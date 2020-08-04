Successfully reported this slideshow.
Building Cloud Ready Microservices
Agenda Motivation What is Microservices architecture ? Demo What is Cloud Native approach?
About Your Instructor…. Senior Software Engineer && Team Lead Vered Flis veredf@codevalue.net https://www.linkedin.com/in/...
Introduction To stay competitive Digital disruption Fast-fish eats slow-fish world Consumer requirements evolve rapidly Ag...
Statistics - Digital Innovation Benchmark report 84% of organizations have embraced micro-services based architectures to ...
Cloud Adoption Statistics 94% of enterprises already use a cloud service 66% of enterprises already have a cloud team or a...
Companies Adoption of Microservices
Cloud Native Approach Isn’t exclusive to public environments Enables to bring new ideas to market faster and respond soone...
Cloud Native Approach .
Monolithic Architecture Monolithic architecture is a traditional way to build an application has single executable or depl...
Monolithic Architecture Single structure containing all it’s components in the same process/container Components of the ap...
Monolith – pros Simple to develop Simple to deploy Simple to scale Simple to test
Monolith – cons Hard to maintain - when app becomes large and team grows Low reliability - Bug in any module can potential...
Longer development cycles Fewer releases
Breaking the Monolith
Small is the New Big 1990 Monolith Tight Coupling 2000s SOA Looser Coupling 2010s Microservice sDecoupled
Microservices Architecture Architectural style that structures an application as a collection of services that are Highly ...
Microservice - pros Easy to develop and understand Cheap to re-implement Fast to deploy CI/CD is a first citizen Each serv...
Microservices - pros Microservice does one thing well !!! Hard boundaries between services No commitment to a single techn...
How do MS communicate with each other Communicate with one another through APIs Synchronous communication – HTTP/HTTPS Asy...
Microservices - cons Communication between services is complex Integration points between services should be carefully pla...
Containers – What and Why Platform which allows to build, test, and deploy applications quickly Packages software into sta...
DEMO
When To Start With Monolith Your team is at founding stage You’re building an unproven product or proof of concept You hav...
When To Start With Microservices You Need Quick, Independent Service Delivery A Piece of Your Platform Needs to Be Extreme...
Takeaways A monolith isn’t a dated architecture. In certain circumstances, a monolith is ideal Plan and understand the rel...
Thank You
Building cloud-ready Microservices
In times of high pace development and continuous delivery, the traditional way of building enterprise applications, using a monolithic approach, has become problematic. As applications get larger and more complex, the development cycles become longer and result in less-reliable applications.
Microservices architecture has been making waves among development organizations since the term was first coined in 2011.
Today, microservices is on the verge of going mainstream with 36% of enterprises surveyed are currently using microservices, with another 26% in the research phase.
But what exactly is microservices architecture, and is it right for your organization’s culture, skills, and needs?

Vered is an experienced software engineer and team lead, specializing in web-related technology stack.
Successfully accompanied products through the full R&D life-cycle, from early concept to production and maintenance.

Published in: Technology
