Books.pptx

4.
The imaginative shaping of
life and thought into the
forms and structures of
language.
5.
Children need to discover delight
in books before they are asked
to master the skills of reading.
Then learning to read makes as
much sense as learning to ride a
bike; they know that eventually
it will be fun.
6.
• Hearing books read aloud is a
powerful motivation for the child to
begin to learn to read.
• Frequently, a sign of a good reader
is the rereading of favorite books.
7.
Millions of Cats
by Wanda Gag (rhyme)
Cats here, cats there,
Cats and kittens everywhere,
Hundreds of cats,
Thousands of cats,
Millions and billions and trillions
of cats.
8.
Purposes and Values of Children’s Books:
• Provide a sheer enjoyment for a
child
• Help develop a child’s imagination
• Help a child find meaning in life
• Offer a child time to reflect on
experiences that relate to real life
9.
• Help a child reinforce discoveries about
the world
• Give a child opportunities to reread parts
• Introduce a child to many kinds of learning
through the enjoyment of books
• Help a child develop processes and skills
• Help a child focus on predicting outcomes,
drawing conclusions, and solving
problems
10.
• Encourage a child to develop a
curiosity about learning and life
• Help a child build a foundation for
learning to read
• Give a child exciting experiences with
books and with language
• Provide a means for a child to listen
to others
11.
• Give a child an awareness of and
sensitivity to others
• Help a child appreciate the writing
and illustrations in books
• Enable a child to build a
foundation for the use and care of
books
12.
Categories of children’s books
1. Alphabet books
2. Beginning-to-read books
3. Big books
4. Board books
5. Concept books
6. Counting books
7. Folk literature
8. Informational books
9. Interaction books
10. Mother Goose and Nursery Rhymes
11. Multicultural books
13.
12. Picture books or picture story books
13. Poetry
14. Predictable books
15. Realistic Literature
16. Reference books
17. Series books
18. Teacher-and child-made books
19. Wordless picture books
15.
Alphabet book
Simple stories based on the
alphabet that present letter
identification and one-object
picture association
16.
Beginning-to-read book
Predictable books that are easy
to read and present words that
are simple and repetitive
17.
Big books
Oversized books that present extra-
large text and illustrations
(typical size: 15-19 inches)
18.
Board books
First books for infants and
toddlers made of
laminated heavy cardboard
19.
Concept books
Books that present themes, ideas, or
concepts with specific examples. They
also identify and clarify abstractions,
such as color or shape, and help with
vocabulary development
20.
Counting books
Books that describe simple numeral and
picture associations, and often tell a
story. They show representations of
numbers in more than one format and
vary from simple to complex
21.
Folk literature
Tales that come from oral tradition
of storytelling that appeal to the
child’s sense of fantasy ( fairy
tales, fables, myths, legends)
22.
Informational books
*Books that offer nonfiction by
providing accurate facts about people
and subject matter
* Answers “why” and “how”
23.
Interaction books
Books used to stimulate imagination by
using some device for involving young
readers, such as pop-up, fold-outs,
scratch and sniff, pasting, puzzle
pictures, humor, and riddles
24.
Mother Goose and
Nursery Rhyme books
Books passed from generation to
generation and known by children
all over the world. These are
often a child’s first introduction to
literature
25.
Multicultural books
Books that develop awareness of
and sensitivity to other cultures.
They also help to increase positive
attitudes toward similarities and
differences in people
26.
Picture books
Books written in a direct
style that tell a simple story
with illustrations
complementing the text
27.
Pattern Books
• Picture books that contain repetitive
words, phrases, questions, or some other
structure that makes them predictable.
The repeated element helps the reader or
listener remember what comes next so
they can join in as you read aloud
• Example: The Wheels on the Bus
31
28.
Poetry
A form of literature that
contributes imaginative
rhyme, rhythm, and sound
29.
Ways to teach Kids to hate
Poetry
• Read children sentimental poem that you
think are wonderful.
• Make them all memorize the same poem,
and then make each kid recite it in front of
the class.
• Require the children to write poems, and
then make each child read his/her poem to
the entire class.
30.
• Require the kids to write poems, grade
them, and display all of them on the
bulletin board.
• Tediously analyze the scheme of each
poem read.
• Discuss a poem until everyone in the class
gets the same meaning as you.
• Spend a whole month teaching haiku.
Ways to teach Kids to hate Poetry
31.
• Keep in mind that children have different
tastes than adults in poetry, and allow
them to help you select the poems to
share with the class. (generally, avoid
overly sentimental or abstract poems,
which appeal more to adults.)
Ways to encourage Kids to love Poetry
32.
• Ask children to recite favorite poems that
they have memorized. (even then, they
should be allowed to have the poem
written on a card in case they get nervous
and forget)
• Encourage volunteers to share poetry they
have written, and post poems only with
children’s permission.
Ways to encourage Kids to love Poetry
33.
• Ask children to respond to poetry, but
avoid picking each line apart, which kills
the listener’s enjoyment
• Occasionally analyze a component of a
poem to demonstrate the poet’s
techniques, but avoid analyzing each
stanza of each poem, which becomes
drudgery.
Ways to encourage Kids to love Poetry
34.
• Allow listeners to express their own
interpretations because a poem will mean
something a little different to each listener.
• Share poetry regularly in small measures.
Brief daily or weekly experiences with
poetry are preferable to a monthlong unit,
which makes children weary of the genre.
