2 HISTORY The roots of the State Bank of India lie in the first decade of the 19th century, when the Bank of Calcutta, lat...
3 rural outreach. In 1963 SBI merged State Bank of Jaipur (est. 1943) and State Bank of Bikaner (est.1944). SBI has acquir...
4 The acquisition of State Bank of Indore added 470 branches to SBI's existing network of branches. Also, following the ac...
5 Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana of financial inclusion launched by Government in August 2014, SBI held 11,300 c...
6 SBI Sri Lanka now has three branches located in Colombo, Kandy and Jaffna. The Jaffna branch was opened on 9 September 2...
7 In January 2016, SBI opened its first branch in Seoul, South Korea following the continuous and significant increase in ...
8 On 15 February 2017, the Union Cabinet approved the merger of 5 associate banks with SBI.[21] Finally, the five associat...
9 MERGER The 5 associate banks namely State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur, State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Mysore, State...
10 Services offered by the company:  NRI Services  Personal Banking  International Banking  Agriculture / Rural  Corp...
11 ABOUT FINANCIAL INCLUSION IN INDIA Financial inclusion or inclusive financing is the delivery of financial services at ...
12 THE ACTIVITIES CARRIED BY FINANCIAL INCLUSION PROGRAMME INCLUDES. 1. Opening of no-frills accounts: Basic banking no-fr...
13 the grass-root level, the Business correspondents (BCs), with the help of Village Panchayat (local governing body), has...
14 credit card facility up to `25,000 at their rural and semi-urban branches. The objective of the scheme is to provide ha...
15 Pradhan Mantri Jan - Dhan Yojana (Accounts Opened As on 05.04.2017)
19 State Bank of India has been at the forefront of Financial Inclusion initiatives in the country. The Bank is the pionee...
20 Continued focus on the development of innovative, technology enabled channels for delivering banking services among the...
21 2. 7.81 crore accounts, 56 per cent still has zero balance against 69 per cent a year ago and 54 per cent in the March ...
22 State Bank of India FinancialInclusion: Highlights FY 2013-14  The Bank has set up 45,487 BC Customer Service Points (...
23  Linking of villages to branches through CSPs in a Hub and Spoke model has been launched and 69,749 villages have been...
24 QUESTIONS 1. What are future challenges present for state bank of India? 2. In what methodology can bank enhance its fi...
25 REFERENCES 1. http://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/sbi-expects-jan-dhan- accounts-to-break-even-next-y...
  1. 1. 1 CASE STUDY ON FINANCIAL INCLUSION PROGRAMME CARRIED OUT BY BANKS IN INDIA WITH SPECIFIC REFRENCE TO STATE BANK GROUP Varun Kesavan, Research Scholar, Palakkad, Email Id – varunkesavan@yahoo.com INTRODUCTION State Bank of India (SBI) is an Indian multinational, public sector banking and financial services company. It is a government-owned corporation with its headquarters in Mumbai, Maharashtra. As of 2016-17, it had assets of ₹30.72 trillion (US$460 billion) and more than 14,000 branches, including 191 foreign offices spread across 36 countries, making it the largest banking and financial services company in India by assets.[3][4][5] The company is ranked 232nd on the Fortune Global 500 list of the world's biggest corporations as of 2016.[6] The bank traces its ancestry to British India, through the Imperial Bank of India, to the founding, in 1806, of the Bank of Calcutta, making it the oldest commercial bank in the Indian subcontinent. Bank of Madras merged into the other two "presidency banks" in British India, Bank of Calcutta and Bank of Bombay, to form the Imperial Bank of India, which in turn became the State Bank of India in 1955.[7] Government of India owned the Imperial Bank of India in 1955, with Reserve Bank of India (India's Central Bank) taking a 60% stake, and renamed it the State Bank of India. In 2008, the government took over the stake held by the Reserve Bank of India. State Bank of India is a banking behemoth and has 20% market share in deposits and loans among Indian commercial banks.[8]
  2. 2. 2 HISTORY The roots of the State Bank of India lie in the first decade of the 19th century, when the Bank of Calcutta, later renamed the Bank of Bengal, was established on 2 June 1806. The Bank of Bengal was one of three Presidency banks, the other two being the Bank of Bombay (incorporated on 15 April 1840) and the Bank of Madras (incorporated on 1 July 1843). All three Presidency banks were incorporated as joint stock companies and were the result of royal charters. These three banks received the exclusive right to issue paper currency till 1861 when, with the Paper Currency Act, the right was taken over by the Government of India. The Presidency banks amalgamated on 27 January 1921, and the re-organised banking entity took as its name Imperial Bank of India. The Imperial Bank of India remained a joint stock company but without Government participation. Pursuant to the provisions of the State Bank of India Act of 1955, the Reserve Bank of India, which is India's central bank, acquired a controlling interest in the Imperial Bank of India. On 1 July 1955, the imperial Bank of India became the State Bank of India. In 2008, the Government of India acquired the Reserve Bank of India's stake in SBI so as to remove any conflict of interest because the RBI is the country's banking regulatory authority. In 1959, the government passed the State Bank of India (Subsidiary Banks) Act. This made SBI subsidiaries of eight that had belonged to princely states prior to their nationalization and operatonal takeover between September 1959 and October 1960, which made eight state banks associates of SBI. This acquisition was in tune with the first Five Year Plan, which prioritised the development of rural India. The government integrated these banks into the State Bank of India system to expand its
