.g. marriages) enabled. Identify which ones (Jay) and then ensure both database as well as UI accommodate this. • Back button – going to use ‘< Back’ and need to look at whether they are in a colored button or not. Will ask the Dev Team to mock a couple up in UI phase if they have different ideas. • Emails for inviting New Users and also informing them of Permission changes made by Master User • Email acceptance by New Users either downloads the app on a device, knows which one is the right one or loads acceptance into the device if already present/previously downloaded. Send User email to accept, takes them back to the App for signing up • 12 & 100 – Show all the information on the Deceased, like Date, City, etc. • 71 – Recover a Question (change from No to Yes, Unsure), then all Items Unanswered or Yes return to being Active
  22. 22. 22 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Requirements – additional 2 Mobile App Requirements – additional 2 • Requirements • The following screens should have a logo: -10, 0, 10, 20, 100, 120. Others may also, but these would be our first targets. For space reasons, the logo is not desired on every page • For Upgrading to Premium from Free, the User is taken to the Store after they click on a Lock or other Price • Any Premium gets charged the price for the calendar month at the beginning of the selection. Need to discuss with DT but vision for charging is based on Calendar month not a 30 day cycle. • Static Uploads will be in the database as fields so as to avoid a rerelease of the App in the Store • Users can downgrade from paying to the Free • 150 – all Notes (General, Question, Items) will have to be deleted one at a time • 150 – Only View and Add buttons appear before a Question letter or Item number is selected. The Delete and Edit buttons do not appear until an individual Note for a Question has been selected, either by default if it is the only one, or by selection if multiple appear.
  23. 23. 23 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Below are some of the Admin screens and capabilities we know we want to have included. Database support is obviously required. Mobile App Back End Screens & Functionality # Name / Objective Function Notes & Details 1 Users List Have a view into the users, maybe a text overview of numbers, along with a lookup by email or names, and then also a report that I can email to myself Number of users, number of Master users, list of all users, Deceased accounts, type of accounts, free/paid, last activity, sign-up date, Master user or invitee. 2 User Progress / Status View into a, or multiple users, progress and status on questions/items Could possibly be combined with 1. This will be text with numbers for the Admin or the Admin can see the same reports or get them emailed 3 User Intervention Take actions with respect to a Master User, other User or by a Deceased Be able to restart, refund, upgrade, kick out, block, attach, send reports, send PW, login as User, clear a user – need to think of what else we might want to do here 4 Page Activity / Errors Review of issues where people are getting held up or the application is having problems. Not sure how this is usually done on an app, but similar to the Analytics of a website. Also, was thinking about data usage and error reports 5 Static Page Uploads / Content Management A method to upload text and links to populate the static pages of the app Admin can manage/load the content in About, Contact, Help and other pages (map out all) (Wonder how to do the formatting of paragraphs and other things inside the application screens. 6 Categories, Questions & Items and Hierarchy Excel file will be created that will load up into the application to define all of these and drive the interfaces on the app. Core of the application, as we will add and change things a lot, needs to be driven off this kind of file. Will be able to add ‘new ones’ also 7 System Backup Be able to back up all the application data and code, along with all of the Users in case of a crash Need to discuss with DT how this will work and what their experience is. Vision is to use the Google Cloud
  24. 24. 24 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Database – these are just notes, see Excel for field ideas Mobile App Database Database • A localized version of the database will sit on each user’s device, it will download latest data from the cloud, and then upload whenever a connection becomes available. (will overwrite). Typical big app is 1 Gig • Database fields will be laid out in Excel for the Dev Team, lay out all fields and pages they will be used on • Fields - Date of download, Username, Password, Name, Data, User’s Name, City, State • Fields – Item Number, Category, Question, Status, Last Status, Date of Status, Notes for Status & Dates • Fields – General Notes, Question Notes, Item Notes • Fields – look at all the Reports and needs to populate them • Date of conversion to paying customer, dates of disposition selection • Fill-in boxes – what are they and how do they tie to the database? • Total Items & Percent complete – by Category, for all Categories – need calculation fields and formulas • Database should be easy to change, add and load new information into the app, as we will be adding new items every year, and possibly more frequently. Entire database isn’t needed to be changed, just Categories, Questions and Items. DB will have blank fields to make this easy and logic to cut them off after the loads • Database will need to generate both a ‘Customer Number’ (downloads or Buyer), ‘User Number” as well as a ‘Deceased Number’ so as to facilitate tracking both of these pieces of information • Needs for White Label need to be accommodated in the Database, Jay will spell out some key fields • Ensure multiple marriages and divorces can be accommodated, what other fields will have this issue? • Format & Fields – layout as we understand it, then ask Developers what more they want • Fields – no PII (Personal Identifiable Information) will be included (birthdays, etc). Keep off the App • DB – What data gets stored locally, and how plus what functionality will be enabled? • Offline – local database will sit on devices then overwrite and upload when connection happens • Blank fields for Categories, Questions and Items – need to have a turn on/turn off field to activate/include. We will want it so we can easily grow this to 100 questions (not including Singular) and 1,000 Items. • Free trials and discounts fields will be needed for Version 2
  25. 25. 25 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Dispositions and Button overview for both Questions and Items. Mobile App Dispositions and Answering Below are the buttons that we need for Questions and Items • Questions (starting with page 50) – Unanswered (starting default, no button) – Yes – Unsure – No – Items • Items (starting with page 60) – Unanswered (starting default, no button) – Open – Closed – Not applicable (N/A) – Details • Details (page 80) – Unanswered (starting default, no button) – Open – Closed – Not applicable (N/A) – Next
  26. 26. 26 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Colors Mobile App Color Section
  27. 27. 27 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Colors – we have mostly decided this, but notes are on following pages Mobile App Colors Colors Notes, Questions are below • See the following sheets for Category, Question and Item disposition colors. • (James) Use white or lighter color, pastels are good. Tone down color shades, too strong, especially Blue • (James) Text should stay black on white, use outline to show color or a graphic, or a big colored dot (Discuss this with Dev Team, review them in mock-up to decide) Where Question Issue Candidates/Thoughts Icon Colors What colors should it be? Is white a given for the design? Icon color needs to mesh with the screen backgrounds. For Dev use Black & White icon. Blue, Gold, Silver, White, Green, Purple - pastels Application Background What color should it be? Rest of screen is assumed to be white with black text. Worried about the contrast with the text and item color. Sean suggested White, and thinking Instagram example will be the best given all the colors Item Disposition Colors Need to ensure the correct selections Need to decide if we will color them or just do the outlines, or make very light. See the following page. Question Colors Need to ensure the correct selections Wondering about having the words in different colors (e.g. Yellow) on a white background See the following page. Look at Turquoise for header, right now some version of Green or Blue
