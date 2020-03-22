Futatunomiyukibasi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
沼津の二つの「みゆきばし」 渡邉美和 WATANABE Yoshikazu 長谷川徹* HASEGAWA Toru *presenter 渡邉 連絡先 junowat@hi3.enjoy.ne.jp 沼津郷土史研究談話会 1 2 bridges...
2 1. はじめに 沼津市下香貫(しもかぬき)の牛臥(うしぶせ)地区に「みゆきばし」(御幸橋) (注；以下、当該の橋には名称のひらがなとしては「みゆきはし」と付されているが、 ここでは慣例に従って濁点を附す)がある。現在(2020年)の牛臥公園...
２．ふたつのみゆぎばし 3 ここでは、二つの「みゆきばし」の紹介かたがた、調査過程での二つの検討について論じる。 1 「みゆきばし」とめくぐる沼津と皇室との関係史 2 二つの「みゆきばし」に見られるアールヌーボー・アールデコの沼津でのデザイン史...
2－１．牛臥みゆきばし(御幸橋 昭和10年11月竣工) 4 上流側全景 左岸西側親柱 左岸東側親柱 排水路橋との連絡 排水路橋脚部石積み橋台下流側 青いハンドルは水門制御用 鉄 筋 ま た は 鉄 骨 の コ ン ク リ 桁 橋 きれいに整形さ...
2－２．藤井原みゆきばし(行幸橋) 昭和4年9月竣工 5 藤井原みゆきばし下流側高欄 橋名表示 竣工年月表示 藤井原みゆきばし全景(東側の上部構造) 親柱には擬宝珠を模した笠 高欄はわずかにアーチ状 高欄手すりは半円形にくりぬき 鉄筋コンクリー...
３－１．行幸と「みゆきばし」 第四小学校 6 昭和5年の昭和天皇の静岡県行幸に際しての沼津行幸 昭和5年の昭和天皇の沼津行幸は多岐にわたっているが、その足跡として形として残って いるものとしては、沼津市立第四小学校の記念碑と同校に伝えられている...
7 ３-２．昭和五年行幸の道筋 御用邸 藤井原行幸(みゆき)橋 玉江町六差路交差点 赤い矢印が行幸ルート 八間道路は既にほとんど完成
8 ３-３．維新前沼津香貫絵図
9 ３-３．維新前沼津香貫絵図 の拡大 狩野川 当時の道がここにあったと見られるー牛臥「みゆきばし」の前身か 牛臥山 当時の官林
10 ３-３．「みゆきばし」のなぞ 1. なぜ牛臥「みゆきばし」が存在したか? 2. 牛臥「みゆきばし」の竣工は昭和10年と 藤井原「みゆきばし」(昭和4年竣工)より新しいのか? 3. 約1kmしか離れていない同規模の橋になぜ、同じ音の橋名 が...
11 筆者らは藤井原の「みゆきばし」(行幸橋)の調査に際して、改めてそのデザインが当時の日 本の土木建築で流行していたアール・デコ様式をとりいれたものではないかとも気づいていた。 1910年頃から世界的にアール・ヌーボー、アール・デコのデザイン...
12 ・1900年代初期に世界を席巻したアール・ヌーボー、アール・デコのデザイン思想は、大正時 代から昭和の初めころに日本へも流入し、建設やその他のデザインに大きな影響を与えてい る。そして、昭和15年頃～同30年代初期の日本が生きていくことに...
４-３．沼津に残るアールヌーボー 13 門柱の袖部分 の曲線成形 沼津市立第四小学校の旧正門 矢印が門柱と擁壁を結ぶ 袖 アーケード街 通横町の旧ニシノ 千本常盤町の住宅
14 残念ながら、沼津は御用邸などを通しての皇室との関係史を総括できていない。 解明されていない事項としては例えば以下のような根源的なものがある。 ５-１．沼津と皇室関係史 御用邸に関するなぞ • なぜ当時の政府は沼津に御用邸を設置したのか。 ...