  3. 3. 3 rural outreach. In 1963 SBI merged State Bank of Jaipur (est. 1943) and State Bank of Bikaner (est.1944). SBI has acquired local banks in rescues. The first was the Bank of Bihar (est. 1911), which SBI acquired in 1969, together with its 28 branches. The next year SBI acquired National Bank of Lahore (est. 1942), which had 24 branches. Five years later, in 1975, SBI acquired Krishnaram Baldeo Bank, which had been established in 1916 in Gwalior State, under the patronage of Maharaja Madho Rao Scindia. The bank had been the Dukan Pichadi, a small moneylender, owned by the Maharaja. The new bank's first manager was Jall N. Broacha, a Parsi. In 1985, SBI acquired the Bank of Cochin in Kerala, which had 120 branches. SBI was the acquirer as its affiliate, the State Bank of Travancore, already had an extensive network in Kerala. The new logo of the SBI was introduced on 1 October 1971 and was designed by Shekhar Kammat at National Institute of Design. Though it may seem that the logo might have been greatly inspired from the Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad. in Gujarat, Mr. Kamat had mentioned that it was mainly the shape of the cash counters at that time that inspired him and not the lake in later interviews. .[9] There has been a proposal to merge all the associate banks into SBI to create a "mega bank" and streamline the group's operations.[10] The first step towards unification occurred on 13 August 2008 when State Bank of Saurashtra merged with SBI, reducing the number of associate state banks from seven to six. On 19 June 2009, the SBI board approved the absorption of State Bank of Indore. SBI holds 98.3% in State Bank of Indore. (Individuals who held the shares prior to its takeover by the government hold the balance of 1.7%.)[11]
  4. 4. 4 The acquisition of State Bank of Indore added 470 branches to SBI's existing network of branches. Also, following the acquisition, SBI's total assets will approach ₹10 trillion. The total assets of SBI and the State Bank of Indore were ₹9,981,190 million as of March 2009. The process of merging of State Bank of Indore was completed by April 2010, and the SBI Indore branches started functioning as SBI branches on 26 August 2010.[12] On 7 October 2014, Arundhati Bhattacharya became the first woman to be appointed Chairman of the bank.[13] Mrs. Bhattacharya is given extension of 2 years of service for merging all 5 associates of SBI with itself . With effect from April 1,2017 ; all the branches of Asosciates Banks viz State Bank of Patiala , State Bank of Hyderabad , State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur , State Bank of Mysore and State Bank of Travancore , will function as branches of STATE BANK OF INDIA ( SBI). This consolidation will take 8-12 weeks for merging data with SBI . OPERATIONS SBI provides a range of banking products through its network of branches in India and overseas, including products aimed at non-resident Indians (NRIs). SBI has 14 regional hubs and 57 Zonal Offices that are located at important cities throughout India. Domestic presence SBI has 18,354 branches in India.[14] In the financial year 2012–13, its revenue was ₹2.005 trillion (US$30 billion), out of which domestic operations contributed to 95.35% of revenue. Similarly, domestic operations contributed to 88.37% of total profits for the same financial year.[14]
  5. 5. 5 Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana of financial inclusion launched by Government in August 2014, SBI held 11,300 camps and opened over 3 million accounts by September, which included 2.1 million accounts in rural areas and 1.57 million accounts in urban areas.[15] International presence As of 2014–15, the bank had 191 overseas offices spread over 36 countries having the largest presence in foreign markets among Indian banks.[5] It has branches in Singapore, Moscow, Colombo, Dhaka, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Tehran, Johannesburg, London, Los Angeles, Male in the Maldives, Muscat, Dubai, New York, Osaka, Sydney, and Tokyo. It has offshore banking units in the Bahamas and Bahrain, and representative offices in Myanmar, Bhutan and Cape Town. SBI has 7 retail banking branches in Singapore. The Canadian subsidiary SBI Canada Bank (previously State Bank of India (Canada)) also dates to 1982. It has six branches, four in the Toronto area and two in the Vancouver area. SBI operates several foreign subsidiaries or affiliates. In 1990, it established an offshore bank: State Bank of India (Mauritius). SBI (Mauritius) has 15 branches in major cities/towns of the country including Rodrigues.
