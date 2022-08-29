Successfully reported this slideshow.
Books.pptx

Aug. 29, 2022
Books.pptx

Aug. 29, 2022
Education

This is about the different types of books.

This is about the different types of books.

Education

Books.pptx

  1. 1. 2
  2. 2. Free powerpoint template: www.brainybetty.com 3
  3. 3. Free powerpoint template: www.brainybetty.com 4
  4. 4. The imaginative shaping of life and thought into the forms and structures of language.
  5. 5. Children need to discover delight in books before they are asked to master the skills of reading. Then learning to read makes as much sense as learning to ride a bike; they know that eventually it will be fun.
  6. 6. • Hearing books read aloud is a powerful motivation for the child to begin to learn to read. • Frequently, a sign of a good reader is the rereading of favorite books.
  7. 7. Millions of Cats by Wanda Gag (rhyme) Cats here, cats there, Cats and kittens everywhere, Hundreds of cats, Thousands of cats, Millions and billions and trillions of cats.
  8. 8. Purposes and Values of Children’s Books: • Provide a sheer enjoyment for a child • Help develop a child’s imagination • Help a child find meaning in life • Offer a child time to reflect on experiences that relate to real life
  9. 9. • Help a child reinforce discoveries about the world • Give a child opportunities to reread parts • Introduce a child to many kinds of learning through the enjoyment of books • Help a child develop processes and skills • Help a child focus on predicting outcomes, drawing conclusions, and solving problems
  10. 10. • Encourage a child to develop a curiosity about learning and life • Help a child build a foundation for learning to read • Give a child exciting experiences with books and with language • Provide a means for a child to listen to others
  11. 11. • Give a child an awareness of and sensitivity to others • Help a child appreciate the writing and illustrations in books • Enable a child to build a foundation for the use and care of books
  12. 12. Categories of children’s books 1. Alphabet books 2. Beginning-to-read books 3. Big books 4. Board books 5. Concept books 6. Counting books 7. Folk literature 8. Informational books 9. Interaction books 10. Mother Goose and Nursery Rhymes 11. Multicultural books
  13. 13. 12. Picture books or picture story books 13. Poetry 14. Predictable books 15. Realistic Literature 16. Reference books 17. Series books 18. Teacher-and child-made books 19. Wordless picture books
  14. 14. Free powerpoint template: www.brainybetty.com 18
  15. 15. Alphabet book Simple stories based on the alphabet that present letter identification and one-object picture association
  16. 16. Beginning-to-read book Predictable books that are easy to read and present words that are simple and repetitive
  17. 17. Big books Oversized books that present extra- large text and illustrations (typical size: 15-19 inches)
  18. 18. Board books First books for infants and toddlers made of laminated heavy cardboard
  19. 19. Concept books Books that present themes, ideas, or concepts with specific examples. They also identify and clarify abstractions, such as color or shape, and help with vocabulary development
  20. 20. Counting books Books that describe simple numeral and picture associations, and often tell a story. They show representations of numbers in more than one format and vary from simple to complex
  21. 21. Folk literature Tales that come from oral tradition of storytelling that appeal to the child’s sense of fantasy ( fairy tales, fables, myths, legends)
  22. 22. Informational books *Books that offer nonfiction by providing accurate facts about people and subject matter * Answers “why” and “how”
  23. 23. Interaction books Books used to stimulate imagination by using some device for involving young readers, such as pop-up, fold-outs, scratch and sniff, pasting, puzzle pictures, humor, and riddles
  24. 24. Mother Goose and Nursery Rhyme books Books passed from generation to generation and known by children all over the world. These are often a child’s first introduction to literature
  25. 25. Multicultural books Books that develop awareness of and sensitivity to other cultures. They also help to increase positive attitudes toward similarities and differences in people
  26. 26. Picture books Books written in a direct style that tell a simple story with illustrations complementing the text
  27. 27. Pattern Books • Picture books that contain repetitive words, phrases, questions, or some other structure that makes them predictable. The repeated element helps the reader or listener remember what comes next so they can join in as you read aloud • Example: The Wheels on the Bus Free powerpoint template: www.brainybetty.com 31