15 名称 設置 廃止年その他 那須 1926 現存 葉山 1893 現存 須崎 1971 現存* 神戸 1886 1907払下げ 熱海 1889 1931下賜 伊香保 1890 戦後払下げ 山内 1893 1947廃止 沼津 1893 196...
16 ５-３． 沼津と皇室関係史 大瀬御用邸計画 一 設置ノ必要ナル理由 那須御用邸アルモ尚海岸ノ御静養地ヲ要ストノ侍医ノ意見モアリ聖上ノ御希望モアリ海岸ノ御 用邸ヲ必要トス然ニ葉山沼津ハ御行動ノ自由ヲ束縛スルノ欠点アリ最モ御自由ニ御静養ノ実ヲ...
17 • 戦前の軍事施設などでは、何年前から計画がスタートしていたか？ 時代は下るが、たとえば、昭和18年に開庁した多賀城海軍工廠 昭和 13 年またはそれ以前の11年から多賀城が検討されていたことがわかる。 多賀城市文化財調査報告書第 124...
６. ふたつの「みゆきばし」 仮まとめ 18 たまたま出会った二つの下香貫の「みやきばし」は、いろいろなことを考えさ せられるきっかけになった。 一つは、皇室と沼津の関係史であり、御用邸を巡る動向の総括望まれる。 そのためには今回紹介した大瀬計...
  1. 1. 沼津の二つの「みゆきばし」 渡邉美和 WATANABE Yoshikazu 長谷川徹* HASEGAWA Toru *presenter 渡邉 連絡先 junowat@hi3.enjoy.ne.jp 沼津郷土史研究談話会 1 2 bridges named same Miyuki-bashi in Numazu 2020年3月21日(土) 於 沼津市立図書館 講座室
  2. 2. 2 1. はじめに 沼津市下香貫(しもかぬき)の牛臥(うしぶせ)地区に「みゆきばし」(御幸橋) (注；以下、当該の橋には名称のひらがなとしては「みゆきはし」と付されているが、 ここでは慣例に従って濁点を附す)がある。現在(2020年)の牛臥公園の入り口近 くの塚田川の河口に架かる橋で、幅は3間(約5.5ｍ)、長さは5間(約9ｍ)(注;いず れも歩測に基づくもので正確な採寸ではない)の、今は集落内の小さな橋である。 この橋の架け替えに基づく通行止めや迂回路の情報が、「広報ぬまづ」で報じら れたのは2020年2月であった。筆者らはその情報に接し、やや違和感を抱いた。 というのも、2018年に筆者らは下香貫に現存する「みゆきばし」(行幸橋)を訪れて いたのだ。今でも現役で地域の通行に供されているその「みゆきばし」は、地域的 には確かに下香貫にあったが、「牛臥」地区ではなく、藤井原にあった。何か私た ちが勘違いしているのであろうか、現在の沼津石材の東側のバス通りの藤井原も 広くは牛臥に含まれるのだろうかと考えた。広報では「架設から80年を経て老朽 化」とその架け替え工事の理由が示されていた。私たちが知っていた「みゆきば し」の竣工は昭和4年(1929年)で、それなら約90年を経ていることになる。 筆者らは、2020年2月21日に取り急ぎ工事の現場を訪ねた。 そして改めて認識したのである。 下香貫に二つの「みゆきばし」があったのだ。
  3. 3. ２．ふたつのみゆぎばし 3 ここでは、二つの「みゆきばし」の紹介かたがた、調査過程での二つの検討について論じる。 1 「みゆきばし」とめくぐる沼津と皇室との関係史 2 二つの「みゆきばし」に見られるアールヌーボー・アールデコの沼津でのデザイン史 なお、二つの「みゆきばし」の位置はつぎの通り。 ・牛臥みゆきばし(御幸橋) 塚田川の牛臥河口に水門とともに存在 ・藤井原みゆきばし(行幸橋) 塚田川に合流する新川にかかるバス通りの橋 牛臥みゆきばし 藤井原みゆきばし JR沼津駅 下香貫