  6. 6. 6 SBI Sri Lanka now has three branches located in Colombo, Kandy and Jaffna. The Jaffna branch was opened on 9 September 2013. SBI Sri Lanka, the oldest bank in Sri Lanka, celebrated its 150th year in Sri Lanka on 1 July 2014. In 1982, the bank established a subsidiary, State Bank of India, which now has ten branches—nine branches in the state of California and one in Washington, D.C. The 10th branch was opened in Fremont, California on 28 March 2011. The other eight branches in California are located in Los Angeles, Artesia, San Jose, Canoga Park, Fresno, San Diego, Tustin and Bakersfield. In Nigeria, SBI operates as INMB Bank. This bank began in 1981 as the Indo– Nigerian Merchant Bank and received permission in 2002 to commence retail banking. It now has five branches in Nigeria. In Nepal, SBI owns 49% of SBI Nepal (State Bank in Nepal) share with Nepal Government owing the rest and SBI NEPAL has branches throughout the country in each and every city as banking has become the major part of daily life for Nepalese people. In Moscow, SBI owns 60% of Commercial Bank of India, with Canara Bank owning the rest. In Indonesia, it owns 76% of PT Bank Indo Monex. The State Bank of India already has a branch in Shanghai and plans to open one in Tianjin.[16] In Kenya, State Bank of India owns 76% of Giro Commercial Bank, which it acquired for US$8 million in October 2005.[17]
  7. 7. 7 In January 2016, SBI opened its first branch in Seoul, South Korea following the continuous and significant increase in trade due to the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed between New Delhi and Seoul in 2009. Associate banks SBI acquired the control of seven associate banks in 1960. They were the seven regional banks of former Indian princely states, all of them which were renamed with the prefix 'State Bank'. These seven banks were State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur (SBBJ), State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH), State Bank of Mysore (SBM), State Bank of Patiala (SBP), State Bank of Travancore (SBT), State Bank of Saurashtra (SBS) and State Bank of Indore (SBI - Indore). All these banks used the same logo as its parent bank. The plans for making SBI a mega bank with trillion dollar business by merging associate banks started in 2008, and in September the same year, SBS merged with SBI. The very next year, SBI-Indore also merged. In the same year, another subsidiary named Bharatiya Mahila Bank was formed. The negotiations for merging of 6 associate banks (State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Patiala and State Bank of Travancore and Bharatiya Mahila Bank) by acquire their businesses including assets and liabilities with SBI started in 2016.[18][19] The merger of these six subsidiaries was approved by Union Cabinet on 15 June 2016.[20] The State Bank of India and all its associate banks WEre identified by the same blue keyhole logo. The State Bank of India wordmark usually has one standard typeface, but also utilises other typefaces.
