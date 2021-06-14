Successfully reported this slideshow.
10-June-2021 Vancouver MuleSoft Meetup Group B2B EDI Formats and MuleSoft X12 Connector
2 Organizers Vishal Aggarwal Vikalp Bhalia Yashwant Palkar
3 ● Technology Architect @ AVIO Consulting (MuleSoft Partner) ● MuleSoft Ambassador ● MCIA - Level 1, MCD ● Community Cont...
4 ● EDI ● EDI formats ● MuleSoft + EDI = ?? ● How does X12 format look like? ● Understanding X12 Connector ● X12 Demo ● Q&...
5 “Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) is the computer-to-computer exchange of business documents in a standard electronic f...
6 What is EDI? ● Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) is an approach for B2B communications over electronic mediums.
7 What is EDI? ● Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) is an approach for B2B communications over electronic mediums. ● Elimin...
8 What is EDI? ● Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) is an approach for B2B communications over electronic mediums. ● Elimin...
9 So, Are there different types of EDI Formats?
10 EDI Formats ● ANSI ASC X12 ○ Developed and Maintained by American Standards Committee X12 (ASC X12) ○ Used in health ca...
11 EDI Formats ● UN/EDIFACT ○ United Nations/Electronic Data Interchange for Administration, Commerce and Transport (UN/ED...
12 EDI Formats ● TRADACOM ○ Developed by Article Number Association now known as GS1 UK. ○ Predominantly used in the UK re...
13 EDI Formats ● HIPAA - The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability ACT (HIPAA) ● HL7 - Health Level Seven ● ….. ...
14 MuleSoft + EDI = ??
15 MuleSoft EDI Connectors As seen on Anypoint Exchange
16 How does X12 format look like?
17 In 1979, the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) chartered the Accredited Standards Committee (ASC) X12 to dev...
18 X12 Standards are continuously evolving. They can be differentiated by release tag such 004010, where - ● 004 - Version...
19 How do you represent different business transactions with X12? What is X12? PO Invoi ce Invoi ce Invoi ce Invoice PO PO...
20 How do you represent different business transactions with X12? X12 Standard defines Transaction Sets to represent diffe...
21 How do you represent different business transactions with X12? What is X12? Invoice Purcha se Order Delivery /Pickup Or...
22 ● Lets you convert X12 messages to and from DataWeave-compatible representations using lists and maps. MuleSoft X12 Mod...
23 ● Lets you convert X12 messages to and from DataWeave-compatible representations using lists and maps. ● Supports valid...
24 ● Lets you convert X12 messages to and from DataWeave-compatible representations using lists and maps. ● Supports valid...
25 ● Lets you convert X12 messages to and from DataWeave-compatible representations using lists and maps. ● Supports valid...
26 ● Lets you convert X12 messages to and from DataWeave-compatible representations using lists and maps. ● Supports valid...
27 ● X12 Module 2.6 introduced new operation - Batch Write ○ Allows merging individual X12 documents ○ Reduce the number o...
28 MuleSoft X12 Module
29 Demo Time
30 Any Questions? Find me - https://manik.magar.me OR Ask Google: “Manik Magar”
32 What’s next?
Thank you
  Quiz… Go to www.menti.com and use the code 79884081
