Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
www.tasamimonline.com
‫وﺨﺒ‬ ،‫اﻟﮭﻨدﺴﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺨﺼﺼﺎت‬ ‫ﺒﻛﺎﻓﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺒدﻋﻴن‬ ‫اﻟﻤﮭﻨدﺴﻴن‬ ‫ﻤن‬ ‫ﻋﻤل‬ ‫ﺒﻔﺮﻳق‬ ‫ﻳﻛﻤن‬ ‫ﺗﻤﻴﺰﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﻗوﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﺮات‬ ‫ﻤن‬ ‫ﻷﻛﺜﺮ‬ 15...
Our Services • Studies • Design • Project Management • EPC (Engineering, procurement and construction) • Construction Supe...
Our business philosophy is based on continuous research and development as every new project is a challenge for us to obta...
Projects Types: • Residential & Housing • Commercial, Retail & Malls • Hotels • Health care & hospitals • Office Buildings...
Engineering Disciplines: • Architecture • Interior Designs • Structure • Electrical (power, lighting, low current) • Mecha...
Cairo: 22nd Floor, Nile City Towers, Nile Cornish, Beau Lac, Cairo, Egypt AlKhobar: 2nd Floor AlRashed Tower, AlOlayia, Sa...
Commercial Projects ‫اﻟﻣﺷﺎرﯾﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﺗﺟﺎرﯾﺔ‬
Taif Mall
Najran Square
Riyadh Strip Mall
Najran Terrace Center
AlKhobar Square
Residential Projects ‫اﻟﻣﺷﺎرﯾﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﺳﻛﻧﯾﺔ‬
Cornish Villa
Fakhama Beach Villa
Modern Villa Lebanon
Abhur Villa
Jeddah
Qatif Villa
Qatif Duplex
Duplex Villas
Sakaka Villa
Resorts & Chalets ‫ﻣﻧﺗﺟﻌﺎت‬ ‫وﺷﺎﻟﯾﮭﺎت‬
Riyadh Chalet
Abha Chalet
Madinah Chalet
Red Sea Chalet
Exterior Façade Design
Various Projects ‫ﻣﺗﻧوﻋﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﺷﺎرﯾﻊ‬
Interior Design ‫اﻟﺗﺻﻣﯾم‬ ‫اﻟداﺧﻠﻲ‬
Thank you ‫ﻟك‬ ‫ﺷﻛرا‬ www.tasamimonline.com info@tasamimonline.com
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Tasamim online profile 2021
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Design
61 views
May. 13, 2021