  8. 8. 8 On 15 February 2017, the Union Cabinet approved the merger of 5 associate banks with SBI.[21] Finally, the five associate banks, along with Bharatiya Mahila Bank, merged with SBI on 31 March 2017. EMPLOYEES SBI is one of the largest employers in the country having 222,033 employees as on 31 March 2014, out of which there were 45,132 female employees (20%) and 2,610 (1%) employees with disabilities. On the same date, SBI had 42,744 Schedule Caste (19%) and 17,243 Schedule Tribe (8%) employees. The percentage of Officers, Assistants and Sub-staff was 36%, 46% and 18% respectively on the same date Hiring drive: 1,776 Assistants and 1,394 Officers joined the Bank in FY 2013-14, for expansion of the branch network and to mitigate staff shortage, particularly at rural and semi-urban branches. Staff productivity: As per its Annual Report for FY 2013-14, each employee contributed net profit of INR 485,000. MAJOR COMPETITORS Some of the major competitors for SBI in the banking sector are large private sector banks ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, small regional banks and other public sector banks Canara Bank, Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra. However, in terms of average market share, SBI is by far the largest player in the market.[34]
  9. 9. 9 MERGER The 5 associate banks namely State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur, State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Patiala and State Bank of Travancore, and Bharatiya Mahila Bank were merged with State Bank of India with effect from 1 April 2017. Non-banking subsidiaries Apart from its five associate banks, SBI also has the following non-banking subsidiaries:  SBI Capital Markets Ltd  SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd  SBI Factors & Commercial Services Pvt Ltd  SBI Cards & Payments Services Pvt. Ltd. (SBICPSL)  SBI DFHI Ltd  SBI Life Insurance Company Limited  SBI General Insurance In March 2001, SBI (with 74% of the total capital), joined with BNP Paribas (with 26% of the remaining capital), to form a joint venture life insurance company named SBI Life Insurance company Ltd. In 2004, SBI DFHI (Discount and Finance House of India) was founded with its headquarters in Mumbai. Other SBI service points As of 31 March 2016,SBI has 49,577 ATMs & SBI group (including associate banks) has 58,541 ATMs.
  10. 10. 10 Services offered by the company:  NRI Services  Personal Banking  International Banking  Agriculture / Rural  Corporate Banking  SME  Government Business  Domestic Treasury Subsidiaries: Non banking Subsidiaries  SBI Capital Markets Ltd  SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd  SBI Factors & Commercial Services Pvt Ltd  SBI Cards & Payments Services Pvt. Ltd. (SBICPSL)  SBI DFHI Ltd  SBI General Insurance Company Limited
  11. 11. 11 ABOUT FINANCIAL INCLUSION IN INDIA Financial inclusion or inclusive financing is the delivery of financial services at affordable costs to sections of disadvantaged and low-income segments of society, in contrast to financial exclusion where those services are not available or affordable. An estimated 2 billion working-age adults globally have no access to the types of formal financial services delivered by regulated financial institutions. For example in Sub-Saharan Africa only 24% of adults have a bank account even though Africa's formal financial sector has grown in recent years.[1] It is argued that as banking services are in the nature of public good; the availability of banking and payment services to the entire population without discrimination is the prime objective of financial inclusion public policy. THE GOALS OF FINANCIAL INCLUSION The term "financial inclusion" has gained importance since the early 2000s, a result of findings about financial exclusion and its direct correlation to poverty. The United Nations defines the goals of financial inclusion as follows:  access at a reasonable cost for all households to a full range of financial services, including savings or deposit services, payment and transfer services, credit and insurance;  sound and safe institutions governed by clear regulation and industry performance standards;  financial and institutional sustainability, to ensure continuity and certainty of investment; and  Competition to ensure choice and affordability for clients.
  12. 12. 12 THE ACTIVITIES CARRIED BY FINANCIAL INCLUSION PROGRAMME INCLUDES. 1. Opening of no-frills accounts: Basic banking no-frills account is with nil or very low minimum balance as well as charges that make such accounts accessible to vast sections of the population. Banks have been advised to provide small overdrafts in such accounts. 2. Relaxation on know-your-customer (KYC) norms: KYC requirements for opening bank accounts were relaxed for small accounts in August 2005; thereby simplifying procedures by stipulating that introduction by an account holder who has been subjected to the full KYC drill would suffice for opening such accounts. The banks were also permitted to take any evidence as to the identity and address of the customer to their satisfaction. It has now been further relaxed to include the letters issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India containing details of name, address and Aadhaar number. 3. Engaging business correspondents (BCs): In January 2006, RBI permitted banks to engage business facilitators (BFs) and BCs as intermediaries for providing financial and banking services. The BC model allows banks to provide doorstep delivery of services, especially cash in-cash out transactions, thus addressing the last-mile problem. The list of eligible individuals and entities that can be engaged as BCs is being widened from time to time. With effect from September 2010, for-profit companies have also been allowed to be engaged as BCs. India map of Financial Inclusion by MIX provides more insights on this.[13] In