  28. 28. 28 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Color Guide for Questions & Items (critical for Screens 40-80) Mobile App Colors Name Description Color ‘Questions’ Relevance ‘Items’ Status White All Items start as White, but after Questions are answered, they may go to Green or Grey. All Categories start as Green and when done, become Grey. Nothing Selected as of Yet Nothing Selected as of Yet Green Question is indicated as relevant or Item is to be included in the item list, and has yet to have been closed out. Item becomes Red and goes to 70 Recovery Screen when it is. Yes Open Yellow A Question has been selected as Unsure (or Maybe), but it has not been determined to be Green or Grey yet. Unsure Yellow is not used for Items Red Indicates an Item that was relevant to the User, but has now been determined to be closed out. Item then will only appear in 70 Recovery Screen. Red is not used for Questions Closed Grey Question or Item does not apply for this User, most likely the answer to a question rendered this/these as irrelevant. Only appear in 70 Recovery Screen. No N/A * Green for Categories means it is open, and there are still Questions or Items not having been resolved. Goes to Grey when all items are closed but remains in the all the Screens with a 0 (the number in the circle) for Unanswered or Unsure Questions. Don’t use Neon colors, trust designer
  29. 29. 29 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Below is the Menu, the Sections (headers) and individual menu items. The numbers in the balls are the order for the Sections. Mobile App Menu Assistance • Help • Support • Bugs Edits • Undo • Notes (Add/View/Edit) • Recover Questions or Items • Clear Data / Delete Deceased • Change Password Navigation • Home • Search • Reports (repeated) • Item Number (Go To) • Exit / Logout Premium Services • Upgrade / Premium • Support (repeated) • Reports • Invite Other Users / Permissions • Clear Data / Delete Deceased (repeated) Information • Your Progress • Our Company • About HeirList 2 4 1 3 5 Menu requirements • Put ‘Menu’ below hamburger • Menu Sections in Bold • Need a way to close the menu, discuss with DT
  30. 30. 30 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Below are the buttons we want to include, they will be driven off selecting the ‘Hamburger’ button on a screen. Order is earlier page. Mobile App Ribbon & Buttons Icon Name Description Page Number Home Takes a User to the screen we designated as the Home screen 40 Help Takes a User to the Help screen, which will have various links/text 30 Search Takes a User to the Search page, which will search the App 130 Number Takes a User to the screen where they can enter in Numbers/Range 110 Undo Undo last action, if typing or prior page n/a Exit / Logout Exits the App, will save all data n/a Upgrade Convert from a Free Trial to a payment, could show options How to navigate to pay Reports Reports page where you can select an option and it is emailed to you. 140 Notes General Notes screen, from Menu and Enter/Edit by User & Day 150 Support Allow support email for paying customers (Put in 30) 90 Progress Overall view of the total progress across all Categories including percent complete and counts 120 ? X # $ % Icons plus words, Menu from Left, has sub areas plus possible secondary buttons after key menu items in Premium. R N S New vs Old Icons - IGNORE Menu requirements • Put ‘Menu’ below hamburger • Menu Sections in Bold • Need a way to close the menu, discuss with DT
  31. 31. 31 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Below are additional icons and names for the Hamburger menu Mobile App Ribbon & Buttons – Page 2 Icon Name Description Page Number Lock Shown when Free User attempts to access Paid content, e.g Reports Multiple Multiple User Selection 12 Additional User Permissions 12 Support 90 Start Over / Clear Data 12 Report Bugs For any User, not just Premium, to report issues with the application 32 Recovery Takes Users to screen with all Questions and Items, can recover 70 App Icon About HeirList General information related to the Application 20 Other Users Shows all the users for a Deceased account, Master controls permission 12 Company Information about the company, the executives and future plans, IDRS 100 Clear Data Master User can delete an Account & clear data for App to use for new 12 Clear + CI logo Rcv New vs Old Icons - IGNORE
  32. 32. 32 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Below are some additional icons including ones not in the Menu. Mobile App Ribbon & Buttons Icon Name Description Page Number Previous Page Will allow a User to return to the last page All Hamburger Icon on main page to drive Menu to appear for Users All Lock The ‘$’ will be used on Menu, but a Lock will show Users restrictions Multiple Yes Questions – denotes that the answer is Yes, and items included 60 Unsure Questions – User is not yet sure, needs to research / see Items 60 No Questions – User decides answer is negative, Items not relevant to User 70 Open Item – User has indicated that this Item is Open and not yet Closed 80 Closed Item – User has indicated that this Item is now Closed 70 n/a Item – User has indicated that this Item is Not Applicable (n/a) for them 80 Next Need to discuss with DT if this is an arrow, word ‘next’ or something else 80 Yes Unsure No Open Closed n/a
  33. 33. 33 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen Names (no numbers or letters) Mobile App Screen Names # Name on Screen in App Description / Notes -10 Registration Create a Username, enter a Password and a recovery email 0 Login Allow for returning Users to log back into the Application after Registration 10 Welcome Welcome screen for the User (for first time only, maybe can navigate back) 20 About About the application and what is it used to 30 Help Help description and links to web based documents and videos 40 Home (All Categories, Top Level) Home page with categories, with unanswered question number in circle 50 Single Category, Open Questions Question (in a single category) to click on to show items. Shows open items. 60 Single Question, Open Items Single Question and shows All Unanswered, Unsure and Open Items 70 Recovery Screen Shows all Closed out Categories, Questions or Items to revision of disposition 80 Item Details (Individual) Item selection page, shows details, allows entry of Status and Notes 90 Support Support screen with contact or entry options for paying customers (link in 30) 100 Company Description of the Company and the Founders 110 Item Entry Allows entering in a Item Number or a Range – goes to 80 120 Progress Statistics Chart showing overall progress on items by Category & Color, plus numbers 130 Search Screen to search for text inside the app or data 140 Downloads / Reports Screen to select download reports 150 Notes Page to show, enter, edit and delete all Notes inside the App ? # % Missing 12 & 32
  34. 34. 34 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Questions (51) – below shows the flow of ‘Relevance’ options & order. Mobile App Dispositions – Questions (Relevance) Initial Selection Options Meaning Visual Items Unanswered Yes (Button) Positive response to question, ‘Yes’ button Decided not to change the order of the Questions or Items so as to avoid confusion. All Questions stay in their order until they are answered ‘No’ All items would be included to start, though if addressed directly (not by a question) may become n/a or closed Unanswered Default, no action taken. All Questions start here. Not going to have a ‘Skip’ button, just the Unsure All items are visible unless addressed at Item level and not by a question being answered Unsure (Button) Response to question indicating they are not sure of the answer, want to come back later or want to review Items All items are visible unless addressed at Item level and not by a question being answered. Viewing them may be of interest to decide a questions answer No (Button) Negative response to question or that it is not applicable, ‘No’ button Disappears, would have to be (in 70) recovered by User to be included again All items moved to ‘n/a’ and do not appear unless recovered or one goes directly to the item Notes & Questions: Questions & Items will never change order, just appear or not appear Yes - Yes to a Question means All items are open and don’t disappear There is no ‘Skip’ button, the User can just use ‘Unsure’ or leave Unanswered Default is all Items are included until Question is answered or Item disposition is changed User can work on Items even if the ‘Question’ hasn’t been answered If ‘Items’ button is selected here, then it goes to Screen 60.