Tasamim online profile 2021

Tasamim Online Projects Profile 2021 كتيب التعريف بتصاميم أونلاين ومشاريعها

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Tasamim online profile 2021

  1. 1. www.tasamimonline.com
  2. 2. ‫وﺨﺒ‬ ،‫اﻟﮭﻨدﺴﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺨﺼﺼﺎت‬ ‫ﺒﻛﺎﻓﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺒدﻋﻴن‬ ‫اﻟﻤﮭﻨدﺴﻴن‬ ‫ﻤن‬ ‫ﻋﻤل‬ ‫ﺒﻔﺮﻳق‬ ‫ﻳﻛﻤن‬ ‫ﺗﻤﻴﺰﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﻗوﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﺮات‬ ‫ﻤن‬ ‫ﻷﻛﺜﺮ‬ 15 ‫وإدارة‬ ‫واﻟﺘﺼﻤﻴم‬ ‫اﻟدراﺴﺎت‬ ‫ﻤن‬ ‫ﺒداﻳﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﮭﻨدﺴﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻤل‬ ‫ﻤﺮاﺤل‬ ‫ﺒﻤﺨﺘﻠف‬ ‫ﻋﺎم‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺒﻤﺼﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺸﺎرﻳﻊ‬ ‫أﻨواع‬ ‫ﻟﻤﺨﺘﻠف‬ ‫اﻟﻘﻴﻤﻴﺔ‬ ‫واﻟﮭﻨدﺴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻨﻔﻴذ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫واﻹﺸﺮاف‬ ،‫اﻟﻤﺸﺎرﻳﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻤﻠﻛﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺨﻠﻴﺞ‬ ‫ودول‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻌودﻳﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺮﺒﻴﺔ‬ . Our distinction is on our team of creative engineers in all engineering disciplines, strong experiences in various stages of engineering work starting from studies, design and project management, and construction supervision and value engineering for various types of projects and more than 15 years of experience in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Gulf Countries. Tasamim Online
  3. 3. Our Services • Studies • Design • Project Management • EPC (Engineering, procurement and construction) • Construction Supervision • Value Engineering • Fit out ‫ﺨدﻤﺎﺗﻨﺎ‬ : • ‫اﻟدراﺴﺎت‬ • ‫اﻟﺘﺼﻤﻴم‬ • ‫اﻟﻤﺸﺎرﻳﻊ‬ ‫إدارة‬ • ‫ﻤﺘﻛﺎﻤﻠﺔ‬ ‫ﻤﺸﺎرﻳﻊ‬ ) ‫وﺗﻨﻔﻴذ‬ ‫ﺗﺼﻤﻴم‬ ( • ‫اﻟﺘﻨﻔﻴذ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫إﺸﺮاف‬ • ‫ﺗﺄﺛﻴث‬
  4. 4. Our business philosophy is based on continuous research and development as every new project is a challenge for us to obtain a distinct project by studying and analyzing successful relevant projects and setting a benchmark for project quality, also our clients involved with us in design workshops during the design stages to ensure the design achieve the clients needs. �‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻓﻜﻞ‬ ،‫اﻟﻤﺴﺘﻤﺮ‬ ‫واﻟﺘﻄﻮﻳﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺤﺚ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﺋﻤﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻠﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﻓﻠﺴﻔﺔ‬ ‫ﺟﺪﻳﺪ‬ ‫�وع‬ ‫اﻟﻤ‬ ‫دراﺳﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﻤﻴﺰ‬ ‫ﻣ��وع‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺤﺼﻮل‬ ‫ﻟﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﻨﺴﺒﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﺪى‬ ‫ﻫﻮ‬ ‫ﺸﺎرﻳﻊ‬ ‫وﻣﺸﺎرﻛ‬ ‫اﻟﻤ��وع‬ ‫ﻟﺠﻮدة‬ ‫ﻣﻌﻴﺎر‬ ‫ووﺿﻊ‬ ‫وﺗﺤﻠﻴﻠﻬﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺸﺎﺑﻬﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﺎﺟﺤﺔ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺘ‬ ‫ﻣ��ﺋﻤﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﻀﻤﺎن‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺨﺘﻠﻔﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺼﻤﻴﻢ‬ ‫ﻣﺮاﺣﻞ‬ ‫أﺛﻨﺎء‬ ‫ﻣﻌﻨﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻤﻴﻞ‬ ‫ﺼﻤﻴﻢ‬ ‫ﻋﻤ��ﺋﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﻟﻄﻠﺒﺎت‬ .
  5. 5. Projects Types: • Residential & Housing • Commercial, Retail & Malls • Hotels • Health care & hospitals • Office Buildings • Recreation Buildings • Industrial • Masjids ‫اﻟﻤﺸﺎرﻳﻊ‬ ‫أﻨواع‬ : • ‫وإﺴﻛﺎن‬ ‫ﺴﻛﻨﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻤﺒﺎﻨﻰ‬ • ‫واﻟﻤوﻻت‬ ‫واﻟﺘﺠﺰﺌﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺠﺎري‬ • ‫اﻟﻔﻨﺎدق‬ • ‫اﻟﺼﺤﻴﺔ‬ ‫واﻟﺮﻋﺎﻳﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺴﺘﺸﻔﻴﺎت‬ • ‫اﻹدارﻳﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺒﺎﻨﻰ‬ • ‫اﻟﺘﺮﻓﻴﻪ‬ ‫ﻤﺒﺎﻨﻰ‬ • ‫اﻟﺼﻨﺎﻋﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺒﺎﻨﻰ‬ • ‫اﻟﻤﺴﺎﺠد‬
  6. 6. Engineering Disciplines: • Architecture • Interior Designs • Structure • Electrical (power, lighting, low current) • Mechanical (HVAC, Plumbing, Firefighting) • Landscape ‫اﻟﮭﻨدﺴﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺨﺼﺼﺎت‬ : • ‫اﻟﻤﻌﻤﺎرى‬ • ‫اﻟداﺨﻠﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺼﻤﻴم‬ • ‫اﻹﻨﺸﺎﺌﻲ‬ • ‫اﻟﻛﮭﺮﺒﺎء‬ ) ‫ﺨﻔﻴف‬ ‫وﺗﻴﺎر‬ ‫إﻨﺎرة‬ ،‫ﻗوة‬ ( • ‫اﻟﻤﻴﻛﺎﻨﻴﻛﻴﺔ‬ ) ‫ﺤ‬ ‫وﻤﻛﺎﻓﺤﺔ‬ ‫ﺼﺤﻰ‬ ،‫ﺗﻛﻴﻴف‬ ‫ﺮﻳق‬ ( • ‫واﻟﻼﻨدﺴﻛﻴب‬ ‫اﻟﻤوﻗﻊ‬ ‫ﺗﻨﺴﻴق‬
  7. 7. Cairo: 22nd Floor, Nile City Towers, Nile Cornish, Beau Lac, Cairo, Egypt AlKhobar: 2nd Floor AlRashed Tower, AlOlayia, Saudi Arabia www.tasamimonline.com info@tasamimonline.com Egypt: +201221006110 KSA: +966544206004 Bahrain: +97332224032
  8. 8. Commercial Projects ‫اﻟﻣﺷﺎرﯾﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﺗﺟﺎرﯾﺔ‬
  9. 9. Taif Mall
  10. 10. Najran Square
  11. 11. Riyadh Strip Mall
  12. 12. Najran Terrace Center
  13. 13. AlKhobar Square
  14. 14. Residential Projects ‫اﻟﻣﺷﺎرﯾﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﺳﻛﻧﯾﺔ‬
  15. 15. Cornish Villa
  16. 16. Fakhama Beach Villa
  17. 17. Modern Villa Lebanon
  18. 18. Abhur Villa
  19. 19. Jeddah
  20. 20. Qatif Villa
  21. 21. Qatif Duplex
  22. 22. Duplex Villas
  23. 23. Sakaka Villa
  24. 24. Resorts & Chalets ‫ﻣﻧﺗﺟﻌﺎت‬ ‫وﺷﺎﻟﯾﮭﺎت‬
  25. 25. Riyadh Chalet
  26. 26. Abha Chalet
  27. 27. Madinah Chalet
  28. 28. Red Sea Chalet
  29. 29. Exterior Façade Design
  30. 30. Various Projects ‫ﻣﺗﻧوﻋﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﺷﺎرﯾﻊ‬
  31. 31. Interior Design ‫اﻟﺗﺻﻣﯾم‬ ‫اﻟداﺧﻠﻲ‬
  32. 32. Thank you ‫ﻟك‬ ‫ﺷﻛرا‬ www.tasamimonline.com info@tasamimonline.com

×