  28. 28. Poetry A form of literature that contributes imaginative rhyme, rhythm, and sound
  29. 29. Ways to teach Kids to hate Poetry • Read children sentimental poem that you think are wonderful. • Make them all memorize the same poem, and then make each kid recite it in front of the class. • Require the children to write poems, and then make each child read his/her poem to the entire class. Free powerpoint template: www.brainybetty.com 33
  30. 30. • Require the kids to write poems, grade them, and display all of them on the bulletin board. • Tediously analyze the scheme of each poem read. • Discuss a poem until everyone in the class gets the same meaning as you. • Spend a whole month teaching haiku. Free powerpoint template: www.brainybetty.com 34 Ways to teach Kids to hate Poetry
  31. 31. • Keep in mind that children have different tastes than adults in poetry, and allow them to help you select the poems to share with the class. (generally, avoid overly sentimental or abstract poems, which appeal more to adults.) Free powerpoint template: www.brainybetty.com 35 Ways to encourage Kids to love Poetry
  32. 32. • Ask children to recite favorite poems that they have memorized. (even then, they should be allowed to have the poem written on a card in case they get nervous and forget) • Encourage volunteers to share poetry they have written, and post poems only with children’s permission. Free powerpoint template: www.brainybetty.com 36 Ways to encourage Kids to love Poetry
  33. 33. • Ask children to respond to poetry, but avoid picking each line apart, which kills the listener’s enjoyment • Occasionally analyze a component of a poem to demonstrate the poet’s techniques, but avoid analyzing each stanza of each poem, which becomes drudgery. Free powerpoint template: www.brainybetty.com 37 Ways to encourage Kids to love Poetry
  34. 34. • Allow listeners to express their own interpretations because a poem will mean something a little different to each listener. • Share poetry regularly in small measures. Brief daily or weekly experiences with poetry are preferable to a monthlong unit, which makes children weary of the genre. Free powerpoint template: www.brainybetty.com 38 Ways to encourage Kids to love Poetry
  35. 35. • Keep a variety of poetry books available at all times. Free powerpoint template: www.brainybetty.com 39 Ways to encourage Kids to love Poetry
  36. 36. Predictable books Books that contain familiar and repetitive sequences Ex. The Little Red Hen
  37. 37. Realistic Literature A form of literature that helps children cope with common, actual experiences by offering positive solutions and insights. Sometimes called bibliotherapy or therapeutic literature Deals with real-life issues
  38. 38. Reference books Books that emphasize individualized learning through special topic books, picture dictionaries, and encyclopedias
  39. 39. Series books Books written for primary- grade children and built around a single character or group of characters
  40. 40. Teacher-and child-made books Books made by the teacher and child that encourage self-esteem, creativity, and the sharing of ideas. They also encourage children to articulate experiences Ex. my family, my friends
  41. 41. Wordless picture books Books that tell a story with visually appealing illustrations. These books promote creativity by encouraging a child to talk about experiences and use his or her imagination
  42. 42. Tips for teachers when reading aloud to a group of children • Start the process by selecting an appropriate piece of literature for your age group • Read through the story several times before reading aloud to the children. Practice your presentation.
  43. 43. Free powerpoint template: www.brainybetty.com 48
  44. 44. • Plan the appropriate time, place, and purpose for the story time. Alternate small group and large group activities • Make sure everyone is comfortable • Show the cover and read the title, author, and illustrator of the book • Suggest things the children can look for or listen for during the story
  45. 45. • Try to maintain as much eye contact with the children as possible while you share the story. • Sit on the floor with the children or on a low chair • Hold the book so that everyone in the group will be able to see the page. The use of big books can be effective
  46. 46. • Use different voices for different characters. The children will enjoy your involvement with the story, and these “voices” help children to distinguish between characters • Ask children to make predictions about the plot, the characters, and the setting • Allow children to ask questions or make comments during the story • Ask questions about the story after you read it. Give all the children time to answer your questions and then to ask of their own