  35. 35. 35 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Item 60 – below shows the flow of selection, options & order. Mobile App Dispositions – Questions & Items Initial Selection Options Meaning Visual Notes No Status Open (button) User determines that this item is relevant and not been closed out yet. Order will not change and numbered order will remain absence items that disappear Has to be selected, and isn’t a default for a Yes to a Question, that would be ‘No Status’ No Status No selection has been made for this question. Thinking this is the default for Yes and Unanswered Questions Details (button) The user would like to be taken to the Detail screen for the item (80) Go To Screen 80 Screen 80 for this Item Closed (button) The item was opened, and the user selected for it to be closed. Disappear A button to close out an item from Yes or even before if the User knows it has been closed out. n/a (button) The item was either not applicable due to a Question’s answer or the User designated ‘n/a’ Disappear Will have a Closed and n/a button, prefer having n/a as it will allow research to remember why things were closed out. Notes & Questions: Questions & Items will never change order, just appear or not appear Yes - Yes to a Question means All items are open and don’t disappear There is no ‘Skip’ button, the User can just use ‘Unsure’ or leave Unanswered Default is all Items are included until Question is answered or Item disposition is changed User can work on Items even if the ‘Question’ hasn’t been answered
  36. 36. 36 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Below shows the different changes and menus for 40-80. (Page 1/4) Mobile App Screens & Changes (these are kind of like mini-Use Cases) Screen Item Touched (C, Q, I or Button) Current Color Change Created (Colors, New Buttons, Disappear) Clarification ANY Top of Categories Black (never changes) Goes to Screen 120 to show current progress 40 Category Green Goes to Screen 50 and shows all active Questions for the selected Category ANY Category Grey Nothing, message that all items have been cleared and goes to Screen 70 50 Category Green If Questions are showing, they disappear and other Categories ‘close’ back upward. Go to 40. 50 Category Green If Questions are not showing, then the active Questions appear and push down Categories. This is actually 40. 50 Question White, Green, Yellow Below Questions, a Menu appears with buttons for: Yes, Unsure, No, Items Goes to Screen 51 51 ‘Yes’ Button Button Question changes to Green, and goes to the next Question. Don’t want to go to 60 here. Discuss. 51 ‘Unsure’ Button Button Question changes to Yellow, and next Question becomes focus with Menu/Buttons appearing 51 ‘No’ Button Button Question disappears and questions below it move upwards. Can be recovered on Screen 70. 51 ‘Items’ Button Button Goes to Screen 60 and shows all active Items C – Category, Q – Question, I - Item Active Questions – Status (Unanswered, Yes (with active items), Unsure (with active items)) Active Items – Status (Unanswered and Open)
  37. 37. 37 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Below shows the different changes and menus for 40-80. (Page 2/4) Mobile App Screens & Changes Screen Item Touched (C, Q, I or Button) Current Color Change Created (Colors, New Buttons, Disappear) Clarification 60 Category Green If Questions are showing, they disappear and other Categories ‘close’ back upward. Go to 40. 60 Question White, Green, Yellow The active Items will appear and items from any other Question will disappear. Categories and Questions will move up/down accordingly. Yellow? 60 Item White, Green Menu appears below the Item selected: Open, Closed, Not Applicable, Details Goes to 61 61 ‘Open’ Button White Item turns Green and goes to next Item. 61 ‘Closed’ Button White, Green Item disappears and can only be reinstated over in 70 to active. Other (Items) graphics move up. 61 ‘N/A’ Button White Item disappears and can only be reinstated over in 70 to active. Other (Items) graphics move up. 61 Details ‘Button’ White, Green, Yellow Goes to Screen 80 showing more information on the Item. Back on 80 takes back to same Screen 60. 70 Category Grey Shows All Questions for a Category 70 Category Green Shows all Questions for a Category, including the ones that were Not Answered, Yes, No and Unsure 71 Question Red Shows a Menu for Question: Yes, Unsure, Next, Items Active Questions – Status (Unanswered, Yes (with active items), Unsure (with active items)) Active Items – Status (Unanswered and Open)
  38. 38. 38 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Below shows the different changes and menus for 40-80. (Page 3/4) Mobile App Screens & Changes Screen Item Touched (C, Q, I or Button) Current Color Change Created (Colors, New Buttons, Disappear) Clarification 71 ‘Yes’ Button Red Changes answer to Question to Yes in database so that it would appear in 60 and appear as Green. Then it would go to next Question 71 ‘Unsure’ Button Red Changes answer to Question to Unsure in database so that it would appear in 60 and appear as Yellow. Then it would go to next Question 71 ‘Items’ Button Red All Items of all colors would appear without buttons until an item was selected, then its buttons would If Green, White or Yellow, 60 buttons 71 ‘Next’ Button Red Takes user to the Next Question in the Category, or if the last, closes Category, and returns to main 70 Screen with no Questions showing 70 Item Red or Grey Shows a Menu for Item: Open, Closed, N/A, Details May want to change between Closed & N/A 72 ‘Open’ Button Red or Grey Changes status of Item to Open in database so that it would appear in 60 and appear as Green. Then it would go to ‘Next’ Item in the list if Question has one 72 ‘Closed’ Button Red or Grey Changes status of Item to Closed in database but it would not appear in 60, just change colors here, this was assuming it was N/A or Grey here, but if it was already Red, then it just remains the same. Active Questions – Status (Unanswered, Yes (with active items), Unsure (with active items)) Active Items – Status (Unanswered and Open)
  39. 39. 39 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Below shows the different changes and menus for 40-80. (Page 4/4) Mobile App Screens & Changes Screen Item Touched (C, Q, I or Button) Current Color Change Created (Colors, New Buttons, Disappear) Clarification 72 ‘N/A’ Button Button Changes status of Item to N/A in database but it would not appear in 60, just change colors here, this was assuming it was Closed or Grey Red, but if it was already Grey, then it just remains as Grey. 72 ‘Details’ Button Button Takes you to see the details in the form of Screen 80, and only allows you to go back to 70 to select one of the other buttons to change the Item status. Need to think about this one 80 Item (from 60) White, Green Menu appears below the Item details: Open, Closed, N/A, Next, Back 80 ‘Open’ Button White, Green Changes Item status to Open and Green. Goes to the next Item in the Question or back to 50. Clarify, and why back to 50? 80 ‘Closed’ Button White, Green Changes Item status to Closed and Red. Goes to the next Item in the Question or back to 50. 80 ‘N/A’ Button White, Green Changes Item status to N/A and Grey. Goes to the next Item in the Question or back to 50. 80 ‘Next’ Button White, Green Does not change Status of Item. Goes to the next Item in the Question or back to 50. 80 ‘Back’ Button White, Green Does not change Status of Item. Goes back to last Screen, most likely 60 or whatever screen was before 110 where Item number was entered. Active Questions – Status (Unanswered, Yes (with active items), Unsure (with active items)) Active Items – Status (Unanswered and Open)
