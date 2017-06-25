Kashmir dress coats

MAP OF KASHMIR
The name “Kashmir” means "a land desiccated from water." According to Hindu mythology, Sage Kashyapa drained a lake to pro...
 Salwar kameez is a traditional dress worn by both women and men in the Kashmir region, as well as Pakistan, India, Bangl...
 Costumes of Jammu and Kashmir are well known for their embroidery and intricate designs, which reflects the richness of ...
 The traditionally Poots & Pheran is the most popular form of dress among both men and women With Mughal type Turbans, he...
 Costumes of Kashmiri Women The Pheran is the prominent attire for Kashmiri women. The Pheran worn by women usually has Z...
 Pheran The Hindus women of Kashmir wear their Pherans long, stretching up to their feet with narrow sleeves cloths which...
 The Pherans worn by the Muslim women are traditionally characterized by their broad sleeves and reach up to the knees. E...
PHERAN
 Headdress – Taranga The headdress of a Kashmiri woman is a brightly colored scarf or Taranga, that is stitched to a susp...
 Zari, embroidery on the hem line, around pockets and mostly on the collar area
 Burgha in summer
 Kashmiri – Men Pheran The typical dress of a Kashmiris man both Hindu and Muslim is Pheran, a long loose gown hanging do...
HEADDRESS
 The people who live on the hilly region of Kashmir are known as Gujjars. The women of Gujjar community wear the Kashmir ...
×