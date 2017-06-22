Pec 01 thinking skills assignment presentation

PEC 01 Thinking skill Group Assignment Title : Eco-friendly basket / multi-purpose organizer Name :April Mooi Cian Yii 207...
Product name : Eco-friendly basket
Objective • Bring convenience to consumer. • Small in size easy to take. • Help consumers stay organize and tidy • Consume...
Material i. Newspaper ii. Tape iii. Decoration iv. Water color
Steps i. Row newspaper into extremely thin size
Steps ii. Place 6 of the rowed newspaper into a cross like shape to act as the based of the basket.
Steps iii. Take rowed thin newspaper and wrap it across the based of the basket
Steps iv. Repeatedly tightly wrap rowed thin newspaper across the based in a horizontally inward and outward manner
Function i. Act as a holder ii. Consumers can keep their daily essential, eg keys etc. iii. Typically use for storage and ...
Advantages Disadvantages i. Easy to carry around i. Not big enough to put bigger things ii. Help consumers stay organize a...
Model
Product name: multi-purpose desk organizer
Objective • Better environment to work or study. • Consumer can access their stationery more easily. • Consumer can carry ...
Material • Thin Cardboard • Thick Cardboard • Pencil • Cutter / Scissors • Ruler • Spray
Steps • Measure the dimensions of the cardboard. (37.5cm x 21cm) • Draw lines with a pencil and make markings and cut to g...
Functions • Fold-able organizer • Top left corner of the cardboard is used to keep the keys • The middlpart is used for pl...
Advantages Disadvantages i. Small and useful i. Not stable ii. Convenient as moveable and portable ii. Thicker cardboard i...
Model
Eco-friendly basket / multi-purpose organizer
step/function/advantages & disadvantages of each of the model