  4. 4. 2－１．牛臥みゆきばし(御幸橋 昭和10年11月竣工) 4 上流側全景 左岸西側親柱 左岸東側親柱 排水路橋との連絡 排水路橋脚部石積み橋台下流側 青いハンドルは水門制御用 鉄 筋 ま た は 鉄 骨 の コ ン ク リ 桁 橋 きれいに整形された石が整然と 親柱は共に2段のカーブで面取りされていて、写真のように段が ついているとともに上面は溝が掘られ、細工が凝っている。
  5. 5. 2－２．藤井原みゆきばし(行幸橋) 昭和4年9月竣工 5 藤井原みゆきばし下流側高欄 橋名表示 竣工年月表示 藤井原みゆきばし全景(東側の上部構造) 親柱には擬宝珠を模した笠 高欄はわずかにアーチ状 高欄手すりは半円形にくりぬき 鉄筋コンクリート製
  6. 6. ３－１．行幸と「みゆきばし」 第四小学校 6 昭和5年の昭和天皇の静岡県行幸に際しての沼津行幸 昭和5年の昭和天皇の沼津行幸は多岐にわたっているが、その足跡として形として残って いるものとしては、沼津市立第四小学校の記念碑と同校に伝えられている行在所の椅子が ある。 なお、沼津市役所の住所「御幸町」もそれを記念した地名改称に基づく。 沼津市立第四小学校の「みゆき廊下」 2階のこの渡り廊下部分 同左 行幸記念碑
  7. 7. 7 ３-２．昭和五年行幸の道筋 御用邸 藤井原行幸(みゆき)橋 玉江町六差路交差点 赤い矢印が行幸ルート 八間道路は既にほとんど完成
  8. 8. 8 ３-３．維新前沼津香貫絵図
  9. 9. 9 ３-３．維新前沼津香貫絵図 の拡大 狩野川 当時の道がここにあったと見られるー牛臥「みゆきばし」の前身か 牛臥山 当時の官林
  10. 10. 10 ３-３．「みゆきばし」のなぞ 1. なぜ牛臥「みゆきばし」が存在したか? 2. 牛臥「みゆきばし」の竣工は昭和10年と 藤井原「みゆきばし」(昭和4年竣工)より新しいのか? 3. 約1kmしか離れていない同規模の橋になぜ、同じ音の橋名 が付けられたのか? Ａ. おそらく明治20年頃の御用邸設置のころは、我入道 を通る道が御用邸への正式ルートであった。 Ａ. 牛臥みゆきばしは架け替えられていた可能性が高い。 それ以前も「御幸橋」だったと思われる。 藤井原みやきばしは、現在の橋が橋名としてはおそら く初代。 Ａ. はっきりしないが、沼津市が当時、より皇室との関係を深 めようとしていたと見られる。なぜかは不明。 両「みゆきはし」の間で当初は混乱もあったことは容易 に予想される。 そのため、漢字表記だけでも違うもの にしたと見られる。
  11. 11. 11 筆者らは藤井原の「みゆきばし」(行幸橋)の調査に際して、改めてそのデザインが当時の日 本の土木建築で流行していたアール・デコ様式をとりいれたものではないかとも気づいていた。 1910年頃から世界的にアール・ヌーボー、アール・デコのデザインが流行した。生物の持つ曲 線をデザインに多用したアール・ヌーボーは当時のジャポニズムの影響を大きく受けていると もされる。アール・ヌーボー様式は絵画や工芸などにも多く取り入れられ、ミュシャやクリムト の美術、エミール・ガレやルネ・ラリックのガラス工芸などは現在でもファンが多い。日本でい えば、その代表は竹久夢二であろうか。曲線が多用されたホンワカとしたものである。一方で、 文化としての機械化を表出したデザインが米国マンハッタンの摩天楼に代表されるアール・デ コだ。アール・デコはいわばキリッとした印象だ。 日本の建物で代表させるなら、アール・ヌーボー的なデザインの代表は、ドームを再生させ た東京駅、アール・デコとしては国会議事堂などが挙げられる。 このアール・ヌーボー、アール・デコのデザインは、いずれも互いに影響しあっていて、直線 的であることを基調としたアール・デコにも優雅な印象を醸しだすための曲線デザインも用い られ、もとより、アール・ヌーボーも機械的な構造としては直線も排除できない。 このようなデザインとしての取り入れられ方が沼津にもたらした影響などについては管見の 限りではあるが、大きな議論にはなっていない。しかし、なぜ今に残る御成橋にあのような地 方都市としては珍しいともいえる優雅なアーチ橋デザインがとりいれられたのか、アーケード 街や旧沼津西武百貨店にカーブを描く曲線デザインが用いられたのかは今後も解明されるべ きテーマであろう。 ４-１．デザイン史の観点から
