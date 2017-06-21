Маркетинговое агентство «Фогель Консалтинг» на рынке с 2009 года. За время своей работы компания зарекомендовала себя как ...
Маркетинговое агентство «Фогель Консалтинг» предлагает услуги по следующим направлениям: • Маркетинг и продвижение; • Марк...
Различные виды опросов: -уличные опросы населения; -квартирные опросы; -экспертные интервью; -телефонные опросы и др. «Таи...
Уникальные услуги: Геомаркетинговые исследования Определение геолокации в процессе планирования будущей деятельности с цел...
В базе нашего агентства: - более 30 опытных интервьюеров; Возраст интервьюеров в среднем от 30 до 50 лет; Стаж работы от 2...
Примеры реализованных проектов: Полевые исследования в рамках разработки бренда Ульяновской области и стратегии его развит...
Примеры реализованных проектов: Исследование рынка строительной техники в Ульяновской области. Методика исследования: глуб...
Примеры реализованных проектов: Разработка бренда для сети салонов сотовой связи Методика исследования: фокус-группа Цель ...
Среди наших Заказчиков ведущие маркетинговые агентства:
Среди наших Клиентов (включая работу через интернациональные и федеральные маркетинговые агентства):
География исследований: Территория России. Наши услуги актуальны для клиентов любого уровня – от начинающих компаний до ли...
Контакты: г.Ульяновск, ул. Воробьева, д.99 +7 8422 980222 +7 9297951695 info@vogel-consulting.ru www.vogel-consulting.ru .
презентация маркетинговые исследования
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

презентация маркетинговые исследования

14 views

Published on

Business presentation

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
14
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

