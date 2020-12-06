Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIT 1 Personal Selling Prospecting
Consumer Buyer Client Prospect Do you know the difference between these three concepts? ?
Consumer is the one who uses or consumes the goods or services he buys
Buyer is the person who acquires by right the ownership of a good or service
Client is someone who buys goods or pays for services
Prospect is the person we have in perspective as a potential buyer or customer
Prospecting is the set of actions carried out by the business manager or by the company, aimed at obtaining information th...
Success in negotiation and marketing depends, increasingly, on the ability to find potential customers
Some business leaders make the mistake of considering all people as prospective customers without determining whether they...
Requirements to qualify prospects Solvency to pay Authority to buy Need to purchase
Sources of information for prospecting clients Information from the company Information from other organizations Current a...
1. Ask current customers to recommend new prospects 7. Fairs and public exhibitions 2. Recommendation by the influencers 6...
Thank you