  12. 12. 12 ・1900年代初期に世界を席巻したアール・ヌーボー、アール・デコのデザイン思想は、大正時 代から昭和の初めころに日本へも流入し、建設やその他のデザインに大きな影響を与えてい る。そして、昭和15年頃～同30年代初期の日本が生きていくことに精いっぱいの時代をはさ んで、また昭和30年代に一時の復活を遂げたように見える。 しかし、その流れはキュビズムや東京オリンピックそして大阪万博などの新たなデザインの下、 経済成長の掛け声に打ち消されるように、やがて新たなデザインにとって代わられてきた。 ４-２．沼津とアールヌーボー ・私たちはややもすると、戦後は戦前とは断絶していると考えがちである。だが、今を生きるわ が身を振り返っても、住んでいる環境やその背景となっている考え方は連続しているのだ。 ・その代表として残ってきたのが、 牛臥みゆきばしと 藤井原みゆきばし と云える。 昭和28年竣工とされる現在の 三枚橋と比較しても、その優雅さ や風格は秀逸。 旧国1の三枚橋
  13. 13. ４-３．沼津に残るアールヌーボー 13 門柱の袖部分 の曲線成形 沼津市立第四小学校の旧正門 矢印が門柱と擁壁を結ぶ 袖 アーケード街 通横町の旧ニシノ 千本常盤町の住宅
  14. 14. 14 残念ながら、沼津は御用邸などを通しての皇室との関係史を総括できていない。 解明されていない事項としては例えば以下のような根源的なものがある。 ５-１．沼津と皇室関係史 御用邸に関するなぞ • なぜ当時の政府は沼津に御用邸を設置したのか。 沼津市史などで一般化されているのは、保養地としての沼津の選定だが、 筆者（渡邉）は、これは逆だったむのではないかと関替えている。御用邸が設置された からこそ、沼津の保養地きのうが喧伝されたのですはないか。そして当時の政府もそれ を奨励した。 なぜか？⇒ 皇室の藩屏としてまた何か生じた際の軍の駐屯施設として。 • どのようにして沼津御用邸は廃止されたのか、要因と検討開始はいつから始 まっていたのか 沼津御用邸は正式には昭和44（1969）に正式に廃止。 昭和38～39年(1963～1964年)にかけて発生した沼津・三島のコンビナート反対運 動が発生。研究が進んでいないと感じられるのは、御用邸があった、そのすぐ脇の牛臥 地区へのプラント建設などの背景。 形式上はともかく、実態としては廃止が前提の上での種々の思想や思惑が交錯して いたと見られる。推進派にとっても反対派にとっても、何らかの形で御用邸廃止との関 連の議論はしなかった、又はそれを恣意的にしなかったのではないかとさえ思える。
  15. 15. 15 名称 設置 廃止年その他 那須 1926 現存 葉山 1893 現存 須崎 1971 現存* 神戸 1886 1907払下げ 熱海 1889 1931下賜 伊香保 1890 戦後払下げ 山内 1893 1947廃止 沼津 1893 1969廃止 宮ノ下 1895 1934高松宮へ移譲 田母沢 1898 1947廃止 鎌倉 1899 1931下賜 静岡 1900 19360廃止 小田原 1901 19360廃止 塩原 1904 戦後払下げ 佐藤信治、門口稚奈、「海浜における御用邸の配置計画に関する研究」、平成28年度日本大学理工学部学術講演会予稿集、P706 *原論文では創設年を明治41年(1971年)としているが、明らかに錯誤と見られ、ここでは昭和41年とした。　 2000 1040 50 60 70 80 901900 10 20 301890 ５-２．沼津と皇室関係史 御用邸一覧
