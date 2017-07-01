地球（１）；「リアルタイムの地球」 ・ライブカメラ ・雲、気圧配置、リアルタイム台風進路予測 ↓ 季節による台風経路の違い ・糸巻き「しずく」海洋観測データ（SST,降雨・・）
地球（２）；「海」から地球を再発見！ ・もし海がなかったら？ 〜月、火星他との比較 ・地球以外に「海」のある星は？ 〜エウロパ、エンケラドス、 系外惑星（トラピス ト１等） ・なぜ地球には「海」と「陸」がある？ ・海と大陸は常に同じではない（大...
地球（３）；「モノ語り」 ・マグロ、カツオ、クジラ・・ ←「子ども用」コンテンツ化？ ・（新）ペンギン、サケ・・ ←トリガーにプロジェクション （２m/s ・サンゴ礁 ・食物連鎖（ブリューゲル） ・深海の探索史 ・宇宙からの「全球」海洋観測史 ...
地球（４）；海と気象、気候変動、地球温暖化 ・梅雨前線（日本の雨はインド洋、南シナ海、東シナ海から） ・東シナ海の「昇温」と台風、九州豪雨 台風10号（2016）とSST ・エルニーニョと日本の冷夏・暖冬 エルニーニョが世界史を動かした？ 地球...
×