Ways to encourage Kids to love Poetry
35.
• Keep a variety of poetry books available at
all times.
Ways to encourage Kids to love Poetry
36.
Predictable books
Books that contain familiar and
repetitive sequences
Ex. The Little Red Hen
37.
Realistic Literature
A form of literature that helps children cope with
common, actual experiences by offering
positive solutions and insights.
Sometimes called bibliotherapy or therapeutic
literature
Deals with real-life issues
38.
Reference books
Books that emphasize
individualized learning through
special topic books, picture
dictionaries, and encyclopedias
39.
Series books
Books written for primary-
grade children and built
around a single character or
group of characters
40.
Teacher-and child-made
books
Books made by the teacher and child that
encourage self-esteem, creativity, and
the sharing of ideas. They also
encourage children to articulate
experiences
Ex. my family, my friends
41.
Wordless picture books
Books that tell a story with
visually appealing illustrations.
These books promote
creativity by encouraging a
child to talk about experiences
and use his or her imagination
42.
Tips for teachers
when reading aloud to a group of children
• Start the process by selecting an
appropriate piece of literature for your
age group
• Read through the story several times
before reading aloud to the children.
Practice your presentation.
44.
• Plan the appropriate time, place, and
purpose for the story time. Alternate
small group and large group activities
• Make sure everyone is comfortable
• Show the cover and read the title,
author, and illustrator of the book
• Suggest things the children can look
for or listen for during the story
45.
• Try to maintain as much eye contact
with the children as possible while
you share the story.
• Sit on the floor with the children or on
a low chair
• Hold the book so that everyone in the
group will be able to see the page.
The use of big books can be effective
46.
• Use different voices for different characters.
The children will enjoy your involvement with
the story, and these “voices” help children to
distinguish between characters
• Ask children to make predictions about the
plot, the characters, and the setting
• Allow children to ask questions or make
comments during the story
• Ask questions about the story after you read
it. Give all the children time to answer your
questions and then to ask of their own
47.
Word Wall
An alphabetically arranged
display or chart of words
that children have
experienced throughout
the school year
49.
Tips for teachers
Create the wall at the children’s eye level in an
accessible and highly visible area
Keep the wall simple and uncluttered for easy
reference
Make sure there is ample room to add new words
Encourage children to help build the wall with
words they wish to spell and/or words they know
and want to add.
50.
Make your word walls interactive by
attaching key words with velcro
strips, sticky tack, or pockets.
This allows the children to go to
the wall, remove a word, use it,
and return it.
For young children, add pictures
describing each word
51.
Word Study
• It is an alternative to traditional spelling
instruction. It is based on learning word patterns
rather than memorizing unconnected words
• Take, for example, the difference between "hard c" (as in cat) and
"soft c" (as incell). After collecting many words containing the letter
"c," students discover that "c" is usually hard when followed by
consonants (as in clue and crayon) and the vowels "a," "o," and "u"
(as in cat, cot, and cut). In contrast, "c" is usually soft when followed
by "i", "e," and "y" (as in circus, celery, and cycle).
52.
Words with twin Os
Boot
Cool
Hook
Boom
Coop
Food
Look
53.
Short Long
Hook
Look
Took
Cook
Book
Hood
Good
Foot
Wood
Boom
Boot
Cool
Coop
Food
Tool
Hoot
Zoom
Zoo
55.
Guidelines during story time:
• When a child wants to leave the group during
story time, gently encourage the child to stay,
but do not insist. Sometimes a reassuring arm
around the child will help
• Young children are easily distracted. Listening
as part of a group is a skill they must learn.
Begin with books that have only a few pages
• Asking a child a question about what might
happen next will help direct her attention back to
the story
56.
• While telling the story, whatever has to be said
or done to handle a problem should be brief
• Be sure that the children can all see. For the
habitual nudger or distracter, catching her
attention might be achieved by inserting her
name as part of the story
• It is helpful to include the children in the process
by having them retell the story using their own
words, joining in to repeat lines, or letting them
add the flannelboard pieces as you tell the story.
Using puppet is effective in guiding the children
through the story
57.
Bibliotherapy
• The use of books that help children deal
with emotionally sensitive topics in a
developmentally sensitive topics in a
developmentally appropriate way
• It can help children cope with varying
fears, anxieties, and concerns that are
associated with everyday life
58.
Bibliotherapy
• Through exposure to appropriate books,
children can identify with character who
experiences a problem similar to theirs
• Experience emotional release, which is a
part of confronting the problem
• Gain insight into the problem by
developing a better understanding of the
character’s motives and emotions
59.
Advantages of Bibliotherapy
1. Information – the use of books can help
children gain accurate and reliable
information about a topic of concern to
them
2. Comfort – a well-selected book can
convey such information in a
nonthreatening, indirect manner and can
help children gain perspective and
destroy misconceptions
60.
3. Mutuality – the experience of sharing a
problem helps children not feel so alone in
facing their difficulties
4. Empathy – books can help children
understand and appreciate children who
may be different from them by allowing
them to enter into the thoughts and
feelings of others
Advantages of Bibliotherapy
61.
5. Options for action – books can help
children see a different way of solving a
problem they face, a way they may not
have thought of on their own
6. Reaffirmation – difficult and stressful
situations can make the world seem
frightening and cold. Good books can
help children affirm positive aspects of the
world
Advantages of Bibliotherapy