  47. 47. Word Wall An alphabetically arranged display or chart of words that children have experienced throughout the school year
  48. 48. Free powerpoint template: www.brainybetty.com 53
  49. 49. Tips for teachers Create the wall at the children’s eye level in an accessible and highly visible area Keep the wall simple and uncluttered for easy reference Make sure there is ample room to add new words Encourage children to help build the wall with words they wish to spell and/or words they know and want to add.
  50. 50. Make your word walls interactive by attaching key words with velcro strips, sticky tack, or pockets. This allows the children to go to the wall, remove a word, use it, and return it. For young children, add pictures describing each word
  51. 51. Word Study • It is an alternative to traditional spelling instruction. It is based on learning word patterns rather than memorizing unconnected words • Take, for example, the difference between "hard c" (as in cat) and "soft c" (as incell). After collecting many words containing the letter "c," students discover that "c" is usually hard when followed by consonants (as in clue and crayon) and the vowels "a," "o," and "u" (as in cat, cot, and cut). In contrast, "c" is usually soft when followed by "i", "e," and "y" (as in circus, celery, and cycle). Free powerpoint template: www.brainybetty.com 56
  52. 52. Words with twin Os Boot Cool Hook Boom Coop Food Look Free powerpoint template: www.brainybetty.com 57
  53. 53. Short Long Hook Look Took Cook Book Hood Good Foot Wood Boom Boot Cool Coop Food Tool Hoot Zoom Zoo Free powerpoint template: www.brainybetty.com 58
  54. 54. * Always select age-appropriate stories
  55. 55. Guidelines during story time: • When a child wants to leave the group during story time, gently encourage the child to stay, but do not insist. Sometimes a reassuring arm around the child will help • Young children are easily distracted. Listening as part of a group is a skill they must learn. Begin with books that have only a few pages • Asking a child a question about what might happen next will help direct her attention back to the story
  56. 56. • While telling the story, whatever has to be said or done to handle a problem should be brief • Be sure that the children can all see. For the habitual nudger or distracter, catching her attention might be achieved by inserting her name as part of the story • It is helpful to include the children in the process by having them retell the story using their own words, joining in to repeat lines, or letting them add the flannelboard pieces as you tell the story. Using puppet is effective in guiding the children through the story
  57. 57. Bibliotherapy • The use of books that help children deal with emotionally sensitive topics in a developmentally sensitive topics in a developmentally appropriate way • It can help children cope with varying fears, anxieties, and concerns that are associated with everyday life Free powerpoint template: www.brainybetty.com 62
  58. 58. Bibliotherapy • Through exposure to appropriate books, children can identify with character who experiences a problem similar to theirs • Experience emotional release, which is a part of confronting the problem • Gain insight into the problem by developing a better understanding of the character’s motives and emotions Free powerpoint template: www.brainybetty.com 63
  59. 59. Advantages of Bibliotherapy 1. Information – the use of books can help children gain accurate and reliable information about a topic of concern to them 2. Comfort – a well-selected book can convey such information in a nonthreatening, indirect manner and can help children gain perspective and destroy misconceptions Free powerpoint template: www.brainybetty.com 64
  60. 60. 3. Mutuality – the experience of sharing a problem helps children not feel so alone in facing their difficulties 4. Empathy – books can help children understand and appreciate children who may be different from them by allowing them to enter into the thoughts and feelings of others Free powerpoint template: www.brainybetty.com 65 Advantages of Bibliotherapy
  61. 61. 5. Options for action – books can help children see a different way of solving a problem they face, a way they may not have thought of on their own 6. Reaffirmation – difficult and stressful situations can make the world seem frightening and cold. Good books can help children affirm positive aspects of the world Free powerpoint template: www.brainybetty.com 66 Advantages of Bibliotherapy
  62. 62. Free powerpoint template: www.brainybetty.com 67