  40. 40. 40 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Top of Screen – (a) With Logo – (b) Without Logo (need to do this before screens) Mobile App Top of Screens Options Deceased Name Menu Welcome Below is a list of the items that we want to have at the top of the screens. In a few cases, we will want the Logo, but in most we will not have it. • Logo (not all) • Home (almost all) • Menu Hamburger (all) • Back Button / Arrow (all) • Screen Title (all) • Deceased Name (almost all) Locating thoughts • Home – use a house or maybe Logo. Not sure where to put it • Menu Hamburger – top left • Back Button / Arrow – top left, maybe no word ‘Back’ • Screen Title - center • Deceased Name – center, below Screen Title V • The Dev Team needs to mock up some options for us to review. • We will decide after we look at them. Currently only 0, -10, 10, 20, 100, 120 are thought to need the Logo. • Deceased Name and Menu will not be on -10, -20
  41. 41. 41 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen -20 – Paid (Monthly, Yearly, Downloads) or Free Mobile App Screen Objective In the sign-up in the Store, we will have a Free Version and features along with a Premium one with the prices. This will most likely reside in the store, but we will share the layout here. Only planning to have these two for Version 1, for Version 2 we may add a Professional one. Display • Two prices and columns of features, plus buttons for each. Logo as well, plus a statement regarding what objective of the app is. • Show a button to pay for PDF downloads • Show a button to buy Premium plus PDFs as a package • Want to have three offerings: Premium, Premium Plus Downloads, Free, Free + Donate (with $2, $5, $20) – need to decide if this makes sense given now we have monthly – maybe just 2 and 5 Actions & Filters • Select Free, go to -10 • Select Premium, go to -10, add Users / RO status is later • Select Joint Premium & download, go to -10 plus PDF link sent to email – how is this usually done? (Sean) • Exit – leave App or Store (do we need this? How is it usually done?) Navigation • Goes to -10 Registration after a payment process approval • Leaves the Store / App if they decide • Email or some link to allow receipt of PDF downloads Enter Clear -10 Pages From Store or link Pages To -10 -20 D Store Navigation inside the store, how to exit or go back? Screen numbers include negatives as I didn’t understand the flow before I created ‘Screen 0’, and are by 10s so I could insert ones I forgot (e.g. 12, 32). I did not change the numbers as I’d have to make sure all documents reflected new ones.
  42. 42. 42 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen -10 – Registration - Create a Username & Password Mobile App Screen Objective Allow the User to create a Username and Password, so they are not beholden to access it only on this device, as well as allow others to work on it jointly as well. Recovery and Master User permissions will be on the Login page (0) and not here. Display • Dev Team is encouraged to restructure how this looks as I just put down the things I knew we need to do. • Data entry boxes for Username, Password and Recovery Email • Edit buttons on the side (or wherever is standard) • Enter & Clear Keys • Keyboard – pick one of the Dev team’s options • Data entry code and place for Discounts and Free Trials will be in a Version 2, and not here Actions & Filters • Enter – takes you to Screen 10 (Welcome) • Edit – allows one to change the text in corresponding box Navigation • Start here when first sign-up, but 40 is Home after someone logs in • Assuming we do not need to return here, any changes here can be done via Admin per the request of a Premium customer Enter a Username email Create Your Password Username & Password Enter Clear Enter a Recovery Email Edit Edit Edit 10 Pages From -20 Pages To 10 -10 Registration D Prior page shows discussion on the structure for Title, Home and Hamburger icons. The following screens show old idea of Hamburger on the Right Enter first and last name Edit
  43. 43. 43 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 0 – Login Mobile App Screen Objective First screen when they login after signing-up. Allows them to sign back into the app, as well as grant access to other Users. Has recover password facility as well. Need to enable the Master User (who paid) to allow other Users to use and contribute to the data and what their roles are (Master, Write, Read Only). There will only be ONE Master User Display • Show entry boxes for User Name and Password • Button for Enter, Clear (both entry boxes) • Button for Lost Password • Screen layout should be discussed with DT, use Best Practices • Upon Login, they will be told what their approved ‘role’ is (Free, Master, Write, Read Only) Actions & Filters • Enter in User Name and Password • If wrong User or PW, need to have a message telling them which • Need to have a lock-out, maybe 5 attempts on a User Name Navigation • Goes to 40 after successful login • Stays on 0 if error, tells them what their error is & attempts left • Lost Password button sends their password to their email address • Enter New Password would provide screen to enter in the new one and also ask for a confirmation, sends an email to Username email Pages From Starting screen after User does Registration Pages To 40 0 Click here if you forgot your PW Enter User email address Enter Password Username & Password Clear Enter Deceased Name Menu Login Change Password
  44. 44. 44 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 10 - Welcome Mobile App Screen Objective This is the landing page after the Registration to allow for more information to be entered. Allows Navigation to support pages or top levels or direct to a specific item or search result if the User so chooses. Need to detail better what are the objectives of the App and how to use it. Need to decide where/how to accept additional users. Display • Logo (ours or white label, will be on ever page) • Welcome message • Link to a website for more information • Show name of website so they can go on a regular PC • Data entry windows or data entered by the Master who invited them • How to display the data after it has been entered? Ask DT. • For other Non-Master Users, the Edit buttons would not be show Actions & Filters • Type – Name, City, State, Date of Death, Master User Name • Click Enter to Save the data • How to ‘change’ the data? Only Master use will be allowed but am thinking not to allow it after original entry, Premium Admin request • Need to have the Data Entry locked down for additional Users, and only for the Master User to enter or change Navigation • 20 – if they use About button • Enter would remain on page, show data where Entry boxes are • 40 – if they use Home button • Link will take them to our download web page with the overall list Welcome to HeirList Please enter the below information. Our application is to assist in the tracking of the action items required to close out the affairs for the deceased. Please refer to the website from the link below for more information and detailed instructions on executing items. (JAY WRITE COPY) Name of deceased Location City, State Date of Passing Birth City, State CLICK FOR WEBSITE About Home Edit Edit Edit Edit 20 40 Pages From -10, 20 Pages To 20, 40, Web Website 10 Enter Menu Welcome Date of Birth Edit
