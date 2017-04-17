Учень 8 класу Ковалевського НВК Юхименко Богдан Дія електричного струму на організм людини А)Електролітична дія струму вия...
-невідпускний струм – судоми і біль, важке дихання (10-15 мА); -фібриляційний струм – фібриляція серця при тривалості діє ...
Що слід робити коли людина потрапила під напругу Рятування ураженого залежить від дії електричного струму, а також від шви...
Дія електричного струму на організм людини

Дія електричного струму на організм людини

  1. 1. Учень 8 класу Ковалевського НВК Юхименко Богдан Дія електричного струму на організм людини А)Електролітична дія струму виявляється у розкладанні органічної рідини, в тому числі крові, яка є електролітом, та в порушенні її фізико-хімічного складу. Б)Механічна дія струму призводить до розриву тканин організму внаслідок електродинамічного ефекту, а також миттєвого вибухоподібного утворення пари з тканинної рідини і крові. В)Біологічна дія струму виявляється через подразнення і збудження живих тканин організму, а також порушення внутрішніх біологічних процесів Найбільш складною є біологічна дія, яка притаманна тільки живим організмам. Термічний і електролітичний вплив властиві будь-яким провідникам. Внаслідок дії електричного струму або електричної дуги виникає електротравма. Електротравми умовно поділяють на загальні і місцеві. До місцевих травм належать опіки, електричні знаки, електрометалізація шкіри, механічні пошкодження, а також електрофтальмія (запалення очей внаслідок впливу ультрафіолетових променів електричної дуги). Загальні електротравми називають також електричними ударами. Вони є найбільш небезпечним видом електротравм. При електричних ударах виникає збудження живих тканин, судомне скорочення м’язів, параліч м’язів опорно-рухового апарату, м’язів грудної клітки (дихальних), м’язів шлуночків серця. (ncpn.net.ua/elektrichniy_strum.htm) Ступінь впливу струму Розрізняють три ступені впливу струму при проходженні через організм людини (змінний струм): -відчутний струм – початок болісних відчуттів (до 0-1,5 мА);
  2. 2. -невідпускний струм – судоми і біль, важке дихання (10-15 мА); -фібриляційний струм – фібриляція серця при тривалості діє струму 2-3с, параліч дихання (90-100 мА). Змінний струм небезпечніший за постійний. При струмі 20-25 мА пальці судомно стискають узятий в руку предмет, який опинився під напругою, в м'язи передпліччя паралізуються і людина не може звільнитися від дії струму. У багатьох паралізуються голосові зв'язки: вони не можуть покликати на допомогу. Має значення струму через тіло і особливо місця входу і виходу струму. Із можливих шляхів проходження струму через тіло людини найбільш небезпечним є той, при якому вражається головний мозок (голова-руки, голова-ноги), серце і легені (руки-ноги). Але відомі випадки смертельних уражень електричним струмом, коли струм зовсім не проходив через серце, легені, а йшов, наприклад, через палець або через дві точки на гомілці. Це пояснюється існуванням на тілі людини особливо уразливих точок, які використовують при лікуванні голкотерапією. (http://osvita.ua/vnz/reports/bjd/22819/) Основні заходи захисту від ураження електричного струму Електроустановки мають бути влаштовані таким чином, щоб їх небезпечні струмопровідні частини були недоступними для випадкового прямого дотику, а доступні для дотику відкриті та сторонні провідні частини були безпечними як за нормальних умов, так і за одиничного пошкодження. Якщо струмопровідні частини непошкоджені, то застосовують такі заходи захисту від ураження електричним струмом: ізоляцію струмопровідних частин; огорожі та оболонки; бар’єри; розміщення поза зоною досяжності; обмеження сили струму. У разі пошкодження ізоляції, щоб не допустити ураження струмом, застосовують: захисне заземлення; автоматичне вимикання живлення; зрівнювання потенціалів; захисне електричне відокремлення; ізолювальні (непровідні) приміщення, зони, площадки; системи наднизької напруги; вирівнювання потенціалів. Для забезпечення додаткового захисту від ураження електричним струмом у разі прямого дотику в електроустановках напругою до 1 кВ можна застосовувати пристрої захисного вимкнення. (Джерело: http://www.sop.com.ua/article/96-qqq-16-m7-21-07-2016-zahodi- zahistu-vd-urajennya-elektrichnim-strumom)
  3. 3. Що слід робити коли людина потрапила під напругу Рятування ураженого залежить від дії електричного струму, а також від швидкості відділення його від струму, а також від швидкості і правильності надання йому допомоги. Зволікання в наданні може викликати загибель ураженого. При ураженні електричним струмом смерть часто буває клінічною, тому ніколи не треба відмовлятися від надання допомоги ураженому і вважати його мертвим, якщо не має дихання, серцебиття, пульсу. При визволені ураженого від дії струму необхідно негайно надати йому лікарську допомогу у відповідності з його станом. Якщо уражений не втратив свідомості, його треба відвести або віднести в зручне для відпочинку місце, створити повний спокій, запропонувати полежати, створити приплив свіжого повітря. Якщо уражений знаходиться без свідомості, але дихає нормально і у нього прослуховується пульс, потрібно негайно визвати лікаря, а до його приходу надати допомогу - привести ураженого у свідомість, давати нюхати нашатирний спирт, злегка змочити лице водою, забезпечити приплив свіжого повітря. Якщо уражений знаходиться в тяжкому стані, тобто не дихає, або переривчасто, необхідно, не втрачаючи часу, приступити до штучного дихання. Якщо в ураженого відсутня свідомість, дихання, пульс, шкіра синюча, і зіниці широкі, можна припустити, що він знаходиться в стані клінічної смерті, і негайно приступити до штучного дихання по способу із рота в рот, або із рота в ніс та зовнішнього масажу серця. Ні в якому разі не можна заривати ураженого в землю, тому це принесе тільки шкоду і призведе до втрати дорогих для його спасіння хвилин. Кожен працівник, обслуговуючий оперативний персонал повинні знати правила долікарської допомоги, способи штучного дихання і масажу серця. Долікарську допомогу потерпілому надають на місці нещасного випадку. Констатувати смерть має право тільки лікар. (http://bibliofond.ru/view.aspx?id=649531)