  16. 16. 16 ５-３． 沼津と皇室関係史 大瀬御用邸計画 一 設置ノ必要ナル理由 那須御用邸アルモ尚海岸ノ御静養地ヲ要ストノ侍医ノ意見モアリ聖上ノ御希望モアリ海岸ノ御 用邸ヲ必要トス然ニ葉山沼津ハ御行動ノ自由ヲ束縛スルノ欠点アリ最モ御自由ニ御静養ノ実ヲ 挙クルカ為ニ他ニ之ヲ求メサルヲ得ス 一 新御用邸ノ条件 (イ)海上ノ御運動御自由ナルヲ得ルコト (ロ)帝都ヨリ遠隔ノ地ナラサルコト (ハ)御運動ノ為相当広キ地域ヲ要スルコト (ニ)警衛困難ナラサルコト (ホ)民衆ニ至大ノ束縛ヲ与ヘサルコト 一 候補地 (イ)油壺 (ロ)真鶴 漁港波浪高 (ハ)大瀬崎 右孰レモ欠点アリ遂ニ初声と定メタルモノナリ 最近、沼津市西浦の大瀬崎に御用邸計画があったことが報告されている。これは昭和4年 (1929年)1月時点で候補地として現神奈川県三浦市初声町の旧三崎郡初声村三戸が決定し ていたもので、同年10月に昭和天皇により建設延期、昭和6年に再度昭和天皇の現地見学 が行われたものの、結局再開される建設中止にいたった「幻の御用邸」計画であり、神奈川 県の現三崎市油壺、神奈川県足柄下郡真鶴、現沼津市の大瀬崎もその候補地として挙げら れていた（武田周一郎、歴史地理学野外研究第17号、pp95-130、2016年）。 論文の中で武田は宮内公文書館所蔵の昭和4年3月19・20日の「初声御用邸関係書類」 61406を紹介していて、ここでは御用邸の条件などが以下のように記載され、御用邸に求め られた背景が推察でき興味深い。
  17. 17. 17 • 戦前の軍事施設などでは、何年前から計画がスタートしていたか？ 時代は下るが、たとえば、昭和18年に開庁した多賀城海軍工廠 昭和 13 年またはそれ以前の11年から多賀城が検討されていたことがわかる。 多賀城市文化財調査報告書第 124 集 ⇒ 沼津の軍事施設の開設に当たっても参考になろう。 • 1961年（昭和36年）2月に静岡県は「第六次静岡県総合開発計画」で、沼津、三 島を含めた東駿河湾地域を重化学工業の最重点地域と位置付けた。 1963年（昭和38年）12月、静岡県は石油コンビナート計画の復活を発表。 第二次石油コンビナート計画では沼津市の静浦の大久保の鼻に巨大タンカー接 岸施設、牛臥山付近に火力発電所、三島のコンビナートまでのパイプラインが 予定されていた。 ⇒ 県は御用邸のことなど考慮していない ⇒ この当時、既に御用邸廃止計画はかなり進んでいたと見るべき ⇒ いつまで廃止計画が遡れるか？ 或いは我入道大火大正12も関係か？ ５-4． 沼津と皇室関係史 いろいろな謎
  18. 18. ６. ふたつの「みゆきばし」 仮まとめ 18 たまたま出会った二つの下香貫の「みやきばし」は、いろいろなことを考えさ せられるきっかけになった。 一つは、皇室と沼津の関係史であり、御用邸を巡る動向の総括望まれる。 そのためには今回紹介した大瀬計画などの新たな資料発掘も望まれる。 もう一つは図らずも気づかされた、沼津のアールヌーボー・アールデコなど のデザイン史との関係だ。 城内文化学院のモダンな建物が取り壊されるとも聞く。沼津のランドマーク ともいえる御成橋のデザインを含め、再発見がてきるかもしれない。 このためにも各種発掘と整理、そして価値の再発見や文化財 指定などとともに地元での活動も望まれよう。 おしまい ご清聴感謝