  45. 45. 45 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 12 – Other Users Mobile App Screen Objective This is the landing page after the Welcome page to allow the Master User to invite new people, or in the future to change their permissions. For non-Masters, will show the other people working on the app. Display • Logo (ours or white label, will be on ever page) • Welcome message • Link to a website for more information • Show name of website so they can go on a regular PC • Data entry windows • Show Users after invited, then allow them to confirm via a Next • How to show an invited User that has not Accepted? • How to display the data after it has been entered? Ask DT. • For other Non-Master Users, the Edit buttons would not be show Actions & Filters • Type – Name, City, State, Date of Death, Owner (maybe) • Click Enter to Save the data • How to ‘change’ the data? Only Master use will be allowed but am thinking not to allow it after original entry, Premium Admin request • Need to have the Data Entry locked down for additional Users, and only for the Master User to enter or change • If Delete / Clear Data, User gets option for New Deceased or Exit Navigation • 20 – if they use About button • Enter would remain on page, show data where Entry boxes are • 40 – if they use Home button • Link will take them to IDRS website This screen is to add users and establish their access, as well as to delete the account of a Deceased Person and/or Clear the Data. Email address Invite Additional Users Home RO 40 Pages From -10, 20 Pages To 10, 20, 40 12 Enter Deceased Name Menu Other Users For a Master User it will be ‘Invite’, for other Users it will be ‘Show’ If ‘Master’ then all info and User deleted, if not, just the User on this device. Write Jay Martin Master User Edward Martin Write Joseph Hayes Read Only Timothy Hayes Read Only Other Users Chg For a Master User they will be able to change permission levels or delete Chg Chg DROP DOWN New Master Write Read Only Delete Delete / Clear Data Same as Menu Item to Clear Invite Enter First Enter Last Skip
  46. 46. 46 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 20 - About Mobile App Screen Objective Description of what the App does along with other information. The page will take them to our HeirList or IDRS websites to better describe how to use the App along with web based information. Display • Logo & Buttons • Message describing the app, what it does, who created it and then also referencing the IDRS and HeirList websites. Hyperlinks in the text. • Text will be part of the upload piece in the Admin. • Buttons at the bottom Actions & Filters • No actions, just return or navigate to other pages • Navigate back to Welcome Page • Navigate Home • Navigate to IDRS website with list of Items • Navigate to the HeirList website Navigation • Back to 10 – Welcome • Button to 40 - Home • Button to 100 - Company • Website via links in text, to our IDRS list or HeirList website The HeirList application was created by Jay Martin at Chief Innovation. Its objective is to provide both a checklist for all of the possible items related to a departure, along with supporting documentation on how to execute each of the item. The App uses the IDRS Codes (International Deceased Resolution Standards) to better guide a user through the process. The execution information is contained on the website, and will be living documents given the depth and complexity of all of the items. The App allows you to understand your progress, record each item’s current status, prioritize those that are in work or are critical and focus your work efforts. Thank you for using the app, and we look forward to your feedback and improvement ideas.(JAY WRITE COPY) Regards – Jay Martin, Dallas, Texas Back Company Home 40 100 Pages From 10, Menu Pages To 10, 40, 100, Website 10 Website Links 20 Deceased Name Menu About
  47. 47. 47 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 30 - Help Mobile App Screen Objective Provide a User with answers to common questions or to videos that show them how to use the App. (Advanced Help, Support, will be for paying customers, though we’d want a contact form or email address so everyone can report bugs) Display • Logo & Buttons • Help information, maybe have pop ups or additional windows with information • Help subjects with Links • Buttons for Back and Support Actions & Filters • Click on hyperlinks for more Help information (maybe via HeirLink) • Click on links to go to videos or web-based resources • Back – takes you back to last page • Website – takes you to IDRS website • Support takes paying customers to Support contact, others see Lock Navigation • Navigate back to prior page • Navigate to links to videos or other materials to help, will have hyper links inside the App to the web • Button to navigate to Website with IDRS List on it • Support button here, but only for paying customers • Need to have a ‘bugs’ button inside the text with a fill in form HELP What are the sub-areas here? Do we want to have links to videos? Do we want to allow people to email us questions? FAQs Manual or PowerPoints Video Email Address Should we only provide help for paid customers? Color Key Help by Screen number (JAY WRITE COPY/STRUCTURE) Back ? ? Research structure? Layout content? Pages To/From All, and Help section may have links to pages directly, 130 To: 40, 90 30 Support Deceased Name Menu Help 90 Help Structure – no single accepted, just research then decide Home 40
  48. 48. 48 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 32 – Report Bugs Mobile App Screen 32 Deceased Name Menu Report Bugs Objective This screen is for any customer to report bugs to us to be fixed. We will respond to them that we received it (auto response) and in some cases let them know that it has been fixed and thank them. Display • Title & Buttons • Written instructions for support, have their User number to verify • Contact form to send message (see fields to right, ask Dev Team what else might they • Include type of bug that they found and issue Actions & Filters • Display their User Number (our internal number) • Send message via Contact Form, then show information and allow them to confirm and return to Home Page or Back to original before Menu selection • Return to Home 40 Navigation • 40 – Home (after Enter is selected or the Home icon) • Prior page Dev Team, screen will have text followed by the following fields to be entered by the User. Contact Form User Number (invisible, from the database) Name Email Phone Contract Preference Screen Name with Issue Type of Issue Description (attach screenshots) Back Enter Report Bugs Pages From Menu, 30 Pages To Prior, 40
  49. 49. 49 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 40 – All Categories – Top Level (Home) Mobile App Screen Objective Show all the Categories, their current number of open questions. Allow for a category to be selected to then show the Questions still unanswered beneath it. Display • All Categories, with the total number of Open questions in a circle to the far right. The top will be All the Categories (Sum of all the Categories). Will scroll as needed if too many categories, but for our 2020 launch is not the case. Hamburger will stay on Top Right. Categories will remain if all Items are Closed or N/A, but turn Grey. • If Grey Category is selected, User gets message ‘No active Items’. This applies to Screens 40, 50, 60 and 80. Actions & Filters • Click on all (Black) Categories bar, will go to 120 Progress screen • Click on any Category’s bar, and it goes to Screen 50 for Category • Cannot select two Categories at the same time, User leaves screen as soon as the first Category is selected Navigation • Goes to 50 if any ‘Green’ Category bar clicked. If it is Grey, then it will give the User a message ‘No Active Items’ • Goes to 120 if All ‘Black’ All Categories bar clicked • Goes to 140 if Reports button is clicked • Back button needs to be at bottom Pages From All but screens -10 & -20 Pages To 50, 120, 140 40 120 50 Back Reports 140 Deceased Name Menu Home Confirmation of Navigation with Nav Sheets