презентация маркетинговые исследования

  1. 1. Маркетинговое агентство «Фогель Консалтинг» на рынке с 2009 года. За время своей работы компания зарекомендовала себя как надежный партнер для своих Клиентов в области бизнес-планирования, маркетинговых исследований и рекламы.
  2. 2. Маркетинговое агентство «Фогель Консалтинг» предлагает услуги по следующим направлениям: • Маркетинг и продвижение; • Маркетинговые исследования рынка в различных направлениях; • Полевые маркетинговые исследования (сбор первичных данных); • Оценка эффективности мотивации персонала и работы торговой точки в целом методом «Mystery Shoppers» («Таинственный покупатель»); • Стимулирование торгового персонала (бонусные системы, мотивационные программы, конкурсы); • Имиджевые исследования, исследования бренда и др. • Геомаркетинговые исследования.
  3. 3. Различные виды опросов: -уличные опросы населения; -квартирные опросы; -экспертные интервью; -телефонные опросы и др. «Таинственный покупатель» Ценовой мониторинг торговых точек Фокус-группы Холл-тесты (product test) Мы постоянно совершенствуем свою интеллектуальную базу на уровне современных требований рынка и применяем широкий спектр методик при проведении исследований:
  4. 4. Уникальные услуги: Геомаркетинговые исследования Определение геолокации в процессе планирования будущей деятельности с целью расположения в экономически- привлекательном по показателям пешеходной проходимости, транспортной доступности, инфраструктуры, архитектуры, конкурентной среды и других характеристик месте. Анализ наилучшего использования земельного участка (Best Use) Best Use- сокращенно от "Highest and best use analysis" - анализ наиболее эффективного использование земельного участка, является одним из этапов девелопмента объекта недвижимости. Анализ позволит объективно и многогранно оценить возможности развития земельного участка с точки зрения его местоположения, оружения, внешней и внутренней конкурентной среды, а также макроэкономического развития региона и сегментов отрасли.
  5. 5. В базе нашего агентства: - более 30 опытных интервьюеров; Возраст интервьюеров в среднем от 30 до 50 лет; Стаж работы от 2 до 11 лет. -более 50 аудиторов; Возраст от 18 до 50 лет; Стаж работы от 1 года. -более 50 тайных покупателей. Возраст от 17 до 60 лет; Опыт участия в различных проверках. Проекты ведут опытные менеджеры, исследования проводят аналитики и маркетологи.
  6. 6. Примеры реализованных проектов: Полевые исследования в рамках разработки бренда Ульяновской области и стратегии его развития (опрос, кодировка, ввод и контроль результатов). Тип исследования: уличный опрос География исследования: Ульяновская область ( г.Ульяновск, Димитровград, Новоульяновск, р.п. Новоспасское) Выборочная совокупность: 400 Период проведения: август 2010 года Клиент: Администрация Ульяновской области Исследование рынка строительной техники. Методика исследования: глубинные интервью Клиент: иностранный производитель строительной техники Объем выборки: 100. Респонденты: руководители строительных компаний, представители городской администрации в городах, лизинговых компаний и др. Период проведения: февраль 2012 года География исследования: 4 Федеральных округа ( Приволжский ФО, Сибирский ФО, Дальневосточный ФО, Северо-западный ФО) Заказчик: Ultex Market Research (международная исследовательская компания) Исследование по методике «таинственный покупатель» (Mystery Shopper) в автосалонах Volvo. Период проведения: сентябрь 2010 года, март 2011 года Исследование по методике «таинственный покупатель» (Mystery Shopper) в отделениях Сбербанка РФ Период проведения: ноябрь-декабрь 2012 года Исследование по методике «таинственный покупатель» (Mystery Shopper) в отделениях ВТБ24. Период проведения: ноябрь-декабрь 2012 года Исследование по методике «таинственный покупатель» (Mystery Shopper) в отделениях «Восточного экспресс банка». Период проведения: сентябрь 2012 года, декабрь 2012 года
  7. 7. Примеры реализованных проектов: Исследование рынка строительной техники в Ульяновской области. Методика исследования: глубинные интервью Выборочная совокупность: 25 Респонденты: директора, технические директора строительных организаций г.Ульяновск Объект исследования: колесные экскаваторы и погрузчики Период проведения: июль 2010 года Заказчик: Ultex Market Research (международная исследовательская компания) Исследование «Инвестиции в сельском хозяйстве». Методика исследования: глубинные интервью География исследования: Ульяновская область Выборочная совокупность: 30 Респонденты: директора, руководители сельхоз предприятий Период проведения: июль 2010 года, июнь 2011 года, октябрь 2011 года, апрель 2012года, сентябрь 2012 года, ноябрь 2012 года, январь 2013 года Заказчик: Ultex Market Research Ценовой мониторинг для компании «Макфа». Тип исследования: ценовой мониторинг, мониторинг представленности товаров конкурентов Период проведения: октябрь-декабрь 2010 года Форма предоставления результатов: бумажный носитель (анкета), таблица Excel Опрос сотрудников высших учебных заведений города Ульяновска. Методика исследования: личные интервью Объем выборки: 35. Респонденты: ректоры, проректоры, преподаватели высших учебных заведений. Период проведения: январь 2012 года Заказчик: ВЦИОМ Анализ наилучшего и наиболее эффективного использования земельного участка (Best Use). Работы в рамках проекта: уличный опрос, экспертные интервью, кабинетные исследования, мониторинг и наблюдение Объект исследования: земельный участок в центральной части г.Ульяновск Период проведения: июнь-июль 2010 года
  8. 8. Примеры реализованных проектов: Разработка бренда для сети салонов сотовой связи Методика исследования: фокус-группа Цель исследования: разработка бренда компании Клиент: сеть салонов связи Период проведения: май-июнь 2011 года Место проведения: г.Ульяновск Исследование рынка услуг сотовой связи. Тип исследования: холл-тест Клиент: сотовый оператор Место проведения: г.Ульяновск Исследование рынка конструкторско-инженерных услуг на территории Приволжского Федерального Округа. Тип исследования: кабинетные исследования (мониторинг и анализ) География исследования: Приволжский Федеральный Округ Исследование рынка судовых масел на территории РФ. Методика исследования: глубинные интервью Клиент: British Petroleum. Объем выборки: 150. Респонденты: представители компаний-дистрибьюторов масел, компаний-судовладельцев География исследования: 5 Федеральных округов (12 городов) Исследование рынка автомобильных грузоперевозок на территории РФ. Методика исследования: экспертные интервью, телефонные интервью, кабинетные исследования. Цель исследования - описать текущее состояние и перспективы развития рынка междугородних автомобильных грузоперевозок на территории РФ. География исследования: территория РФ (крупные города России) Исследование рынка пассажирских перевозок на территории Ульяновской области Год проведения: 2015 Исследование рынка бумажной посуды на территории Приволжского федерального округа Год проведения: 2017 Исследование рынка табачной продукции в Ульяновской области Год проведения:2017 и др.
  9. 9. Среди наших Заказчиков ведущие маркетинговые агентства:
  10. 10. Среди наших Клиентов (включая работу через интернациональные и федеральные маркетинговые агентства):
  11. 11. География исследований: Территория России. Наши услуги актуальны для клиентов любого уровня – от начинающих компаний до лидеров рынка!
  12. 12. Контакты: г.Ульяновск, ул. Воробьева, д.99 +7 8422 980222 +7 9297951695 info@vogel-consulting.ru www.vogel-consulting.ru .

×