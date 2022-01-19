Non woven printed box bags

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Technical Details
Material: Non-Woven Fabric, PP Woven Fabric, Laminated Non Woven Fabric, Laminated Metalized Fabric
Printing: Rotogravure, Flexographic, Screen
Option: Ultrasonic Welded
MOQ: 1000 Pcs in one design and size
Features:Reusable, customisable, eco Friendly, recyclable, high quality raw material, waterproof material, weight bearing capacity up to 10 Kg
Height 25-45 cm
Width 23-50 cm
Gusset 8-20 cm
Applications: Promotional, event, branding, brand awareness, shopping