  50. 50. 50 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt The core graphical issue for this application are the Category, Question and Item ‘boxes’, their look and how to change status. • The example to the right was made from a mock-up a UI expert showed me to improve my design. • In the bid we will ask to see how you might mock-up this structure and what it could look like. • We also will need to change the ‘color’ of the boxes (the colors are on the page titled ‘Colors’ at top). Some ideas to do this include: – Change background color in box to light shade – Put a box in front of text, change its color – Make a thick border for the box and change its color • We will welcome new ideas on how we might do this and what it might look like and will decide before development begins. Mobile App Core UI Component Back Reports Deceased Name Menu Single Category Open Items
  51. 51. 51 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt The buttons for the Questions, the Items and also at the bottom of the screen are also critical. The next page shows their definitions. • But we are still looking for UI and graphical ideas of what they should look like, what their shapes will be, their size and how the text will appear. • All will have an icon plus text description • The buttons will all have spaces between each button • Buttons will be in a horizontal line (unless Sean or DT has better idea) • Shape – rounded rectangles (unless there are better ideas) • What are some best practices you’ve seen? - Sean • What are you used to doing? - Sean • We realize we could have buttons coming in front the side or top, but really do not want that, as we hope/expect users will be answering Questions and changing Status very quickly, so we want to keep them as being able to see the Question or the Item of interest. – ask Sean or the DT our options Mobile App UI for Buttons
  52. 52. 52 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Button Menus for Inside Screens (need to discuss with DT) Mobile App Buttons for Screens 50-80 50-80 Screen 51 Questions Screen 61 Items Screen 71 Questions Screen 80 Details Yes Unsure No Items Open Closed n/a Details Yes Unsure Items Next Screen 72 Items Open Closed n/a Details Open Closed n/a Next
  53. 53. 53 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 50 – Questions by Category Mobile App Screen Objective Show Questions (active only) for a single category to later (51) see the status and select the answer (Yes, No, Unsure) of the Question. If the Question is answered with a Yes or Unsure, then it will provide you with the option to see all the items related to that question to update the status on them as well. If you selected No, then it will disappear to 70. Display • Show all Categories and scroll down for ones that don’t fit on screen • Show only the Unanswered, Unsure & Yes questions, not ‘No’ ones • Yes/Unsure Questions will have a new color, clicking will go to 51 • Show Question count Unanswered or Open in the Category circle • Show items count Open and Unanswered in circle in the Question Actions & Filters • Click on all Categories bar, will go to 120 Progress screen • Click on any other Category’s bar, and it goes this Screen, Screen 50 for that Category and shows the active Questions, and then closes the Questions for whatever the prior Category was selected (if it was) • Click on a Question and it shows the buttons below it (51) • Cannot select two items at the same time, leaves for Screen 51 as soon as the first Question is selected Navigation • Goes back to 40 if active Category clicked, Questions disappear • Goes to 120 if ‘All Categories ‘bar was clicked • Goes to 51 if a Question is clicked and the Items button is selected, then shows all the Question buttons • Stays on 50 but for a new Question if another Category is clicked • Goes to 140 if Reports button is clicked • Goes to prior page if Back button is clicked Pages From 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 130 Pages To 40, 50, 51, 120, 140 50 120 50 51 Back Reports 140 40 Deceased Name Menu Single Category Open Questions
  54. 54. 54 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 51 – showing buttons for Screen 50 Questions Mobile App Screen 51 – Screen 50 with Buttons 51 Screen 51 Questions Yes Unsure No Items User Selects Visual Changes Notes ‘Yes’ Button Button turns Green, Question turns Green, next Question appears with Buttons (51) If last question for Category, then goes to next open question in following category. If final question, goes to start or then has a message ‘All Questions Answered’ ‘Unsure’ Button Button turns Yellow, Question turns Yellow, next Question appears with Buttons (51) If last question for Category, then goes to next open question in following category. ‘No’ Button Button turns Red, Question disappears, next Question appears with Buttons (51) Question and all its items move over into database to be shown in 70 for recovery ‘Items’ Button Goes over to 60 (no Question buttons showing) for Question Current Question Returns to 50 for this Question and Buttons disappear. Another Question 51 for the new Question selected, with the buttons Current Category Bar 40 and both Questions and Buttons disappear Another Category Bar 50 for the new Category selected, without buttons If the Category is Green and has open Questions. If Grey, nothing happens All Categories Bar Goes to Screen 120 to show current progress Same reaction for all screens when this bar is selected Back Reports 140 150 N icon is on 51 and not 50 as a question needs to be selected. Show Notes below the buttons. Notes
  55. 55. 55 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 60 – Show Single Question, Open Items Mobile App Screen Objective For a selected Question (Yes, Unsure or Not Answered), show all of the active Items (does not include Closed or N/A) that relate to that Question. Later (61) the selection of an Item shown to take the User to the details of it (80), and then better understand them. Major objectives are to see active Items and facilitate navigation to update Item status. Display • The active Questions, and then active Items still needing resolution. • Show the ‘Short name’ for the item in this screen, but the long name and details will be show in Screen 80 to update status. • Active Questions show for Categories, active items for Questions. • Active Items will be shown for Question selected on Screen 51. • Other Questions will be greyed out to de-emphasize for selected. Actions & Filters • If an Item is selected, will show buttons to change it’s status (61), including a button to go to the Details on Screen 80.If they select the Item, it will show buttons from (61), not go directly to 80. • If another Question is selected, the items for the originally selected Question disappear and the active Items for the new one appear. Navigation • Goes to 120 if All Categories bar selected • Goes back to 40 if current Category is selected • Goes to Screen 50 if another Category bar is clicked • Goes to another Screen 60 is another Question is clicked • If Item clicked then Buttons are shown in 61, pick ‘Details’ to go 80 • Goes to 140 if Reports button is clicked • Goes to prior page if Back button is clicked Pages From 50, 60, 70, 80, 130 Pages To 40, 50, 60, 61, 120, 140 60 120 Back Reports 140 40 60 50 Deceased Name Menu Single Category Open Items
