Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
From the agency, that has broken 9 Guinness World Records… COMES A BRAND NEW OFFERING!
Build the biggest campaign of the year All the while working from home!
DIGITAL GUINNESS WORLD RECORD! #digitalworldrecord INTRODUCING…
LET US HELP YOU MAKE YOUR JOURNEY TO AWESOMENESS! DIGITAL WORLD RECORD IDEA STRONG DIGITAL CAMPAIGN WITH HEAVY USER PARTIC...
THE POSSIBILITES ARE ENDLESS! HERE ARE SOME OF THE IDEAS WE RECOMMEND WANNA KNOW MORE? THEN MOVE ON! Largest Online Photo ...
Largest Online Photo Album of People Holding A Sign The largest online photo album consists of 38,547 photos, achieved by ...
Largest Online Photo Album of Handwritten Notes The largest online photo album of handwritten notes is 34,244 photos, and ...
Largest Digital Coloring Competition The largest digital colouring in competition consists of 47,308 participants, and was...
Largest Online Exercise Lesson World record not yet attempted.
Largest Online Photo Album of People Washing Hands World record not yet attempted.
Largest Online Photo Album of People Waving Flags World record not yet attempted.
OPTIONS FOR PARTICIPATION Option 1 GET ENTRIES FROM A DEDICATED MICROSITE PROMOTED ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS RUN A SNA...
A ton of other world records are available! AND THAT’S NOT ALL!
. THANKS! LET’S GET IN TOUCH! +966562809884 get@planb.agency www.planb.agency
Digital World Records
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Digital World Records

26 views

Published on

Who says you cannot make world records when you and your consumers and stuck at home!

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Digital World Records

  1. 1. From the agency, that has broken 9 Guinness World Records… COMES A BRAND NEW OFFERING!
  2. 2. Build the biggest campaign of the year All the while working from home!
  3. 3. DIGITAL GUINNESS WORLD RECORD! #digitalworldrecord INTRODUCING…
  4. 4. LET US HELP YOU MAKE YOUR JOURNEY TO AWESOMENESS! DIGITAL WORLD RECORD IDEA STRONG DIGITAL CAMPAIGN WITH HEAVY USER PARTICIPATION AMPLIFICATION VIDEO TO CONVERT REACH INTO MILLIONS
  5. 5. THE POSSIBILITES ARE ENDLESS! HERE ARE SOME OF THE IDEAS WE RECOMMEND WANNA KNOW MORE? THEN MOVE ON! Largest Online Photo Album Largest Online Handwritten Album Largest Online Exercise Lesson Largest Online Album of People Waving Flags Largest Digital Coloring Competition Largest Online Album of People Washing Hands
  6. 6. Largest Online Photo Album of People Holding A Sign The largest online photo album consists of 38,547 photos, achieved by Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) (Kuwait), in Kuwait city, Kuwait, on 26 February 2018. The attempt happened during Kuwait national day.
  7. 7. Largest Online Photo Album of Handwritten Notes The largest online photo album of handwritten notes is 34,244 photos, and was achieved by The Orange Project and McCann Health New Jersey (both USA) in New York, New York, USA, on 4 January 2018.
  8. 8. Largest Digital Coloring Competition The largest digital colouring in competition consists of 47,308 participants, and was achieved by Mead Johnson Nutritionals China, on 20 December 2019. Participants were tasked with colouring in Vincent Van Gogh's famous painting of sunflowers.
  9. 9. Largest Online Exercise Lesson World record not yet attempted.
  10. 10. Largest Online Photo Album of People Washing Hands World record not yet attempted.
  11. 11. Largest Online Photo Album of People Waving Flags World record not yet attempted.
  12. 12. OPTIONS FOR PARTICIPATION Option 1 GET ENTRIES FROM A DEDICATED MICROSITE PROMOTED ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS RUN A SNAPCHAT STORY FOR ENTRIES FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY Applicable to all suggested ideas Option 2
  13. 13. A ton of other world records are available! AND THAT’S NOT ALL!
  14. 14. . THANKS! LET’S GET IN TOUCH! +966562809884 get@planb.agency www.planb.agency

×