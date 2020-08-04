Building cloud-ready Microservices



In times of high pace development and continuous delivery, the traditional way of building enterprise applications, using a monolithic approach, has become problematic. As applications get larger and more complex, the development cycles become longer and result in less-reliable applications.

Microservices architecture has been making waves among development organizations since the term was first coined in 2011.

Today, microservices is on the verge of going mainstream with 36% of enterprises surveyed are currently using microservices, with another 26% in the research phase.

But what exactly is microservices architecture, and is it right for your organization’s culture, skills, and needs?



Vered is an experienced software engineer and team lead, specializing in web-related technology stack.

Successfully accompanied products through the full R&D life-cycle, from early concept to production and maintenance.