  56. 56. 56 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 61 – showing buttons for Screen 60 Items Mobile App Screen 61 – Screen 60 with Buttons User Selects Visual Changes Notes ‘Open’ Button Button turns Green, Item turns Green, next Item appears with Buttons (61) If last item for Question, then goes to next open question in following category. If final question, goes to start or then has a message ‘All Items resolved’ ‘Closed’ Button Button turns Red briefly, Item disappears, next Item appears with Buttons (61) If last question for Category, then goes to next open question in following category. ‘n/a’ Button Button turns Grey briefly, Item disappears, next Item appears with Buttons (61) Item moves over into database to be shown in 70 for recovery ‘Details’ Button Goes to 80 for this Item Current Question Returns to 50 for this Question and Items & Buttons disappear. Another Question 51 for the new Question selected, with the buttons Current Item 60 and Buttons disappear Another Item 61 for the new Item selected, All Categories Bar Goes to Screen 120 to show current progress Same reaction for all screens when this bar is selected Screen 61 Items Open Closed n/a Details 61 150 Back Reports 140 N icon is on 61 and not 60 as an item needs to be selected. Show notes below the buttons. Notes
  57. 57. 57 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt 61 Screen 61 Items Open Closed n/a Details Screen 61 – showing buttons for Screen 60 Items Mobile App Screen 61 – Screen 60 with Buttons User Selects Visual Changes Notes Current Category Bar 40 and both Questions and Buttons disappear Another Category Bar 50 for the new Category selected, without buttons If the Category is Green and has open Questions. If Grey, a message that ‘The Category has no active items’ All Categories Bar Goes to Screen 120 to show current progress Same reaction for all screens when this bar is selected
  58. 58. 58 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 70 – Recovery or ‘Closed’ Sheet Mobile App Screen Objective Show all Questions including ones answered ‘No’ or ‘Not relevant’ along with any all items, including ones that have already been answered ‘No’ or ‘Not relevant’ or Closed. Allow the User to ‘undo’ their answer and return that Question or Item back to consideration for the process, or just review what has already been closed out. After selection, thought is to return to prior screen. Display • Assume we don’t want to clutter active area with these, but we still need a way to put them back in play or allow people to reference them. Think if we can do Questions and Items in one screen. • Show all, including No, Closed or N/A items that would normally not appear in the other screens with a respective color and an ‘undo’ option. Will show buttons if Questions or Item is selected. Actions & Filters • View all the Questions and Items no longer visible elsewhere • Question menu if question is selected, options: Yes, Unsure, Items, Next. Status of Question changed if Yes or Unsure. Items shows Items for Question that are Closed or n/a. Next for next Question • Item menu if item is selected, options: Open, Closed, n/a and Details. Open, Closed and n/a change status in database, takes you back to previous screen. Details takes you to an 80 screen for that item. Navigation • Question buttons if a Question is selected (71) • Item buttons if an Item is selected (72) • Goes to 120 if All Categories clicked • Goes to 140 if Reports is clicked • Returns to the previous page if Back button is clicked • Goes to Next Question if Next button is selected Pages From 70, 71, 72, 110, 130, Menu ‘Recover’ option Pages To 40, 70, 71, 72, 120, 140, Prior 70 120 Back Reports 140 40 70 72 71 Deceased Name Menu Recovery Show ALL Categories, Questions and Items with ALL Colors – not just Inactive
  59. 59. 59 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Button Menus for Inside Screens (need to discuss with DT) Mobile App Buttons for Screen 71 & 72 71/72 Screen 71 Questions Yes Unsure Items Next Screen 72 Items Open Closed n/a Details • Do not have ‘Next’ for 72 since I have 4 buttons, including Details, and default will take me to Next. • For 51 and 71 it is a ‘Skip’ for next Question. • User arrives at 70 via ‘Recovery’ on the Menu. • Show message confirming new answer (recovery) and then the option to either stay in this screen (next) or go to previous screen before Recovery on Menu or go to Home 40 • Can change answers to non-recovery elements also
  60. 60. 60 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 80 – Item Details (Individual) Mobile App Screen Objective Show Category, Question, Item, Description(s) and disposition or options to change. Primary goal here is to select a disposition (Open, Closed, N/A or Next). This is the detail Screen for the Item. Also, this is where Notes for Item are entered/read/changed. Display • Discuss with DT on how to show everything here, including notes. • Show current Item Status via its color. • Isolate to show only the Item and its hierarchy (not all other Category, Questions or Items), provide focus for the reader (ask DT) • Show Notes for the Item, along with User and Name / need keyboard as well as an Add/Edit button below the Item details Actions & Filters • Buttons will appear at bottom upon arrival: Open, Closed, n/a, Next • Open, Closed and n/a will change the status, return you to prior screen, mostly likely 60 • Next button takes you to the next active Item (80) for this Question • Enter or Edit in Notes for the Item, will be recorded with User Name & Date. Need to figure out where to put both buttons for Notes here. Navigation • Goes to 120 if All Categories clicked • Goes to 40 if the Category in Green is clicked (will be only one) • Goes to 50 if Question is clicked (will be only one) • Not going to enable 60 to clicking on Item to avoid User errors • Next item if button ‘next’ is chosen at bottom • Goes to 150 if N icon is selected • Goes to 140 if R icon is selected • Goes to previous Screen if Back button is chosen Pages From 61, 72, 80, 110, 130 Pages To 40, 50, 60, 80, 120, 140, Prior 80 120 40 50 Back 140 Menu Deceased Name Menu Item Details Open Closed n/a Next 60 150 Reports Notes Need to fit 4
  61. 61. 61 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 90 – Technical Support Mobile App Screen Support (Contact Us) Dev Team, screen will have text followed by the following fields to be entered by the User. Contact Form User Number (invisible, from the database) Name Email Phone Contract Preference Screen Name with Issue Type of Issue Description (attach file) 90 Deceased Name Menu Technical Support Objective This screen is for paid customers to provide their issue along with a phone and email for a response to be provided. Upon entering this, our team will receive the issue for a resolution to be provided. Display • Title & Buttons • Written instructions for support, have their User number to verify • Contact form to send message (see fields to right, ask Dev Team what else might they • Need to have rules on contact form as to what is required Actions & Filters • Display their User Number (our internal number) • Send email to us via contact form after filling out form, hit Enter • Return to Home 40 after Enter (have a confirmation screen to show them what they entered) Navigation • 40 – Home (after Enter is selected or the Home icon) • Prior page Pages From Menu, 30 Pages To Prior, 40 Back Enter
