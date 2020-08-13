Tense slideshare

Successfully reported this slideshow.
8/13/2020 3  Tense indicates the time of action, event or a condition  From a Latin word “tempus” means time
8/13/2020 4  Present  Past  future
8/13/2020 5  Simple/indefenite  Continuous  Perfect  Perfect continuous
8/13/2020 6 simple continuous perfect Perfect continuous present S+Vi S+am/is/are + -ing form of verb S+ has/have +v3 S+ h...
8/13/2020 7  Rule: Subject + V1 + s/es + ObjectRule: Subject + V1 + Object  Example: Girl sings a song  Here the subjec...
8/13/2020 8 Present Continuous  Rule: Subject + is/am/are + V1 + ing + object  Example: She is eating food
8/13/2020 9 Present Perfect  Present Perfect TenseSingularPluralRule: Subject + has + V3 + ObjectRule: Subject + have + V...
8/13/2020 10 Present Perfect Continuous Tense  Rule: Subject + has been + V1 + ing + Object  Rule: Subject + have been +...
8/13/2020 11 Simple Past  Rule: Subject + V2 + Object  For example: He ran away
8/13/2020 12 Past Continuous  Subject + was + V1 + ing + Object  Rule: Subject + were + V1 + ing + ObjectFor example: Sh...
8/13/2020 13 Past Perfect Rule: Subject + had + V3 + ObjectFor example: Sumit had left the job  Here the subject is “Sumi...
8/13/2020 14 Past Perfect Continuous Rule: Subject + had been + V1 + ing + ObjectFor example: They had been preparing for ...
8/13/2020 15 Simple Future Rule: Subject + will/shall + V1 + Object  For example: I will visit my Uncle tomorrow
8/13/2020 16 Future Continuous Rule: Subject + will be/shall be + V1 + ing + Object  For Example: I shall be going to the...
8/13/2020 17 Future Perfect Rule: Subject + will have/shall have + V3 + Object  For example: I shall have prepared the no...
8/13/2020 18 Future Perfect Continuous Rule: Subject + will have been + V1 + ing + Object  For Example: She will have bee...