  13. 13. 13 the grass-root level, the Business correspondents (BCs), with the help of Village Panchayat (local governing body), has set up an ecosystem of Common Service Centres (CSC). CSC is a rural electronic hub with a computer connected to the internet that provides e-governance or business services to rural citizens. 4. Use of technology: Recognizing that technology has the potential to address the issues of outreach and credit delivery in rural and remote areas in a viable manner, banks have been advised to make effective use of information and communications technology (ICT), to provide doorstep banking services through the BC model where the accounts can be operated by even illiterate customers by using biometrics, thus ensuring the security of transactions and enhancing confidence in the banking system. 5. Adoption of EBT: Banks have been advised to implement EBT by leveraging ICT-based banking through BCs to transfer social benefits electronically to the bank account of the beneficiary and deliver government benefits to the doorstep of the beneficiary, thus reducing dependence on cash and lowering transaction costs. 6. GCC: With a view to helping the poor and the disadvantaged with access to easy credit, banks have been asked to consider introduction of a general purpose
  14. 14. 14 credit card facility up to `25,000 at their rural and semi-urban branches. The objective of the scheme is to provide hassle-free credit to banks’ customers based on the assessment of cash flow without insistence on security, purpose or end use of the credit. This is in the nature of revolving credit entitling the holder to withdraw up to the limit sanctioned. 7. Simplified branch authorization: To address the issue of uneven spread of bank branches, in December 2009, domestic scheduled commercial banks were permitted to freely open branches in tier III to tier VI centres with a population of less than 50,000 under general permission, subject to reporting. In the north- eastern states and Sikkim, domestic scheduled commercial banks can now open branches in rural, semi-urban and urban centres without the need to take permission from RBI in each case, subject to reporting. 8. Opening of branches in unbanked rural centres: To further step up the opening of branches in rural areas so as to improve banking penetration and financial inclusion rapidly, the need for the opening of more bricks and mortar branches, besides the use of BCs, was felt. Accordingly, banks have been mandated in the April monetary policy statement to allocate at least 25% of the total number of branches to be opened during a year to unbanked rural centres. FINANCIAL INCLUSION ACTIVITIES CARRIED OUT BY STATE BANK of INDIA
  15. 15. 15 Pradhan Mantri Jan - Dhan Yojana (Accounts Opened As on 05.04.2017)
  16. 16. 16
  17. 17. 17
  18. 18. 18
  19. 19. 19 State Bank of India has been at the forefront of Financial Inclusion initiatives in the country. The Bank is the pioneer in the Business Correspondent (BC) model, an alternative for providing banking services to cater specially to the urban poor and rural customers, a segment which is still characterized by small value transactions. The BC model with over 57,575 Customer Service Points (CSPs) across the country provides various products and services viz savings, term deposits, micro loans, remittances, loan repayments, micro–pension, etc. The Bank has successfully leveraged technology for Financial Inclusion by introducing Internet based Kiosk Banking, Card based and Cell phone messaging channels. The success in Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna (PMJDY) was another feather in our cap, as we opened 3.3 crores accounts upto 31st March, 2015 and issued 2.97 crores RuPay debit cards to eligible customers, a substantial number from the difficult areas of the country. This is also our investment in the development of the region and in future growth of reshuffled business from this. This is a testimony of our IT capabilities and our commitment to serve the residents across all geographies of the country. The number of BSBD/Small accounts has also grown from 3.53 crores in March 14 to 7.29 crores in March 2015. The value of transactions handled through Business Correspondents has increased by 73% from Rs.22,525 crores in March, 2014 to Rs.38,973 crores in March, 2015. Bank has actively participated in SHG–Bank Credit linkage programme since its inception in 1992. As of 31st March, 2015, the Bank is the market leader in SHG financing with a credit deployment of Rs.4,586 crores to 0.39 million SHGs, 91% of which are women SHGs.