  62. 62. 62 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 100 – Company, Founders & Partners Mobile App Screen Objective Main objective is to have a Thank You screen in case we do a Kickstarter and have people to thank (appears we are not going to do this). Also, we can talk about the Founders and the company and that we are in Dallas. Will have links for people to hire/pay is for help. (JAY NEEDS TO THINK ABOUT WHAT HE WANTS HERE) Discuss DT. Display • Logo & Buttons • Founders names • Discuss company, in Dallas, and future of concept • Thank You for investors or contributors, maybe Links, Partners Actions & Filters • Links to webpages Navigation • Website will take them to somewhere on our website • 40 – for All Items • 20 - Back to About • Back – Return to other prior page if arrived by Menu Thank You HeirList would like to thank its investors and supporters, along with all those who have and will contribute in the future, but especially: JAY WRITE COPY Name Link Name Link Name Link Name Link Name Link Name Link Name Link Name Link Back Home Website 40 Not sure what to have here? Founders, Partners? Resources? Links? Pages From Menu, 20 Pages To 20, 40, Web 100 Deceased Name Menu Company Think, look at examples and redo this
  63. 63. 63 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 110 – Item Number Entry Screen Mobile App Screen Objective This page will allow a User to enter an Item number to be taken to the detailed Item page. Error codes will be needed here for wrong entries. Display • Logo & Buttons • Entry boxes for Item numbers • Keypad • Back space button to delete characters while typing (ask DT) • Enter button • Clear button Actions & Filters • Need Error Messages and also map out all the different options (1) Non-number, (2) Too High, (3) No number entered. For reverse, e.g. high then low, think we just have logic switch them. This may be moot since it is a going to be a keyboard and may be a pop-up. • Enter takes you to the Screen 80 for an Item number. • Clear deletes all characters in the box Navigation • Back button takes to prior page • Enter button to 80 for that Item number unless Inactive, then 72 # Enter Clear Item Back # Pages From All (Button) Pages To 72, 80, Prior 110 Back Space 80 Deceased Name Menu Item Entry
  64. 64. 64 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 120 –Progress Statistics & Graphics Mobile App Screen Objective This sheet will show the User how they are progressing with respect to completing the work, and also provide them with incentive to become a Paid User and go to the Reports to see more details. Goal is to give them some details, but not as much as they would get from Reports. Display • Logo & Buttons • Bars showing progress for Questions and Items, like one at bottom, looking for the Development Team to show some ideas in wireframe • Information related to the deceased • Summary numbers on progress to completion Actions & Filters • Only display plus button navigation • This page will show all the Deceased’s information, and will also be shown on Reports • We will use some kind of scale or bar, like at the bottom of this page. • DT needs to mock-up some options Navigation • 40 if Home button is clicked • 140 if Reports button is clicked (and Paid), if not, Lock popup • Prior page for Back button 120 Back Pages From All (Button) and Selecting Black Category Pages To Prior, 40, 140 Home 40 % % Reports 140 Start Date: May 29, 2019 Questions 23 / 54 43% Complete Items 212 / 525 41% Complete # # # # # # # # 41% Items Complete Singular 23 / 108 71% Complete # # # # Deceased Name Menu Progress
  65. 65. 65 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Below are the key things I want to display, bar or circle/donut chart. Also, I want 3 charts, one for each of the items below. For calculations, I want the below, but for the charts I want to show each (e.g. Yes, Unsure) with the color in the chart and the number. • Questions – Total answered Yes or No – Total not answered or Unsure – Yes or No divided by Total (percentage) • Singular – Total answered Yes or No – Total not answered or Unsure – Yes or No divided by Total (percentage) • Items – Total answered Closed or N/A – Total not answered or Open (Emphasize this over total) – Closed or N/A divided by Total (percentage) Mobile App 120 Content
  66. 66. 66 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 130 – Search Mobile App Screen Objective Provide for a search feature by text so that a User can search through category names, questions, Item descriptions or User notes for words or phrases, so as to facilitate navigation to subjects of interest. Believe that most Dev teams will have access to search tools to drop in, but need to discuss with DT. Display • Logo & Buttons • Text entry box • Keyboard (Popup on edit) • Search results, in order with entered term highlighted Actions & Filters • No filters • Enter search word, term or phrase, then hit enter • Results on this page have links to go back to other screens, including Notes for General and Items • Want to use standard way this is done for Apps Navigation • Back to previous page • Click on search results takes you to various pages (need to map out given each level). Item and item notes would take you to Item page, but others require some thought. • Hyperlinks to any page where a search term appears Search Text Edit Enter Clear Back Research and ask Dev Team (Location) Results (Highlighted) Pages From Menu Pages To 20, 30, 40, 51, 61, 71, 72, 80, 90, 100, Prior 130 Deceased Name Menu Search Radio buttons for: All, Questions, Items, Notes, Application Text
  67. 67. 67 Jay Martin April 2020 HeirList Application.ppt Screen 140 – Downloads / Reports Mobile App Screen Objective This screen will have downloads on it, e.g. Reports that can be sent to the email on file or a new email to be entered (not sure I want to bother). The Reports are all in a separate section of this deck. Display • Logo & Buttons • Report number plus description • Popups to how structure or detail, maybe 2 step order process • Clicking on # or description will highlight that row • How to show one was sent? • Each report on screen will need ‘exit’ buttons like Home, others. Actions & Filters • User will click on report or reports of interest, they will become highlighted, and then they will be sent (PDF to their email) • Free Users will received a Lock icon with option to pay in landing • Send Report(s) via PDFs (unless DT has a better idea) Navigation • Back • Click on a number or description, can do multiple, then hit enter and a report email will be sent to you to review. • Click on All, and all the Reports will be emailed to the User • $ will convert to Paid 1 2 3 Open Items Remaining Questions & Your Answers Top Level Overview Back Home 4 5 All Items & Current Status All Notes Details Pages From 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 120, 130, 150 Pages To Store, 40 Upgrade 140 Deceased Name Menu Reports Email All Reports (1-6) 6 All User Information Jay not sure whether to upgrade on screen