  20. 20. 20 Continued focus on the development of innovative, technology enabled channels for delivering banking services among the rural populace has resulted in the successful launch of several new initiatives like Aadhaar enabled Payment Systems (AEPS), automated e–KYC, IMPS, Micro ATM rollout, SB–OD facility under PMJDY and DBT/DBTL payments. The Bank is also the sole Sponsor Bank for the Direct Benefit Transfer for LPG subsidy (DBTL) and has handled over 29 crores DBTL transactions in a short period of time between 15th November, 2014 to 31st March, 2015. Though the FI customers so acquired are of small value, with the right technology and BC infrastructure, we anticipate that this business in future will contribute to our bottom line by way of low cost funds, cross selling of social security schemes and DBT handling commission. All these, in the years to come, will usher in a cashless society /ecosystem promising great social benefit. RECENT PROGRESS IN THE AREA OF FINANCIAL INCLUSION State Bank of India expects its accounts under the Jan Dhan scheme to break even next year given the healthy growth in average deposits in these accounts, while total deposits have more than doubled to Rs. 5,125 crore as of June-end. 1. The bank nearly doubled to 7.81 crore as of end June, of which pre-Jan Dhan accounts were 3.95 crore. In June 2014, the number of such accounts stood at 3.76 crore,
  21. 21. 21 2. 7.81 crore accounts, 56 per cent still has zero balance against 69 per cent a year ago and 54 per cent in the March quarter. The average balance in these accounts stood at Rs. 656, which was Rs. 606 a year ago. 3. On the two social security schemes launched along with the Jan Dhan schemes, and the enrolment that SBI has done, the accident cover scheme saw SBI adding 131.14 lakh people, while the life cover plan added 33.15 lakh and the pension scheme added 1.45 lakh people. 4. Deposits in these accounts stood at Rs. 4,415 crore as of the March quarter, while the number of accounts then stood at 7.28 crore. 5. The bank said in terms of transactions, these account saw Rs. 13,911 crore in the June quarter alone, up from Rs. 8,252 crore a year ago and Rs. 38,972 crore in the financial year ending March 2015, which stood atRs. 22,525 crore in FY14 and Rs. 13,032 crore in FY13.
  22. 22. 22 State Bank of India FinancialInclusion: Highlights FY 2013-14  The Bank has set up 45,487 BC Customer Service Points (CSPs) through alliances both at National and Regional level.  The Bank is offering various technological enabled products through Business Correspondent (BC) channel, such as, Savings Bank, flexi RD, STDR, Remittance & SB-OD facilities.  The Bank has achieved 100% coverage in 31,729 villages during FY14. The cumulative coverage has gone up to 52,260 villages.  11,423 BC outlets have been set up in Urban/Metro centres which cater to the requirements of migrant labourers, vendors, etc. During FY14, 226 lac remittance transactions for Rs. 9,983 crore were registered through BC channel.  During FY 14, Bank has opened 1.50 crore Small accounts with simplified KYC.  The transactions volume through BC Channel has grown to Rs. 22,525 cr. during FY 14 as against Rs. 13,033 crore during FY13.  With a view to facilitate transactions through alternate channels, the Bank has issued 24 lac FI Rupay ATM Debit Cards to FI customers.
  23. 23. 23  Linking of villages to branches through CSPs in a Hub and Spoke model has been launched and 69,749 villages have been linked so far. A facility of depositing loan repayments at 31,919 BC outlets has also been enabled.  Under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Scheme, the Bank has handled 27.41 lac transactions amounting to Rs. 505 crore as Sponsoring Bank in addition to 7.1 lac transactions amounting to Rs. 98.61 crore as Receiving Bank. Overall 1.36 crore accounts linked with Aadhaar across the country.  SBI is the sole Sponsoring Bank for DBT for LPG transactions which are processed centrally for all the three Oil Marketing Companies. Over 8.98 crore transactions amounting Rs 5,393 crore processed.  4.46 lac SHGs credit linked with credit deployment of Rs. 5,134 crore. Our market share in SHGs is 22%.
  24. 24. 24 QUESTIONS 1. What are future challenges present for state bank of India? 2. In what methodology can bank enhance its financial inclusion programmes?
  25. 25. 25 REFERENCES 1. http://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/sbi-expects-jan-dhan- accounts-to-break-even-next-year/article7596438.ece 2. http://profit.ndtv.com/stock/state-bank-of-india_sbin/reports 3. http://profit.ndtv.com/stock/state-bank-of-india_sbin/reports-directors-report 4. https://www.sbi.co.in/portal/web/agriculture-banking/financial-inclusion 5. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/state_bank_of_india 6. http://www.businesstoday.in/current/policy/state-bank-sbi-jan-dhan-yojana-to- boost-financial-inclusion/story/209259.html 7. http://pmjdy.gov.in/account-statistics-country.aspx 8. http://economictimes.indiatimes.com/state-bank-of- india/infocompanyhistory/companyid-11984.cms 9. https://www.sbi.co.in/portal/web/agriculture-banking/financial-inclusion 10.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/State_Bank_of_India

